“Nicole Richie’s daughter Harlow now goes by her middle name, Kate” links
  • January 16, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

It’s genuinely funny that Nicole Richie kicked off a baby-naming trend when she named her daughter Harlow, and now Harlow goes by Kate. [LaineyGossip]
First photo of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft. [Hollywood Life]
Ashton Kutcher was out & about this week.[Socialite Life]
“Performative” is the new “cringe.” [Pajiba]
Haley Lu Richardson’s style is something else. [Go Fug Yourself]
Courtney Love has been suspiciously quiet. [OMG Blog]
Karoline Leavitt’s Nuremberg trial is going to be something else. [Just Jared]
Elle Fanning in Vivienne Westwood. *heart eyes* [RCFA]
Traitors is getting intense, stressful. [Seriously OMG]
Farrah Abraham is no longer running for mayor. [Starcasm]
Trump administration tells people to eat less. [Buzzfeed]

11 Responses to ““Nicole Richie’s daughter Harlow now goes by her middle name, Kate” links”

  1. Mei says:
    January 16, 2026 at 12:44 pm

    The name Harlow is so cool. But fair play if she doesn’t feel it represents her well.

    Elle looks incredible, I hope we see some more menswear-inspired looks from her on red carpets.

    & Sophie Turner looks great as Lara Croft, am excited for this! I never bothered with the new-ish film from a few years back with Alicia Vikander, superficially she didn’t feel ‘real’ as Lara because she was too slim and small and too calm an energy almost, but I reckon Sophie will be solid in this role, the believability is improved with this casting IMO. Closer to Angelina vibes so I’m in!

  2. Lianne says:
    January 16, 2026 at 12:55 pm

    I think we’re all more devastated by the fact that Harlow Kate is now EIGHTEEN. She was JUST BORN. Arghh I’m so old.

  3. Tiffany :) says:
    January 16, 2026 at 1:58 pm

    Trump administration ran “thousands of simulations” and the best they could come up with is 1 piece of chicken, 1 piece of broccoli, and 1 corn tortilla for an affordable meal…

    I have so many thoughts on this, but can’t qyt articulate them.

  4. Chaine says:
    January 16, 2026 at 2:31 pm

    Not My Lara Croft!

    Also, Kutcher, we haven’t forgotten you are a r*pe apologist. Go away.

  5. Henny Penny says:
    January 16, 2026 at 4:44 pm

    I can’t reply to @NUKS, but 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭.

  6. therese says:
    January 16, 2026 at 6:18 pm

    Harlow was absolutely the cutest little baby and child. She was so unique. And I like her parents. Nicole Richie is genuinely cool, and completely turned her life around. Back in the day, there was a time that her father was saying if she didn’t change, she would die. It always helps to have someone love you and be there for you. And I was going to say that if a man had a franchise, he would be that character until the wheels fell off. But look how old and ugly the original Lara Croft is. Being sarcastic. Angelina Jolie. And she could still do a great job and look great. They made her pad her bra. At least they are not making the new one do that.

  7. Sonya says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:54 pm

    Alicia Vikander was actually good as Lara Croft. I’m not ready for Sophie Turner. That acting. I don’t think she looks like Lara Croft anymore than Alicia and she certainly doesn’t have the aura of Angelina. She’s an odd choice. I may watch it out of curiosity. I usually like Elle Fanning’s style but not this.

