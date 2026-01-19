Donald Trump to Norway: You didn’t give me the peace prize, so I’m taking Greenland

Over the weekend, people were really losing their minds over Donald Trump’s catastrophic stupidity and insanity. And I was just sitting there like… he’s always been this stupid and crazy. Sure, it’s gotten worse and it’s gotten louder, but this man has been completely out of his f–king mind for over a decade. I’ve been horrified by this sh-thead all of that time, while legitimate Beltway journalists and elected Republicans have been normalizing him and sanewashing him and chuckling over him. Anyway, why was there such an escalation in the “holy sh-t, Trump has really lost it” contingent? It’s because of Trump’s hyperfixation on Greenland. On Saturday, he announced a new round of tariffs aimed at our NATO allies because they won’t give him Greenland.

President Trump announced in a social media post on Saturday morning his latest strategy to get control of Greenland: He is slapping new tariffs on a bloc of European nations until they come to the negotiating table to sell Greenland. Greenland is a territory of Denmark, which will be hit with a 10 percent tariff on all goods sent to the United States beginning on Feb. 1, Mr. Trump wrote in a social media post. Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Finland, fellow NATO members that have expressed solidarity with Denmark in its refusal to yield to Mr. Trump’s demands, will also be subject to the 10 percent tariff. If those nations do not relent, he added, the rate will increase to 25 percent on June 1, “until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.” The leaders of Europe reacted Saturday with unified outrage to Mr. Trump’s latest coercions on the massive island in the North Atlantic. So, too, did lawmakers in Washington, including some members of the president’s own party. And the abrupt announcement of new tariffs seemed to throw a trade deal Mr. Trump had struck with the European Union into serious doubt. In his post, Mr. Trump argued that the United States needed to control Greenland as a bulwark against Chinese and Russian ambitions in the Arctic, although the United States already has the right to expand its military presence in Greenland under a 1951 agreement with Denmark.

Vladimir Putin must be so proud. I’m assuming Russians are behind Trump’s Greenland fixation, right? That makes the most sense, because it works for them across the board. Greenland is a distraction from Ukraine, and Trump’s words and actions are destroying NATO and all of America’s post-WWII alliances. Which has been an explicit goal of Putin for many years. Anyway, last night, Trump’s Greenland fixation got even dumber and crazier, if that’s possible. Trump wrote an unhinged letter to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, which has already been shared to all of our European allies (and the press). Here is the letter:

“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

“If Norway doesn’t give me a peace prize, I’m going to take a Danish protectorate by force” is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard in my f–king life. Not to mention, this clearly draws the line between Trump’s current fixations: his moronic aggrievement over not winning the Nobel Peace Prize AND his warmongering, idiotic stance that he wants to own Greenland for his mental health. I don’t have any words of wisdom here. I’m actually at a loss for words over this situation, other than this: I’m so deeply sorry to all of America’s allies. Just know that the majority of us f–king despise him too.

