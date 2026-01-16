Pitiful, demented old man receives a second-hand Nobel Peace Prize

As promised, Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado “gave” her peace prize to Donald Trump this week. Trump is demented baby who screams, cries and sh-ts himself whenever he sees anything gold, and he’s been throwing psychotic tantrums for years about never receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. He’s also been obsessed with it because Barack Obama won the Nobel in his first year in office. This is also why FIFA’s president completely made up that “FIFA Peace Prize” to give to Dementia Don. Well, as you can see, Trump’s handlers organized a “peace prize handover” ceremony at the White House. Trump looked so proud of himself for throwing a pitiful tantrum and demanding that Machado hand over her peace prize. But there you go. This whole thing is a complete embarrassment for everyone involved. But according to Machado, she was happy to give her prize to Trump:

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has revealed her reasoning for giving the Nobel Peace Prize she was awarded in October to President Donald Trump, telling Fox News that the president “deserves” it. In a preview clip from an interview with Rachel Campos-Duffy that will air on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, Machado was asked why she handed over the prize during a visit to the White House on Thursday. Campos-Duffy specifically noted that the Norwegian Nobel Institute had previously clarified that transferring the prize was impossible. “Because he deserves it,” Machado replied when quizzed about why she went ahead with the gesture. She added: “It was a very emotional moment. I decided to present the Nobel Peace Prize medal on behalf of the people of Venezuela.” Machado presented Trump with the medal set in a gold frame during their Thursday meeting at the White House. Text accompanying the medal read, “To President Donald J. Trump. In gratitude for your extraordinary leadership in promoting peace through strength, advancing diplomacy, and defending liberty and prosperity.” Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Machado compared giving her prize to Trump to the Marquis de Lafayette sending a gold medal bearing George Washington’s likeness to South American liberator Simón Bolívar in 1825. Machado described the gift as “a sign of the brotherhood between the people of the U.S. and the people of Venezuela in their fight for freedom against tyranny”.

[From The Daily Beast]

I can actually understand how the Americans dragging Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro off to a New York prison reads quite differently to the people of Venezuela, especially Maduro’s political opposition. But they quite literally traded one despot for another. Trump is already looting Venezuela and having oil profits sent to A SLUSH FUND IN QATAR.