Bad Bunny won the Album of the Year Grammy & dedicated it to immigrants

There was a different kind of vibe at this year’s Grammys, and it occurred to me why that was mid-show: no Taylor Swift, no Beyonce. I’ve gotten so used to both women supporting their projects and albums with a dozen nominations every year! This year, the Grammys were “political,” which I only realized after they made sure to give Kendrick Lamar his flowers (and several Grammys) early in the show: they were paving the way to platform Bad Bunny and make him the big story of the night. It worked out perfectly. Bad Bunny (Benito) won three Grammys: Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance, and the biggest one, for Album of the Year, for Benito’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. He used his Grammy wins to speak out about immigrants and ICE.

It’s Bad Bunny’s year. The Puerto Rican star took home Album of the Year for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, marking the first time a Spanish-language artist won in the category. After Harry Styles announced his name, Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, 31, was overcome with emotion, trying to hold his composure before tearfully heading to the stage.

He began his speech in Spanish, giving a shoutout to Puerto Rico, saying, “Puerto Rico, believe me when I say we’re a lot bigger than 100 by 35,” referring to the size of the island.

He continued, “Nothing exists that we can’t achieve. Thank you God. Thank you to the Academy. Thank you to all the people who have believed in me throughout my career. [I want to thank] all the people who worked on this album. Thank you Mommy for birthing me in Puerto Rico. I love you.”

“I want to dedicate this award to all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams,” he then said in English. In Spanish, Bad Bunny added, “To all the people who have lost a loved one and have needed to keep going with much strength, this award is for you. Thank you for so much love. I love you.”

Before leaving the stage, he thanked all the Latinos in the world and the artists who came before him.