VF: Princess Kate ‘is still consulting and learning about the early years’

Katie Nicholl was commissioned to write some keen propaganda for the Princess of Wales’s 44th birthday, which was on the 9th. Can I just say? I appreciate the fact that Kate’s team didn’t go overboard with the birthday articles this year. In previous years, KP’s commissioned pieces were hilariously over-the-top, presenting Kate as a sainted figure who works diligently for literally hours every month, all for no reward other than multiple homes and ten annual vacations. They’ve started to tone it down a bit, but they still talk around what she really is: an infantilized and lazy woman who is still full of excuses for why she can’t manage more than a handful of work events a month. Some highlights from Nicholl’s latest Vanity Fair piece:

Kate’s Forest Lodge birthday: The family will celebrate Kate’s first birthday at Forest Lodge, the eight-bedroom Windsor home where they moved last fall, probably with a homemade cake and little fanfare. “They are not ones for big celebrations—usually it’s just family,” says Claudia Joseph, author of Kate: The Making of a Princess. “The best present is their new house. It’s all about new beginnings and starting over. I suspect this birthday will be important to Kate—because of what she has been through and because it’s been a very transformative couple of years for them all.”

Kate’s new perspective on life. “Family and health come before anything, and work comes after that,” says a palace insider. “The princess is devoted and dedicated to her work, but her illness has forced her to reassess her priorities, and family and health come first.”

Kate’s standing in the emotional-support polls: “She is more popular than ever,” says Joseph, a journalist who has covered the princess since before her 2011 wedding to Prince William. “She has gone about her public engagements with a smile on her face and tried to show people that you can live with cancer. She is so resilient and relatable. She has been gracious and very honest.” Her announcement of her cancer diagnosis marked the beginning of a new approach to public life. “That video when she decided to address all the rumours about her health was probably the most courageous thing she could have done,” Joseph adds. “It knocked the critics and really showed what she is made of.”

The fakakta early years: Having set up the Centre for Early Childhood at the Royal Foundation, the princess remains focused on investing in children under the age of five. According to her aides, it is her life’s work, and Kate’s diary is packed with plans through the spring. “She’s not going to stand still. She is still consulting and learning about the early years,” says Joseph. “There’s a level of consolidation going on but I think this could be the year we see her launch another initiative.”

Kate’s many vacations: While Kate spent much of 2025 participating in official engagements, she also spent time enjoying nature, like the beaches and forests in Norfolk, and quality family time. The family returned to Norfolk over the holiday break, spending time in their country home, Anmer Hall. Last year, the couple visited the French Alps during the Easter holidays, and there are plans for another family ski trip in the pipeline this year.

Royal warrants: This spring, they will gain an exciting new right: the ability to grant royal warrants to the companies and suppliers they support in their public and private lives. Joseph believes that some of Kate’s favorite fashion houses will be on the list, including Sarah Burton, the longtime Alexander McQueen designer who made her debut at Givenchy last year. “Another contender will probably be Jenny Packham, who Kate turns to for evening wear,” the journalist adds. “I expect Kate will be recognizing some of the designers who have so dutifully and loyally ensured she is ready for any occasion.”

Kate’s fashion NDAs?? When it comes to fashion, the Princess of Wales puts a primacy on being sensible. “Kate tends to stick with what she knows and who she trusts,” Joseph says. “She gets designers to sign draconian agreements, so they don’t talk about what she’s wearing. She’s been very sensible right from the start, wearing things that might be a season old so it can’t be copied.” When Kate made her return to a full public schedule last year, she also announced that she would no longer be sharing brand names and details about the outfits she wears. “She has said she won’t reveal the name of her designers so people focus on her good work,” Joseph adds. “That’s been a change in tack, and it shows she really knows her brand, her influence and the direction she wants to go in.”