Sports reporter: Aaron Rodgers’ mystery wife Brittani exists but I’ve never met her

Last year, Aaron Rodgers claimed that he had quietly married a woman named Brittani. At the time, no one even knew that he was dating anyone, much less secretly married to a mystery woman. In the months since Rodgers confirmed his marriage, absolutely no one has seen Brittani. She did not attend any of her husband’s Steelers games, she was not introduced to any of the Steelers’ wives-and-girlfriends and no one in or around the Steelers organization saw her at all. Aaron has been purposefully squirrelly about his mystery wife too, making references to her every so often and even claiming that she has a 20-year-old sister named Mia. Many have theorized that this is all some kind of stupid troll from Aaron, or that he married an AI bot or a sex doll. Well, in recent days and weeks, there’s been a sudden move by certain people to claim that Brittani absolutely exists in human form and her identity is simply being protected. Hm.

Fox Sports reporter Jen Hale has the answer to the big question — but won’t reveal it quite yet. At the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert on Thursday, January 29, Hale told the Daily Mail that she knows the identity of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘s wife, Brittani, who has yet to be publicly seen.

“Everyone knows,” Hale told the outlet. “I can’t (say who she is). If I could, I would, but I can’t. He’s happy. He’s in a really good spot… I’ve never met her. I don’t know her. Aaron has become a friend over the years, so I wish him the very best. I think he’s happy. And that’s all you want for your people — you want them to find their comfort zone and their happiness. He went through some really tough times, and I’m glad he’s in such a good place now.”

Hale went on to admit that she expects the news to become public at some point, but not on her watch. “I’m sure it will (come out). Doesn’t everything these days?” Hale said. “Can’t keep it all quiet long…Look, these athletes make a ton of money, I get it. But it’s also very difficult for them to have any privacy and that’s hard too, so it’s a double-edged sword.”

The mystery first began after Rodgers, 42, revealed in a June 2025 press conference that he was married after wearing his wedding ring to Steelers training camp over the summer. He subsequently went on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show and identified his wife as Brittani, but said she “doesn’t want to be in the public eye.”

Last week, podcast co-hosts Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder claimed they have identified Brittani.

“We are pretty sure that we found Brittani and her sisters Kristy and Mia,” Wilder said on the Tuesday, January 20, episode of the Sports Gossip Show. “This is relevant because one of Aaron Rodgers’ very good friends is a rapper named Mike, and Mike says he’s married to a woman named Kristy, who is sisters with Aaron Rodgers’ wife, and that they have a 20-year-old sister-in-law named Mia.”

The hosts did not say how they got this information, but Wilder said Rodgers was “leaving breadcrumbs” for the media, suggesting that he wants the media to crack the case.

“I will say that it seems to me that Aaron Rodgers would like nothing more than for us to dox his wife and her sisters so that he could say, ‘Look, the media is awful and inappropriate and out to get me,’ even though I would argue he has given the public just enough information to be able to find them,” she said. She continued, “He’s baiting [the] media. He’s leaving breadcrumbs that are gonna make people curious and then preparing to use that as ammo to get mad at them if they find out where the trail of the breadcrumbs ends up.”