Prince Harry was happy, thriving & surfing during the Epstein mess this weekend

As a longtime-watcher of the British tabloids, it was interesting to see how they handled the past three days. Last Friday, the Department of Justice did a massive document dump from the Epstein Files, and the documents were full of emails, texts and horrible gossip about many royals, including the former Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Sweden’s Princess Sofia and Norway’s Princess Mette-Marit. I expected the British tabloids to do what they always do when other royals are getting terrible headlines: deflect to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Something strange happened though – other than a couple of “remember when” stories in the Mail, the British papers actually stayed focused on Andrew, on King Charles, on the Scandi royals and on this Peter Mandelson catastrophe (he’s a major Labour Party figure who is all over the Epstein documents). Try as the deranged community might, they couldn’t make this weekend about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

So it was definitely an interesting moment for Prince Harry’s friend and surf coach Raimana van Bastolaer to post a new video of Harry surfing. The message, to me, is: “Happy, thriving and moisturized in California.” Thank god Harry and Meghan are far, far away from those Epstein associates across the pond. Here’s the video:

The thing that surprised me a little bit is that Harry has been taking surfing lessons for years now, right? Easily four or five years? Does he still need “lessons” or is it more of an informal hangout? I don’t know. This was filmed at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch, where Harry often takes lessons and hangs out with Raimana. Surfer.com pointed out that Harry’s visits to Surf Ranch are probably pretty pricey – a daily rental could cost anywhere between $5K to $7K per person. Impeach!

Note: CB and I were just debating whether the video is AI. It looks like it could be, but I think it would so weird if Raimana was posting AI videos of Harry? Especially since they’re genuinely friends and Raimana has posted photos and videos of Harry before. But yeah, the video does look janky and AI-ish.

31 Responses to “Prince Harry was happy, thriving & surfing during the Epstein mess this weekend”

  1. Mightymolly says:
    February 2, 2026 at 10:25 am

    Harry is all of us after leaving toxic baggage behind … but like x1000000

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      February 2, 2026 at 10:56 am

      I heard he visits his coach/friend for a bit of regular fine-tuning – and, of course, to have a blast. Wouldn’t be surprised if the family was with him.

      Reply
  2. QuiteContrary says:
    February 2, 2026 at 10:30 am

    We’re all, “hang Pedrew,” while Harry is hanging ten. Happy for him.

    Reply
  3. Shiela Kerr says:
    February 2, 2026 at 10:38 am

    Happy the Sussexes are doing what they enjoy, far away from the noise. Let the rot stay where it started.

    Reply
  4. Lady Digby says:
    February 2, 2026 at 10:42 am

    Harry is happy and healthy in his new life in America. He has put down roots and is living his best life. Good for him and his wife and kids. Everybody operates best from a secure nest where you are loved and fulfilled.

    Reply
  5. tamsin says:
    February 2, 2026 at 10:44 am

    Do we know how often Harry surfs? We know he could go surfing everyday if he wanted to where he lives, but he probably doesn’t. Perhaps Harry’s sessions at the ranch are now coaching sessions. He’s not a professional surfer, and we don’t know how often he surfs. Perhaps he just goes to the ranch for improvement. I understand professional and expert surfers go to the ranch to practise. All professionals still have coaches. Seems Harry has improved since his last video.

    Reply
  6. ecsmom says:
    February 2, 2026 at 10:48 am

    Am I the only one that thinks that looks like AI? Doesn’t mean that Harry isn’t happy, thriving and surfing but that just looked weird.

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    February 2, 2026 at 10:55 am

    He seems to have a good relationship with everyone at the surf camp so I can get why he goes. And just to add, Harry was posted surfing while Meghan was selling almost all her chocolate out. So clearly thriving all around.
    I wanted the set but it sold out in minutes. I wanted to try the strawberry champagne chocolate! Oh well. I did get the milk and white chocolate. We’ll see how I like this white chocolate. Excited.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 2, 2026 at 10:57 am

      I was volunteering at school (building a set for the school play lol) and I lost track of time and got onto the site at 10:10 and everything was almost sold out, whomp whomp. I did get two sets of jam and a chocolate raspberry bar even though I’m starting to have a backlog of jam lolol because I want that chocolate desperately.

      Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    February 2, 2026 at 10:56 am

    I wouldn’t be surprised if you can purchase a membership or something, I’m sure he’s not plunking down his CC for 7k every time he goes (I mean he could, I just guess he pays an annual fee.)

    I think its probably coaching but not lessons per se – like he’s probably working with a professional but its more about tweaking form and things like that. I can’t even imagine the liability associated with a place like that, they probably have “tiers” that dictate what level of supervision or coaching a person needs (think of a public pool that might make you take a swim test before you can go into the deep end.)

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      February 2, 2026 at 11:06 am

      I would imagine the benefit of going there is it’s private and there are always waves available when you want to surf so why wouldn’t he rent it out when he wants to get some exercise and surf?

      Reply
  9. Susan Collins says:
    February 2, 2026 at 11:05 am

    Looks like Harry is being one with the water/waves!! Good for him I bet he loves just letting all the crap roll off his back and just having a great time with the water/waves!!

    Reply
  10. MSJ says:
    February 2, 2026 at 11:09 am

    Harry’s conscience is clear. 😇

    I’m glad he is relaxing in California, far away from the U.K. and that toxic dysfunctional Royal ‘mafia’ family he left behind.

    Reply
  11. L4Frimaire says:
    February 2, 2026 at 11:35 am

    Good. Let him enjoy his life and stay far away from the filthy mess of his depraved uncle. I saw someone post on another site that Harry and Meghan should say something and there is no way they should when the Crown, who are shielding Andrew, has done nothing but attack the Sussexes. They don’t need to be dragged down by this.

    Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      February 2, 2026 at 11:56 am

      Definitely needs to say nothing, If he criticised Andrew he would be disloyal and if he backed him he would be even awful.

      Reply
  12. BLACK ELDERBERRY says:
    February 2, 2026 at 11:41 am

    Harry would never allow any fake recordings. That’s the province of the talentless William and Kate; Harry doesn’t need it, as he does all the stunts himself, on land, at sea, and in the air.

    Reply
  13. Lili says:
    February 2, 2026 at 11:47 am

    Thanks for the price quote i was thinking id a few years i would like to try it out so unless i win the lottery before then thats off my bucket list. but well done Harry, i hope to see pics one day of Harry and the Kids surfing

    Reply
  14. Kittenmom says:
    February 2, 2026 at 11:50 am

    Oh please please please let Willy retaliate with some surf videos from Mustique!

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      February 2, 2026 at 12:00 pm

      I bet that would be about as graceful and athletic as the volleyball 🏐 photos from Brazil 🇧🇷 at least it would be a good laugh 🤭

      Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    February 2, 2026 at 11:54 am

    According to the British press Harry is miserable and desperate to return to the UK and the royal fold. This video says otherwise.

    Reply
  16. Ariel says:
    February 2, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    The instructor said he invited him down for his birthday this time. They should do this more. Not let what is happening over the pond affect how they show up in the world or what they post. Has nothing to do with them. Good for Harry

    Reply
  17. Truthiness says:
    February 2, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    What we saw previously was beginner surfing. Riding the curl isn’t beginner stuff. You need waves that are big enough that when they arch up and over, a person can fit inside while the waves crash over the top of them, not on them. You’re moving in a spiraling air pocket in the direction of waves just starting to curl over and crash.

    Surfing is dangerous, the ocean is dangerous. Wiping out on rocks can break bones at the very least.

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    February 2, 2026 at 3:13 pm

    It sounds like its private and most importantly…secure!

    Reply
  19. CM says:
    February 2, 2026 at 5:09 pm

    they look like a compilation of different videos taken day and night

    Reply
  20. Elly says:
    February 2, 2026 at 5:26 pm

    Like anything else, learning how to surf when you’re not a youth is very difficult. I tried for the first time in my 40’s and couldn’t stay up at all. Btw some surf schools have group lessons which are much cheaper.

    Reply
  21. ME Petzak says:
    February 2, 2026 at 6:52 pm

    Harry + William have been surfing since they first started doing it as young boys with their mother. Look it up!

    Reply

