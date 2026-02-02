Pouting child Donald Trump will shut down the Kennedy Center for two years

One of the first things Donald Trump did last year was take over the Kennedy Center. He fired or pushed out the existing board and installed MAGA dumbasses. He tried to remake the Kennedy Center into his own personal fiefdom, and then he “renamed” it as the Trump-Kennedy Center. Almost all of the scheduled performers and visiting artists/composers pulled out of their planned Kennedy Center events. Trump was left with an empty husk of what the Kennedy Center was supposed to be, because everything he touches turns to cultural dust. Well, Trump is furious. So he’s decided to shut down the Kennedy Center for two years.

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington will close for roughly two years to allow for extensive renovations, President Donald Trump said Sunday. Trump, who is also chair of the newly rebranded Trump Kennedy Center, said on social media he determined that the closure, slated for July 4, “will produce a much faster and higher quality result” as he seeks to rebuild the complex. Trump said the move is pending approval by the center’s board, whose members were picked by the president. “This important decision, based on input from many Highly Respected Experts, will take a tired, broken, and dilapidated Center, one that has been in bad condition, both financially and structurally for many years, and turn it into a World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment, far better than it has ever been before,” he said, adding that financing is “fully in place.” The president’s announcement comes as the nation’s preeminent performing arts center contends with a flood of cancellations that began soon after the board added the president’s name to the complex. Most recently, award-winning composer Philip Glass withdrew the June world premiere of his symphony based on Abraham Lincoln.

[From CNN]

Mark my words: this is going to end up like the White House East Wing. Trump is going to end up tearing down the Kennedy Center before all is said and done. This repulsive man cannot stand to look so foolish, so he’s just going to rip it all to shreds like he did with the East Wing and the Rose Garden and the country. He’s absolutely demented, but it’s more than that. Even in the throes of his dementia, he understands that by putting his grubby little fingers all over the Kennedy Center, he’s devalued it. He wanted the cultural cachet of the Kennedy Center and he thought he would have that cachet if he just installed his dinosaur ass in there. That’s not the way it works.