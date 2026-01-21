Princess Kate made a secret weekend visit to the Royal Ballet & Opera House

On Monday evening, Kensington Palace’s Instagram account posted an odd IG Story, which you can see above. Apparently, the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Opera House last weekend (?) to watch a performance from Woolf Works. What is that, you might ask. Per Hello, it’s “an experimental production inspired by the works of the late Virginia Woolf. The show is currently running at the Royal Opera House and has been choreographed by their resident choreographer, Wayne McGregor.” The show mostly draws inspiration from Mrs. Dalloway and Orlando. As you can see, Kate posted a message, thanking them for “an amazing evening.”

Several things about this are so curious. One, Kate rarely works on any given weekend. Two, she was in London this weekend attending a public show and no one saw her or reported it to any media outlet? Three, Kate is not a patroness of any group involved in this show. King Charles is the patron of the Royal Ballet and Opera. Camilla is patron of the English National Ballet. Kate’s actual patronages barely see her, but here she is, stepping on another royal patron’s toes? Interesting. And no one even says if she brought one of her children – Charlotte allegedly does ballet, surely she would have enjoyed this? Also: now that Kate has posted it on IG, it counts as work, right?

Some more photos of Tweedlekeen’s visit to Scotland with her husband on Tuesday: