Kim Kardashian flew to England to have a ‘romantic weekend’ with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian has been single-ish for a while. There are always rumors about Kim possibly dating various celebrities – Tom Brady was a rumor going around – but I don’t think she’s been in a serious relationship for a couple of years. Well, Kim is now at the point where she organizes international booty calls with handsome F1 drivers. According to the Sun, Kim flew to England for a “romantic weekend” with Lewis Hamilton.
Motor racing ace Lewis Hamilton is dating US reality star Kim Kardashian, The Sun can reveal. The mum-of-four and Brit seven-time F1 world champ enjoyed an intimate dinner and a couple’s massage as part of a romantic weekend getaway in the country. US reality star Kim, 45, flew in from Los Angeles on her £100million private jet to spend an evening with British F1 hero Lewis, 41. She arrived with a mountain of luggage for her brief stay at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, with three bodyguards protecting the couple.
Insiders said they were granted exclusive use of the posh spa at the country club in Witney, Oxfordshire, before having a meal in a private room.
A source told The Sun: “It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer. She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background. Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them.”
Seven-times world champion Lewis has known Kim for years, and was close to her rapper ex Kanye West. However the pair have never been romantically linked.
Mum-of-four Kim touched down on Saturday afternoon at Oxford Airport, where two cars — one for her luggage — were waiting to make the nine-minute journey to Estelle Manor. An hour later, Lewis, who drives for Italian team Ferrari, arrived at the Grade II-listed property by helicopter, chartered from London’s Battersea Heliport.
An onlooker told The Sun: “Kim’s arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside. An hour later, around 4pm, Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside where other guests were mingling around.”
Insiders said the couple shared a room in the main part of the house, which sits in 85 acres of land. They also had exclusive use of the spa and pool in the evening before an intimate dinner for two.
A source added: “They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them. It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them. In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around. Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it’s so luxurious and glamorous.”
However social media regular Kim shared nothing from her time at the hotel — where rooms cost upwards of £1,000 a night — while Lewis also failed to post any updates. Yesterday morning, he was spotted using the gym and walking through the grounds in an oversized grey tracksuit with the hood up. The pair checked out at around 11am and left together in the two cars which had taken Kim from the airport.
You know what? Good for her. Good for both of them? F1 fans are having meltdowns, but I’m fine with this? They’re both in their 40s, they’re both single, they were both trying to be discreet about it. I guess the drama for the F1 girls is that Kim is sort of a famewhore? It’s true, she is. But she has gotten slightly better about it. Anyway, I hope they had a nice time.
I care less about the fame whore part so much as the style. I just don’t like her fashion. I don’t like what she wears. Maybe every now and then I do? Anyways, people can do how they do with their clothes and good for them if they like it. I’m sure she would hate my shlubby style. I hate tight things so that might explain some of it.
This is a PR, not a date.
Which part of every.detail being leaked to the press gives you that impression?🤔
Totally agree @Anon — just PR. Can’t see this turning into another longer contractual ‘relationship’ for him — keeping their names in the news in this way for a little while will probably suffice, like with Shakira and Sophia for him and Tom Brady etc for her. But who knows.
Wasn’t he going on dates with Shakira and Sofia Vergara? And it turned out to be nothing. Really doubt that he would suddenly settle down with Kim but I’m sure she will milk any interaction they have.
Nobody needs to settle down. People in their 40ies, who had marriage and kids, aren’t always looking for the next long serious relationship. Some just want to enjoy life. Good for them. Woman aren’t the desperate lonely people the patriarchy wants to picture us, who only wants serious relationships (to then care for a man baby, yeah no thanks)
How low key is it to have a separate car just for your luggage? And why so much luggage if you never leave your room? I’ll never understand rich people 🤔¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
My immediate thoughts exactly!! 😂
That part made me laugh. I often travel by private jet and arrive with bodyguards and a separate car for my luggage, as low key normal people are known to do on a regular basis.
For a weekend.
For what is essentially a booty call.
They’ve both just been spotted arriving at a hotel in Paris together so I guess more than just a one night booty call.
It sounds like an ideal romantic getaway, but also incredibly intimate (couple’s massage??). They must be pretty close already.
Distraction from recent Kayne news
Ding, ding, ding.
Plus, Formula 1 racing is trying DESPERATELY to gain a larger market share in the US. See: the movie starring Brad Pitt, their hosting the last Met Gala, the new broadcasting contracts with US networks…
Match made in capitalist PR heaven.
I’m disturbed that this is in the papers. They seemed to have gone great lengths to be private, yet somehow this is in the papers. Are the UK tabloids still using Private Investigators to spy on U.K. VIPs like Lewis Hamilton?
That’s so cute you think Kim isn’t the one leaking all of this. It’s her entire “career.”
Weird couple. Lewis is very outspoken about political issues and tends to be on the right side of things, while Kim actively cozies up to the likes of Trump, Bezos and Musk. They must not talk politics at all.
I doubt they do much talking at all.
Kim does just enough to keep her name in the news.
I doubt the accuracy of this without photos. Lewis finished 5 day Barcelona Shakedown on Friday and then they’d have engineering debrief. Granted they have no formal racing /testing until Bahrain in 2 weeks, but this is the critical part of the season to get the cars right. Just last week he said he’s not in a relationship
and is entirely focused on his racing career.
That should be they have no public testing, it will all be in the factory.
Hamilton, really?
Huh. I can buy the excuse that they know each other, because their circles would be small and connected. But huh. That’s a couple I did not see coming.
Something nice: she’s age appropriate. And he is consistent about dating in his age range, in fact, he gravitates towards slightly older than himself, which is refreshing. Something not so nice: I find these men really disappointing in who they choose – like first Trudeau with the American space cadet during our country’s massive USA boycott (I am not saying he can’t date an American – he can date who he wants, but bro read the room right now) and now this. Lewis can do better, and by better I mean someone less vapid.
There are so many beautiful single women in his age group whose kids are grown (so they are available to travel), who have careers or are restarting careers, who love animals, travel, all the things he loves, and who won’t leak to the press for attention.
Also this is the second MAGA or MAGA adjacent he has dated, which is also disappointing. (The first being Nicole from the Pussycat dolls).
I want to see more men raise their standards, be willing to be alone for significant periods to work on themselves, (Lewis actually does do this unlike many men in his age group), and choose people who have good values. And I’m sorry but if you cozy up to Trump or you look at Kanye and think, yes this is a forever person, I don’t care how nice or polite you are you don’t have good values.
I appreciate your thoughts here. I didn’t know who Hamilton was before today (although clearly my loss. Not too hard on the eyes, is he?) but it says something about a famous man who has the option to only date young, uncomplicated women that he goes for age appropriate relationships. But I really like your points about men being comfortable staying single and working on themselves. We’re always giving this advice to women and not often enough to men.
As for dating KK, IDK. My husband pointed out once that there are massive pockets of the internet devoted to men who want flings with the women of this family. And KK probably is a fun, uncomplicated fling, even more so because she’s probably done with LTRs/marriage, at least while she has young children.
He really is super handsome! I think KK would get remarried again. I think she loves weddings and attention – sort of like JLO (although I do think JLO is really done this time). But you’re right that she is probably a fun, uncomplicated fling. She has her own resources and there’s no power imbalance in terms of wealth and access.
Thanks for your thoughts! I find men so profoundly disappointing. There are a few exceptions. But again it says a lot that we’re impressed he isn’t dating a teenager at 41. The bar is just so low, it’s why I’ve been single for a long time (I love being single).
Didn’t Sir LH make out with Kendall on camera years ago?
Meh.
Darn, here I am holding out hope that he would rather meet an “older but beautiful” woman who leads a quiet life in a small rural community.
I wonder how much he paid.
So King Charles knighted TWO Black men–Lewis Hamilton and Idris Elba. I love them both, and Charles might have started an “inclusion” policy (I’m kidding–he hasn’t). I could truthfully say I could see myself spending the rest of my life with either of those men (but not Charles–ick).