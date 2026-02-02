The first trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’: Miranda has no memory of Andy??

Last night, they dropped the first trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, set two decades after the first film. All of the main characters have returned – Meryl Streep as Miranda, Emily Blunt as Emily, Stanley Tucci as Nigel, and of course Anne Hathaway as Andy/Andrea. They’ve added some new characters, obviously, but the trailer is supposed to build some nostalgia for the old characters. While I’m obviously going to watch this a million times, I’m definitely annoyed that they’re playing this as “Miranda doesn’t remember Andy at all.”

Thoughts? It’s crazy that Meryl looks the same twenty years later. The wig is doing a great job. Anne Hathaway looks beautiful, and I’m excited to see more of Emily Blunt’s character and what kind of power she has now. If this movie is going to be heavy on the “who/I Don’t Know Her” stuff, I will be loudly disappointed though. I know we’re supposed to laugh at Miranda’s elitism, but they’re actually making Miranda look super-old?