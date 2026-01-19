Donald Trump to Norway: You didn’t give me the peace prize, so I’m taking Greenland

Over the weekend, people were really losing their minds over Donald Trump’s catastrophic stupidity and insanity. And I was just sitting there like… he’s always been this stupid and crazy. Sure, it’s gotten worse and it’s gotten louder, but this man has been completely out of his f–king mind for over a decade. I’ve been horrified by this sh-thead all of that time, while legitimate Beltway journalists and elected Republicans have been normalizing him and sanewashing him and chuckling over him. Anyway, why was there such an escalation in the “holy sh-t, Trump has really lost it” contingent? It’s because of Trump’s hyperfixation on Greenland. On Saturday, he announced a new round of tariffs aimed at our NATO allies because they won’t give him Greenland.
President Trump announced in a social media post on Saturday morning his latest strategy to get control of Greenland: He is slapping new tariffs on a bloc of European nations until they come to the negotiating table to sell Greenland.
Greenland is a territory of Denmark, which will be hit with a 10 percent tariff on all goods sent to the United States beginning on Feb. 1, Mr. Trump wrote in a social media post. Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Finland, fellow NATO members that have expressed solidarity with Denmark in its refusal to yield to Mr. Trump’s demands, will also be subject to the 10 percent tariff. If those nations do not relent, he added, the rate will increase to 25 percent on June 1, “until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”
The leaders of Europe reacted Saturday with unified outrage to Mr. Trump’s latest coercions on the massive island in the North Atlantic. So, too, did lawmakers in Washington, including some members of the president’s own party. And the abrupt announcement of new tariffs seemed to throw a trade deal Mr. Trump had struck with the European Union into serious doubt.
In his post, Mr. Trump argued that the United States needed to control Greenland as a bulwark against Chinese and Russian ambitions in the Arctic, although the United States already has the right to expand its military presence in Greenland under a 1951 agreement with Denmark.
Vladimir Putin must be so proud. I’m assuming Russians are behind Trump’s Greenland fixation, right? That makes the most sense, because it works for them across the board. Greenland is a distraction from Ukraine, and Trump’s words and actions are destroying NATO and all of America’s post-WWII alliances. Which has been an explicit goal of Putin for many years. Anyway, last night, Trump’s Greenland fixation got even dumber and crazier, if that’s possible. Trump wrote an unhinged letter to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, which has already been shared to all of our European allies (and the press). Here is the letter:
“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”
“If Norway doesn’t give me a peace prize, I’m going to take a Danish protectorate by force” is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard in my f–king life. Not to mention, this clearly draws the line between Trump’s current fixations: his moronic aggrievement over not winning the Nobel Peace Prize AND his warmongering, idiotic stance that he wants to own Greenland for his mental health. I don’t have any words of wisdom here. I’m actually at a loss for words over this situation, other than this: I’m so deeply sorry to all of America’s allies. Just know that the majority of us f–king despise him too.
“He would see this country burn if he could be king of the ashes.”…
But way less smart.
Seriously wtf is the Congress doing?
European here – when I read his idiotic letter my throat just closed. I cannot phantom someone so demented and stupid to hold so much power. Hope he does not get us all killed.
Same. It’s so scary. I can’t even wish that EU leaders, NATO or anyone else stand up to him because who knows what he would do.
And here lies the problem. People are too cowardly to stand up to him. The United States became the United States because people were willing to fight. I hate cowards.
Here’s the thing. He’s not used to people pushing back. At the end of the day he’s a coward.
Honestly, the Congress is doing nothing and the EU nothing is doing.
Just pull on him what he did to Maduro…
This is why we have Ammendment No. 25.
But does someone want to use it or not?
The man is clearly out of his mind.
I think this is all about Russia. Trump isn’t the only person in our government who is beholden to Russia. I think a lot of people in Congress, and also people like Marco Rubio, have their balls in a vice from Russia. Trump’s actions in Greenland, also about Russia. The people who can are scared to stop Trump because their debts will be called in and their secrets exposed, so they do what they are told.
Nobody is going to use it. The Republicans who are currently saying “Oh, if he tries to take Greenland, that’s where we draw the line and remove him” are full of it.
They won’t do anything to stop him NOW, while he is saying he will take it, and once he actually DOES take it, they will say, “We had a word with him and we believe he has now learned his lesson, there is no point in impeaching him.”
Just as they did with Jan. 6 in 2021, and then again when he pardoned the J6ers in 2025. And as they did while confirming all of his utterly unqualified cabinet picks. And as they do with every atrocious thing he does.
They will never stand up to him.
Meanwhile, we the people are protesting; begging our representatives and senators to stop him; doing our best to protect our families, friends and neighbors from being killed by his various gestapo forces, and it is not enough.
If this a-hole is really going to argue that corrupt presidents can be forcibly removed and tried by other nations (Maduro), please Europe, come remove our corrupt president.
If he wants to argue that a “boat landed there hundreds of years ago” is not enough to establish a country, come remove the white supremacist(s!) whose insistence that we are a white nation is predicated on a bunch of ships landing here hundreds of years ago.
@Tiffany, that’s a good point.
Amendment No 25….good to have, why isn’t it being used? I do not understand how the USA have allowed this to go on for so long. How can you NOT stop him? (“you” being the USA, not a person commenting here).
Because almost all of his cabinet are sycophants who are unwilling to stop him.
Because too many people in Congress who have to pass the 25th are probably implicated in the Epstein files.
⬆️ What hexcellent said. The cabinet is full of spineless idiots who value their positions of power over our country. Trump is a crazy bastard and the hinges on his so-called sanity have completely given way.
Our constitution was designed with checks and balances. But the people who devised it did not forsee one political party gaining control of all the institutions of government and failing to provide those checks. Their party loyalty supercedes their loyalty to the institutions they serve and their loyalty to the constitution which they all swore to protect. I do hope everyone outside of America understands the real problem here. It is that the Republican party has ceased to be a political party and has morphed into a criminal enterprise beholden only to their “boss”, Donald Trump. Short of a violent rebellion which is unlikely to succeed since they have all the big guns, there is nothing the rest of us can do besides peacefully and creatively resist until the elections in November. And then vote massively for Democrats like our lives depend on it because they do.
There is no sane person in this cabinet. The only way they will turn on him is if they perceive a better deal for themselves elsewhere. I’ve long thought that at some point, when the useful idiot is no longer useful, Putin will pull the plug and something will happen. Likely death in his sleep, unless they can drum up an assassination that they can use to further divide the country. I weep for my country.
The Cabinet members heap lavish praise on him in televised meetings … they’re a bunch of feckless losers who wouldn’t be allowed to deliver sandwiches in any normal administration.
They’re not about to give up their prominent gigs.
Geez Louise. I took a week off from him last week and didn’t click on any stories about him and if the subject matter of him came up in a parliamentary hearing here (as it always does lately in Canada) I changed the channel. I recommend a one week vacation from his crack shenanigans – it does the body and mind good.
I came back to this story which is absolutely batshit crazy. He only wants the Nobel Peace Prize because President Obama has one. And I am starting to think he is in love with President Obama. I already know he is obsessed with him. However, I am starting to think it’s something way beyond his hatred for Black excellence and jealousy towards the Black man who did the job so well and was beloved all over the world and in Hollywood – spaces where DT is considered a complete joke and those spaces matter to him.
I have suspected for a long time, long before I knew about the Grindr app crashing when the GOP convention is in town, that Trump and many men, in fact over half of the men in the GOP are closeted. Now being gay is not that big a deal to normal society but these people live in 1933. It’s a big deal to them and it consumes them. A separate matter is that many of them are also pedophiles. I think Putin has the dirt on all of them – it explains why they don’t have the GOP votes to impeach DT. I suspect, like so many of you, that the redactions in the Epstein files implicate many of these men, not just Trump and Bannon.
President Obama is straight, and even if he weren’t, he’d never go for that Jabba the Hut physique and those idiotic platitudes, wrapped in a syphilis brain package of predophile proclivities. DT is a wart on a boil. He’s ugly, gross, uncouth, and vile compared to Obama’s dignity, good looks, humor, class, elegance, and intelligence.. Trump is beneath President Obama and deep down he knows it. He’s not good enough for the apple of his eye. He’s had everything he’s ever wanted and took whoever said no to him by force. But he couldn’t have this one man. So now he wants all his prizes. It’s an obsession, not just the man but the prizes he won, as he battles dementia on top of his preexisting psychopathy.
Two things happened last week while I was gone. The Sacha story broke and went viral, and the memes about the big prize Trump didn’t win and everyone laughing about this sent DT spiraling.
Imagine a world where they all just came out of the closet, were comfortable in their own skin, and they weren’t psychotic pedophiles. They’d just leave us the hell alone and be on vacation somewhere fabulous. The world would be such a better place! I wish Elon would build that damn rocket so they could all go to Mars and abuse the rocks over there or each other…
Well, it looks like you may need to take another week from Trump stories because one was not enough. And how many weeks would be enough?
I’m glad you brought up Obama though. While I know he’s not this petty, I kind of wish Barack Obama would carry his Nobel prize with him everywhere he goes in public and point it out at every opportunity
It’s what I would do lol – walk around with my prize. And I’d wear a t-shirt of me accepting my prize everywhere. But then again I’m petty AF. I’d also begin every sentence with “as I said when I was accepting the Nobel Peace Prize…”
I take breaks when I start to have panic attacks. We’re all on edge here in Canada because we know he’s an unhinged maniac who will eventually turn his fixation on us. I had 3 panic attacks before my break. So I just took a break from him. I knew it would be a shitstorm when I got back and sure enough Sacha, the peace prize crack shenanigans, the throwing up of his middle finger at an auto worker, and now this letter. It’s just an avalanche of nonstop bullshit with him. We’re all exhausted. I know that’s the plan to tire us and drain us so I have to take breaks to come back and keep going.
Everything but the Sascha story. That hasn’t been verified. Can’t rule out that it might be a plant.
“You wouldn’t give me the Nobel Peace Prize, so I will now demonstrate why I never deserved it.” -MAGA logic. So I guess the Nobel selection committee is going to be the Vienna Art School of WW3 now? We are not going to survive another 3 years of this. [sobs, gets dressed to go to work because what else]
You know, by no means am I making light of this absurd situation but his letter about taking Greenland as a “consolation prize” for not getting a Nobel PEACE Prize, for God’ sake, reminded me of a demented missive written by a villain in a James Bond movie. Sadly, it incorporates all the elements: a large ego, greed, selfishness, and yes stupidity.
It’s incel, Nice Guy logic too. No doubt this guy is a rapist.
I live in Europe and I will make efforts in future to banish all services and goods from the USA from my work and private life. There is a growing group of people in Europe who are reacting in a similar way. It takes a bit of effort and some thought, but we can do it.
I recommend this! We have done this in Canada and it’s hugely successful. The Buy Canada movement and people refusing to cross the border to visit and vacation there has cost the US billions of dollars in lost revenue.
@Side eye – how exactly did you do that in Canada? Perhaps we in Europe could learn a thing or two from your approach.
European here.
I have been doing the same since Trump got elected.
The only American things I still actively use are things like this website or Bluesky, that are obviously not pro-Trump.
There is a very simple way to make things harder for Trump and that is by making things hard for his pals. So stop buying from Amazon and other companies that actively supported Trump.
It’s the least all we can do.
There are plenty of lists that show which companies supported him with huge donations (which were paid for by every day consumers like you and I).
More of us should do that in Europe and in the USA as well.
Hi Maja. For openers we stopped crossing the border. Border crossings are waaaay down. Last time I went across to sell my condo there was one car in front of me. One! Back in the day the wait at the border on any given Friday was over an hour. Only one lane was open to let the cars through. I kid you not when I saw there were no cars there. And that’s not just by land, it’s by air also. Toronto Pearson – the line for customs for the States used to be a minimum 2 hour wait. It’s empty now. Completely empty.
So we stopped vacationing there. We stopped going there even to get gas. Also, Canadians vacationed in Canada this year discovering new places. We did this and it was so fun. My son and I took the train across Canada. This summer we’re hitting up the Maritime provinces. And maybe Vancouver. We spent our money at home.
Finally we stopped buying anything American. My son loves Frosted Flakes and I had to tell him we aren’t buying it anymore. The groceries stores got on board quickly and labelled everything that was made in Canada. Some US companies tried to get slick and post a maple sticker on their products presenting it as Canadian, but they got called out on Reddit and the word spread quickly.
They could not give away American produce. They dropped the price of strawberries raspberries to under $2 and they remained on the shelves rotting. No one bought them. We bought our own things for double the price. We didn’t care. And we cleared our shelves of ANY American alcohol. You can’t find it here anymore. They announced they were doing it – Wab Kinew Premier of Manitoba even signed an executive order on it to troll DT and it was followed by thunderous applause and a speech about why DT is a lunatic and going forward there will not be any more American alcohol in Manitoba. Other provinces followed suit.
We’re hitting them where it hurts – their wallets!
It’s working guys, keep it up. The whiskey industry here in Tennessee has been hit HARD. They are framing it as “we’ve over-produced” to defend stoppage of production but we know the truth. I hate it for the workers here but, let’s face it: the majority of them voted for this.
One thing that helps is that our grocery stores and other online shopping places started prominently labelling the items that were made in Canada.
There are also apps that started getting developed so you could go to the store, take a picture of something or scan its barcode and it would tell you where it came from.
There were also threads that would pop up online where people would say “hey, I’m looking for such and such. Are there any non-American sources?” and other people would chime in. We all have to help each other with this! 🙂
@maja I’m doing the same and pushing the organizations that I am involved with to do the same. We’ll get there bit by bit…we won’t survive this otherwise. Divest from American products. If we can’t officially sanction, we can boycott.
That’s great.❣️
You guys are doing a great job in Canada.
I would also say: take a good look at all the pop culture we consume. Under the idea of friendship and allieship, we let American pop culture flood our media.
But why is that? There is lots of good music etc to be found from other countries that never gets a chance. Spend more time listening to that instead of whatever American songs get heavy playlisting/radio play etc.
Make it into a journey to discover more music and other pop culture from elsewhere.
It’s actually lots of fun.
Yes yes yes Flowerlake! This is a great point I forgot to mention! We’ve gotten into Afrobeats, Haitian music, Reggae, and Swedish rap. I also discovered an Indigenous Canadian artist I love called Tia Wood (She’s Cree and Salish). So even my music has changed. I’m watching Heated Rivalry now (the gay hockey love story)- it’s a Canadian show – it’s great.
@SIde Eye,
I’ve been doing the same. Found all kinds of fun music from different countries. Much more fun than just passively listening to whatever music gets pushed at us and I am not even enthusiastic about.
More and more people are boycotting especially the companies that supported Trump, but also discovering great stuff from elsewhere that always got pushed to the side.
I’ll check out Tia Wood.
Just found a playlist called “African Feminist Soundbath” that I am enjoying.
Good, fight back. Stop letting that spoiled child throw tantrums to get everyone to fall in line. You will gain nothing by allowing him to have his way, you will only encourage his insane behavior.
We started putting effort into buying mostly Canadian/non-US food and products a year ago. It is hard on the budget. and some just aren’t available here.
I’d also encourage you to not come to the men’s World Cup in the US (go to Canada or Mexico)and skip the Olympics in 2028
https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/services/acquisitions/selling-federal-government/buy-canadian.html
I found this website, which has lots of suggestions, including things that individuals can do. Perhaps we should also write letters to Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, asking whether some of Canada’s measures could be adopted. I have had good experiences in the past with writing letters to democratic politicians.
Thanks, awesome people from Canada.
You did a lot for my country in WW II and we haven’t forgotten.
We also haven’t forgotten the brave Americans who fought against fascism then.
Americans can help too. Support good brands and stop buying the ones that supported Trump. Remember: any money you give them makes them stronger.
The US media sanewashed the Orange Maniac because it didn’t want to loss access to the White House press room and Air Force 1. The 25th Amendment won’t be enacted because Vance and the Cabinet are too cowardly to deal with him. It’s getting close to Trump and his crew winning an all expenses paid trip to the Hague. I’m frightened Trump is going to be dealt with that is state sanctioned ot home grown or Article 5 of NATO will activate and the country won’t survive it. Signed a saddened and ashamed American.
I don’t think anyone in this bubble here thinks that all Americans are stupid. Fortunately, we haven’t lost our ability to discern and think for ourselves. There are many very decent and committed people in America who deserve our utmost respect. Don’t give up if you are in a position to take the side of good.
I don’t think we have allies anymore, Kaiser. The United States is now a rogue state. Remember the rogue states we learned about in high school Global Studies ? North Korea for example? Remember thinking “Those poor people living there ruled by those bad guys? ” That’s us, now. Unfortunately it was the Republicans’ goal for the last 50 years to decimate education so too many people don’t realize how bad this is.
As a former teacher, I see a lot of people blame the decimation of education since Reagan for Trump’s rise, but I do not think that’s it at all. Demographically it’s older people who support Trump, and younger people who are against him, so that doesn’t make sense. (I also think education was arguably poorer for boomers, but that’s another story.) When I was a teacher, the kids that you could tell would be future Nazis were not that way because they were getting a poorer education than other kids in my class—it’s because they were culturally molded by their parents and neighbors, as well as what they watched on their screens. They were being indoctrinated by their families, churches, right wing influencers, and Fox News. And a lot of the horrible people in government today went to elite high schools and universities. They’re not uneducated, they’re radicalized. I know when we think of Trump voters we are often thinking of red states full of uneducated rural shitkickers, and I get that, but I don’t think it’s the schools that are the problem here. It’s the white supremacist and anti-democratic culture, churches, and media.
I understand what you’re saying but don’t minimize Reagan’s influence also in where we find ourselves now. For one thing, Reagan’s old adage about not speaking ill about other Republicans has kept many Republicans who know better silent. There are many who see what’s going on and realize how far it’s gone, but they are still keeping mum, and it has helped them get re-elected and has certainly helped trump.
I am German with a degree in history and a 103-year old grandpa, who was a victim of the Third Reich and is still alive and kicking. When the Ukraine war started, my gramps started to shiver from fear. Nowadays, reading about Trump, he just starts cackling manically, looks at me and shakes his head. The comment about Vienna art school got me, too.
From our perspective as Germans and Europeans we just DONT get it guys. Is he real? Sometimes I think it’s just a truly elaborate joke. How can someone who views the world as his personal Aldi store and trows a tantrum like my toddler when not getting the sweets at the cashiers, rule the most powerful country in the world? Someone who threatens all of us with a possible global war? I mean, we have been there two times, we started it both times and let me tell you: the idea doesn’t get any better the second time around.
I’m an American. I don’t fucking get it either and I didn’t fucking get it in 2015. Don’t get it then, don’t get it now, and mad that I was born in a country where I have to look like an imperialist asshole because I’m surrounded by morons, racists, and haters. That’s really all his rise to power has come to. Ascended on the backs of crybabies, white supremacists, and bible thumpers.
As an American I live in fear of what the orange maniac will do next. I have never felt the hatred for another person that I feel for Trump, and I greatly fear for the future for us all. I know that it might be evil of me, but I pray daily for deliverance from the monster in our White House. I’m afraid that it will take decades to undo the damage he is causing.
History will show that Trump did not win in 2024. Elon Musk rigged the election. They are really that corrupt. I KNOW I sound cray, but I do believe that the the facts will bear this out …
… eventually.
I know musk paid for the election! There was no way he won all the swing states! When they saw he lost ,Musk got a high dollar hacker to fudge the numbers!! That’s why he makes a big deal about rigged elections, he’s guilty as hell! Musk knows ALOT and constantly reminds him,that’s why they had that Big falling out & musk doesn’t hang with him anymore! Trump is going down and I can’t wait till maga is nil and void forever!
@FYI Totally agree. Faked the assassination attempt, rigged the election. He’s so narcissistic, it’s scary to think what could happen next.
“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States” – Donald Trump
F*** me 🤡
* I’m assuming “ NATO should do something for the United States” should read ‘Donald Trump’ instead of “the United States” because TBF, your President does not care about you or your country 🇺🇸
Of course, as we all know, Dementia Don Snoreleone is lying.
🇺🇲 was the only country to ever invoke NATO’s Article 5, needing help in a war, after 9/11, to go into Afghanistan.
And we all know how that ended. As with all the other wars the 🇺🇲 started after WWII, 🇺🇲 lost.
Out of all the NATO countries that came to help, Denmark suffered the biggest losses.
Non-NATO countries also supported 🇺🇲 troops, and out of all countries combined, Georgia paid the biggest prize.
So Felon47 and his maladministration should shut up about their imperialistic plans of wanting to subjugate another nation.
Felon47 only wants Greenland anyway, because Ronald Lauder, the heir of the Estée Lauder group of brands, told tRump back in 2018 about the rare earth minerals that could potentially mined once the ice in Greenland is gone.
Oh, and the US sold Greenland to Denmark in exchange for the US Virgin Islands in 1917.
I’m 58 years old and in MY lifetime…. the Republican Party has ALWAYS hated the democratic vision of 🇺🇸 that this country was SLOWLY creeping to…and the Republican Party has ALWAYS been about fascism & corruption and has RAMMED this down our throats in a more SPECTACULAR fashion since Reagan (militarizing local police forces…rampant rascism & lawlessness)…but no one seemed to pay attention…and what Cheney was able to do to 🇺🇸 liberties under the guise of 9/11…& what McConnell was able to do under Obama while STEALING SCOTUS seats CEMENTING the far right hellscape him & his Trogloydytes dreamed of while knowing FULL WELL that his political party was being taken over by Putin?
And EVERY election in my lifetime… 🇺🇸 Voters acted as useful idiots to foster the 😱 we now face…because NONE of this would have happened if we gave Clinton the House for his whole 8 years…of even if Obama had the House for ALL of his tenure…90% of this BS wouldn’t be happening 😪
And….here we are 💔🇺🇸💔
When Democrats do gain control, it’s always with a very narrow majority which is unable to fix all the rot in a few years. Then the impatient voters put the Republicans back in power again so they can continue the plunder, pillage, and voter suppression which has served them so well. If we survive this apocalypse, the Republican party must be outlawed and all its electeds tried for treason.
That part. It is such a tired cycle.
The man is a homicidal maniac, a criminal, a thief, a rapist, and a trafficker of children. I believe many voted for him thinking he couldn’t be all these things since our institutions like SCOTUS and big media shrugged it off. And far too many white people found his open racism appealing anyway. Anyone who warned that this disaster was coming if he was reelected was dismissed as hyperbolic and hysterical. Don’t ever listen to anyone who thought Trump’s entertainment value would outweigh the evil he would do. Such people have blood on their greedy hands.
All of this.
The worst part: he has access to the nuclear weapons and their codes.
Which is terrifying
I saw it and thought it was fake.
Sadly the toddler-in-charge continues to prove me wrong
Ronald Lauder, son of Estee. He died last year and he is the lunatic that put the idea of acquiring Greenland in Trump’s demented mind.
Ronald is very much not dead, his brother Leonard, who was the smart one that made Estée Lauder the empire it is today, died a year or 2 ago. Ronald has never successfully run a business but the family is a majority owner and so he is a billionaire despite his lack of success. He’s a huge donor and one of the worst enablers of the menace.
Another European here. I thought thiat letter was satire when I first read it. He’s demented and deranged and clearly mentally ill, and wildly fricking dangerous. Serious question – why aren’t there massive protests outside the White House right now? Why aren’t Americans at the castle gates and demanding an end to this? He’s directly threatening Europe, and as Lala117 says above, it’s been apparent for years the direction the Republican Party has been taking the USA. How did this come to pass, and what can you do to pull down the king – for that’s what he’s become. I’m sad and angry and frightened.
Because Trump, following his insane adviser Steve Bannon’s advice, has dumped so much crap on our heads that it’s hard to focus on any one battle.
He’s invaded a major American city, placing it under siege by ICE. He’s threatening to do the same to other cities. He’s failed to follow the law by releasing the Epstein files. He and Republicans have made it impossible for millions of Americans to get health care. He’s invaded Venezuela.
Americans should be waging a general strike but we’re much larger than European countries and it’s difficult to pull something like that off in a country of 340 million people. And even if we did, the complicit national media would downplay it because they’re so desperate for access to the White House. But believe me, a great many of us are enraged and disgusted and trying to make a difference.
Nothing is happening because not enough of the “good” people are suffering yet.
Watergate. At some point, GOP leaders visited the White House and told NIxon this can’t go on any longer! And now?! Smh.
I think it’s even weirder than Russia being involved. There’s an article in the guardian that talked about a US billionaire, the man who runs the Estée Lauder cosmetics empire as being behind this fixation on Greenland – https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jan/15/ronald-lauder-billionaire-donor-donald-trump-ukraine-greenland
And apparently the Norwegian Prime Minister wrote a letter to Trump explaining that Norway doesn’t decide to give anyone the peace prize. It’s an independent committee.
Same – I couldn’t get my IKEA bedframe together so I’m declaring war on Switzerland. What an idiot.
Follow the money.
The Guardian has a story that explains source of his obsession.
He brought up Greenland several times in his first term and I always wondered why/how/who put it in his head.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jan/15/ronald-lauder-billionaire-donor-donald-trump-ukraine-greenland
It doesn’t explain how the cowards in his administration + lackeys in Congress + the media are going along with this lunacy.
The sad reality is that there is people around him enabling these insane idea’s – they got away with ‘taking’ Venezuela so they think they can do it again wherever they want.
Europe won’t back down on this – if he goes ahead with the tariffs there is a real chance the EU will pull the ‘anti coercion’ rule and basically ban any trade with the US – kicking your companies out of the financial / commercial part of the EU.
He’s doing Putin’s bidding by trying to bring down NATO – it might work, might not but either way Europe will come together if he does. Canada has already said they would send troops to defend Greenland from the US.
Am not sure if he’s just grandstanding but I feel that he might actually try it – he’s also threatening to bomb Iran as well.
These are Stephen Miller’s words. They are all unhinged and drunk with power. I’m disgusted by Congress. Did you see Lindsey Graham grinning? That effing traitor, just like the rest of them.
FYI, you are perfectly sane and prescient. I believe this happened too. His pattern is to accuse his “enemies” of noxious behavior, only to do it himself later on. All seven swing states “voted” for Trump. Just don’t believe it.
European here. It feels like watching the craziest, most absurd and unhinged political satire unfold in real life. It’s like Borat combined with Chaplin’s dictator beeing elected to run a real country. Celebitchy I really do owe you an apology and also Camala because I never thought it will be this bad. He is f@king CRAZY and DANGEROUS. America where are your institutions? Where are the Democrats, the (old traditional) republicans, the former presidents??? That letter alone would suffice to get a restraining order and/or to invoke 25. Speechless.
It’s not just that it’s a distraction from Ukraine, it’s also that Greenland has a lot of resources and has strategic access to the Arctic. People who have suffered under the notion that Putin isn’t very clever and methodical in how he behaves are learning the hard way now that he’s the worst possible type of narcissist you can deal with – a smart one. Americans are just low brow enough to put a stupid one in office.
You are so right.
You may despise him, but somehow the American electorate is letting this happen. And now he (and the Project 2025 folks who are REALLY behind this) are going to destroy the world as we know it and unleash WWW3. As a Canadian, I am terrified. utterly terrified. Because he may want the North and South Americas, but we do not want him, and this almost certainly means war (that he is already waging economically. ). They want to break NATO. I guess none of them know their history. Well, I was a student of Russian and Chinese political history, and a reluctant student of fascism, and guess where the US is going and into whose hands it is aplying. I cannot believe I am saying this, I really can’t, but I now believe our best hope lies with China allies with Europe.
Dude is turning into George III of England right in front of our eyes, dementia and all.