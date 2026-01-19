Piers Morgan fractured his femur after ‘tripping on a small step’ & needs a new hip

During the four-year respite of the Biden years, Piers Morgan jumped onto the “Biden is doddering and physically compromised” bandwagon. To be fair, Piers was not the only one, there was a whole industry based on convincing people that Biden’s age and his occasional stumbles were somehow an impeachable offense. All of those people got what they wanted, a second Donald Trump presidency, and they’re all choking on it. Well, Piers is 23 years younger than Joe Biden, and Piers just fell and hurt himself so badly, he fractured his femur and he needs a hip replacement.
‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️
1. Tripped on small step.
2. In a London hotel restaurant. (🙄)
3. Fractured femur.
4. So badly I needed new hip.
5. Recovering in hospital.
6. Crutches for 6wks
7. No long-haul for 12 wks.
8. New Year off to a cracking start!
9. I blame Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/dnFpYTPnDe
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2026
I would never wish ill on someone (with a handful of notable exceptions), but I do enjoy when sh-tty things happen to evil people. I love moments of instant karma, or “karmic retribution in a timely manner.” It’s also fascinating timing, considering this happened just a day before Prince Harry arrived in London for his trial against the Mail, a publication which used to employ Piers. Anyway, a fractured femur and a hip replacement are no joke. So why am I laughing?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Piers’ social media.
Oh what a shame (not). Couldn’t happen to a more evil guy.
Why does he have a nasal cannula? He should be able to breathe fine
He probably had some sort of surgery so was under anesthesia which can make your breathing shallow. It’s totally normal
Is Caroline Graham camping next to his bedside about to publish an article in MoS begging Meghan to visit Piers and “be his friend again!!!” Or is she still holding hands with BAD DAD?
Great questions! Karma, karma, karma kissed him on his lips!
Come on, Karma is not that stupid.
@Lady Digby: Good one! Although, I must confess the thing I thought of after reading that Piss Morgan fractured his femur on a small step was that he was trying to emulate Harry and Meghan dancing on California grass. Maybe he was trying to be a stand-in for Harry.
A hip replacement at his age is no bueno…Hope his wife enjoys nursing him in between writing columns taking shots at the Sussexes!
Thoughts and prayers. I guess his wife is going to inflict on us a column about caring for her incapacitated husband at some point.
The devil is busy but Meghan’s ancestors are busier.
So anyway, what is everyone having for lunch today?
A healthy helping of schadenfreude
Poor piers 🤡🤡 😆 🤣 😂
I was about to post about THE most delicious cup of tea I made. Reminds me of, As Ever
Tots and pears
What am I having? A lovely soupçon of joy accompanied by an amuse bouche of laughter.
People here talking like the worst this man has done was criticise Meghan OMG.
There should be worse ancestors coming after this man, who had the phone of abducted teen Millie Dowler tapped, causing her parents to keep hoping she was alive, as their voice messages were being picked up.
The way PM disgraced himself in the Millie Dowler case was beyond reprehensible.
Then there are all the other people’s phones he’s had hacked. Like Prince Harry’s.
But we needn’t ever forget that he was friends with all kinds of pedos — Jimmy Savile, Rolf Harris, Gary Glitter, Ghislaine Maxwell…
Being mean to Meghan was just one of the many facets of his ugly, disgusting personality. He lies more often in a day than people have regular meals.
He deserves any kind of negative karma to come his way.
Has anyone checked on the wellbeing of the step?
Oh yes the poor thing must be traumatised!
Has anyone thought to give the step a citizenship award or a peace prize? I think the step deserves something. How about a go fund me?
😂🤣😂🤣
I don’t wish ill on anyone, but someone’s ancestors aren’t playing. Also, tripping on a small step and fracturing a FEMUR? And needing a hip replacement, something else is going on.
Restaurant so plentiful beverages, I’d say
Drunk, drunk, drunk.
Fat drunken loser slob.
He smokes, drinks, has a terrible diet and doesn’t work out.!
The femur as a ball joint fits into the acetabulum to make up the hip joint. It breaks at the neck of the bone just distal to the ball which is called the neck. This is called a hip fracture. They repair it with hardware. Patients are ambulatory in most cases a day or two after surgery with PT helping at first and also using a walker or “walking frame”, which is the same thing.
I’d better go to confession. I was grinning when I saw this headline.
This is to @Lissen, I see you and I hear you and I laughed out loud. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy, as the Brits say, somewhat in an American vein. I love when they kind of paraphrase us, in a slightly sarcastic vein, but directing the sarcasm at a worthy object, so I will pay them the compliment of replying in kind.
is he only 60? looks much older.
That was my first thought as well. There is no way that he is only 60 – I figured mid to late 70s. Maybe he lies about his age??
He’s a drinker and smoker and has bad colonizer genes.
Divine providence. It’s coming for trump too…
Amen!
It’s taking its freaking time, though.
Some days , you wake up and you think , what a beautiful morning after hearing news like this . I would say i felt bad about it, but i would be lying. Here is hoping that this is the kind of news that brightens Meghan and Harry day too . I do feel sorry for the step though
I slipped and fell onto a concrete floor on Sunday. I landed on my hip and right shoulder. I’ve been saying ‘thank goodness I’m fat cause I didn’t break my hip’ as I struggle with the bruising, pulled and torn muscles. But Piers IS fat and DID break his hip. So there’s definitely some Karma involved, no question. I’m thanking mine. He’s cursing his. Karma balanced.
I hope it hurts. A lot.
I hope it never stops hurting or at the very least, it hurts for, let’s see, the next nine years! He has been on dem here streets bullying the people’s prince and princess for that long!
O how the “mighties” are falling! Karma took willies helicopter to visit piss moron.
Tuesday, same. I sincerely hope it hurts him a lot. It’s literally what he deserves.
It would be good if doctors and staff.praise the sussexes in front of piers
karma slapped him so hard he needed his hip replaced.. couldn’t help my smile while reading this.
The only thing which could have improved this story is if the selection of photos above included the one where Piss Morgan forgot to zip up his trousers before venturing out of his house.
I’ll order another round for the hospital plus one to go!
Surprised he didn’t find a way to blame the Sussexes. “I couldn’t believe what I was reading about Harry’s court case/Meghan’s jam and lost my concentration.” Anyway, couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy /s
Bummer for him. Broken bones are really unpleasant especially when older. Waiting for him to somehow blame his fall on Harry and Meghan. He blamed Trump but you know he really wants to blame them too.
Oh no! Anyway … what’s for lunch?
I fractured my femur once, too — it’s a terrible injury and you can’t put weight on it as the break heals. (I actually needed a wheelchair for several months.) Piers is going to be busy with PT for a while. Too bad, so sad.
Tots & pears, Pierce.
This might keep him from braying like a donkey 🫏 for a while 😏
Enjoy your bedpan, trash.