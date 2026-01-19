Piers Morgan fractured his femur after ‘tripping on a small step’ & needs a new hip

During the four-year respite of the Biden years, Piers Morgan jumped onto the “Biden is doddering and physically compromised” bandwagon. To be fair, Piers was not the only one, there was a whole industry based on convincing people that Biden’s age and his occasional stumbles were somehow an impeachable offense. All of those people got what they wanted, a second Donald Trump presidency, and they’re all choking on it. Well, Piers is 23 years younger than Joe Biden, and Piers just fell and hurt himself so badly, he fractured his femur and he needs a hip replacement.

I would never wish ill on someone (with a handful of notable exceptions), but I do enjoy when sh-tty things happen to evil people. I love moments of instant karma, or “karmic retribution in a timely manner.” It’s also fascinating timing, considering this happened just a day before Prince Harry arrived in London for his trial against the Mail, a publication which used to employ Piers. Anyway, a fractured femur and a hip replacement are no joke. So why am I laughing?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Piers’ social media.

49 Responses to “Piers Morgan fractured his femur after ‘tripping on a small step’ & needs a new hip”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    January 19, 2026 at 7:08 am

    Oh what a shame (not). Couldn’t happen to a more evil guy.

  2. Lady Rae says:
    January 19, 2026 at 7:10 am

    Why does he have a nasal cannula? He should be able to breathe fine

    • Mittens says:
      January 19, 2026 at 7:18 am

      He probably had some sort of surgery so was under anesthesia which can make your breathing shallow. It’s totally normal

  3. lady digby says:
    January 19, 2026 at 7:13 am

    Is Caroline Graham camping next to his bedside about to publish an article in MoS begging Meghan to visit Piers and “be his friend again!!!” Or is she still holding hands with BAD DAD?

    • another cross to carry says:
      January 19, 2026 at 7:52 am

      Great questions! Karma, karma, karma kissed him on his lips!

      • Debbie says:
        January 19, 2026 at 10:10 am

        Come on, Karma is not that stupid.

        @Lady Digby: Good one! Although, I must confess the thing I thought of after reading that Piss Morgan fractured his femur on a small step was that he was trying to emulate Harry and Meghan dancing on California grass. Maybe he was trying to be a stand-in for Harry.

  4. Lady Esther says:
    January 19, 2026 at 7:15 am

    A hip replacement at his age is no bueno…Hope his wife enjoys nursing him in between writing columns taking shots at the Sussexes!

  5. Amy Bee says:
    January 19, 2026 at 7:18 am

    Thoughts and prayers. I guess his wife is going to inflict on us a column about caring for her incapacitated husband at some point.

  6. BlueSky says:
    January 19, 2026 at 7:20 am

    The devil is busy but Meghan’s ancestors are busier.

    So anyway, what is everyone having for lunch today?

    • Kittenmom says:
      January 19, 2026 at 7:22 am

      A healthy helping of schadenfreude

    • Honeyhoney says:
      January 19, 2026 at 7:28 am

      Poor piers 🤡🤡 😆 🤣 😂

      I was about to post about THE most delicious cup of tea I made. Reminds me of, As Ever

    • Normades says:
      January 19, 2026 at 9:07 am

      Tots and pears

    • Giddy says:
      January 19, 2026 at 9:21 am

      What am I having? A lovely soupçon of joy accompanied by an amuse bouche of laughter.

    • tikichica says:
      January 19, 2026 at 9:30 am

      People here talking like the worst this man has done was criticise Meghan OMG.

      There should be worse ancestors coming after this man, who had the phone of abducted teen Millie Dowler tapped, causing her parents to keep hoping she was alive, as their voice messages were being picked up.

      • Nanea says:
        January 19, 2026 at 10:30 am

        The way PM disgraced himself in the Millie Dowler case was beyond reprehensible.

        Then there are all the other people’s phones he’s had hacked. Like Prince Harry’s.

        But we needn’t ever forget that he was friends with all kinds of pedos — Jimmy Savile, Rolf Harris, Gary Glitter, Ghislaine Maxwell…

        Being mean to Meghan was just one of the many facets of his ugly, disgusting personality. He lies more often in a day than people have regular meals.

        He deserves any kind of negative karma to come his way.

  7. seaflower says:
    January 19, 2026 at 7:21 am

    Has anyone checked on the wellbeing of the step?

  8. Nikki (Toronto) says:
    January 19, 2026 at 7:23 am

    I don’t wish ill on anyone, but someone’s ancestors aren’t playing. Also, tripping on a small step and fracturing a FEMUR? And needing a hip replacement, something else is going on.

  9. Lissen says:
    January 19, 2026 at 7:24 am

    I’d better go to confession. I was grinning when I saw this headline.

    • YankeeDoodles says:
      January 19, 2026 at 7:45 am

      This is to @Lissen, I see you and I hear you and I laughed out loud. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy, as the Brits say, somewhat in an American vein. I love when they kind of paraphrase us, in a slightly sarcastic vein, but directing the sarcasm at a worthy object, so I will pay them the compliment of replying in kind.

  10. Caitlin says:
    January 19, 2026 at 7:45 am

    is he only 60? looks much older.

  11. Jan says:
    January 19, 2026 at 7:56 am

    Divine providence. It’s coming for trump too…

  12. Over it says:
    January 19, 2026 at 8:04 am

    Some days , you wake up and you think , what a beautiful morning after hearing news like this . I would say i felt bad about it, but i would be lying. Here is hoping that this is the kind of news that brightens Meghan and Harry day too . I do feel sorry for the step though

  13. Gail says:
    January 19, 2026 at 8:05 am

    I slipped and fell onto a concrete floor on Sunday. I landed on my hip and right shoulder. I’ve been saying ‘thank goodness I’m fat cause I didn’t break my hip’ as I struggle with the bruising, pulled and torn muscles. But Piers IS fat and DID break his hip. So there’s definitely some Karma involved, no question. I’m thanking mine. He’s cursing his. Karma balanced.

  14. Tuesday says:
    January 19, 2026 at 8:10 am

    I hope it hurts. A lot.

    • another cross to carry says:
      January 19, 2026 at 10:17 am

      I hope it never stops hurting or at the very least, it hurts for, let’s see, the next nine years! He has been on dem here streets bullying the people’s prince and princess for that long!

      O how the “mighties” are falling! Karma took willies helicopter to visit piss moron.

    • Lady D says:
      January 19, 2026 at 11:41 am

      Tuesday, same. I sincerely hope it hurts him a lot. It’s literally what he deserves.

  15. Tessa says:
    January 19, 2026 at 9:12 am

    It would be good if doctors and staff.praise the sussexes in front of piers

  16. Hypocrisy says:
    January 19, 2026 at 9:16 am

    karma slapped him so hard he needed his hip replaced.. couldn’t help my smile while reading this.

    • Debbie says:
      January 19, 2026 at 10:16 am

      The only thing which could have improved this story is if the selection of photos above included the one where Piss Morgan forgot to zip up his trousers before venturing out of his house.

    • another cross to carry says:
      January 19, 2026 at 10:19 am

      I’ll order another round for the hospital plus one to go!

  17. Me at home says:
    January 19, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Surprised he didn’t find a way to blame the Sussexes. “I couldn’t believe what I was reading about Harry’s court case/Meghan’s jam and lost my concentration.” Anyway, couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy /s

  18. jais says:
    January 19, 2026 at 10:03 am

    Bummer for him. Broken bones are really unpleasant especially when older. Waiting for him to somehow blame his fall on Harry and Meghan. He blamed Trump but you know he really wants to blame them too.

  19. Worktowander says:
    January 19, 2026 at 10:24 am

    Oh no! Anyway … what’s for lunch?

  20. QuiteContrary says:
    January 19, 2026 at 10:26 am

    I fractured my femur once, too — it’s a terrible injury and you can’t put weight on it as the break heals. (I actually needed a wheelchair for several months.) Piers is going to be busy with PT for a while. Too bad, so sad.

  21. NotSoSocialB says:
    January 19, 2026 at 10:39 am

    Tots & pears, Pierce.

  22. Swaz says:
    January 19, 2026 at 11:44 am

    This might keep him from braying like a donkey 🫏 for a while 😏

  23. Nuks says:
    January 19, 2026 at 11:52 am

    Enjoy your bedpan, trash.

