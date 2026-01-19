Piers Morgan fractured his femur after ‘tripping on a small step’ & needs a new hip

During the four-year respite of the Biden years, Piers Morgan jumped onto the “Biden is doddering and physically compromised” bandwagon. To be fair, Piers was not the only one, there was a whole industry based on convincing people that Biden’s age and his occasional stumbles were somehow an impeachable offense. All of those people got what they wanted, a second Donald Trump presidency, and they’re all choking on it. Well, Piers is 23 years younger than Joe Biden, and Piers just fell and hurt himself so badly, he fractured his femur and he needs a hip replacement.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️

1. Tripped on small step.

2. In a London hotel restaurant. (🙄)

3. Fractured femur.

4. So badly I needed new hip.

5. Recovering in hospital.

6. Crutches for 6wks

7. No long-haul for 12 wks.

8. New Year off to a cracking start!

9. I blame Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/dnFpYTPnDe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2026

I would never wish ill on someone (with a handful of notable exceptions), but I do enjoy when sh-tty things happen to evil people. I love moments of instant karma, or “karmic retribution in a timely manner.” It’s also fascinating timing, considering this happened just a day before Prince Harry arrived in London for his trial against the Mail, a publication which used to employ Piers. Anyway, a fractured femur and a hip replacement are no joke. So why am I laughing?