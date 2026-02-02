The first trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’: Miranda has no memory of Andy??

Last night, they dropped the first trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, set two decades after the first film. All of the main characters have returned – Meryl Streep as Miranda, Emily Blunt as Emily, Stanley Tucci as Nigel, and of course Anne Hathaway as Andy/Andrea. They’ve added some new characters, obviously, but the trailer is supposed to build some nostalgia for the old characters. While I’m obviously going to watch this a million times, I’m definitely annoyed that they’re playing this as “Miranda doesn’t remember Andy at all.”
Thoughts? It’s crazy that Meryl looks the same twenty years later. The wig is doing a great job. Anne Hathaway looks beautiful, and I’m excited to see more of Emily Blunt’s character and what kind of power she has now. If this movie is going to be heavy on the “who/I Don’t Know Her” stuff, I will be loudly disappointed though. I know we’re supposed to laugh at Miranda’s elitism, but they’re actually making Miranda look super-old?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, screencap from trailer. Latest poster courtesy of 20th Century Studio.
I wonder if it’s Miranda just playing it that way. As in you find out that of course she remembers Andi but didn’t want to let her know it for some reason. Idk maybe? That’s all I got. The SM convo I saw was primarily about lighting and colors as opposed to the original and that was the more depressing issue to me. There are some beautifully shot films out there but they feel few and far between, and no lie, so much of everything looks ugly to me and lacking in….something that I can’t even explain.
I don’t mind either way, as long as her annoying boyfriend is not returning.
Does Miranda die? The photo of Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci in all black looks like a funeral.
Miranda is putting Andy in her place by pretending not to know her.
Yup, Lightpurple. Power hungry head games that get played the higher up you work.
I kept wondering, does Miranda have dementia??
I can totally get Miranda not remembering her. Think about how many assistants came and went? I say this as a former Conde Nast employee. (I love my bosses, but I doubt they remember who I am.)
I was also confronted by this past weekend when two people I was introduced to said we used to work in the same company (not Conde Nast, but same vibe). I had no idea who they were. The company also had a revolving door in certain positions, so I played along, but both times I sadly couldn’t remember them. (I was at the company a long time, so people could move through there quickly, depending on the position/boss.)
Her not remembering Andy is a power move. As someone who worked in corporate America for over a decade I have actually seen this IRL. It’s a way to maintain a place of power by making the other person feel insecure or on the back foot. It’s “you clearly were not important enough or didn’t make a big enough impact for me to remember you”. Miranda absolutely remembers her lol. I actually cackled when I watched the trailer because I peeped it IMMEDIATELY. I worked as an executive assistant when the original film felt came out and it felt almost like a documentary. Like I was experiencing in real time some of the very things Andy was. The trailer gives me hope that they will keep that energy because EAs everywhere were having flashback for that film LOL.
Total power move, and actually very funny for this movie. It wouldn’t be Miranda-esque to have some fuzzy reunion. Plus, Andy probably went off and did great things, and now Miranda needs her, but doesn’t want to show that.
Yes! This is exactly how I interpreted it!
YES! It’s why Miranda called her “Emily” in the first movie until she “earned” Miranda calling her (her own version) of her name. They even REFERENCED that in the trailer! “She was one of the Emilys…”
I was really surprised how many people think Miranda has dementia instead of her still using recognition and acknowledgment to wield power.
100% Power move.
i think its both a power move AND that she might genuinely not remember Andy. If Andy just walks in and is like “HEY ITS ME!!!!!!” – Miranda genuinely might not remember the assistant that she had for less than a year twenty years ago. But it seems like it drags out beyond a simple “oh she used to work here” and that’s the power move in my opinion.
But even if Miranda genuinely doesn’t remember her and its not a power move – it still kind of is, right, lol. If you have so many assistants and you’re so important that you can’t even get their names right while they’re working right next to you – why would one stick in her head decades later?
Because “Of all the assistants she’s ever had… you were, by far, her biggest disappointment… and I’d be crazy not to hire you.”
That, along with the nod on the street, is the last interaction Miranda has with Andi. It was an acknowledgement that Miranda respected her skills and principals. Not a thing Miranda did often, and something Andi is going to have to earn all over again. (Which I suspect, is the plot of the second movie!)
Lol. Miranda is clearly icing her. I’m all in. The eyebrows comment made me laugh.
She knows who she is, she’s just being the high handed jerk she’s always been. I have no desire to see anther rehash of someone being awful to everyone around them because they can. In this current climate, I’ll pass. It’s not funny .
I miss Blunt’s face. That is the face from 20 years ago.