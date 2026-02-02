Sarah Ferguson ‘is still looking for her next home’ & she’s heading ‘overseas’

Last week, Sarah Ferguson’s people were trying to gin up some support or sympathy for the former Duchess of York. There was a sudden flurry of “poor Sarah, she is without a home” stories, even though she’s known since last November that she would be evicted from Royal Lodge in a matter of months. King Charles has forced the issue post-Christmas, and it’s widely believed that Sarah and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be out of Royal Lodge by mid-February at the latest. Unfortunately for Sarah and Andrew’s pity-poor-us revival, on Friday, the Trump administration released a slew of new Epstein documents, and there are even more revelations about Sarah and Andrew’s dealings with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. More on that in a moment, first let’s talk about this “homeless Fergie” story:
Sarah Ferguson is mulling her next move as the deadline to vacate Royal Lodge — the Windsor Great Park residence she has shared with her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — draws near. Ferguson, 66, is still looking for her next home and will be overseas for the next few weeks as she considers her options, PEOPLE understands.
Andrew’s impending eviction from Royal Lodge has also required Ferguson to find a new home. Although the former Duke and Duchess of York divorced in 1996, they remained on friendly terms, and Ferguson continued to live with him at the 30-room mansion in Windsor for years afterward.
Speculation around her future living arrangements has been firmly shut down. A spokesperson for Ferguson dismissed reports that she might move into an annex or converted barn at the country home of her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice. Suggestions that she could stay with her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, in Portugal were also ruled out.
As of December 2025, Ferguson was still weighing her options following the announcement that Royal Lodge would need to be vacated.
“She is assessing a number of options currently, and no final decision has been made,” her spokesperson told PEOPLE. Around the same time, a source told PEOPLE that Ferguson was “looking for a place in Windsor,” adding that she and Andrew had been given a move-out date of Jan. 31.
While Sarah has tried to push an image of herself as someone who can figure out her own problems, these stories read like Sarah is letting it be known that some posh aristocrat or even some new-money acquaintance should offer her a cottage or a lodge on their estate. She’s trying to walk that fine line of begging for help but not looking like she’s begging for help. And it’s interesting that Beatrice and Eugenie aren’t lifting a finger.
As for the new Epstein File releases, there’s a new-to-us message sent by Sarah in August 2009, in which she wrote this to Jeffrey Epstein: “In just week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted. I have never been more touched by a friends kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls. Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for.” Gross. Yikes. And yes, Andrew and Fergie were just fully bringing their daughters around Epstein and Maxwell. Within the new document dump, there are also messages between Epstein and his publicist in 2010 in which they’re “writing” a statement for Sarah to release as an apology for publicly calling him a p3do. She did not end up releasing that statement, but Epstein was absolutely furious that Sarah attempted to publicly cut her ties with him.
Additionally, there’s another Fergie-Epstein story: in March 2010, Epstein emailed Sarah about possibly taking a trip to New York. She replied: “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!” Crude, especially when it’s your mom saying that to a convicted p3do. Eugenie was 19 years old at the time (nearly 20) and she was already dating Jack Brooksbank (who she would eventually marry).
Photos courtesy of Sarah Ferguson’s Instagram, Cover Images, Avalon Red.
I’m surprised that Philip allowed her to stay in that mansion with Andrew. Fergie did have to earn money and I recall she spent time in the US as spokesperson for Weight Watchers and did a reality show for Oprah
Overseas you say. Did she find a trafficker over there to fund her? Those emails are horrific. To say such things about your own daughter are beyond the pale!! I did notice the comments section was open for both her articles in People but they were not for the pedo article.
There are rumors that Prince Andrew might be spending time in Bahrain, so I could absolutely see Fergie setting up in the Middle East. Dubai, Bahrain, or Yas Island (the Orlando of the Middle East).
Those are the places where I figured they would both end up eventually together or separate.
It’s so sordid. Such disgusting people.
My garbage can smells better than these two. Honestly, all the opportunities to live high on the hog and these two choose to be swines.
Beatrice and Eugenie set Fergie up with a house several years ago just for this situation.
But Fergie sold that house not that long ago, and I’m assuming the money from that is gone.
I can understand why they wouldn’t want to help her with a new situation.
Epstein was bankrolling her for years and she has always heavily relied on her connections to fund her lifestyle and holidays. I can still remember her old bf Paddy MC Nally ? providing her with freebie holiday accommodation when she was first married to Andrew. She is always been an absolute shameless grifter so have no doubt another mug will be found to give her shelter. The recent dump of email exchanges with Epstein are just so shocking: she wants to marry him? Then crude reference to her teenage daughter. Both she and her husband are disgusting and yet totally shameless, having the nerve to present themselves as hard done by victims???!
Epstein files: ‘Marry me’ and £20,000 for rent – key Sarah Ferguson revelations – BBC News https://share.google/bOq4nBNhNAkrY03BH
Reporting on Fergie fawning over Epstein and begging for rent money are beyond cringe. Who is currently bankrolling this lowlife grifter of no morals?
Then she shouldn’t have sold the house in Mayfair last year.
An incredible hot mess when it comes to money. Never seems to learn a darn thing either.
Overseas? Hmm. Who wants to give odds she pops up at MarALago?
Fergie is no longer married to Andrew. Hasn’t been for years. I wonder why the Queen did not tell her to get other dwellings. Philip could not stand Fergie in any case. She should have used the income she got back by being spokesperson and scaled down her lifestyle. Her going for Epstein for “help” is really sordid.
Early on Queen liked Fergie enough to talk to, they were both horse and corgi lovers. She gave Fergie a proper tiara before her wedding, not like whatever Sophie first got. Philip was in charge of the family though so Fergie had to disappear after tawdry extramarital stuff. I’ve read that she blamed Fergie for Andrew being randy with the wrong crowd but that seems too naive. When Philip died Fergie was still in her favorite son’s life and she was Bea and Eugenie’s mom.
She’s the ultimate unrepentant grifter. She was made for Andrew and she literally nauseates me.
Eugenie was still dating Richard Branson’s nephew Otto Brockway at that point. They had a six month relationship that ended that month. Partly because she was away at university. She met Jack a few weeks later.
Apparently her sister lives in Australia so that maybe an option. The problem will be that it’s too far from the UK and her children and the press there is almost as bad as the UK’s.
I don’t know how she can face her daughters after mentioning them in emails to Jefffrey Epstein — and gushing about him being the brother she always longed for.
I’d find a small shack in a remote spot in the world and wear sackcloth and ashes for the rest of my days, just to atone for the shame.
But she’s utterly shameless.
Anybody with any decency or integrity would not be a shameless, vulgar and careless grifter and act like Fergie has done her entire adult life. I agree 💯 with @Quite Contrary can you imagine the shame of these disclosures and having to face your daughters afterwards? As you conclude Fergie is beyond shameless and prefers to feel sorry for herself!!
I read some fiction books she wrote/cowrote a few years ago. They weren’t terrible, she could make some income for more of that. And there’s always the potential Andrew/Epstein tell-all book income. I suspect she’s willing to do anything except get an actual job.
I don’t think anyone would buy them now. And what ghost writer or publisher would want to be associated with her at this point.
I reread Kitty Kelley’s The Royals recently. It was written in the 90s and everything it said about Fergie in particular was scathing. She was always on to the next man who would bankroll her, a bumbling grifter targeted by other, more savvy grifters.
I still think Eugenie and Beatrice have offered accommodations to Fergie but she just doesn’t want to live in a more remote area. She specifically wants to be in Windsor. Good luck with that.
After her divorce from Andrew, the Queen gave Fergie a beautiful country house and she sold it right away, moaning about how she couldn’t afford the upkeep. This when she had divorce settlement money. It’s as though she craves, and expects, nothing more in life than to be “taken care of.”.
She could have had a nice stable life and place to raise her girls in the country but she didn’t want that. It’s a shame because she has to sabotage not only herself but her daughters as well.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/lifestyle/article-3604666/Fit-princess-Grade-II-listed-Surrey-manor-house-bought-Queen-Fergie-Eugenie-Beatrice-goes-sale-regal-4-2million-price-tag.html
Here’s a link to an article about the home that the Queen purchased in 1997. However, interestingly, the article states that it had been purchased for Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. Fergie’s been screwing over her daughters since they were tots.
Remember the story about when the Queen talked to Harry about houses (in Spare I think)? QEII suggested something bigger. Harry wanted something less grand that Harry and Meghan could easily maintain. A lot of wisdom in that.
The house I don’t get is Bagshot Park, how do Sophie and Edward even keep 120 rooms warm? Anne’s house looks practical in comparison and she hosts riding trials on her land. Anne’s TV den looked like any middle class TV den of that era.
Have Andrew and Fergie fallen out? Surely she’d hang on with him in freebie accommodation until she was sure of her next mug? Epstein bankrolled her for 15 years. Who has been bankrolling her recently? I doubt she can release a tell all book since these revelations. She has ZERO credibility and surely no one would platform her now?
Oh I don’t know. I think there would be a market for a tell-all by fergie. Some people just love watching a train wreck.
What a useless entitled no-talent no-morals narcissistic con artist clown. She and Andrew deserve each other.
The Yorks are a unit. They are tight. They’ve always been a tight unit. They’ve all publicly stressed that point in various interviews.
That’s all I’ll say about how they’re likely handling this scandal behind the scenes. 😏
I don’t see them as a tight unit. If they were, why the divorce. Also, with all Andrew’s activities he was not exactly “faithful” to Fergie. ANd she was dating others for a time. Bea urged her father to do that interview. They don’t exactly have made “sensible” decisions.
The divorce might have been to protect one or the other in case of legal proceedings.
Okay so here’s my thing. What’s going to happen? Where’s she gonna end up? I can absolutely believe her daughters don’t want her living with them or vice versa. But I’d be shocked if she ends uo on the streets. So I am sort of morbidly curious as to what will happen to her.
Funny. The headline makes Fergie sound like a troublesome, homeless puppy, ‘sweet but she poops everywhere.’
And such crudity from a quasi royal. But after the story of QEII lunching with a clutch of Andrew’s street party girls, crude remark stories have a higher level of believability.
Royals like billionaires are a nutty bunch, best pressed between glass and placed in a lost museum file for future reference.