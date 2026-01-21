Princess Eugenie has ‘cut off all contact’ with her father, but Beatrice still talks to him

Since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was dramatically unroyaled last fall, there’s been a lot of talk about how his daughters feel about his disgrace. Rumors abound that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have wanted to get some distance from both Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Beatrice has always been closer to her parents, and Bea hosted a christening for her youngest a few months ago, and she invited both Andrew and Fergie. But then the princesses both skipped Christmas with their parents in Windsor, opting to go to Sandringham with the rest of the left-behinds. Well, now sources claim that while Beatrice still talks to Andrew and Fergie, Eugenie has completely cut off contact with her father.
Princess Eugenie has cut off all contact with her disgraced father in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles in October over his links to the paedophile financier, is said to be ‘devastated’ at the estrangement from his younger daughter, which followed months of further damaging revelations last year about his relationship with Epstein.
It is understood Eugenie, 35, is refusing to speak to Andrew and did not visit him at Christmas. Eugenie, who established The Anti-Slavery Collective to help counter sex trafficking, is said to be taking a dim view of her father’s refusal to apologise to Epstein’s victims.
A source told the MoS the rift is like that between the Beckhams: ‘There is no contact at all, nothing. It’s Brooklyn Beckham level – she has completely cut him off.’
Meanwhile, sources say her older sister, Princess Beatrice, is taking a nuanced approach by trying to remain in contact with her father and maintaining her reputation in the Royal Family. Beatrice invited Andrew to the christening of her 11-month-old daughter Athena in London last month but, perhaps tellingly, he did not attend a party held afterwards in a local pub. It is not clear whether Eugenie spoke to her father at the celebration.
‘Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family,’ the source said. ‘They aren’t exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn’t trying to walk that line. She’s not speaking to him.’
Beatrice and Eugenie faced a difficult decision over where to spend Christmas. Ultimately they attended the royals’ Christmas Day church service in Norfolk and joined their extended family at Sandringham afterwards. They were invited by King Charles, who is said to be keen to protect the Princesses.
However, social media sleuths watching TV footage of the event suggested relations may have been tense. It is claimed that Prince William tried to avoid eye contact with Eugenie during the traditional walkabout after the church service. Some suggested he was ‘scarfing’ her – a term coined by royal watchers to describe moments when the Prince appears to adjust his scarf whenever someone he wishes to avoid comes into sight.
Another source added: ‘Perhaps Christmas Day would have been an opportunity for William to break with tradition by publicly walking with his cousins, or at least smiling in their direction, “fab four” style. For whatever reason that opportunity was missed.’ However, a source close to the Royals last night insisted Prince William did ‘spend time’ with Eugenie and Beatrice over Christmas and that there was ‘no animosity between them’.
Re: William acting like a pissy baby towards his cousins, I don’t believe he wants them around at this point and he’ll probably “remove their titles” and punish them in various ways when he’s king, or at least that’s what he wants to do. As for Eugenie cutting off contact with her dad… I feel bad for her and Beatrice. While they came out reasonably well-adjusted, their childhood was chaotic as hell, and their parents were constantly involved in all kinds of financial impropriety and sexual impropriety/abuse/degeneracy. If Eugenie has really cut off her dad, it was a long time coming and probably a really healthy choice for her.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Sarah’s social media.
Oh dear let’s hope that Eugenie will be ok. She had to do what was comfortable for herself and that means cutting him out completely. As for Bea walking the fine line…. I wish her luck with that route.
If this is true, then well done Eugenie.
As for Beatrice, I think most people suspect she’s got some shady dealings of her own in the Middle East, Turkey etc that her and the royal family would be very keen to cover up.
So no surprises there, that she’s still remaining in contact with Paedrew and Grifting Fergie. They’re probably giving her advice on how to continue making dirty money and grift off the public purse while dodging accountability…
Where are the demands from the press that Eugenie speak to her father? I don’t know what to believe regarding her relationship with her father. But her and her sister’s presence at the Christmas walk said to me that either they were told by the Palace that they had to be or they are eager to remain in the royal fold.
I’m surprised H&M didn’t make it into this story. I guess the Beckhams are the new Sussexes. I don’t know how the media would know if Eugenie has gone no contact and whether or not Andrew is devastated. It doesn’t seem Eugenie’s style to brief and Andrew only briefs when it’s to his advantage.
Tell me more about Willy’s scarfing. Can’t just slip that line in.
They are referring to the time when William pretended to adjust his scarf for an extended period to avoid speaking to Meghan – right in front of the church at Sandringham as they exited. That’s the only time he’s known to have done it. And then Priyanka did the same to him when he attempted to speak to her at Wimbledon.
I hadn’t heard about “scarfing” either. Good for Priyanka.
Oh Please 🙄. She waited until 2026 to take a stance on the issue? Spare me the performance.
It’s a PR move. Looks like she still has good connections with the British media (Will Lewis maybe?) to help with this PR push. This is an attempt to save her image because she’s head of a charity that is anti-slavery which she co-founded in 2017.
Where were her morals when he lied on BBC Newsnight in 2019? Where were her morals when the £12m was paid to silence Prince Andrew’s victim in 2022? Where were her morals in 2025 when Virginia was hospitalized and later took her life?
She appeared publicly with him on numerous occasions since Virginia spoke up in 2019. Most notably, she traveled in the same car with him to King Charles’ coronation in 2023. She waited until after Andrew was ‘stripped’ of his title and then took a stance because he did not apologize to the victims. In 2026? Girl Bye 👋…
William is complicit in the cover up. He remained silent about his position for years. He traveled with and drove Andrew, who was beside him in the front seat of the vehicle, to Scotland in 2022 to see QEII before she passed, but refused to travel with the Sussexes for the same trip. He chose to be close to Andrew until October 2025?.😏 I think they are all toxic and dysfunctional members of that royal ‘mafia’ family. At some point William needs to face the fire like a leader. He has been coddled way too much.
I’m gonna be 60 soon. I just cut off communication with my mother last autumn. You don’t know what Eugenie (and probably Beatrice) knows. And often, the very last straw- something new and horrible- is what precipitates it. If you had a normal and healthy/safe childhood, I’m honestly happy for you. Others of us did not, and will gray rock when it feels like you cannot let them continue to negatively affect your life. My ptsd is no longer triggered by the phone ringing, and that works for me. Give her a little grace. Maybe some of it is to protect her reputation, but probably a lot is the building evidence, especially now with Sascha Reilly’s story gaining traction–and the gravity of her father’s depravity.
Apparently Andrew ‘s small new home has no room for his 73 teddies and so he has only retained his favourite ( are the rest in cold storage?) Monday ‘s Times said that the daughters are nice because they were mainly brought up by well behaved nannies. The female author of the article agreed with Eugenia cutting off dad for his abuse of teenage girls and pointed out that while he’s unconvicted of any crime , he has also gone out of his way to evade law enforcement questions. Eugenia could also be concerned about him being around her own kids.
Outside Balmoral right after QEII passed away, Eugenie was bending down to look at flowers left by the public and Andrew ran his hand slowly down her backside and buttocks.
omfg 😱😱😱😱
I remember that too. I hope they were around nannies most (if not all) of the time.
Yes, they were mostly around nannies. Andrew and Fergie are too selfish and self-absorbed to do the general day to day stuff, and both of them have had very chaotic love lives. Even when they had their Hello photo spread years ago, the nanny would get the child into position (say on the changing table) and then Fergie would step in for the photograph. I know this from a friend who worked for them some time ago.
Yes he did. Like it was the most natural thing in the world. I shuddered when I saw that video.
He sure did and it was stomach twistingly disturbing.
If I had young children I would be protecting them from both of their parents! I know Grandpa’s unfortunately and Fergie will always need money!
So is either daughter distancing from Fergie? Because her behavior toward Epstein was gross, too.
It always seemed like Eugenie and Beatrice were very close to both their parents. I think that must make it very hard for Eugenie to have no contact with their father. I feel sorry for them too. Denial is a very strong defense mechanism but they both have had to realize the truth now.
I suspect that whatever came out recently prompting Andrew to be informally ‘stripped’ of his titles was REALLY bad.