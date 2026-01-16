Pitiful, demented old man receives a second-hand Nobel Peace Prize

As promised, Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado “gave” her peace prize to Donald Trump this week. Trump is demented baby who screams, cries and sh-ts himself whenever he sees anything gold, and he’s been throwing psychotic tantrums for years about never receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. He’s also been obsessed with it because Barack Obama won the Nobel in his first year in office. This is also why FIFA’s president completely made up that “FIFA Peace Prize” to give to Dementia Don. Well, as you can see, Trump’s handlers organized a “peace prize handover” ceremony at the White House. Trump looked so proud of himself for throwing a pitiful tantrum and demanding that Machado hand over her peace prize. But there you go. This whole thing is a complete embarrassment for everyone involved. But according to Machado, she was happy to give her prize to Trump:

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has revealed her reasoning for giving the Nobel Peace Prize she was awarded in October to President Donald Trump, telling Fox News that the president “deserves” it.

In a preview clip from an interview with Rachel Campos-Duffy that will air on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, Machado was asked why she handed over the prize during a visit to the White House on Thursday. Campos-Duffy specifically noted that the Norwegian Nobel Institute had previously clarified that transferring the prize was impossible.

“Because he deserves it,” Machado replied when quizzed about why she went ahead with the gesture. She added: “It was a very emotional moment. I decided to present the Nobel Peace Prize medal on behalf of the people of Venezuela.”

Machado presented Trump with the medal set in a gold frame during their Thursday meeting at the White House. Text accompanying the medal read, “To President Donald J. Trump. In gratitude for your extraordinary leadership in promoting peace through strength, advancing diplomacy, and defending liberty and prosperity.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Machado compared giving her prize to Trump to the Marquis de Lafayette sending a gold medal bearing George Washington’s likeness to South American liberator Simón Bolívar in 1825. Machado described the gift as “a sign of the brotherhood between the people of the U.S. and the people of Venezuela in their fight for freedom against tyranny”.

[From The Daily Beast]

I can actually understand how the Americans dragging Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro off to a New York prison reads quite differently to the people of Venezuela, especially Maduro’s political opposition. But they quite literally traded one despot for another. Trump is already looting Venezuela and having oil profits sent to A SLUSH FUND IN QATAR.

Photos courtesy of the White House, Avalon Red, Cover Images.

73 Responses to “Pitiful, demented old man receives a second-hand Nobel Peace Prize”

  1. Emma says:
    January 16, 2026 at 7:53 am

    The Nobel committee have already gone on record as saying their decision is final and the prize cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. SAD!

    Reply
    • Tuesday says:
      January 16, 2026 at 7:57 am

      They should change the rules. They should definitely be able to revoke them, as long as the process and reasoning is clearly defined.

      Reply
      • Neeve says:
        January 16, 2026 at 8:23 am

        This is so silly,the equivalent of telling small children they all get a gold medal.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        January 16, 2026 at 9:15 am

        This whole Trump 💩 show has tainted the Nobel Peace Prize. Hopefully, not forever, but still….

      • Octopus says:
        January 16, 2026 at 9:56 am

        Seriously!!! I’m waiting for the “participation trophies for everyone are the ruin of society” folks to chime in with outrage over this….any time now lol.

      • Mac says:
        January 16, 2026 at 11:52 am

        Machado is trying to blunt Trump’s worst instincts by making friends with him. I doubt it will work, but the gesture shows she is really committed to trying.

      • samipup says:
        January 16, 2026 at 5:47 pm

        @ Mac: Or feeling threatened in some way.

    • Magdalena says:
      January 16, 2026 at 8:44 am

      The Nobel Peace Prize committee must be kicking themselves for having selected the wrong person to receive that honour. What she has done is exceedingly disrespectful. So much for principles.

      Reply
      • DK says:
        January 16, 2026 at 11:33 am

        I think she did it not because she believes he in any way “deserves” it, but because she understands that handing this toddler-in-chief her award *actually makes things safer* for Venezuela – she’s trying to assauge at least some of the violence he has threatened to continue, to lessen the looting he intends, and to give herself a chance to actually be a leader in the country, rather than the corrupt interim “president” who was part of Maduro’s cronies and no better to the people of Venezuela than Maduro.

        I think she sacrificed her award for what she hopes is the good of her country, showing she IS worthy of it.

        Whether this gambit works or not, however, is a totally different story. Like all toddlers, he’s so fickle and appeasing one tantrum likely won’t prevent future tantrums.

    • OLLIESMOM says:
      January 16, 2026 at 10:25 am

      The committee should also take back the money that she received with it. Something like $1.2 million? If she doesn’t pay up get one of those predator collection agencies that we have in the US that harasses Americans after her. They can hound her via phone when she’s eating dinner.

      Also he’s smiling in that photo like a stupid toddler who has received a cookie. So proud of himself.

      I could go to an estate sale and buy someone’s bowling trophy but that doesn’t mean I’m a good bowler.

      And the worst women are the ones who kiss his a**.

      Reply
      • Mac says:
        January 16, 2026 at 11:55 am

        And the bravest women are those who make immense personal sacrifices to stop a dictator and save their country.

      • Bumblebee says:
        January 16, 2026 at 10:10 pm

        I was also angry at first. Until I thought about her motivation for giving Trump her Nobel Prize. She is playing him like a fiddle, to become his favorite, so she can get his help to save her country from a corrupt government. If that gold award gets millions of Venezuelans a chance at a better life, I’m all for it.

  2. Susan Collins says:
    January 16, 2026 at 7:57 am

    We are living in such a f**ked up time. It’s like we can’t wake up from this wicked nightmare!!

    Reply
  3. HandforthParish says:
    January 16, 2026 at 7:58 am

    So if an Olympic winner gives him their gold medal, does that mean he will be Olympic champion?

    Reply
  4. Meghan says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:00 am

    Madam VP did an event in Memphis last night and I was lucky enough to attend and got to meet her. I cried. She spoke of decorum, morals, standards and brought up the Nobel prize situation, mentioning that Machado was going to give it to Mango Mussolini and then she paused and said “and he’s going to take it!” It was very funny in the moment.

    I will say that despite all the horrors happening on a daily basis…that conversation with Kamala had me leaving with hope for a brighter future. And that maybe….just maybe… I could get the day(s) that I voted for!

    Reply
  5. Beana says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:00 am

    Pathetic, demented dictator wants something shiny and gets it. She probably felt like she had to hand it over, but if she thinks he’s going to leave her country alone and stop looting it for cash he can sock away for himself, she’s a fool.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      January 16, 2026 at 8:16 am

      Yeah I like her optimism and I’m sure she’s an intelligent woman but I don’t see her not being massively let down by this guy. He only serves himself.

      Reply
    • FYI says:
      January 16, 2026 at 8:22 am

      I think maybe her life is in danger? Is that why she did it? He will not install her or give her any power whatsoever, and he is going to do whatever he wants in Venezuela — likely with other corrupt people there. She wants democracy; he doesn’t. She had no TRUE incentive to hand it over, so the only reasons I can think of are — 1.) she’s not smart. 2.) she’s afraid for her life.

      Even if she is operating under some kind of threat, she still had other options.

      I don’t know why people feel threatened by someone who is so unintelligent, so smelly, so petty. It really is the emperor’s new clothes.

      Reply
      • Eva says:
        January 16, 2026 at 8:29 am

        She is a traitor. Imho.

      • Miranda says:
        January 16, 2026 at 8:36 am

        I’m wondering if it’s meant to be a bribe. She knows — EVERYBODY knows — that Trump is senile and easily manipulated, and she thinks that maybe if she gives him the prize, he’ll install her as leader instead.

      • ChillinginDC says:
        January 16, 2026 at 8:44 am

        That woman is not better than Maduro. Every time she speaks I go…so you are just as bad but want to screech democracy. She was pro Trump blowing up fishing boats.

      • Miranda says:
        January 16, 2026 at 9:34 am

        @ChillinginDC – She was seriously OK with innocent civilians being killed like that?! I hadn’t heard that, but wow. She really does seem entirely self-serving and opportunistic.

    • Calliope says:
      January 16, 2026 at 10:15 am

      Oh, I think she did it because she thinks he can install her as president. That was the “deal” before, but then she accepted the prize, and suddenly Maduro’s team is just fine. It’s another in a long series of bribed and I doubt this will work. He’ll still keep stealing their resources and keeping the money for himself. It’s all horrific.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        January 16, 2026 at 11:21 am

        @Miranda: Bribes are legal now so it’s fine I’m sure.

      • FYI says:
        January 16, 2026 at 12:46 pm

        It was beyond stupid for her to even try to bribe him. He is never — not ever — going to install her. He already passed her over weeks ago, even though she won the last election in Venezuela. He doesn’t CARE about elections; she should know that. He installed other corrupt people like himself.

        I have no idea what she hopes to accomplish with this insulting “gift” — unless she is under threat of harm.

  6. Tessa says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:00 am

    Maybe Trump will want honors from Charles and flatter him
    I think scooter could be persuaded

    Reply
  7. Jan says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:05 am

    trump is such a loser. The people who admire him or play his game are even more pathetic.

    Reply
  8. Miranda says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:09 am

    If Venezuelans are so enthusiastic about him, let them take him. No need to bother with a puppet state, send him down there (it’s not like he knows where he is anyway) and let him have direct control. Enjoy.

    Reply
  9. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:13 am

    There has never been a bigger loser as the President of the United States. Smelly, ugly, stupid, pathetic old fucker.

    Reply
  10. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:18 am

    Aside from how embarrassing it is that this MF is our president, all I can think is, look at all the gold sh*t on the walls. Ugh. The Nazis loved gold and stolen treasures, too.

    Reply
    • HandforthParish says:
      January 16, 2026 at 8:21 am

      “funny” you should say that, after the “one of ours, allof yours” incident…

      Reply
      • Goldenmom says:
        January 16, 2026 at 8:33 am

        Still reeling from that. Why isn’t everyone completely freaking out over that alone? So much for ‘never again’, this is now our regular Tuesday.

        Definitely participating in 20 January strike.

    • fwiw says:
      January 16, 2026 at 9:35 am

      I’ve heard about Trump’s “Gold House” but these pictures really drive it home.

      Reply
  11. DancingCorgi says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:37 am

    The prize came with 1.2 million USD. Maybe that’s more important for her future efforts than the medal anyway. Sounds pretty pragmatic to me.

    Reply
    • FYI says:
      January 16, 2026 at 12:52 pm

      It is not pragmatic in any way to give in to Trump. He believes in no laws and keeps no agreements. If she is in fear for her life, there are better ways than placating him.

      Reply
  12. Hannah says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:41 am

    I truly did not think America’s President could still shock me, but every morning, I wake up, read the papers and … boom, he does it again.

    What an embarrassment (him) I am truly sorry

    Reply
  13. Sue says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:42 am

    That is the most pathetic thing I have ever seen. Loser begs woman for her trophy that he didn’t earn.
    The Obama envy is so obvious.

    Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      January 16, 2026 at 10:29 am

      I know we’re all screaming into the void here but imagine if Biden pouted and cried about not having a Nobel Peace Prize until somebody said “here you go baby you can just have mine.” This is their peak alpha male testosterone king?!? GMAFB.

      Reply
      • Sue says:
        January 16, 2026 at 10:49 am

        I had the displeasure of being in the same building as the Heritage Foundation on the day that Obama was legitimately awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. At the time, I was laughing so hard because they were SEETHING. Now they’re foaming at the mouth that he is in possession of one, regardless that he didn’t earn it. It’s their revenge. Even more so that he took it from a woman because they hate women.

  14. Nanea says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:46 am

    Larry the Cat tagged Riley Gaines on Twitter, alerting her to the fact that a man claimed a medal belonging to a woman.

    https://x.com/Number10cat/status/2012075559648706615?s=20

    And I have no idea what María Machado was thinking, but to hand *the* peace prize to a man who’s not only belligerent, but also a rapist, a pedophile, a grifter, a liar, a fascist, among so many other bad things, says a lot about her.

    Reply
  15. Nic919 says:
    January 16, 2026 at 9:19 am

    He’s not going to make her president of Venezuela so that was just pathetic and pointless.

    Reply
  16. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 16, 2026 at 9:22 am

    Machado gave that hardware to a fascist who is currently terrorizing my whole state. That’s the only accurate description. Does she know? Does she care because she really should. She and Trump are demeaning it’s meaning and significance.

    Reply
    • Giddy says:
      January 16, 2026 at 9:46 am

      Trump demeans everything he touches.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        January 16, 2026 at 9:56 am

        True that. And I just saw a very funny clip of Jimmy Kimmel last night bringing out his many performance awards and offering them to Trump in return for leaving Minneapolis alone. Trump is so transactional this could work! 😄😆 Some very nice GOLD awards!

    • Calliope says:
      January 16, 2026 at 10:19 am

      She doesn’t care. She didn’t care that they were murdering fishermen, she didn’t care that they murdered Venezuelan civilians to get to Maduro. And this is all because *she* thinks she should be in charge. It’s all so vile.

      Reply
      • Leidy says:
        January 16, 2026 at 11:25 am

        Well, she did win the election last year.

        Not that it matters to Trump. At first, I thought he’d install a puppet- but maybe this will be enough of a bribe!

      • FYI says:
        January 16, 2026 at 12:56 pm

        @Leidy — He already installed corrupt people. He already stated that he will not install her. All of that happened before she went to the White House. No idea what she is trying to do here, but it’s pathetic. Worst of all, it won’t work.

  17. Little Red says:
    January 16, 2026 at 9:50 am

    This seems like her attempt to play ball with him. Give him what he wants in hope that he will give her what she wants. I don’t know if she truly believes that he will make her president or if she feels like what does she have to lose if she gives it to him in case it works.

    Reply
  18. Amy T says:
    January 16, 2026 at 9:56 am

    There is no prize, no possession, no amount of money, no title that can fill the emotional hole in this sad, sad man. And instead of the help he’s long needed to face whatever gaping maw of pain is inside him, all he ever got was enough power to make the rest of us experience what it’s like to be that starved.

    It’s pretty scary.

    Reply
  19. Anna Nonymous says:
    January 16, 2026 at 10:15 am

    Good Morning to the worst presidency in history. the worst president. the most ridiculous gang of lackies spouting head spinning nonsense. I’m embarrassed to be an American. they have brought down our standing on the world stage forever. we are the 300 lb toddler. our president is a three hundred pound toddler. his minders are also ridiculous toddlers. are so many Americans this stupid? are we actually this terrible? shooting a woman in her car saying I’m not mad to you? the whole presidency, part one and part two are a shi+sho. absolute garbage, lunacy, this administration is a dumpster fire. this is a dystopian nightmare. this is really happening. I keep feeling like I’m in a waking dream. it’s not a dream this is our country. we will come back from this. we will elect Democrats. we will work together be civil respectful reserved kind collegial. we will get things done for the American people. we will stop interfering needlessly in foreign countries matters. I have to believe, we have to believe in ourselves our values and remember what they really are. We believe in freedom, justice for all, equality, peace, and the pursuit of happiness. We will get back to our bedrock values, we will get back to dignity and honor. this doddering old bigot will leave the white House, guy liner will never be president. the maga movement will be a laughing stock forever. Thank you Goodness.

    Reply
  20. Calliope says:
    January 16, 2026 at 10:21 am

    Is that our Declaration of Independence on the wall behind them?!!!

    WHY THE HELL IS THAT IN THE WHITE HOUSE?! He will destroy it. Please tell me that’s a copy. Why the hell would it leave the national archives?

    Reply
    • Sue says:
      January 16, 2026 at 10:37 am

      It’s a copy. The original in the National Archives is so faded you can barely read it.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        January 16, 2026 at 11:26 am

        The 🍊 💩stain obviously hasn’t read this copy either. It unambiguously rejects everything he is doing right now.

      • Calliope says:
        January 16, 2026 at 1:05 pm

        Whew, that’s one relief, thank you. It’s disgusting that he’s added gold and a curtain though.

        @Brassy Rebel He’s apparently using it as a “to do” list. Garbage felon destroying everything.

  21. paintybox says:
    January 16, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    Just when you think he’s as depraved and disgusting as he could possibly be, he manages to go even lower. How, how, how could so many Americans have voted again for this sad sack embarrassing piece of shit? What about his first term didn’t make that clear?

    Reply
    • FYI says:
      January 16, 2026 at 12:58 pm

      Some outrage needs to be conserved for Machado though. She just set feminism and democracy back several decades.

      Reply
      • paintybox says:
        January 16, 2026 at 1:31 pm

        Oh I agree – I have some leftover scorn for her, for sure. She’s clearly trying to suck up to him thinking it’s going to be quid pro quo and he will install her as some kind of leader in Venezuela. They gave her a swag bag! It’s too bad the Nobel committee doesn’t revoke her prize, they absolutely should. She can go sit in the dunce corner along with her new bestie Frump.

  22. elle says:
    January 16, 2026 at 12:39 pm

    This is no different than Puty-Patootie making off with some footballer’s Super Bowl ring – doesn’t make him the winner or even a contestant. He just has a pretty decorative thing.

    Reply
  23. Angelica Schuyler says:
    January 16, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    My husband has a theory that she is trolling him. That is probably a mockup of the actual award which is somewhere safe, and they are ask laughing at him behind his back because he’s such an idiot he probably believes this makes him special.
    My take is that if an actor gifts me their Oscar for the Best Actor, that doesn’t suddenly make me the best actor, it makes me a person in possession of someone else’s trophy…. but that man is an idiot. Maybe he’ll calm down a bit now that he thinks he has the award and a shot at getting into heaven. (Remember when he said that that was why he wanted it?)

    Reply
    • Lau says:
      January 16, 2026 at 8:25 pm

      Or maybe she’s just far-right and really really wants to be put in power. I’m not denying that she won the last elections though, like Milei in Argentina she won and she’ll probably do just as badly because she’ll be Trump’s puppet like him.

      Reply
  24. D.T says:
    January 16, 2026 at 1:53 pm

    God bless the name of this story!!

    Reply
  25. QuiteContrary says:
    January 16, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    Embarrassing.

    Just embarrassing.

    Reply
  26. Lau says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:22 pm

    I read a post on Thread saying “embarrassing for everybody involved” and I couldn’t agree more.

    Reply

