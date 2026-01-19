Duchess Meghan posted videos of the kids while Harry traveled to London

Prince Harry flew to London over the weekend, and he’ll be there all week, reportedly. Which means the Duchess of Sussex and her children are enjoying themselves in Montecito. Meghan gave a glimpse of her Harry-free weekend on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. She included a photo and video from their visit to The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Archie got to meet a baby rhino, and Meghan fed lettuce to a giraffe. Meghan also posted a color clip of her backyard dance with Harry, and what looks like a farmer’s market checklist for Lili, which Lili completed.

Meghan also posted a video of Doria in the pool with Lili, enjoying the January sun. That’s the one which will irritate the Keens most of all – another glimpse of the Sussexes’ gorgeous Montecito mansion, with extensive grounds, a pool, a tennis court and old-growth trees. Forest Lodge doesn’t have a pool or a tennis court, although I’m sure Kate will demand that both be added to the property. Still, it’s warm enough to go in the pool in January in Montecito. Meanwhile, William and Kate are so scared of Harry, they’re going to Scotland in the dead of winter this week.

Also: Archie’s dark red hair is so cute. The Spencer red-hair genes are usually more strawberry-blonde or carrot-colored, so how did Archie get this rich auburn shade? I guess Meghan’s brunette genes influenced the ginger genes a little bit.

