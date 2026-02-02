Justin Bieber’s stripped-down ‘Yukon’ performance at the Grammys was fantastic

Embed from Getty Images

Personally, I don’t think the Grammys started with their strongest performances, but as the show continued, I realized that they were trying to “hook” younger viewers with the “new artists” at the start of the show. Something that didn’t help at all: the Grammys’ sound engineers really screwed over a lot of artists. There were only a handful of performances which actually sounded good and non-janky. One of those performances was, I swear to God, Justin Bieber’s stripped-down performance of “Yukon.”

Bieber arrived at the Grammys with his wife Hailey, and they even walked the carpet together. Justin felt like one of the “elder statesmen” of this year’s Grammys in a weird way, which I know is an odd thing to say about a 31-year-old. But his performance was amazing, I will admit. The fact that he literally stripped down to a pair of boxers/shorts was interesting too. But he held the audience and reminded everyone that at his zenith, he’s one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

1 Response to “Justin Bieber’s stripped-down ‘Yukon’ performance at the Grammys was fantastic”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 2, 2026 at 8:11 am

    He sounded really good. There just something about him I can’t get past…

