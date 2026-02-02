Sarah Ferguson ‘is still looking for her next home’ & she’s heading ‘overseas’

Last week, Sarah Ferguson’s people were trying to gin up some support or sympathy for the former Duchess of York. There was a sudden flurry of “poor Sarah, she is without a home” stories, even though she’s known since last November that she would be evicted from Royal Lodge in a matter of months. King Charles has forced the issue post-Christmas, and it’s widely believed that Sarah and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be out of Royal Lodge by mid-February at the latest. Unfortunately for Sarah and Andrew’s pity-poor-us revival, on Friday, the Trump administration released a slew of new Epstein documents, and there are even more revelations about Sarah and Andrew’s dealings with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. More on that in a moment, first let’s talk about this “homeless Fergie” story:

Sarah Ferguson is mulling her next move as the deadline to vacate Royal Lodge — the Windsor Great Park residence she has shared with her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — draws near. Ferguson, 66, is still looking for her next home and will be overseas for the next few weeks as she considers her options, PEOPLE understands. Andrew’s impending eviction from Royal Lodge has also required Ferguson to find a new home. Although the former Duke and Duchess of York divorced in 1996, they remained on friendly terms, and Ferguson continued to live with him at the 30-room mansion in Windsor for years afterward. Speculation around her future living arrangements has been firmly shut down. A spokesperson for Ferguson dismissed reports that she might move into an annex or converted barn at the country home of her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice. Suggestions that she could stay with her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, in Portugal were also ruled out. As of December 2025, Ferguson was still weighing her options following the announcement that Royal Lodge would need to be vacated. “She is assessing a number of options currently, and no final decision has been made,” her spokesperson told PEOPLE. Around the same time, a source told PEOPLE that Ferguson was “looking for a place in Windsor,” adding that she and Andrew had been given a move-out date of Jan. 31.

[From People]

While Sarah has tried to push an image of herself as someone who can figure out her own problems, these stories read like Sarah is letting it be known that some posh aristocrat or even some new-money acquaintance should offer her a cottage or a lodge on their estate. She’s trying to walk that fine line of begging for help but not looking like she’s begging for help. And it’s interesting that Beatrice and Eugenie aren’t lifting a finger.

As for the new Epstein File releases, there’s a new-to-us message sent by Sarah in August 2009, in which she wrote this to Jeffrey Epstein: “In just week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted. I have never been more touched by a friends kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls. Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for.” Gross. Yikes. And yes, Andrew and Fergie were just fully bringing their daughters around Epstein and Maxwell. Within the new document dump, there are also messages between Epstein and his publicist in 2010 in which they’re “writing” a statement for Sarah to release as an apology for publicly calling him a p3do. She did not end up releasing that statement, but Epstein was absolutely furious that Sarah attempted to publicly cut her ties with him.

Additionally, there’s another Fergie-Epstein story: in March 2010, Epstein emailed Sarah about possibly taking a trip to New York. She replied: “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!” Crude, especially when it’s your mom saying that to a convicted p3do. Eugenie was 19 years old at the time (nearly 20) and she was already dating Jack Brooksbank (who she would eventually marry).