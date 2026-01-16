“Nicole Richie’s daughter Harlow now goes by her middle name, Kate” links

It’s genuinely funny that Nicole Richie kicked off a baby-naming trend when she named her daughter Harlow, and now Harlow goes by Kate. [LaineyGossip]
The name Harlow is so cool. But fair play if she doesn’t feel it represents her well.
Elle looks incredible, I hope we see some more menswear-inspired looks from her on red carpets.
& Sophie Turner looks great as Lara Croft, am excited for this! I never bothered with the new-ish film from a few years back with Alicia Vikander, superficially she didn’t feel ‘real’ as Lara because she was too slim and small and too calm an energy almost, but I reckon Sophie will be solid in this role, the believability is improved with this casting IMO. Closer to Angelina vibes so I’m in!
I think we’re all more devastated by the fact that Harlow Kate is now EIGHTEEN. She was JUST BORN. Arghh I’m so old.
Trump administration ran “thousands of simulations” and the best they could come up with is 1 piece of chicken, 1 piece of broccoli, and 1 corn tortilla for an affordable meal…
I have so many thoughts on this, but can’t qyt articulate them.
You forgot about that “one other thing” we get to eat. I wonder what it is.
Other thing = cake
My high school French teacher drilled into us that it was brioche, not cake. 🎂
? milk ?
Not My Lara Croft!
Also, Kutcher, we haven’t forgotten you are a r*pe apologist. Go away.
I can’t reply to @NUKS, but 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭.
Harlow was absolutely the cutest little baby and child. She was so unique. And I like her parents. Nicole Richie is genuinely cool, and completely turned her life around. Back in the day, there was a time that her father was saying if she didn’t change, she would die. It always helps to have someone love you and be there for you. And I was going to say that if a man had a franchise, he would be that character until the wheels fell off. But look how old and ugly the original Lara Croft is. Being sarcastic. Angelina Jolie. And she could still do a great job and look great. They made her pad her bra. At least they are not making the new one do that.
Alicia Vikander was actually good as Lara Croft. I’m not ready for Sophie Turner. That acting. I don’t think she looks like Lara Croft anymore than Alicia and she certainly doesn’t have the aura of Angelina. She’s an odd choice. I may watch it out of curiosity. I usually like Elle Fanning’s style but not this.