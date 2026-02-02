Prince Harry was happy, thriving & surfing during the Epstein mess this weekend

As a longtime-watcher of the British tabloids, it was interesting to see how they handled the past three days. Last Friday, the Department of Justice did a massive document dump from the Epstein Files, and the documents were full of emails, texts and horrible gossip about many royals, including the former Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Sweden’s Princess Sofia and Norway’s Princess Mette-Marit. I expected the British tabloids to do what they always do when other royals are getting terrible headlines: deflect to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Something strange happened though – other than a couple of “remember when” stories in the Mail, the British papers actually stayed focused on Andrew, on King Charles, on the Scandi royals and on this Peter Mandelson catastrophe (he’s a major Labour Party figure who is all over the Epstein documents). Try as the deranged community might, they couldn’t make this weekend about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

So it was definitely an interesting moment for Prince Harry’s friend and surf coach Raimana van Bastolaer to post a new video of Harry surfing. The message, to me, is: “Happy, thriving and moisturized in California.” Thank god Harry and Meghan are far, far away from those Epstein associates across the pond. Here’s the video:

I LOVE THIS!🎉🏄‍♂️ Prince Harry’s been out surfing again at Raimana World.🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/D2M0QAmPFJ — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) January 31, 2026

The thing that surprised me a little bit is that Harry has been taking surfing lessons for years now, right? Easily four or five years? Does he still need “lessons” or is it more of an informal hangout? I don’t know. This was filmed at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch, where Harry often takes lessons and hangs out with Raimana. Surfer.com pointed out that Harry’s visits to Surf Ranch are probably pretty pricey – a daily rental could cost anywhere between $5K to $7K per person. Impeach!

Note: CB and I were just debating whether the video is AI. It looks like it could be, but I think it would so weird if Raimana was posting AI videos of Harry? Especially since they’re genuinely friends and Raimana has posted photos and videos of Harry before. But yeah, the video does look janky and AI-ish.