Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino is being removed from Minneapolis

Do you know how crazy you have to be for Donald Trump to say what amounts to “hey, maybe you’re too much of a bloodthirsty Nazi?” So it is with Gregory Bovino, the pint-sized answer to the question “what would Adolf Eichmann do if he was MAGA?” Bovino is in charge of Border Patrol. Border Patrol and ICE have descended into Minneapolis in the past month, leaving violence, chaos and murder in their wake. They have truly left blood in the streets. The psychos who murdered Alex Pretti on Saturday were actually Border Patrol agents, under the command of Herr Bovino. Now Trump and his fascists are actually trying to tie this whole Minneapolis fiasco around Bovino’s neck and send him packing.
The first reports, via WSJ and CNN, had Trump ordering Bovino and his Border Patrol agents to simply leave Minneapolis and return to their “respective sectors” while Trump put “border czar” Tom Homan in place in Minneapolis. Reportedly, Trump and his Nazi minions thought Bovino and his people’s actions over the weekend were too much even for them, especially as Bovino’s team tried and failed to smear Alex Pretti as a domestic terrorist who was threatening federal agents. After CNN’s reporting, the Atlantic painted an even starker picture of Bovino’s future.
Gregory Bovino has been removed from his role as Border Patrol “commander at large” and will return to his former job in El Centro, California, where he is expected to retire soon, according to a DHS official and two people with knowledge of the change.
Bovino’s sudden demotion is the clearest sign yet that the Trump administration is reconsidering its most aggressive tactics after the killing Saturday of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents under Bovino’s command.
Earlier today, President Trump appeared to signal in a series of social-media posts a tactical shift in the administration’s mass-deportation campaign. Trump wrote that he spoke with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz—whom the White House has blamed for inciting violence—and the two men are now on “a similar wavelength.” Tom Homan, the former ICE chief whom Trump has designated “border czar,” will head to Minnesota to assume command of the federal mobilization there, Trump said.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her close adviser Corey Lewandowski, who were Bovino’s biggest backers at DHS, are also at risk of losing their jobs, two of the people told me.
For the past seven months, Bovino has been the public face of a traveling immigration crackdown on cities governed by Democrats. Noem and other Trump officials gave Bovino the “commander” title and sent him and his masked border agents to Chicago, Charlotte, New Orleans, and then Minneapolis. Bovino became a MAGA social-media star as he traveled the country with his own film crew and used social media to hit back at Democratic politicians and random critics online. Veteran ICE and CBP officials grew more and more uneasy as Bovino worked outside his agency’s chain of command and appeared to relish his role as a political actor.
The thing to remember is that Bovino and Noem were doing exactly what this administration wanted them to do, and when the blowback on the Trump people became too much, Bovino is now being blamed for all of it. Noem too by the sound of it. I don’t really think Tom Homan will be any better, because the fundamental problem still exists: Trump using armed federal agents and the military to terrorize Democratic-heavy cities and states.
Ice needs to be removed completely!!! The only way that happens is if this regime is removed completely!! Come on US military stop serving a “king” and remove by force the orange despot “king” and all his minions!!!
The entire Trump administration needs to be removed from office.
Very true. But after that there needs to be work done on the whole infrastructure that made this all happen. Media, propaganda, party system, church-fascist agenda, education system. Only then will you be free of this. If all of that still stays the same, it’s only a matter of time before you get another Trump
Don’t forget campaign finance reform, which is at the bottom of this. Politicians spend 80% of their time fundraising, quite literally. The wealthy overlords are how we get all these profiles in cowardice occupying legislative seats well past their sell-by date. And it drives the kind of people you’d actually want in office away from the work. Second on my list is education—all the right wing trash that have taken over public school boards since the 1970s working to create an ignorant and pliable population. And third, the SCOTUS allowing them to impose their minority rule will. But yes, you’re dead right, the structure is completely rotted. Trump has given future fascists the playbook.
@Denise, you brought up a critical point, especially the bro-podcasters and the church-fascist agenda. CK was a big part of this, and his role in re-electing the orange nazi cannot be overstated.
@Diamond Rottweiler👏👏👏 profiles in cowardice! And what about age limits and rules of ethics for SCOTUS?…
Too late. And he should be in a cell, not behind a desk in a warm office.
Minnesota should arrest him. If he’s back in El Centro at his old job California should arrest him. He might join the president with memory problems. I’d really like to know what that green gas that Bovino released in Minneapolis, he followed it up with tear gas. Gas that was the color of absinthe.
He’ll likely land with a very cushy speaking gig somewhere. The face of terror and constitutional abuses will be well-loved by the Christian right and nazis that fueled the fake panic and distress over immigration.
Bovino gives off LDE. I bet he used to get his a$$ beat as a kid.
As for everything else, I think they are actually angry that black and brown people are not out there protesting. They wanted to declare martial law and try to interfere with the midterms. Too many stupid people in charge.
Yes, and they still want to interfere with the midterms. This is just a setback for Mango et al. He’s going to pick another heavily democratic city to send ICE to with the intent of causing such chaos elections can’t be held.
@PunkyMomma, reports here in Austin, a Democratic stronghold in the middle of Trump country, are that ICE has made two week reservations for their agents at the Hyatt here. I guess Trump’s Terrorists want to relax at a lovely, and expensive, hotel after spending the day thrashing around our city.
Time for the hotel companies to start rejecting the ICE reservations. If you belong to any of their loyalty program, they need to hear from us.
Word (unconfirmed) in MKE is that they’ve blocked out 100 rooms at the Hilton.
Search for Soggy Biscuit Bovino online. He should only be referred to by this name! He clearly has revenge fantasies and is taking them out on people who had nothing to do with his past humiliations.
Yes! And we remember Janie Mae Mitchell!
Reddit DRAGGED “Gestapo Greg”, it was EPIC! Someone from his hometown, Boone, NC, got on there and spilled the TEA on what a FREAK he is…very specific stories of his disturbing proclivities, even as a teen, and how everyone in his town hated him. They provided specific things to say to heckle him and really shake him up. Hilarious!
OMG, I just found this … it’s hilarious.
Mocking Nazis is an excellent strategy.
@CALL_ME_Al While Gestspo Greg’s childhood is quite different from someone who grew up in an affluent area in California his world view is rather similar to the Nazi ghoul Stephen Miller! Both should be incarcerated.
This idiot was fired because he made a convenient fall guy. He was comically stupid, silly looking and meme-able. Minnesota was targeted because the Republikkkan party hate Minnesota. It is an oasis of blue in a sea of dysfunctional red states. Public sentiment turned because ICE was violently attacking middle aged non-violent white protesters. The magats vote magat because they are racist, sexist and homophobic. Magat eugenic propaganda can be pushed easier in a racially diverse city/state with a large percentage of the population under 21, like Philadelphia, than it can in Minneapolis. Please keep up the protests, boycotts and interest. Nothing has changed.
Not sure why Philly caught a stray bullet here LOL.
Brilliant article on the Vanity Fair web site today – if we are allowed to plug rival publications! – by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Just, bang on the money.
This was excellent to hear! We must keep the pressure up! Please contact your senators and tell them to abolish ICE and decrease funding to Border Patrol. Many Democrat senators are now on board after yet another senseless execution of a U.S. citizen. If Border Patrol can spare all of these people to terrorize Democratic cities and states, then they aren’t “protecting the border”, and must not be needed which indicates the agency must be overstaffed. Noem needed to be fired or impeached. And all of them need to go to jail for breaking numerous laws.
My high school friend created this website to make it easier for people to contact their U.S. senators and representatives. Use and share it! Let them know we will NEVER forget how they allowed our democracy to crumble:
http://Www.yousworeanoath.com
Dude will retire with a n(ice) pension. Removed, replaced but no consequences
Golden parachute for the gestapo goblin.
Just mentioned above that I think it will be even worse than this – he will be embraced by Fox or another sick group that wants to continue to flame immigrant fear. He will be held out as an expert.
They’re just swapping out figureheads but the abductions, torture, and murder will continue where no one can film it.
Homan is a brute who enjoys bribes. He’s not coming to bring any sense of decency.
This is an excellent point, why are they not in states on the border where presumably their work is cut out for them? Why are they in freezing near-Canadian territory? I’m guessing it has to do with the fact that Florida and Texas have a lot more electoral votes.
And Republican politicians. They are in blue Minnesota, not next door in red Utah or the Dakotas.
Florida and Texas, despite having many more undocumented people, are reliably red.
I don’t know why people keep calling him a Nazi. As other posters noted, this is homegrown, white supremacy, KKK, Jim Crow shit. And if this is what the border patrol does in daylight to ‘white’ people in the middle of the country, what have they been doing for years on the borders to black and brown people??!
And members of Congress here in Minnesota, including my own rep, have been denied access to the detention center at the Whipple building near Fort Snelling. Imagine what is happening inside there. 🫣😢
Because of his Gestapo style coat and his haircut
Yes, he was costumed with many details that were taken from SS uniforms. He was intentionally trying to look like them.
If you wear Nazi garb including the diagonal belt from shoulder to waist, nazi haircut, and you want to eradicate anyone not passing a purity test you’ve earned the nickname. Nobody is denying our racist history.
The Trump Administration is not changing their anti-immigration policy so moving Bovino makes no difference.
Exactly!
A change in tone is not a change in policy. Here in Minnesota, we want all of these thugs out of our state. It’s absolutely correct 💯 that Trump is trying to distance himself from this disaster of his own making. Who could have forseen that sending white supremacists and January 6th insurrectionists to blue states where most people hate their guts would meet such strong resistance? While Homan has a history with ICE during the Obama years, he has signed on with the Nazis now so that makes him complicit. I am skeptical that this is anything other than rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. ICE out now!
Homan has been threatening Boston and Mayor Michelle Wu for months. He’s not an improvement; he just doesn’t march around in tactical gear and Gestapo costumes like Noem and Bovino.
Call your Senators and Representatives. Even some Republican Senators are starting to waiver. Point out that neither Alex Pretti and Renee Good interfered or obstructed any actual ICE law enforcement actions as there were no undocumented aliens at either place at the time.
Noem isn’t helping herself by telling Congress she’s not available for 5 weeks while they debate her request for increased funding
He needs to be removed from society. As in tried and convicted for breaking laws set forth by the constitution and crimes against humanity. Him, Noem, Miller, Trump, all of them.
I have two theories: 1 – the NRA/gun lobby called. They are not happy about a licensed gun owner who was legally carrying getting labeled as a terrorist by this administration and Trump tweeting that anyone carrying a gun in public is a criminal. Then all their 2A arguments go out the door, the gunmakers lose money, the politicians in their pockets lose their campaign donations. Follow the money folks.
2 – DHS/ICE Bovino and Noem are stealing the headlines away from the Narcissist in Chief and he can’t stand it.
@sue-your theory number 1 is where I’m at. the democrats being the second amendment protectors and republicans being anti-gun ownership is the one thing i think can sway some voters. so many people are one issue voters, and for a lot of those-this is their one issue.
The NRA has been making lots of calls
Yes, it’s because Alex was a gun owner, and the administration was trying to use it as justification for his murder.
I think that aspect made the negative feedback finally pierce the protective bubble that Trump lives in.
I agree and I’m to the point that I can’t stand to see photos of any of them – Trump, Miller, Noem, Bovino, etc. Their greedy, evil and self aggrandizing intent is blatant. So disgusting and such a lack of any moral character.
It took the murder of a white male US citizen for them to realize “Oh no, this is too much.” It didn’t stop when a white woman was murdered in her car and it didn’t stop when various immigrants died in ICE custody. No, it took the video of a white male American citizen for them to reconsider their Nazi like concentration camp roundups. I really don’t know if much is going to change, people are still going to get kidnapped on the street in Minneapolis. This is a step but not sure if it’s a step in the right direction.
I was out of the country when this all went down (I’m back now) and my job is tied to cultural exchange. I was abroad literally trying to convince young international participants to come participate in our cultural exchange programs in the US on the day Alex Pretti was murdered. I can’t tell you how awkward and horrified I’ve felt these last few days. If I were a young international student (I’m not recruiting for universities but most of our participants are university students), I would not want to come to the US right now, period. Working in the international exchange sector has been so rough since last year with all the atrocities perpetrated by this administration and ICE.
This. The same people who would not vote for the best presidential candidate because she was a woman, and brown.
Well aren’t the people of El Centro, CA lucky? Bovino is not being removed from the agency, just moved.
It’s just like how the catholic church used to move the child-molesting priests around. We need to be thoughtful in how we outsmart these goons and not take their bait.
Very, very much this. We need to think about our tactics here because this is in no way a genuine retreat. They have not changed their minds or intentions.
They have no intention of stopping ICE in any way, shape or form – behold Vance and Rubio’s own private Brownshirts. They can feck right off.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jan/27/italy-ice-security-role-winter-olympics
They are causing Trump (or Miller) too much trouble.
How bad does it have to be in your world if you send that creep Homan in to “clean up”?
Hopefully the gnome woman is next.
Trump is not loyal to anyone! Only himself.
John Fetterman, a crushing disappointment as a Democratic senator, has been very supportive of ICE and DHS. But he just called on Trump to fire Noem. So that’s something.
It’s just been released that ICE is going to be used as part of the US diplomatic security force for the Olympics in Milan. Their mayor is pissed at the very notion, and that was before it was confirmed. We are in the worst timeline.
Why does ICE need to be in Milan at the Olympics???? It’s ITALY. What are they going to do, try to round up random citizens from other countries in Italy? They have NO jurisdiction over there. What the heck????
Milan is famous for fashion. Puppy killer will probably head there too. For free, she can do a dozen photoshoots and shop duty-free.
wtf.
Evil personified him and the whole horrible lot of them. I hope he and the rest of dump’s cohorts gets charged in the Hague for crimes against humanity.