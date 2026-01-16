Princess Kate wore McQueen for a Windsor Castle reception for the Red Roses

We’ve gotten used to the Princess of Wales’s selective over-the-top “performances” when she knows she’s being photographed, but yesterday was something else. Kate was extremely pumped to spend time with the Red Roses, England’s national women’s rugby team. The team won the women’s Rugby World Cup last September, in a widely-watched match held in London. Kate didn’t bother to go. She didn’t offer any excuses for why she refused to go. Then she waited three and a half months to hold a reception for the team at Windsor Castle. That reception went down on Thursday, and the photos in this post are from the reception.

It was all very… lights, camera, jazz hands! And gurning! But whatever, I hope those rugby ladies enjoyed their time with Red Gumby. Her suit was from Alexander McQueen, and it was a repeat. It’s been years since she wore it though, so at least she went for a deep cut. Tatler claimed that while Kate went solo at the reception, she “paid tribute” to Prince William with her earrings. Wait until you hear the tribute: her earrings are pearls, and pearls are William’s birthstone. Guys… Kate’s not paying tribute to that bald demon every time she wears pearls.

Kate said something halfway controversial to the Red Roses – she talked about how schoolkids shouldn’t be divided by gender when they play sports: “It’s such a great game, actually, they shouldn’t necessarily need to pigeonhole boys and girls into particular sports too early… Obviously, as they get physically stronger… George, now, if I play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George! But no, up to a certain age it’s great. Sports like swimming at school is very much co-ed.” Well, I agree in theory although I wasn’t a sporty kid and I hated having to play coed sports. But whatever. Kate has an opinion! Boys and girls should play coed sports when they’re little!