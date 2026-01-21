Princess Kate made a secret weekend visit to the Royal Ballet & Opera House

On Monday evening, Kensington Palace’s Instagram account posted an odd IG Story, which you can see above. Apparently, the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Opera House last weekend (?) to watch a performance from Woolf Works. What is that, you might ask. Per Hello, it’s “an experimental production inspired by the works of the late Virginia Woolf. The show is currently running at the Royal Opera House and has been choreographed by their resident choreographer, Wayne McGregor.” The show mostly draws inspiration from Mrs. Dalloway and Orlando. As you can see, Kate posted a message, thanking them for “an amazing evening.”

Several things about this are so curious. One, Kate rarely works on any given weekend. Two, she was in London this weekend attending a public show and no one saw her or reported it to any media outlet? Three, Kate is not a patroness of any group involved in this show. King Charles is the patron of the Royal Ballet and Opera. Camilla is patron of the English National Ballet. Kate’s actual patronages barely see her, but here she is, stepping on another royal patron’s toes? Interesting. And no one even says if she brought one of her children – Charlotte allegedly does ballet, surely she would have enjoyed this? Also: now that Kate has posted it on IG, it counts as work, right?

Some more photos of Tweedlekeen’s visit to Scotland with her husband on Tuesday:

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, PoW’s Instagram.

  1. Blujfly says:
    January 21, 2026 at 10:51 am

    What a boost it might have been to such an audacious non traditional ballet to have the Princess of Wales announce her attendance, take a public spot, and greet the performers after.

    Reply
  2. Dee says:
    January 21, 2026 at 10:56 am

    I’m sure this counted as “work”

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    January 21, 2026 at 11:00 am

    The exaggerated laughter again.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    January 21, 2026 at 11:13 am

    Camilla’s patronage? Just waiting for Camilla’s next move.

    Reply
  5. Me at home says:
    January 21, 2026 at 11:16 am

    Fourth question, William didn’t care to join her?

    Reply
  6. Alex Can says:
    January 21, 2026 at 11:26 am

    Her guffaws are unhinged and so distracting.

    Reply
  7. QuiteContrary says:
    January 21, 2026 at 11:27 am

    I’d love to hear Kate give a three-minute summary of this particular ballet’s meaning and theme.

    (I was once at a Royal Ballet performance at the same time as Princess Diana and I couldn’t resist watching her as she sat in her box, watching the dancers so intently. She didn’t make any exaggerated faces or hand gestures, but her appreciation was evident.)

    Reply
  8. sunniside up says:
    January 21, 2026 at 11:41 am

    Maybe she went for her own pleasure, although I don’t see here as a fan.

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    January 21, 2026 at 11:45 am

    Remember that Times article from a few ago said that KP was going to showing more of William and Kate’s life behind the scenes. I think this post was them doing that. Quite frankly I think KP is competing with Meghan’s IG.

    Reply
  10. tamsin says:
    January 21, 2026 at 11:52 am

    Why are so many of Kate’s few outings referred to as “secret”? This sounds like a very non-traditional ballet, especially one based on the work of Virginia Woolf, so perhaps not suitable for someone Charlotte’s age. And if one royal is “patron” of something, does that mean that no other royal can ever attend? Charles obviously supports the arts, but the heirs don’t seem to have much of the same inclination. Kate majored in art history, apparently, but she never seems to show much appreciation of visual arts, despite the fact she is patron of art galleries.

    Reply
    • Mairzy Doats says:
      January 21, 2026 at 1:06 pm

      I’ve seen this ballet, and it’s a good piece. But it is mature material that requires familiarity with Virginia Woolf’s life and writings, and the final movement refers to her death (which I won’t be specific about here). Not everyone’s cup of tea, and not suitable for someone’s Charlotte’s age. To my own surprise, I’m impressed Kate went to see this.

      Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    January 21, 2026 at 12:32 pm

    Well it will be interesting to see if this counts as work for her or not. If this is just about her enjoying an evening out (presumably without William), maybe for her bday or something – then good for her, hope she enjoyed it etc. But my guess is this will show up on the CC soon enough as a work event.

    Reply
  12. kelleybelle says:
    January 21, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    How secret was the visit when it’s in the press. These people are ridiculous.

    Reply
  13. Bloemheks says:
    January 21, 2026 at 2:04 pm

    Maybe she just likes ballet. Wasn’t there a big to do over George taking ballet lessons?

    Reply
    • Bloemheks says:
      January 21, 2026 at 2:13 pm

      She’s obviously copying Meghan with the IG post, but I don’t think it was trying to show she’s working or trying to step on other Royal’s toes. A person should be able to go to the ballet, because they like ballet. If service is universal, surely, it’s okay to enjoy ballet whether you’re royal or not. I’d be going every chance I got.

      We don’t know how often she goes with or without the kids. We know she went to this one, because she had to copy keen Meghan on IG.

      Reply
  14. Anare says:
    January 21, 2026 at 6:48 pm

    That left eyebrow situation tho’, yikes! I saw a pic from Xmas that made that scar along her left eye really stand out. Is that why we only see her with her hair draped over the left side of her face now? Is the left eyebrow permanently jacked?

    Reply
  15. L4Frimaire says:
    January 21, 2026 at 7:09 pm

    Could it be she just went to the ballet as a spectator just to see the show but wanted to let people know she was in London.

    Reply

