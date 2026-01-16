VF: Princess Kate ‘is still consulting and learning about the early years’

Katie Nicholl was commissioned to write some keen propaganda for the Princess of Wales’s 44th birthday, which was on the 9th. Can I just say? I appreciate the fact that Kate’s team didn’t go overboard with the birthday articles this year. In previous years, KP’s commissioned pieces were hilariously over-the-top, presenting Kate as a sainted figure who works diligently for literally hours every month, all for no reward other than multiple homes and ten annual vacations. They’ve started to tone it down a bit, but they still talk around what she really is: an infantilized and lazy woman who is still full of excuses for why she can’t manage more than a handful of work events a month. Some highlights from Nicholl’s latest Vanity Fair piece:
Kate’s Forest Lodge birthday: The family will celebrate Kate’s first birthday at Forest Lodge, the eight-bedroom Windsor home where they moved last fall, probably with a homemade cake and little fanfare. “They are not ones for big celebrations—usually it’s just family,” says Claudia Joseph, author of Kate: The Making of a Princess. “The best present is their new house. It’s all about new beginnings and starting over. I suspect this birthday will be important to Kate—because of what she has been through and because it’s been a very transformative couple of years for them all.”
Kate’s new perspective on life. “Family and health come before anything, and work comes after that,” says a palace insider. “The princess is devoted and dedicated to her work, but her illness has forced her to reassess her priorities, and family and health come first.”
Kate’s standing in the emotional-support polls: “She is more popular than ever,” says Joseph, a journalist who has covered the princess since before her 2011 wedding to Prince William. “She has gone about her public engagements with a smile on her face and tried to show people that you can live with cancer. She is so resilient and relatable. She has been gracious and very honest.” Her announcement of her cancer diagnosis marked the beginning of a new approach to public life. “That video when she decided to address all the rumours about her health was probably the most courageous thing she could have done,” Joseph adds. “It knocked the critics and really showed what she is made of.”
The fakakta early years: Having set up the Centre for Early Childhood at the Royal Foundation, the princess remains focused on investing in children under the age of five. According to her aides, it is her life’s work, and Kate’s diary is packed with plans through the spring. “She’s not going to stand still. She is still consulting and learning about the early years,” says Joseph. “There’s a level of consolidation going on but I think this could be the year we see her launch another initiative.”
Kate’s many vacations: While Kate spent much of 2025 participating in official engagements, she also spent time enjoying nature, like the beaches and forests in Norfolk, and quality family time. The family returned to Norfolk over the holiday break, spending time in their country home, Anmer Hall. Last year, the couple visited the French Alps during the Easter holidays, and there are plans for another family ski trip in the pipeline this year.
Royal warrants: This spring, they will gain an exciting new right: the ability to grant royal warrants to the companies and suppliers they support in their public and private lives. Joseph believes that some of Kate’s favorite fashion houses will be on the list, including Sarah Burton, the longtime Alexander McQueen designer who made her debut at Givenchy last year. “Another contender will probably be Jenny Packham, who Kate turns to for evening wear,” the journalist adds. “I expect Kate will be recognizing some of the designers who have so dutifully and loyally ensured she is ready for any occasion.”
Kate’s fashion NDAs?? When it comes to fashion, the Princess of Wales puts a primacy on being sensible. “Kate tends to stick with what she knows and who she trusts,” Joseph says. “She gets designers to sign draconian agreements, so they don’t talk about what she’s wearing. She’s been very sensible right from the start, wearing things that might be a season old so it can’t be copied.” When Kate made her return to a full public schedule last year, she also announced that she would no longer be sharing brand names and details about the outfits she wears. “She has said she won’t reveal the name of her designers so people focus on her good work,” Joseph adds. “That’s been a change in tack, and it shows she really knows her brand, her influence and the direction she wants to go in.”
“She has said she won’t reveal the name of her designers so people focus on her good work” – they had to walk that back in a matter of days, actually, because even Kate’s supporters were pissed off. Kate’s work is so insubstantial, if you take away people’s right to talk about her clothes and styling, there would be nothing left to talk about. I don’t think Kate makes designers sign NDAs either – various outlets always have quotes from various designers whenever Kate wears their pieces. I remember that Alessandra Rich interview where she talked about how she’s never met Kate and Rich’s staff never ask for notice whenever Kate wears one of their pieces.
What else? It genuinely feels like Kate feels like she’s going to use the “reassessed priorities” card for years. Sorry, she can’t work and you shouldn’t expect her to show up, all because of her new priorities! Those new priorities involve more ski trips and vacations on her multiple country estates!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Her kids will have grown up and she’ll STILL be keen & learning about Ahly Yahs.
😝hahaaaaa Yes she’ll be a grandmother still learning…
She’s really starting to resemble a bulldog. Those jowls are mighty.
What I really reading between the lines:
birthday is only with family because it is understood she has no friends.
Forest lodge is to new beginnings: after her cancer, she cant live her life with william always in the way in Adelaide which was too small. She wants it all.
The princess wants us to think she is devoted to her work, but will always use her illness as an excuse to work the least as possible, becaue the kids are getting bigger and no longer a good excuse.
“She has been very honest” HAHAHA hidden racist, pretaped live piano recital, frankenstein pics, missing princess for months, never naming her illness. Very honest.
Kate agenda is packed through spring – packed for vacation yes.
– hope all the designers she supports wont go bankrupt with her name attached to them. Those NDA are to hide her real size and all the stuff they must do to keep it under wraps.
Which is commendable, most of the time when people’s kids move up to varsity level, they stop caring about those JV games.
Haven’t you heard?
She drove herself!
Isn’t that keen!
Surely Kate must have a PhD in Early Years by now.
Dumb as a bag of hair.
@Goldenmom, LMFAOO. I love that particular insult, and it describes Kate perfectly.
More of the same. Can’t will be lazy and listen and beat the dead horse on fake cancer!! Next!
Um, what the heck is she consulting about? And who, in their right mind, would ask her opinion about anything? Forever trying to make fetch happen ! SMH
About as convincing as Melania trump’s ’Be Best!’. Which seems to have disappeared, after barely appearing at all. Too busy grifting
It is baffling, isn’t it? The Royal Press is P1ss1ng on our legs and telling us it is raining…and they do it non-stop. I know PR exists for a reason but it is especially grotesque in this case.
Her “subjects” are freezing to death in their homes because they can’t afford heat and have to still get up and go to work, often by gruelingly long public transport, to work a low-wage job, so they can then manage to go get their chemo appointments before they go BACK TO WORK.
So using her health as an excuse for why she will never work again when the Royal Family classification of “work” is already nothing more than a few hours a month, is disgusting on every level. Especially when you consider their hard working taxpaying subjects are FUNDING her.
I saw this great youtuber (DuchessDofAz) spell it out perfectly. The only purpose of the Royal Family is to continue being the Royal Family, a system that is built on colonization and slavery. They have no other purpose. The charity work blah blah blah is the only way they can justify the wealth they steal on the daily. When they stop doing the charity work then the expenses are higher than the output. When PERCEPTION is more than SUBSTANCE (her words not mine) then the institution starts to be revealed for what it really is….theft.
Say it again!
😊
“The princess is devoted and dedicated to her work, BUT…”
We are going to get some version of this insulting excuse for the rest of her useless life. F*ck all the people who are diagnosed with cancer or another serious illness every single day who have to continue working because that is what happens when you are a grown-up. There’s not a magical money fairy that swoops in to save the day.
Amen! Everyone else has to cope and work and deal with sorrow and pain and still show up for our families and jobs….but not her! They treat her like she deserves to not work and only go on vacations for the rest of her life, while the rest of us should just shut up and keep the wheel turning.
There’s no public demand to see this charisma-free woman and that’s why she barely ‘works’. It’s really as simple as that. The photo with the kid who’d rather pick her nose than engage with her says it all.
LOL! That picture is classic. And the look on Cannot’s face is priceless. She knows that little girl stole the show and she’s mad!
She’s boredAF and not even pretending to hide it.
There’s absolutely nothing new in this piece. Plus the way she’s gone about her cancer diagnosis and treatment is not relatable to the regular person.
God those teeth are like a horse braying. Was she subconsciously trying to imitate her husband?
Taking experts away from their jobs so she can been seen to be doing something, not helpful.
Maybe she should ask Pippa, who has an actual degree in the subject, for advice.
They don’t talk about the stylist issue here, despite a good opening for it. Is she still going forward without a pro stylist?
“She’s been very sensible right from the start, wearing things that might be a season old so it can’t be copied.”
The f-ck?
Who’s copying her?
And who cares if someone does copy her or gets inspired by her to wear something similar?
Isn’t that sometimes the point, to inspire people to buy from those brands?
Sounds like the irrational fear of someone who has made copykeening other women, especially her SI, a part of her identity. She can’t imagine someone else not doing the same creepy thing that she does.
I believe this is what the youth call a hefty dose of “copium”. See, Kate never even wanted to be a fashion icon that generates tons of interest and sets trends anyway, in fact she’s trying to make sure that nobody copies her, okay? It’s intentional and definitely not a reflection of the fact that people have limited interest in her expensive eighties cosplay!
Interesting they are finally admitting that her stuff is from older seasons so the claims of her selling out stuff is because it’s not available.
It’s not even like the things she wears are hard to duplicate. Oh, no, I can’t get last season’s coat dress. I am bereft. Outwitted by the Princess of Wales again!!!
If Kate wears “last year’s” fashion it’s because she’s waiting to see what Meghan wears so that she can copy it.
🤷♀️ I had a friend in high school who ‘copied me’ in terms of certain clothes & shoes & etc. It bugged me then, but I grew up. If this is truly Kate’s mindset, it’s pitiful, just pitiful. She’s a grown woman, FFS.
In the years since she started delving into the importance of the early years of childhood, she could have gotten an actual degree. If she had done that, people might actually take her seriously, and the royal rota wouldn’t have to keep writing these puff pieces about how she’s so keen to learn. She’d actually be able to speak with some authority on the subject.
She’s also had enough time to write a whole book on the subject. But instead she’s got a PhD in bull 💩.
Exactly! I have a friend who got her PhD in 4 years. Kate could have gotten like 2 PhDs in the time she has been “listening and learning”
If she wants to get a degree in it then she should get one. But she’s too lazy to bother.
LMAO through this whole post. Thanks. I needed the laugh. 😂🤣
That photo! OMG. It says it all. I had to copy it in case I post on Twitter.
I think the little girl with the finger up her nose says it all.
Exactly.
That poor kid, that photo’s going to be shown her whole life! My parents & siblings would’ve never missed a chance to bring it up lol
Was this article commissioned by William? How can she STILL be trying to figure out her signature project, after so many years? This is not a good look.
Last year the media all got burnt when she turned up skiing in Switzerland smack in the middle of KP making them write, “You monsters, Kate is still recovering from cancer and she’s rightfully reassessed her priorities, so you meanies shouldn’t expect her to work.” I feel like that’s why they toned coverage down this year. Although there’s still plenty here about cancer and how her family and health (but not yours or mine, apparently) are more important than work.
The NDA is probably for her size and measurements. I don’t know if she cares that people learn she’s wearing Alexander McQueen again. Also, I’m confused about giving a royal warrant to someone who’s now working for a French company, Givenchy, but whatever. Norman Baker’s new book has an entire chapter about how shady the royal warrant system is and how the royals use it to get free merch, which they shouldn’t keep but always do, if you want to learn more.
I don’t think a royal warrant can be given to a non UK company. So Sarah Burton isn’t going to get anything until she returns to the UK fashion houses.
A non uk company can get one. They just need to meet the eligibility requirements regarding sustainability etc.
Shockingly sycophantic and inaccurate. Even dragging out Claudia Joseph who hasn’t written anything in years. How could you do anything but laugh when they write she spent much of 2025 doing official engagements when she did 68 engagements? Many of which were doubled or tripled on the same day? She likely worked less than 50 days a last year.
But if an engagement lasts about an hour or so, can you count it as a day’s work? Even if you count getting ready, although it might take hours to get Kate ready to face the public, I guess.
I wonder how extensive Kate’s briefing notes are. At this point, I get the impression that her team needs to give her specific questions to ask, possible responses to anticipated answers, and relevant comments to make. She always defaults to talking about her children. Most parents love to talk about their children, and nobody should fault her for doing that, but you need to address the appropriate topics of the event as well. They never report on anything else she says.
Sure, maybe the people who surround Kate made a deliberate choice to “tone down” their usual ridiculous birthday coverage…or maybe someone behind the scenes is reading the room and deciding that the princess should try to seem more low key and not linger too much on how little she has been doing compared to the many privileges she gets in return.
This is, after all, someone who took a whole series of portraits of herself and had them tour the country! What I’m saying is I doubt that team Middleton suddenly decided to go more demure and subtle, I think it may be a sign that they are being held in check by someone with good sense for once.
Still, I found it intriguing that they are still trying to explain the move to Forest Lodge, framing it as sort of a “birthday present” for Kate (one that was unwillingly given by the British public, I guess? Is it a present if you just take something and give it to yourself?).
Those portraits were supposed to tour the country but nobody actually wanted them, so they stayed in storage.
Apparently she also works out bargains with the designers to pay very very little for her clothes, which is part of why she’d wear something the exact same outfit in a zillion colors. Thus the NDAs.
Dear lort. Stop embiggening this woman. She is 44, not 14 despite her infantilized fashion sense. The woman’s own children are publicly awkward around her because they were raised by nannies while she used them as excuses to do as little as possible. She could have had multiple advanced degrees in chuldhood development and education at this point and been an actual expert in the field. The reality is that she can’t make any real statements on the matter because conservatives have gleefully gutted programs for kids and even common sense statements are considered political, which is a no-no for the royals. She is not mother @#$%ing Earth. She did not spend over 25 yeaes being Willy’s doormat to make progress on any social issues. She is all about the $$$ while the poors can eat cake.
This is the sentence that stands out for me : “Kate made her return to a full public schedule last year,”
ORLLY? I don’t believe she’s ever had a full public schedule.
@Teagirl, I replied to this, but for some reason it didn’t show up as a reply and is further down.
Oh Kaiser! You outdid yourself with that header photo. Thank-you so much. I’m still giggling!
Must be nice to take a dozen substantial vacations each year and have the taxpayers foot the bill. Goes double with the national media covering your lazy, useless azz.
Nice work if you can get it.
@Teagirl, it’s probably accurate, though, because she’s been doing the bare minimum for years now. Her “full schedule” is a joke.