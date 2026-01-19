“Netflix’s ‘The Rip’ was pretty terrible & yet enjoyable” links

Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day to everyone in the US. Enjoy your holiday, and we’ll be back to a regular schedule for the rest of the week!
IMO, The Rip was a terrible film and yet completely enjoyable. Pajiba said that Matt Damon & Ben Affleck’s chemistry “saved” the film but… no. [Pajiba]
Juliette Binoche wore an aggressively terrible Stella McCartney dress to the European Film Awards. At least Sentimental Value won a lot of those awards! [RCFA]
Christopher Reeve’s son Will Reeve got married. [Just Jared]
A rare Lee Pace sighting – he was in Milan. [Socialite Life]
Kai Cenat pivots from streaming to fashion? [LaineyGossip]
Kristen Stewart “fixed” her bangs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Hudson Williams made his runway debut. [OMG Blog]
Zootopia 2 is the highest-grossing animated film of all time? [Seriously OMG]
I really don’t understand these kinds of men. [Starcasm]
Josh Allen’s net worth. [Hollywood Life]
Nurses, doctors & waxers have seen it all, literally. [Buzzfeed]
Just watched The Rip last night and was so disappointed! I loved The Town and many others they’ve been in, but The Rip just did not deliver.
My husband and I were looking forward to watching it and turned it off after about 30 minutes.
The Town was excellent. I even liked Reindeer Games. Too bad this one was so disappointing.
Omg the RIP was awful I was truly expecting better.I was confused the whole movie!
The Towne was so good
I loved this movie! It was sooo good
Eh…I enjoyed it, but I get why it was a Netflix release and not a theatrical one. Not a bad little popcorn flick for a Friday night at home. If the cast wasn’t so good, though, I probably wouldn’t be so forgiving.
As bonuses will be shared amongst the crew if The Rip is successful (via number of views), I will stream the hell out of this movie.
I thought it was pretty good as far as Netflix films go. There were a lot of twists and turns and had me guessing who were the bad guys. It was based on a real life scenario. Some reviews have said the plot isn’t believable but, truth is stranger than fiction.
Bad but completely enjoyable is a good way to describe most of Joe Carnahan’s films.
And happy Martin Luther Kings day to my fellow American sufferers of this regime. I’m surprised he hasn’t talked about abolishing this holiday after hearing that his “civil rights” division will now focus on white male discrimination. I kid you not.
I’m surprised, too. Cancel or rename it. 🙁
Seriously I was expecting this..the day isn’t over yet who knows
Happy MLK day American Celebitches
@Lens He did cancel the free MLK Day national park entrance fees and changed it to his birthday. It would be funny if it weren’t so awful.
So happy I got my NPS senior pass before they put his ugly mug on it.
I tried watching it but couldn’t get past the terrible dialogue. Which was upsetting because all involved are great actors.
Lee Pace, Mads Mikkelsen, and Lee Byung in one photo!! So much handsomeness.
Yes Mads was next to Lee
Plus James Norton was there too!
Thank you for providing his name. I failed to find it when I searched.
Meh I don’t like them enough to watch something subpar.
It’s nice that Hudson is supporting Canadian designers but I think D2 is so fugly.
Yeah, the Canadian and winter sports tie-in was cute.
John Allen makes a lot for a QB that’s never won a Superbowl.
Just sayin’
Don’t really like either of these two.