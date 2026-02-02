Kim Kardashian flew to England to have a ‘romantic weekend’ with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian has been single-ish for a while. There are always rumors about Kim possibly dating various celebrities – Tom Brady was a rumor going around – but I don’t think she’s been in a serious relationship for a couple of years. Well, Kim is now at the point where she organizes international booty calls with handsome F1 drivers. According to the Sun, Kim flew to England for a “romantic weekend” with Lewis Hamilton.

Motor racing ace Lewis Hamilton is dating US reality star Kim Kardashian, The Sun can reveal. The mum-of-four and Brit seven-time F1 world champ enjoyed an ­intimate dinner and a couple’s massage as part of a romantic weekend getaway in the country. US reality star Kim, 45, flew in from Los Angeles on her £100million private jet to spend an evening with British F1 hero Lewis, 41. She arrived with a mountain of luggage for her brief stay at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, with three bodyguards protecting the couple.

Insiders said they were granted exclusive use of the posh spa at the country club in Witney, Oxfordshire, before ­having a meal in a private room.

A source told The Sun: “It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer. She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background. Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them.”

Seven-times world champion Lewis has known Kim for years, and was close to her ­rapper ex Kanye West. However the pair have never been romantically linked.

Mum-of-four Kim touched down on Saturday afternoon at Oxford Airport, where two cars — one for her luggage — were waiting to make the nine-minute journey to Estelle Manor. An hour later, Lewis, who drives for Italian team Ferrari, arrived at the Grade II-listed property by helicopter, chartered from London’s Battersea Heliport.

An onlooker told The Sun: “Kim’s arrival was very low-key. She was flanked by two bodyguards and was whisked inside. An hour later, around 4pm, Lewis landed in a helicopter and walked inside where other guests were mingling around.”

Insiders said the couple shared a room in the main part of the house, which sits in 85 acres of land. They also had exclusive use of the spa and pool in the evening before an intimate dinner for two.

A source added: “They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them. It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them. In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around. Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it’s so luxurious and glamorous.”

However social media regular Kim shared nothing from her time at the hotel — where rooms cost upwards of £1,000 a night — while Lewis also failed to post any updates. Yesterday morning, he was spotted using the gym and walking through the grounds in an oversized grey tracksuit with the hood up. The pair checked out at around 11am and left together in the two cars which had taken Kim from the airport.

[From The Sun]

You know what? Good for her. Good for both of them? F1 fans are having meltdowns, but I’m fine with this? They’re both in their 40s, they’re both single, they were both trying to be discreet about it. I guess the drama for the F1 girls is that Kim is sort of a famewhore? It’s true, she is. But she has gotten slightly better about it. Anyway, I hope they had a nice time.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “Kim Kardashian flew to England to have a ‘romantic weekend’ with Lewis Hamilton”

  1. Jais says:
    February 2, 2026 at 8:26 am

    I care less about the fame whore part so much as the style. I just don’t like her fashion. I don’t like what she wears. Maybe every now and then I do? Anyways, people can do how they do with their clothes and good for them if they like it. I’m sure she would hate my shlubby style. I hate tight things so that might explain some of it.

    Reply
  2. Anon says:
    February 2, 2026 at 8:28 am

    This is a PR, not a date.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      February 2, 2026 at 9:38 am

      Which part of every.detail being leaked to the press gives you that impression?🤔

      Reply
    • TQ says:
      February 2, 2026 at 11:46 am

      Totally agree @Anon — just PR. Can’t see this turning into another longer contractual ‘relationship’ for him — keeping their names in the news in this way for a little while will probably suffice, like with Shakira and Sophia for him and Tom Brady etc for her. But who knows.

      Reply
  3. Denise says:
    February 2, 2026 at 8:32 am

    Wasn’t he going on dates with Shakira and Sofia Vergara? And it turned out to be nothing. Really doubt that he would suddenly settle down with Kim but I’m sure she will milk any interaction they have.

    Reply
    • Alla says:
      February 2, 2026 at 11:18 am

      Nobody needs to settle down. People in their 40ies, who had marriage and kids, aren’t always looking for the next long serious relationship. Some just want to enjoy life. Good for them. Woman aren’t the desperate lonely people the patriarchy wants to picture us, who only wants serious relationships (to then care for a man baby, yeah no thanks)

      Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 2, 2026 at 8:32 am

    How low key is it to have a separate car just for your luggage? And why so much luggage if you never leave your room? I’ll never understand rich people 🤔¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯.

    Reply
  5. Mightymolly says:
    February 2, 2026 at 8:32 am

    It sounds like an ideal romantic getaway, but also incredibly intimate (couple’s massage??). They must be pretty close already.

    Reply
  6. Normades says:
    February 2, 2026 at 8:34 am

    Distraction from recent Kayne news

    Reply
    • SunnyDays says:
      February 2, 2026 at 3:13 pm

      Ding, ding, ding.

      Reply
    • BrackenSweetwater says:
      February 2, 2026 at 6:10 pm

      Plus, Formula 1 racing is trying DESPERATELY to gain a larger market share in the US. See: the movie starring Brad Pitt, their hosting the last Met Gala, the new broadcasting contracts with US networks…

      Match made in capitalist PR heaven.

      Reply
  7. MSJ says:
    February 2, 2026 at 8:35 am

    I’m disturbed that this is in the papers. They seemed to have gone great lengths to be private, yet somehow this is in the papers. Are the UK tabloids still using Private Investigators to spy on U.K. VIPs like Lewis Hamilton?

    Reply
  8. Maddy says:
    February 2, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Weird couple. Lewis is very outspoken about political issues and tends to be on the right side of things, while Kim actively cozies up to the likes of Trump, Bezos and Musk. They must not talk politics at all.

    Reply
  9. Chaine says:
    February 2, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Kim does just enough to keep her name in the news.

    Reply
  10. seaflower says:
    February 2, 2026 at 8:49 am

    I doubt the accuracy of this without photos. Lewis finished 5 day Barcelona Shakedown on Friday and then they’d have engineering debrief. Granted they have no formal racing /testing until Bahrain in 2 weeks, but this is the critical part of the season to get the cars right. Just last week he said he’s not in a relationship
    and is entirely focused on his racing career.

    Reply
  11. duchess of hazard says:
    February 2, 2026 at 9:22 am

    Hamilton, really?

    Huh. I can buy the excuse that they know each other, because their circles would be small and connected. But huh. That’s a couple I did not see coming.

    Reply
  12. SIde Eye says:
    February 2, 2026 at 10:00 am

    Something nice: she’s age appropriate. And he is consistent about dating in his age range, in fact, he gravitates towards slightly older than himself, which is refreshing. Something not so nice: I find these men really disappointing in who they choose – like first Trudeau with the American space cadet during our country’s massive USA boycott (I am not saying he can’t date an American – he can date who he wants, but bro read the room right now) and now this. Lewis can do better, and by better I mean someone less vapid.

    There are so many beautiful single women in his age group whose kids are grown (so they are available to travel), who have careers or are restarting careers, who love animals, travel, all the things he loves, and who won’t leak to the press for attention.

    Also this is the second MAGA or MAGA adjacent he has dated, which is also disappointing. (The first being Nicole from the Pussycat dolls).

    I want to see more men raise their standards, be willing to be alone for significant periods to work on themselves, (Lewis actually does do this unlike many men in his age group), and choose people who have good values. And I’m sorry but if you cozy up to Trump or you look at Kanye and think, yes this is a forever person, I don’t care how nice or polite you are you don’t have good values.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      February 2, 2026 at 2:12 pm

      I appreciate your thoughts here. I didn’t know who Hamilton was before today (although clearly my loss. Not too hard on the eyes, is he?) but it says something about a famous man who has the option to only date young, uncomplicated women that he goes for age appropriate relationships. But I really like your points about men being comfortable staying single and working on themselves. We’re always giving this advice to women and not often enough to men.

      As for dating KK, IDK. My husband pointed out once that there are massive pockets of the internet devoted to men who want flings with the women of this family. And KK probably is a fun, uncomplicated fling, even more so because she’s probably done with LTRs/marriage, at least while she has young children.

      Reply
      • SIde Eye says:
        February 2, 2026 at 2:27 pm

        He really is super handsome! I think KK would get remarried again. I think she loves weddings and attention – sort of like JLO (although I do think JLO is really done this time). But you’re right that she is probably a fun, uncomplicated fling. She has her own resources and there’s no power imbalance in terms of wealth and access.

        Thanks for your thoughts! I find men so profoundly disappointing. There are a few exceptions. But again it says a lot that we’re impressed he isn’t dating a teenager at 41. The bar is just so low, it’s why I’ve been single for a long time (I love being single).

  13. Jane says:
    February 2, 2026 at 10:08 am

    Didn’t Sir LH make out with Kendall on camera years ago?

    Reply
  14. Deedee says:
    February 2, 2026 at 12:18 pm

    Meh.

    Reply
  15. Harla says:
    February 2, 2026 at 1:45 pm

    Darn, here I am holding out hope that he would rather meet an “older but beautiful” woman who leads a quiet life in a small rural community.

    Reply
  16. Susan says:
    February 2, 2026 at 1:54 pm

    I wonder how much he paid.

    Reply
  17. jferber says:
    February 2, 2026 at 2:50 pm

    So King Charles knighted TWO Black men–Lewis Hamilton and Idris Elba. I love them both, and Charles might have started an “inclusion” policy (I’m kidding–he hasn’t). I could truthfully say I could see myself spending the rest of my life with either of those men (but not Charles–ick).

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment