Kanye West: ‘I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people’

The last time I wrote about Kanye West, it was about ten months ago, when he was in the middle of yet another crash-out. Remember when he had his eldest child, North West, in his home and he invited notorious trafficker and rapist Andrew Tate over at the same time? That was ten months ago. I have no idea if Kanye has been quiet since then or whether I’ve simply gotten very good at tuning him out. That’s what I was doing again yesterday when I saw that he was trending on social media – “oh, whatever, I’m sure it’s for nothing I need to know about.” Well, it looks like someone or something finally got through to Kanye regarding his bigotry, antisemitism and catch-all hate. He lost almost every part of his career several years ago and there really hasn’t been any coming back for him. So he might as well try this: taking out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal, apologizing for his many pro-Nazi statements. Why.. the WSJ??
Kanye “Ye” West has placed a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal taking back a number of antisemitic statements he made on social media over the past several years and now attributing his hateful rants to a brain injury, while declaring, “I love Jewish people.”
Nearly a year ago, in February 2025, the rapper and fashion mogul was widely condemned after posting about his admiration for Adolf Hitler and declaring himself to be a Nazi. He walked that affiliation back in Monday’s ad.
“I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people. … I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change.”
West goes on, in the ad’s copy, to explain that the right frontal lobe of his brain was injured in a car accident, saying that “it wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023,” when he was told he has bipolar disorder. West was in a car accident after leaving a recording studio in 2002, which left his jaw broken in three places. He has said that the accident inspired some of the songs on his Grammy-winning debut album, The College Dropout.
In the advertisement, West wrote: “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change,” and added that the “medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type 1 diagnosis.” Because of the accident and his recovery, he claims, “I lost touch with reality” and “became detached from my true self.”
“Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret,” he wrote. “Some of the people I love the most, I treated them the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”
In a “fractured state,” West wrote that he moved “toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika.” In many of the moments that he lashed out at people online, he says he “can’t remember,” but that it showed “poor judgment and reckless behavior that feels like an out-of-body experience.”
West also wrote about four months in 2025 when he experienced a “long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life,” adding that he contemplated suicide during this period. His wife, Bianca Censori, helped him by encouraging him to seek medical treatment.
I have no idea if anyone is in the mood to forgive Kanye or allow him to take the first steps towards any kind of professional comeback, but just in case, y’all should probably know that he’ll take all of this back in a few weeks/months. He’ll go off his meds or just decide one day that he actually didn’t mean any of this and he’ll make “Heil Hitler Part Two the Remix.” I’m just saying, we’ve been down this road before, where he’ll try to apologize, then take it all back and do something even stupider and more faux-provocative. What he actually believes, I have no idea. I do know that these were not isolated incidents over the course of one manic episode. He was making wildly antisemitic, bigoted and misogynistic remarks for years. People around him covered it up for a long time. Maybe it was a traumatic brain injury or maybe that’s the real Kanye. I really don’t care enough to stick around and find out.
Blaming his antisemitism on being bipolar is a disgusting joke. Glad he’s on his meds again but that doesn’t excuse his horrible behaviour. He needs to disappear.
IDGAF. He still hates black women.
Y’all remember when Roseanne Barr called a black woman a gorilla, then blamed ambien- and ambien was like- there are side effects to our medication, bigotry is not a side effect.
It is always going to be a hard no for me on bigots. Including kanye.
I’ve known bipolar people, can they at time be exhausting- sure. (in all fairness, we can all be exhausting when we’re in a bad place).
But never known anyone to “become” a bigot due to mental illness, medication, or drinking.
They all start out that way.
QUIET PIGGY!!!
Guess touring in India isn’t bringing enough cashflow lol
Does Kanye have an album coming out?
According to an executive, he wanted to name his 2018 album “Hitler” as he’d read “Mein Kamf”.
If he read that, it’s certainly a drive for him, most Germans couldn’t get through it (sadly for the world, as they’d been more aware).
He does actually. It’s coming out in couple of days
He has a new album coming up in 2 days. This is just his latest media strategy
NOTE: Kanye is releasing an album January 30, this Friday. This advertisement/revelation may be part of the release PR. 😏
I wish him well on his health journey as he focuses on his “art: music and clothing designs”, etc. that he is marketing to those he has apologized to.
Meaningless unless he does WORK to make up for it. He actively called himself a Nazi and praised Hitler. Words mean nothing. Actions are what it takes.
I was just about to say the same thing. Apologies are a dime a dozen. He has to show his work to make amends.
He is what he is and bipolar might make him (especially if not medicated) more uninhibited with vocalizing his views (he already has). You can’t blame being bipolar for being a Nazi sympathizer. This is him on meds but still refusing to take full responsibility he just wants some attention now and I also believe once he is off the meds it’s right back to being an asshole. I don’t know who wrote that for him but it wasn’t Kanye.
The ADL published a statement that captures it for me. Something along the lines of “The best thing Kanye can do at this point to prove he is not anti-semitic is to keep not saying and doing anti-semitic things. We wish him all the best in his recovery.” As a Jewish person but also a woman, I was actually the most pleased to see that he supposedly listened to his wife about going to a treatment program. The way they present to the world, I was pretty sure he didn’t listen to her about anything at all.
Loads of these magat-ized f#ckers are going to start backpedaling because it hurt their bottom line. Even Joe Rogan has been critical of mango’s movement lately. I follow an expert in cults who says you aren’t obligated to forgive anyone coming out of a cult who suddenly acknowledges their horrid behavior whilest in the the cult, but without support the person will fall back into the cult. Kanye and all the rest of the celebrities and megarich who supported this movement can kick rocks, go broke and be ostracized into eternity.
My son is dual diagnosed with ASD and bipolar When he’s manic, he is VERY manic but he has yet to be a bigot or a racist in these episodes.
Don’t forget, “Slavery is a choice.” (paraphrase)
Mental illness does not cause racism or antisemitism. Nice try, dude.
Exactly! This dude is such a trashcan. I am so sick of him and everyone else who sanewashed and tried to normalize trump and not a peep out of his trifling ass about the assault on democracy or citizens being killed in the street by trump proud boy thugs.
Hey jackass remember when you said trump was a great man? Pepperidge Farm remembers. Hope your album tanks. Anyway he’s an overrated has been.