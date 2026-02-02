Kim Kardashian flew to England to have a ‘romantic weekend’ with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian has been single-ish for a while. There are always rumors about Kim possibly dating various celebrities – Tom Brady was a rumor going around – but I don’t think she’s been in a serious relationship for a couple of years. Well, Kim is now at the point where she organizes international booty calls with handsome F1 drivers. According to the Sun, Kim flew to England for a “romantic weekend” with Lewis Hamilton.

Motor racing ace Lewis Hamilton is dating US reality star Kim Kardashian, The Sun can reveal. The mum-of-four and Brit seven-time F1 world champ enjoyed an ­intimate dinner and a couple’s massage as part of a romantic weekend getaway in the country. US reality star Kim, 45, flew in from Los Angeles on her £100million private jet to spend an evening with British F1 hero Lewis, 41. She arrived with a mountain of luggage for her brief stay at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, with three bodyguards protecting the couple.

Insiders said they were granted exclusive use of the posh spa at the country club in Witney, Oxfordshire, before ­having a meal in a private room.

A source told The Sun: “It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer. She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background. Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them.”

Seven-times world champion Lewis has known Kim for years, and was close to her ­rapper ex Kanye West. However the pair have never been romantically linked.

Mum-of-four Kim touched down on Saturday afternoon at Oxford Airport, where two cars — one for her luggage — were waiting to make the nine-minute journey to Estelle Manor. An hour later, Lewis, who drives for Italian team Ferrari, arrived at the Grade II-listed property by helicopter, chartered from London’s Battersea Heliport.

An onlooker told The Sun: “Kim’s arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside. An hour later, around 4pm, Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside where other guests were mingling around.”

Insiders said the couple shared a room in the main part of the house, which sits in 85 acres of land. They also had exclusive use of the spa and pool in the evening before an intimate dinner for two.

A source added: “They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them. It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them. In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around. Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it’s so luxurious and glamorous.”

However social media regular Kim shared nothing from her time at the hotel — where rooms cost upwards of £1,000 a night — while Lewis also failed to post any updates. Yesterday morning, he was spotted using the gym and walking through the grounds in an oversized grey tracksuit with the hood up. The pair checked out at around 11am and left together in the two cars which had taken Kim from the airport.