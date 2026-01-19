“Netflix’s ‘The Rip’ was pretty terrible & yet enjoyable” links
Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day to everyone in the US. Enjoy your holiday, and we’ll be back to a regular schedule for the rest of the week!

IMO, The Rip was a terrible film and yet completely enjoyable. Pajiba said that Matt Damon & Ben Affleck’s chemistry “saved” the film but… no. [Pajiba]
Juliette Binoche wore an aggressively terrible Stella McCartney dress to the European Film Awards. At least Sentimental Value won a lot of those awards! [RCFA]
Christopher Reeve’s son Will Reeve got married. [Just Jared]
A rare Lee Pace sighting – he was in Milan. [Socialite Life]
Kai Cenat pivots from streaming to fashion? [LaineyGossip]
Kristen Stewart “fixed” her bangs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Hudson Williams made his runway debut. [OMG Blog]
Zootopia 2 is the highest-grossing animated film of all time? [Seriously OMG]
I really don’t understand these kinds of men. [Starcasm]
Josh Allen’s net worth. [Hollywood Life]
Nurses, doctors & waxers have seen it all, literally. [Buzzfeed]

  1. TQ says:
    January 19, 2026 at 9:34 am

    Just watched The Rip last night and was so disappointed! I loved The Town and many others they’ve been in, but The Rip just did not deliver.

  2. smcollins says:
    January 19, 2026 at 10:17 am

    Eh…I enjoyed it, but I get why it was a Netflix release and not a theatrical one. Not a bad little popcorn flick for a Friday night at home. If the cast wasn’t so good, though, I probably wouldn’t be so forgiving.

  3. TitRo says:
    January 19, 2026 at 10:34 am

    As bonuses will be shared amongst the crew if The Rip is successful (via number of views), I will stream the hell out of this movie.

  4. Elly says:
    January 19, 2026 at 10:54 am

    I thought it was pretty good as far as Netflix films go. There were a lot of twists and turns and had me guessing who were the bad guys. It was based on a real life scenario. Some reviews have said the plot isn’t believable but, truth is stranger than fiction.

  5. Lens says:
    January 19, 2026 at 11:01 am

    Bad but completely enjoyable is a good way to describe most of Joe Carnahan’s films.
    And happy Martin Luther Kings day to my fellow American sufferers of this regime. I’m surprised he hasn’t talked about abolishing this holiday after hearing that his “civil rights” division will now focus on white male discrimination. I kid you not.

  6. Snuffles says:
    January 19, 2026 at 11:11 am

    I tried watching it but couldn’t get past the terrible dialogue. Which was upsetting because all involved are great actors.

  7. Josephine says:
    January 19, 2026 at 11:47 am

    Lee Pace, Mads Mikkelsen, and Lee Byung in one photo!! So much handsomeness.

  8. Normades says:
    January 19, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    Meh I don’t like them enough to watch something subpar.

    It’s nice that Hudson is supporting Canadian designers but I think D2 is so fugly.

  9. AngryJayne says:
    January 19, 2026 at 12:16 pm

    John Allen makes a lot for a QB that’s never won a Superbowl.

    Just sayin’

  10. jferber says:
    January 19, 2026 at 4:31 pm

    Don’t really like either of these two.

