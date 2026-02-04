Queen Camilla ‘is hitting the bottle hard & is usually three sheets to the wind’

Before everyone yells at me for using a trashy tabloid for this story, just know that I find this faux-reporting more realistic than the narratives pushed by Queen Camilla’s “friends” in the British media. Camilla’s “friends” always insist that she doesn’t get involved in King Charles’s relationships with his sons (lies) and that she’s the very picture of regal grace and sobriety (lmao). When really, Camilla exists in the zeitgeist as a half-in-the-bag interloper, sleazy mistress and someone willing to sell out anyone and everyone for sh-ts and giggles. So, at least one outlet is portraying her that way in 2026! Globe Magazine (via Yahoo) claims that Camilla has been on a sh-tfaced tear lately, barking orders at King Charles and demanding that he cut all ties to Prince Harry. They also say that Camilla is doing the most to put the Princess of Wales in her place. Time is a flat circle and chaos is a ladder.
Queen Camilla is seizing power in the U.K. as she takes advantage of the cancer-stricken state of monarch husband King Charles — and no one in Britain’s royal household is safe from her reign of terror, sources say.
“Camilla is horrendously controlling of Charles. She often insists he stay in his room and raises merry hell if he tries to get up and assert his independence,” an insider confides. “Of course, her official excuse for this is that he needs rest and she’s doing it for his own good. But everyone knows it’s her way to control him and give herself a platform to assert herself when he’s not there.”
Camilla, who waited decades to marry Charles and wear a crown, took on more responsibilities when her ailing husband had to pare down his busy schedule because of his health. However, sources say the king’s former mistress turned queen now refuses to stop throwing her weight around — even as Charles claims his condition has improved.
“She charges around barking orders, tearing into anyone who doesn’t fall into line and generally causing chaos throughout the palace,” the insider explains. “Her drinking has always been an issue, but lately she’s been taking it up a level. Camilla is hitting the bottle hard and is usually three sheets to the wind by evening. Often, she’ll be knocking it back during the daytime as well. That’s when she tends to be at her most aggressive — overexerting herself and acting like a power-crazed tyrant.”
As Globe also reported, sources say Charles had brokered a deal with heir Prince William — allowing his oldest son to banish younger brother Prince Harry in exchange for allowing his beloved Camilla to maintain a life of lavish luxury and respect after his death. Yet, palace watchers say California-based Harry, 41, now appears to be on the verge of returning to the royal fold after having a reconciliatory tea with his father in September.
Insiders also believe that when William, 43, ascends to the throne, he would have no qualms about casting out his stepmother — whose decades-long affair with Charles contributed to the end of the king’s marriage to the princes’ late mother, Princess Diana — especially because of how Camilla humiliates his wife and future queen, Princess Kate, 44.
“Camilla isn’t afraid to put Kate in her place any chance she gets,” the insider notes. “The way she talks to her can be pretty brutal — looking down her nose and effectively treating her like a second-class commoner or menial servant.”
Meanwhile, sources say Camilla, 78, is keeping a close eye on her husband’s efforts to lure back Harry and his American wife, 44-year-old Meghan Markle, who ceased being working royals in 2020 and put down roots in Montecito, Calif., where they’re raising their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. The insider maintains Camilla won’t forgive the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their verbal attacks against the royal family and says she’s “working hard” to ensure “losers” Harry and Meghan are not allowed back to the U.K.
“She’s told Charles it’s a terrible idea and is chipping away to get him to rescind the invite,” the insider says. “If they do turn up, she’s vowing to make life as difficult and uncomfortable as possible while they’re in England. But in an ideal world she’ll just put a stop to it altogether. She emphatically believes Meghan and Harry are treacherous, twisted rats who have no place in the royal household.”
[From Yahoo]
As I said, all of this is 100% more believable than “Camilla minds her business, she doesn’t get between Charles and his sons.” We’ve seen, with our own eyes, Camilla shooing away Princess Kate in the middle of a state visit. We’ve seen Camilla pull rank on tiaras. We’ve seen Camilla leak all kinds of bullsh-t about Prince Harry and Meghan as well. Whenever there seems to be mixed messages coming from Buckingham Palace, I always wonder if that’s the product of undercover warfare between Team Camilla and Team Charles within the damn palace. And all of the stuff about her drinking too… *chef’s kiss*.
Top 10 stories about Camilla taking over the royal family
Camilla schemed for over four decades to get upgraded from mistress to queen! Get the top 10 stories about Camilla taking over the royal family when you sign up for our mailing list! – Katie at Celebitchy
Thank you!
You have successfully joined our subscriber list.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
ITALY – POPE LEO XIV BRITAIN S QUEEN CAMILLA AND BRITAINPS KING CHARLES III ARRIVE AT SAN DAMASO COURTYARD UPON A MEETING WITH POPE LEO XIV IN THE VATICAN – 2025/10/23 Italy, Rome, Vatican, 2025/10/23 Britain s Queen Camilla and Britain s King Charles III arrive at San Damaso courtyard upon a meeting with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican EDITORIAL USE ONLY – NO BOOKS Copyright: xALESSIAxGIULIANIx,Image: 1047646123, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/ALESSIA GIULIANI/Avalon
-
-
Queen Camilla during the Diplomatic Corps reception at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday November 18, 2025.,Image: 1053184912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Queen Camilla, Colonel-in-Chief The Rifles and Royal Colonel 4th Battalion The Ranger Regiment, smiles while talking to guests as she attends the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner, in London, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.,Image: 1055039213, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
-
-
Queen Camilla, President of Maggie’s, and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner sharing a cup of tea with people living with cancer as she hears about their experiences being supported by Maggie’s Cheltenham, during a visit to the charity’s centre in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, as they mark the 30th anniversary of the first Maggie’s centre opening. Picture date: Wednesday January 21, 2026.,Image: 1067997483, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jacob King/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the premiere of Prime Video’s Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. The documentary outlines Charles’ philosophy of harmony, which encourages people to see themselves as part of nature, not apart from nature, and will be available on Prime Video from Friday February 6. Picture date: Wednesday January 28, 2026.,Image: 1070107695, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the premiere of Prime Video’s Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. The documentary outlines Charles’ philosophy of harmony, which encourages people to see themselves as part of nature, not apart from nature, and will be available on Prime Video from Friday February 6. Picture date: Wednesday January 28, 2026.,Image: 1070109511, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady/Avalon
-
-
Queen Camilla drinks a glass of red wine during a visit to a UK-Emilia Romagna Food Festival at Piazza del Popolo, in the heart of Ravenna, on the last day of the four day state visit to Italy
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Ravenna, Italy
When: 10 Apr 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla drinks a glass of red wine during a visit to a UK-Emilia Romagna Food Festival at Piazza del Popolo, in the heart of Ravenna, on the last day of the four day state visit to Italy
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Ravenna, Italy
When: 10 Apr 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla during a visit to the Pauline Chapel in the Vatican City, during the state visit to the Holy See. The Chapel is where Cardinals traditionally assemble before entering a conclave to elect a new Pope
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Rome, Italy
When: 23 Oct 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla at London Paddington train station as part of the Great Western Railway ‘Poppies to Paddington’ event to mark Armistice Day.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: United Kingdom
When: 11 Nov 2025
Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla during a visit to National Library of Scotland, Edinburgh, to mark the launch of the National Year of Reading in Scotland, led by the Department for Education and the National Literacy Trust
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 19 Jan 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave after attending the Sunday morning church service at St Peter’s church in Wolferton, on the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camiila
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Jan 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Camilla’s been in charge for years even before Diana and Charles got married. Keen should be put in her place. And Scooter. For their talking about Queen Keen and Global Statesman Scooter.
OK keen and scooter should be put in their place, but hell how much I do wish Camilla would be put in her place. A total fall from grace for all her sins.
I certainly hope Cam is banished from all royal grounds the way Chuck did with Angela Kelly (who completely deserved the boot.)
May she fade away into obscurity as soon as possible. The druken, holier than thou, misogynistic horse’s arse.
And I apologize to all horses out there for insulting them. They deserve better than to be compared to Camilla.
She’s always been a horrible person with a minimalistic ethical compass. Kinda funny to think she has any moral high ground to look down her nose at anyone, given we have all seen who she really is for several decades.
She’s a hideous person, inside and out – those types are usually angry drunks because deep down, they know they are terrible people.
I agree with everything you said….
My mother was a true believer in the idea that a person’s true nature eventually shows up on their face. The mean girl doesn’t look sweet and giving as an adult, but like the harridan she actually is. Camilla is a perfect illustration of this.
Kaiser – love this “Time is a flat circle and chaos is a ladder”
Ha, me too!
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Insert .gif of The Grinch smiling evily 🤬
Or Malificent…
I think when KC passes, Camilla will be chucked out within in a week by William and never seen or heard from again.
Yeah one of the most believable parts of this was when they said William will have no qualms to cast her out when he’s king. Ummm, there’s no maybe about it. He will. And she won’t even be queen anymore so why would she be around anyways.
Who wants to bet that the old grifter will write a tell all memoir after KC dies, to keep being relevant and get more money
Yes and she will title it: My Stable life with King Charles.
After they got engaged, I remember the spin was she would never interfere with Charles relationship with his children. Didn’t happen that way.
“Camilla is hitting the bottle hard and is usually three sheets to the wind by evening. Often, she’ll be knocking it back during the daytime as well. ”
AHAHAHAHAHAH
While I am inclined to believe that Camilla drinks loads, I do think that this is something of a projection. The source appears to be “Team William”. And as far as I know, no newspaper, British or otherwise, has ever published a cartoon of Camilla lying shitfaced (on a beach?) surrounded by wine bottles and empty wine glasses, as they have done with Kate.
Something about “Every accusation….” comes to mind. The “hitting the bottle hard and is usually three sheets to the wind” brings KATE to mind, not Camilla. The latter may drink heavily, but she can hold her liquor, as the saying goes.
This doesn’t surprise me.
I LOVE the black widow outfit. I wonder what event THAT was at.
The Vatican
The black outfit is giving Moira Rose, it’s ludicrous.
These sentences bug me. If she’s sh*tfaced BY evening, doesn’t that already mean she’s been drinking throughout the day? Why the need to add that she’s been drinking throughout the day when it’s already been implied?
Exactly. I had the same thought.
Look, I’m not a Camilla fangirl or anything, but jeez, isn’t this hit piece laying it on a bit too thick?? ‘takes advantage of the cancer-stricken state of monarch husband’; ‘horrendously controlling’; ‘raises merry hell’; ‘charges around barking orders, tearing into anyone who doesn’t fall into line and generally causing chaos throughout the palace’; ‘hitting the bottle hard’; ‘aggressive — overexerting herself and acting like a power-crazed tyrant’- seriously?? This is a 78-yo lady we’re talking about. I’m perfectly willing to believe that she’s a mean old hag and there’s no love lost between her and her stepsons and their wives. I’m sure there’s a middle ground between “Camilla minds her business, she doesn’t get between Charles and his sons” and this, though.
If the heir to the throne had pulled his weight and worked, Camilla would not have had to work the time right after Charles got sick. Scooter is half her age and really shirked, I notice there was little complaint about that about Scooter shirking.
Oh yeah, it’s way too thick. But at the same time all the sugary articles about her are way too thick in the opposite direction. The truth is somewhere in the middle and maybe closer to some parts of this. But yeah it’s over the top.
its definitely way too much but I think the broad strokes are true – Camilla does put kate in her place (we’ve seen that multiple times), there is no love lost between Camilla and Harry OR william, and I do think Camilla has quite a bit of control behind the scenes – pretty much as much control as charles lets her have. but there is definitely an overreach here.
Still, I enjoyed this story as its good old fashioned royal gossip. Camilla likes to drink and she likes to pull strings behind the scenes and control Charles while pushing out kate. tell me more!!!
I do love the old fashioned royal gossip. That was when we didn’t think they were *that* terrible. Little did we know.
Camilla’s always been a piss artist, sneaking off for a fag. That’s one of the only things I like about her. I doubt if she ever wanted to be Queen, Charles just insisted he wanted to keep his nanny near him.
I think there are bits of truth in this piece. She definitely throws her weight around, looks down her nose at Kate and gets in between Charles’ relationship with his sons. But it lost me with the narrative that Harry wants to return to the royal fold.
I doubt Harry and Meghan and their children will go back there . And he won’t leave his family to “help” his father and brother. Will would be more out of control when he moves up. imo
That’s so when Harry DOESN’T return to “the royal fold” gold ole Cam can say she forbade it, thus giving her the illusion of power.
Like Harry wants to return with that woman masquerading as queen. What a constant reminder of how she had a hand in attempting to destroy Diana. No wonder Scooter is angry all the time–with that thing in his face constantly.
Camilla can’t preach. She associated with Clarkson (never condemned his article, the vile one he wrote about Meghan). She called Diana “that ridiculous creature” and told Charles to “ignore her”–in a letter that came into public domain. She pretended to be Diana’s “friend” and decidedly was not. Harry’s complaints about her were mild in comparison.
This kind of article is a typical misogynistic article that excates men, and it is the same principle as those who say that Harry is controlled by Megan. Charles is the king. The tension between him and his sons is determined by his behaviour. He always puts Camilla in front of his sons. Charles is responsible for his relationship with his two sons, as if the relationship between William and Harry was William’s fault, not Kate. I hate that kind of articles that keep making excuses for men. If Charles wants to improve his relationship with Harry, he can do it. He just doesn’t love his sons.
Amen to this. I commented above that I found the article’s tone a bit exaggerated, but you are putting it more plainly: this is a misogynistic article that puts the blame for a man’s behavior on a woman.
These tabloids love to make women responsible for men’s choices and actions. Whether Camilla played a role is one thing, but Charles’s relationship with his sons depends on his own attitude. Charles is the king; he can improve his relationship with his sons if he wants. He chose Camilla, and he places her in a position more important than his sons or even the royal family. Charles is responsible for all of this. This is the same logic they use to portray Meghan as a villain, Harry as a good man who was manipulated by Meghan into leaving the royal family.
Charles made the choices. He was not “forced” to marry Diana. And blames others for his own shortcomings. He was not “forced” to treat Harry the way he did and let Scooter drive out Harry. He could have stopped seeing Camilla even as a “friend”. He had no qualms about having no more contact with Dale Tryon and kept her away. He does what HE wants and it suited him to have his cake and eat it too so to speak. He got the heirs (he only wanted two children with Diana apparently and did not try for the girl that he supposedly wanted). Then he ditched her and they lived separate lives.
Agreed. Chuckles is a shitty father and he would have been just as shitty a father if Camilla had not been in the picture.
And speaking of pictures, boy does she have a face for radio.
Funny how a few months back Camilla’s son came out and said “she really doesn’t drink that much.” Gee, I wonder why THAT was necessary. She’s always been a boozer, since forever. Apparently the first and only job interview she showed up to she was hung over. Some queen consort Britain has, eh? Then there’s the adultery. Shameful. #abolishthemonarchy
We see your drunk queen and we raise you our slutty former-porn-star First Lady. If Camilla does not have nude photos all over the Internet or has never worked in porn then we might have you “trumped”! 😂 — America
Ugh, at least we don’t have to pretend she is superior by birthright and will hopefully fade into obscurity soon.
It’s wild to see them say there’s supposedly an exchange in which William will let Camilla live a lavish lifestyle after the kings death only if Harry is kept banished. Like……dang. Not sure it’s true though. I don’t really see William agreeing to give Camilla money. I’d imagine Charles has already tucked away a plan for her somehow without the need for William.
Camilla has money a lot IMO plus she owns the Keppel Estate jewels that Charles gifted her and a home. I doubt she has to get money from Scooter
yeah, if I’m sure about one thing in the royal world, its Charles has set things up so that camilla and her children are one thousand percent taken care of if he dies first (because she might pass first.) Housing, trusts, money, etc. Camilla is not in any way going to be dependent on William for a damn thing – and in my mind, that tells you a lot about how Charles views William.
This. It’s really Charles’ last chance to stick it to his lazy heir who has repeatedly made him look like a horrible father in the press (which, fair enough, but William is absolutely no prize). I am also sure Camilla and her entire brood have been set up so they will need nothing from William.
100%.
Charles has set Camilla up to be protected from William and he had this in place well before he was king.
Camilla will be treated better than Kate, whose only hope is to outlive William and try to control George.
To be fair, Will learned that shit from his father. Look at all of the people he kicked out of their “grace and favor” homes given by the queen, including his own son, daughter in law, and grandchild.
Charles knows better than to trust William because Charles stabbed QEII in the back before her body was even cold.
“She emphatically believes Meghan and Harry are treacherous, twisted rats who have no place in the royal household.” pot calls kettle.
However true, the article made me cackle. And let’s face it, when people talk about Camilla being “fragrant,” it’s probably at least in part because she reeks of gin.
She has also been rumored to not bathe often enough.
Well Chuckles deserves what he got with this one!! Sounds like ole Peg and his minions are putting it out there hard with this bit of tat on drunk and power hungry Horsilla. Maybe it’s time to put the old nag down!
The one thing I did like was the first paragraph. She’s trying to keep Charles in his room — the dude is recovering from cancer treatment. He should rest, and she’s probably trying to keep him resting. I bet he feels like he can’t rest because William does sh-t all, and she’s like “So what? Let him work for once.”
It’s hard for me to make sense of this. Control what and why? Rage around and give orders, to what purpose? Banish Harry and Meghan, again why? Is her position with Charles tenuous? Is it not the love for the ages that everybody insists? She’s out on her ass the minute Charles dies anyway, so what’s the point? I suppose the answer would be that she’s a bad character and serious alcoholic – then logic flies out the window.
Jeez these people. What entitled snobs. “Second class commoner or menial servant”.
I’ve made no secret of my loathing of Camilla and to this day I truly believe that she should never have been given the title of Queen Consort, let alone Queen. I think she’s a twisted manipulating crone who has caused more trouble for the BRF than she’s worth. QEII was right when she called her “a wicked woman.” However, as much as I enjoyed reading this article (most of which I believe is true) I have to wonder where its come from. This has Middleton written all over it.
The poor FQC being treated like a “menial servant” and being put in her place! FGS, I doubt very much Kate are in the same room on any given day for more than five minutes at a time. In fact I would wager they come into contact with each other about once a month (if that). Also, what is wrong with being treated like a “menial servant?” If these people were as well mannered and polite as we’re led to believe then no-one (not even the FQC) should take offense at how Camilla speaks to them.
As much as I dislike Camilla she’s far too clever to let the world know how much she dislikes H&M; she leaves that to the likes of Clarkson. This article is shifting the blame (rightly or wrongly) solely on her. Nothing about how they were ALL participants (and that includes Kate) in treating Meghan as if she was a piece of dirt. If we’re really going to talk about putting people “in their place” let’s talk about how the QC, FQC and the DoE openly ignored Meghan at the (real) queen’s funeral. Or how Harry was sent out to guard his grandmother’s coffin with a incomplete uniform. Or, even how the whole bliddy lot of them made a point of ignoring a little girl’s first birthday party.
Do I believe William will try to ostracize Camilla once he’s king. Yes, I do. But, it won’t be because he humiliated Kate it will because he “thinks” he can. Drunk or sober Camilla is more than a match for both William and Middleton. I’m looking forward to see what happens over the next few weeks once Camilla gets wind of this article.
*sits down and grabs the popcorn* 😉
May I pull up my chair next to your? I promise to bring my own popcorn.
I agree this is coming from Buckleberry. William knows what Camilla can do and frankly what she knows, especially about early 2024, so he’s not going push her at this point.
Carole and Kate are getting a little too comfortable and forget that Camilla has played this game for long than Kate was alive.
Besides Camilla has full support of Charles, something which Kate never will have, and that definitely places her in a stronger position.
Wasn’t there some stories recently about Camille being put out by Kate. I think it was that pr push that Kate did about how she was ready to be queen our something. I think Camilla pushed back in the press about that and called Kate out. So this feels like a pushback to that. If that long coveted back and forth makes any sense.
Huh, this sounds 100x worse than anyone else said about Meghan supposedly “bullying” staff.
“She [Camilla] charges around barking orders, tearing into anyone who doesn’t fall into line and generally causing chaos throughout the palace,” the insider explains. “Her drinking has always been an issue, but lately she’s been taking it up a level. … Often, she’ll be knocking it back during the daytime as well. That’s when she tends to be at her most aggressive — overexerting herself and acting like a power-crazed tyrant.”
Supposedly this is from people who are inside the palaces. It’s not Charles or Camilla’s people. Which means it can only become coming from KP. That would be why they threw the “rats” slur in there too…. Getting the popcorn ready for when BP/Camlla get even for this!
She’s drinking from an old/dirty glass. Did she grab last night’s unfinished glass as she walked out the door? That has to taste like pure vinegar. So, yeah, she may have a drinking problem.
Probably closer to the truth.
I mean this is TheGlobe. They’re trashier than the National Enquirer!
TheGlobe? 🤷♀️
Per former BBC reporter Peter Hunt: “Camilla has been canny. She’s kept the media close and the Daily Mail even closer” (2/5/22 The Spectator). Also Camela and Chuck appointed Tobyn Andreae, a top executive and deputy editor at the Daily Mail, as their new Communications Secretary in July 2022. Therefore I’d be inclined to believe any other tabloid over TheFail when it comes to factual reporting on Chuck and his nag. Any sane person who’s been watching the last few years understands BRFCo Assoc (Brit media of any kind) is sus when it comes to BRFCo.
Camilla would not have married Charles without generational weath changing hands. She is set for life and so are her kids/grandkids. She would never put herself into a situation where she would have to rely on Willy’s generosity and kindness because she is too street smart to trust a mercurial bully she has spent decades f#cking over. Charles married her for the same reason he is still covering for Andrew. Both know too much and he always dithers to protect his image. Both better watch out because both are damaging, expendable and have habits that could cause a fatal mishap/staged accident.
Camilla is so wrinkled I think it’s probably from drinking. I don’t think she’s out in the sun that much. I’ve seen many women who are older than her but less wrinkled.
Gotta add in the smoking. She has those specific upper lip creases from smoking. You purse your lip muscles to smoke. She would sneak out for a smoke with Jeremy Clarkson.
It’s not just Kamila who hates Kate; I think it extends to the entire BRF family, especially the vulgar Carole. And not because they’re commoners, but for their entire existence. Remember, even despite the intrusive media propaganda, Kate’s public image is in a terrible state, while the BRF knows her in real life. Even in media outlets that have long favored Kate, positive comments come exclusively from bots.
And on Middleton’s part, and Kate herself, it’s no longer animosity, but rather a strong hatred of the entire BRF family, and Kamila in particular, because she wears the crown that Kate believes should belong to her, and Carole believes should belong to Middleton. Why do you think this smear campaign against the Princesses of York suddenly began about six months ago? The Andrzej case has been stalled for a long time, only mentioned to cover up Kate’s new “forever” home, but those were just rehashes. B&E did their job, didn’t say a word, and suddenly there was an aggressive attack and a call to strip them of their titles?! The reason is clear. The Middletons didn’t fight for over a dozen years to win William and join the royal family; THEY WANT TO BE ROYAL. Carole Middleton is eager to fill all the palaces with her family and sit on the throne with a crown, even if it’s just for morning coffee :)) She doesn’t care about Kate; she’s just a means to an end. But first, they have to get rid of the real princesses, whom they’ve hated from the very beginning. Most of the important members of the royal family are old, Harry has been exiled, Anne’s children have no titles, and William is a helpless, entangled coward who is easily manipulated, intimidated, and blackmailed, which is already true. Then there’s George, whom Carole is raising for her own needs. You often write about how Carole can look at Kate so thin and unhappy and not help her. The reason is simple: Carole doesn’t care about Kate; she thinks about herself.
Camilla has been pretty busy for quite a number of years now, so tricky to be blotto all the time really.
Now if you’d said a lady of a certain age without job in a Bucklebury manor house was on the wine from lunchtime, it would sound far more feasible.
Busy?
Busy sitting in the car while waiting on Chuck during foreign royal tour so she won’t have to meet (or touch) anybody with objectionable skin color.
Busy informing the tabloids about how competent she was during the only objectionable nonconsensual sexual encounter in her memory (oh hail ye women’s rights).
Busy going to her favorite Indian spas for weeks on end.
Busy granting royal warrants to people exclaiming over her HRH (Holy Royal Humectified) skin slathered with bee pollen (beeswax?), or some other precious substance, so she can simultaneously get her media glowup.
Oh yeah. Camela has been busy stamping her HRH (holy royal hoofprints) all over the map.
Dear Kaiser,
I love your writing. You are a bright star in an otherwise dark sky.
Camilla is Charles’ dominatrix. That’s the deal. When you see it through that lens, it all makes sense.