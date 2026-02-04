“Jessie Buckley wore Bottega Veneta to the London Critics Circle awards” links
  • February 04, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jessie Buckley wore Bottega Veneta to the London Critics Circle Awards. It’s not that I think she has bad style, but I’m concerned about her Oscar dress. [RCFA]
Channing Tatum is undergoing shoulder surgery. [Just Jared]
On top of everything else, Sarah Ferguson’s charity has closed. [Socialite Life]
Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton: the Lululemon angle. [LaineyGossip]
Trendspotting: underconsumption, less is more. [Pajiba]
Lisa Rinna opened a fashion show. [Go Fug Yourself]
Horoscopes for 2026, a pretty chaotic year (astrologically speaking). [OMG Blog]
Man on the Inside got renewed. [Seriously OMG]
Patti LuPone called Donald Trump a “buffoon.” [Jezebel]
Keke Palmer’s dating history. [Hollywood Life]
I love almost all of these “outdated” home designs. [Buzzfeed]

9 Responses to ““Jessie Buckley wore Bottega Veneta to the London Critics Circle awards” links”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    February 4, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    I actually love that dress. I’ve been really loving where Bottega Veneta has been going since Louise Trotter took over. Mathieu Blazy was amazing but I am loving the fresh perspective for the brand.

    Reply
  2. North of Boston says:
    February 4, 2026 at 1:26 pm

    I love that dress too!

    Shame that event had a white backdrop for the photos. It would have really popped with some color behind it.

    Reply
  3. Susie Shirley says:
    February 4, 2026 at 2:56 pm

    Patti was being polite

    Reply
  4. Minerva says:
    February 4, 2026 at 4:45 pm

    She is lovely and a fantastic actor but she looks like a marshmallow. A delicious sparkly marshmallow.

    Reply
  5. Tis True, Tis True says:
    February 4, 2026 at 4:53 pm

    Agree with you on almost all of the actually good “outdated” trends. Except laundry chutes. You can’t get those anymore because if there should be a house fire, they become chimneys that suck the fire up into the bedroom area. Plus little kids climbing into them and falling or getting stuck. But mostly the fire. If the fire department says nope, you can’t get an occupancy permit.

    Reply
    • DaveW says:
      February 4, 2026 at 7:26 pm

      That’s interesting as I’ve been in several new build multistory apartment buildings in the last few years that all have a central trash chute on each floor. I guess that’s ok as the apartment entry doors should be firesafe?

      Reply
  6. Nobel Peace Prize says:
    February 4, 2026 at 6:29 pm

    Please consider covering the people of Minneapolis being nominated for Nobel Peace Prize. A first of its kind and you know will unfortunately cause “him” to keel over. (hopefully)

    Reply
  7. Mayp says:
    February 4, 2026 at 8:17 pm

    I love all of those “outdated” designs. In the home I grew up in we had laundry chutes from the first and second floors down into the basement by the laundry facilities. I would just add that I would want a dumbwaiter as well to easily get the laundry baskets up to the higher floors!

    Reply

