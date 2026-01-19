Times: Prince William ‘cannot keep up these avoidance tactics for ever’

A curious column was published in the Times of London over the weekend. The piece was written by Camilla Long, and it’s difficult to ascertain who she has more contempt for: Prince Harry or Prince William. Long starts out by blatantly lying about Harry’s press lawsuits, claiming that Harry “lost” his lawsuit against the Mirror. He did not – he won the first part of his lawsuit and the Mirror had to settle the rest of Harry’s claims. But Long frames all of her insults and lies about Harry as “where the hell is William?” and “when is William going to get off his ass and DO something about Harry??” The whole thing is bizarre. Some lowlights:
Wondering about William: “I have been wondering about Prince William. What does he think? What does he think when he sees that his brother is due in London again this week, to give evidence in yet another blazing trial? When Harry did this last time, appearing against the Mirror in a phone-hacking case in 2023, it was an unholy mega-vomit. Almost crying in rage, the prince narrated every wound he thought the paper had inflicted on him, including misrepresenting a “blonde” at a club who danced for him “naked” (“factually incorrect”). He lost. I expect much the same will happen this week — the drama, then the crisis. What will William think then?”
William’s avoidance: Last week, William’s own headlines couldn’t have been more different. They were almost comical: “William prunes orchard” and “William battles through flock of hungry sheep”. Is this even a life? We’re told he won’t have to deal with Harry when he appears against the Daily Mail on Thursday because he will be “hundreds of miles away” in Scotland. Of course he will be. But he will have to deal with Harry some time. He cannot keep up these avoidance tactics for ever.
Sulky, childish William: At some point William will have to show up and confront this mess. He cannot spend his whole life hiding in photo ops — in plain sight. Even now, for example, Harry clearly means to come home. After many years of telling everyone he loathes England, the English and the royal family, the prince is now, we are told, bizarrely, “homesick”. It is sort of incredible, by the way, to read the briefings: how can this man, who wrote so movingly about how appalling his life was here — who spilt out all the anguish, the bullying, the emotional distance, the brutality, the plain cruelty — how can he possibly want to come back to it all? He was either lying then, or he is lying now. Perhaps he lies all the time. How will William deal with that?
Long is mad about Meghan’s jam: How will [Harry] deal with the fact that even if William doesn’t want him, there is nothing stopping Harry, or for that matter his wife, should they want to come back to — say — put their son into Eton. (Prediction: no prince of the realm will ever go to Santa Barbara High School.) They’ve also got plenty of money — inconceivably, Meghan has sold 862,535 pots of her jam, an estimated haul of £26.7 million. So there’s no reason they couldn’t buy Royal Lodge. (How, by the way, does anyone make that much on jam? Answer: royalty. Sarah Ferguson once got £1 million to be a Wedgwood “spokesman”.)
Long forecasts the Sussexes returning to live on a royal property: Charles, a man who has no moral authority when it comes to his sons, won’t want to refuse Harry a house on the royal estate. And it seems Keir Starmer won’t either. I never thought a royal prince would be viewed as the saviour and/or darling of the Labour Party, but in Harry the prime minister clearly sees some kind of good news potential. Why else would he suddenly be granted the armed protection he’s been begging for, but doesn’t deserve, as he was last week? Perhaps, in his desperation, Starmer thinks Harry’s a vote-winner.
LMAO: Back in England, Harry and Meghan will bulldoze the Cambridges. There is simply no doubt in my mind. Not a single opportunity to neg will be missed. Why wouldn’t the returning couple go on competing engagements or foreign tours? There Meghan was, only last summer, chatting away in Colombia in Spanish. William and Kate, by contrast, haven’t been abroad since their unsuccessful tour of Jamaica in March 2022. Anything they say will be instantly funnelled back by the Sussexes to favoured journalists (if Harry and Meghan still have any).
Peg’s vanishing act: Meanwhile, William just vanishes behind thick hedges. We know nothing of what he really believes. What are his true desires, interests? We only know the things he doesn’t want to do (tours, holiday photo ops, the Commonwealth). When he was 21 he had to be asked whether he “wanted it”. “It’s my duty,” he said. “Wanting isn’t the right word.”
Whenever someone asks about the Sussex Tax, point to this piece as a vivid example. Not only does every British reporter, columnist and royalist feel the need to scream, cry and throw up about Harry and Meghan 24-7, they have to use Harry as a straw man to actually make some incisive criticism of William. “Yes, yes, Harry is the absolute worst, he’s horrible, but why does sulky William also suck so much” is a pretty crazy narrative at this point. Pointing out that William “vanishes behind thick hedges” and that William & Kate are lazy and haven’t done a foreign tour in almost four years? Incredible. I guess they’re trying to challenge William and Kate and get them to do something else besides “run away and/or furiously do busy-work” whenever Harry and Meghan are out and about.
How hilarious is it that Scooter can rage-brief alllllllll day for years on end, but as soon as Harry sets foot on UK soil, he’s like, pewwwww, I’m outta here, like chased prey in a Warner Bros. cartoon.
Poor Willy, he’s off on another Avoidance Tour again. If BM journalists (happily) pay a Sussex “tax” when covering the royal Left Behinds, then surely Harry’s trips to England must be considered a Sussex “rebate” because it seems to be only thing that can the Wales to do some work, no matter how transparent.
Because he’s a coward, like all bullies are!
💯
And the crisis manager can’t help that.
So she wants him to stop running away and stay and confront him? Does she want him to beat Harry up? Yes she is going after lazy Peg but she is doing it by making it Harry’s fault for coming to UK. She should have just left Harry out of it but we all know Sussex taxes MUST BE PAID!!
Pegs ain’t beating s*#% ,once again its only because Harry is a gentleman if he wanted to kick Pegs ass he could. We are talking just the physical aspect of it,but Harry is too aware of the repercussions .
Actually, yes, I do think she wants William to “beat Harry up”, which I put in quotations because we all know what would happen if Harry were to physically defend himself. Peg would end up in very bad shape.
It’s always interesting to me how these people can’t seem to grasp in their increasingly unhinged diatribes, that just because they don’t like or want to support Meghan that’s not a universal feeling. No one is buying anything from As Ever because of royalty. Are more people aware of her because of her links to that family, of course. Are they spending their hard-earned money repeatedly because of it? Come on.
I’ll also never understand their cowardice. They can never just come out and actually criticize the people, who are rife for criticism in their roles as UK journalists, they have to hide it in criticism of someone else, that still manages to be tinged with racism and xenophobia. William and Kate are lazy, rude and inconsiderate, and they still act like they are above reproach.
🎯❣️
If anything, I support Meghan more because the royals have chosen to treat her as the Anti-Royal. It’s sure as heck not because she’s one of them.
Same. Every bitchy comment that comes out of Salty Isle just makes my support for Meghan stronger. Sincerely, the way you idiots have made this tiny woman a hero is going to be studied by academics that don’t need emotional support polls to do their jobs.
Vivid, classic signs of a cowardly bully: RUN AWAY. But the funny thing is, this “confrontation/competition” is *only* in *HIS* (and his Gumby Wife’s) mind.
I *almost* feel sorry for them: I honestly don’t think there is *anything* in the world that would make them truly content/happy. They have all (and I do mean *all*) the money and creature comforts that money can buy. They can do *pretty much anything* they want, but they lack the smallest iota of intellectual curiosity to do more than just follow football and buy clothes to store away for *future* use.
I DO feel immensely sorry for their kids. Kids learn by example, from an early age. And these two are seeding hate, racism, and a do-little-if-anything into these kids. I don’t Nanny Maria is a bigger influence on them, but then, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ maybe we’ll be surprised as the kids get older.
I wish the Sussex Tax didn’t involve lying wildly. Clearly this journalist has nothing on the Sussexes, and clearly even she knows that raging about the jam looks bad. So she lies about the court trial, she lies about the Sussexes wanting a permanent return and buying a home near Windsor, and she even brings up Sykes’ Eton wheeze that Harry has publicly stated is a lie.
Is all that really necessary to tell William to stop the farmer cosplay and Scotland busywork? Can she really not just say, without dragging Archie’s school into it, that Harry is eating William’s dinner with his work ethic and charisma, and William needs to get off his butt, do a foreign tour or three, and find a real passion because nobody buys his hypocrisy around the unhoused or the environment. Is it really that hard to just say that?
Unfortunately, nobody was going to read her article if Harry and Meghan weren’t mentioned.
She has to tell lies about the Sussexes and trash them or else the Times will get a call from KP threatening to sue. Then the article will be pulled.
The Times used to be a respectable publication; the fact that is published this absolutely hysterical slop is embarrassing for all concerned. Not to mention the blatant lies from this deranged fabulist.
I do not understand why access to the most boring, constipated bunch of emotionally stunted, petty little people is worth it. Journalists are supposed to seek out facts and report back to the public, they are supposed to question the powerful and shine light on the hidden things. Or maybe I’m just too naive. It’s all so artificial and pathetic.
I think for many of these “reporters” there is a genuine dislike of H&M so the Sussex tax isn’t hard to pay. But there’s also a dislike of W&K – here she basically calls William lazy and actively avoiding his duties. So I think the mistake W&K have made is assuming that the enemy of their enemy is their friend. But many of these people hate W&K just for different reasons. We see that with people like Jan Moir and Amanda Platell, or even Richard Palmer and Tom Sykes (Sykes is more indirect and shadier, not as blatant as this one lol). But W&K figure if they’re bashing H&M they must love them and the truth is…..for most of the Royal commentators, they just don’t like Will and Kate either.
Some notable exceptions obviously (Rebecca English, Richard Eden). But for the most part that’s why we see snark slip through at times.
During the negotiations in Sandringham, they treated Harry very badly. It is understandable that his brother does not want to see him, cannot look him in the eye. If a family decides that Harry’s death would not damage the family’s image and that he therefore does not need personal protection, then more than a little shame and embarrassment is appropriate.
These Londoners have accumulated a lot of guilt and failure over several generations, but they have lost their power. The public has become more democratic and less submissive, and loves people who are open about themselves, who accept the losses that come with it, who work hard and are ethical and human role models, like HuM. Otherwise, in my opinion, this family has no role models to show for itself except Diana.
Meghan wasn’t even allowed to attend the negotiations about her future.
That’s because they knew that Meghan was a force to be reckoned with and being from the US their titles didn’t intimidate her.
The fact that QEII went along with excluding Meghan from a conversation about HER FUTURE still makes me furious. She can eff all the way off, down in hell. The pedestal she is on is baffling.
“After many years of telling everyone he loathes England, the English and the royal family” excuse me what?? Please point me to a direct quote of Harry every saying anything remotely close to “I loathe England,” I’ll wait. And I think he still loves his family very much despite the way they have treated him and his wife and children.
He never said that he loathed England, but I am surprised that he still loves his father after the disclosure at the enquiry about his security.
These people are unhinged. But it’s clear that there’s alot of dissatisfaction amongst the newspaper editors and royal rota about how William (and Kate) are going about royal life. I imagine that they thought that after Harry and Meghan left that the Waleses would have stepped up, done more and would have justified the press’ decision to join the smear campaign against Harry and Meghan. They didn’t anticipate Harry and Meghan leaving and expected them to come crawling back to UK begging forgiveness within a year. Instead they’ve been left with two dull people to cover who refuse to do engagements and no access to Harry and Meghan.
Serves the press right for their nastiness to Meghan.
If “being royal” sold jam, Duchy Originals would be bringing in more than $30m a year.
And the King has been doing it for a long time, Must be at least 30 years if not longer. The Media conveniently forget that when slating Meghan.
The Sussexes are the only royals people are interested in. All these emotional support polls/articles/commentaries are just to soothe the butt hurt egos of the left behinds.
This really does read like, “I’m hurt because Harry left us behind and told the truth about the racists and liars in our media, country, and even in the palaces. Waaah!”
Unfortunately I think the majority of Brits. believe what they read in the tabs. The quality press really does struggle in Britain. But even they have now jumped on the band wagon.
I don’t remember Harry ever saying that he hated the UK, England, or the Royal Family. Harry has repeatedly said that he misses things about living in the UK, that he would like to visit more often, and bring his kids. This is not new news. And for this reporter’s information, the US has quite a few high-quality boarding schools and/or private schools that Harry and Lilibet can attend.
I think anyone who thinks Harry is sending his kids to boarding school in any country didn’t pay attention to what he wrote about his own time in boarding school in Spare. He hated it, there’s absolutely no chance he’s looking for a repeat of his own childhood for his kids.
I also don’t know why the media romanticizes his Eton friendships so much. It seems to me like Harry dropped the majority of them the second they revealed their racism and misogyny. Meghan’s presence in his life really showed Harry who other people are, and he didn’t want to have any of it around him anymore.
I hate when these so call journalists and reporters tell blatant lies about Harry and Meghan but in this case Harry . Harry has never once said he hates England or the uk . He hates the corrupt and dishonest media for sure but the media is not the uk so these people have got to stop acting like Harry taking a lying dishonest tabloid to court is the equivalent of Harry taking the uk to court because it isn’t . The uk doesn’t profit from what the media writes , the media does.
True, Harry has NEVER said he hates England, but he has said many times that he loves his country and that England will always be close to his heart, his home. Home in the sense of his native country. You can live anywhere and be happy there and still love your country, which Harry demonstrates not only through words but also through actions.
I live in France but I still read the British news first. I know it doesn’t make sense.
Does William have the option to approve pictures taken of him during official outings? I wonder what he sees when he looks at the photos. Does he see a good looking manly man with a fantastic beard or does he see reality and understand that he looks like a fool? He makes the strangest expressions and over emotes much like Kate.
What about that photo of William above looking like a bug-eyed Lurch with the water bottle perfectly positioned in front of his crotch. The nipple (of the bottle) is so small, and so well centered. I think the photographer deserves some sort of award. It’s so unfortunate that it’s simply perfect.
Wow, this article was written by a clearly unwell individual.
Exactly what I was thinking while reading the article, the author comes across as seriously unstable and delusional with all the blatant lies and misinformation she spews.
Extremely unwell.
Incoming: a Tom Sykes substack piece all about how Harry is *definitely* going to buy Royal Lodge and Charles won’t refuse him. Just because Harry publicly denied Sykes’ Eton rumor-mongering doesn’t mean this gravy train has to stop. More and more, Sykes these days just steals the germ of an idea from another “journalist” and makes wild embellishments to it.
This is one of the silliest articles I have read for some time, I had to give up half way through, a bit here slating W and K then a bit more slating H and M. It is just a word salad from someone who has no news. Doesn’t William have a Butler who can tell unwelcome guests that he is not at home.
Clearly unhinged. Still the idea of Meghan using As Ever profits to rent Royal Lodge is strangely satisfying.
Amusing as she doesn’t even sell it here. Probably worried about Trump’s tariffs.
They want the drama of a confrontation.
At least Long is right about one thing: it’s truly pathetic that WanK has to go to Scotland to clout chase Olympians.
I just can’t get over this writer blatantly saying that Harry lost the Mirror case. I don’t think the sussexes need to correct everything out there but this is one of those times that their team should contact and just ask for a written correction. Bc it’s just completely wrong. Not even coyly misleading but factually incorrect.
The better phrase for that is “blatant lie.”
If she’s lying about that, what else is she lying about?
Narrator: All of it.
She called them the Cambridges. This feels intentional. Lowering their status.
The media is unhinged and it does seem like every one who writes in the tabloids over there is unwell. But out of all the BS a comment struck me…
The part about Archie not going to Santa Barbara high. Honestly? He and Lili probably won’t go to public school for security reasons. After all the press has painted a target on their backs since before they were born.
But….do the British media know that we have good schools here too? Like some of our public schools are better than some private schools and California surely has a plethora of high-brow-millionaire schools for kids that could offer the sussexes security.
They write like Eton is the only option for anyone….. the narcissism is so strong and insane I can’t take it
The writer is hoping the British public won’t realise that the US also has good schools.
Hey, at least she acknowledges that Archie is a “prince of the realm.” But yeah, the Sussex tax is heavy in this piece, even though the writer clearly views Harry and Meghan as the more charismatic and competent royals.
By contrast, the writer loathes William and sees him as useless. William vanishing “behind thick hedges” evokes the Homer Simpson/bushes meme. I was tickled by her shot at the Wales’ Jamaica tour, too. For this piece to appear in the Times is kind of incredible.
Lmao! Someone needs to make this meme!
Camilla Long in 2014 spent 90 minutes with the former Radio 1 DJ Dave Lee Travis and I don’t think there is a part of my body that he didn’t grope,’ the resulting article began.
‘He fondled my foot, inched his hands up my thighs, tried to make me sit on his lap and kissed me.
‘He copped a feel of my hips when I foolishly asked for a tour of his studio, stroked my chin and my back and gave me a full body hug as I left.’
When police went public on their investigation, they asked Miss Long if she would support a prosecution or give evidence but she declined. Yes that’s right she declined to go into court and give evidence under oath to support other women who bravely came forward to complain about the DJ. Instead she chose to sit in court and write articles about the trial as a journalist. Another well known woman bravely came forward instead and gave evidence under oath and DLT was found guilty of groping her. I admire the bravery and resilience of all the women who came forward to give evidence under oath.
In 2014?! Seriously?! He was 70 then, and she was 27. Ugh!
And she didn’t want to testify in court because she didn’t feel molested, because from her description, she was thrilled that the guy groped her. Did she feel honored or horny? Maybe both :)))
This highly erratic and obviously disturbed B is Exhibit A of why Prince Harry has such contempt for her and her ilk and why he referred to them in Spare as:
“………a dreadful mob of dweebs and crones and cut-rate criminals and clinically diagnosable sadists along Fleet Street.”
He said they: “……feel the need to get their jollies and plump their profits — and work out their personal issues — by tormenting one very large, very ancient, very dysfunctional family.”
And who can forget how he describes rebecca brooks without even mentioning her name but whom everyone recognized by his description of her:
“loathsome toad” and “an infected pustule on the arse of humanity.”
Who is briefing the press that Harry wants to come back?
He CAN avoid Harry forever with his million and one “forever” homes (with public land added to the mix).
Meghan will only set foot in England when Charles dies. And maybe not even then. Who can blame her? They want her head like poor Anne Boleyn.
Ah! I was just thinking about this! Anne Boleyn was also highly intelligent, spoke multiple languages, and was considered to be quite sophisticated. Jane Seymour, the next Queen, was considered to be basically a quiet wife who didn’t raise any ruffles. Henry wanted Jane so he created what was back then basically a British Tabloid Smear on Anne Boleyn. They accused her of everything they could think of to sour the public’s view of her, while raising Kate…I mean Jane up on a pedestal.
When you think about it that way, the British press hasn’t changed in over 500 years.