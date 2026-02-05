Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post laid off 30% of all of their employees

Last week, Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez went to the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week. They’ve somewhat successfully infiltrated these elite cultural spaces, mostly by buying their way into cultural access. They are patrons of this year’s Met Gala as well, and Lauren really, really wants to be a fashionista and accepted in Vogue/Anna Wintour circles. Anyway, as they arrived at PFW, there were widespread rumors in the media world that the Bezos-owned Washington Post would soon begin laying off a good percentage of their staff. Well, after Jeff and Lauren paid people to kiss their asses in Paris, Jeff returned stateside and began ripping apart the Post.
The Washington Post told employees on Wednesday that it was beginning a widespread round of layoffs that are expected to decimate the organization’s sports, local news and international coverage. The company is laying off about 30 percent of all its employees, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. That includes people on the business side and more than 300 of the roughly 800 journalists in the newsroom, the people said.
The cuts are a sign that Jeff Bezos, who became one of the world’s richest people by selling things on the internet, has not yet figured out how to build and maintain a profitable publication on the internet. The paper expanded during the first several years of his ownership, but the company has sputtered more recently.
Matt Murray, The Post’s executive editor, said on a call Wednesday morning with newsroom employees that the company had lost too much money for too long and had not been meeting readers’ needs. He said that all sections would be affected in some way, and that the result would be a publication focused even more on national news and politics, as well as business and health, and far less on other areas.
“If anything, today is about positioning ourselves to become more essential to people’s lives in what is becoming a more crowded, competitive and complicated media landscape,” Mr. Murray said. “And after some years when, candidly, The Post has had struggles.”
Mr. Murray further explained the rationale in an email, saying The Post was “too rooted in a different era, when we were a dominant, local print product” and that online search traffic, partly because of the rise of generative A.I., had fallen by nearly half in the last three years. He added that The Post’s “daily story output has substantially fallen in the last five years.”
“Even as we produce much excellent work, we too often write from one perspective, for one slice of the audience,” he said.
The Post’s sports section will close, though some of its reporters will stay on and move to the features department to cover the culture of sports. The Post’s metro section will shrink, and the books section will close, as will the “Post Reports” daily news podcast. Mr. Murray told the staff that while The Post’s international coverage also would be reduced, reporters would remain in nearly a dozen locations. Reporters and editors in the Middle East were laid off, as well as in India and Australia.
Peter Finn, the section’s editor, requested that he be laid off rather than be involved in planning the cuts once he learned about their scope, according to two people with knowledge of his decision.
Here are the sections with the biggest damage: the book/publishing section; all international bureaus; photojournalism (apparently all or most of the WaPo photographers were fired?); sports and a “restructuring” of the Metro section. The Post apparently doesn’t think there’s any need for sports coverage just days before the start of the Winter Olympics AND the Super Bowl. And just months away from the US co-hosting the World Cup?? There were WaPo journalists in active warzones (like Ukraine) who got fired via text on Wednesday morning.
As for why all of this is happening, it’s no big secret if you were paying attention in 2023 and 2024. Late 2023 was when Bezos brought in Will Lewis as the new publisher of the Post. Lewis is British, and his background was primarily in the Rupert Murdoch-owned British publications. Lewis was up to his ass in ALL of the British media’s hacking/blagging issues. But Lewis was brought in specifically to try to push WaPo into more conservative, pro-Trump political coverage. On that, Lewis was explicitly doing Jeff Bezos’ bidding. When Bezos and Lewis pulled the Post’s presidential endorsement of Kamala Harris in 2024, the sh-t hit the fan. They saw a mass exodus of subscribers and readers. Instead of Bezos and Lewis blaming themselves for their own sh-tty decision-making at all levels, they blamed the Post’s journalists and editors for not being Trumpy enough to entice a new readership.
Also: Bezos is a billionaire who could easily run WaPo at a loss for decades to come and it would make no noticeable impact on his wealth. After all, this is a man who just wasted $100 million on Melania Trump’s documentary, which bombed completely. Hell is not hot enough for Jeff Bezos.
What a fucking loser. When he is dead all he will be known for is ruining the Washington Post and his big booed wife. What disgrace.
It’s just so shocking to me that someone could have so much money like that and not be tempted in the least to help out the country that allowed them reach that success. Like, fund a hospital, why don’t you? It would be a drop in the bucket and have a much more lasting impact on the world. Selfishly, it would make them look good. Don’t they care about that?
No. I don’t want any more billionaires funding anything for PR purposes, to rehab their image, or to control yet more sectors of our society. They already yield far too much influence. Our government has plenty of money to fund things like hospitals and they should be funding them 100% instead of relying on donations from us, private businesses and health insurance companies.
The billionaire class can keep their dirty money because that’s the closest we will get to harm reduction with these greedy assholes.
well, the government isn’t funding things that are needed. I feel like I hear about hospitals closing in rural areas all the time. And I didn’t mean for PR purposes. I meant just because they can, just because they have the money. Just because it would be nothing to them and it would be good. Like that’s what I don’t understand. It would be so easy to do so much, and like, none of them do anything, except for I guess Mackenzie Scott
First, if we taxed billionaires at the same rate we tax middle class Americans the government would have more than enough money to fund every single hospital from Boston to Kalamazoo and an easy way to pay for universal healthcare. Second, billionaires and private equity HAVE been buying up hospitals and private practices for years now and all that happens is reduced care quality as they lay off staff and prioritize profit over patient care. They are quite literally shaping the healthcare industry. When you say rural hospitals are closing, guess why? Because billionaires are targeting hospital funding through political efforts (hello Elon Musk) and lobbying to cut to Medicaid and Medicare which in turn jeopardizes hospitals serving low-income patients often in rural areas.
People have GOT to get away from this fantasy that the billionaires are gonna save us. They won’t. Even their philanthropic donations that may help some of us, are still a net benefit for them financially and image-wise. The only way billionaires can collectively benefit our society is through tax revenue that we should be collecting on them but won’t because of Trump’s signature bill.
EAT THE RICH.
And again, my point is, they COULD be benevolent and I don’t understand why NONE of them are. I don’t have any fantasy that they’ll save us, but I do think about how easily they could
And my point is that there are no good billionaires and the sooner our society realizes that the better off we will be.
“People have GOT to get away from this fantasy that the billionaires are gonna save us.” – Who has this fantasy? I can’t name one person I know who thinks billionaires are the solution. (Also, +1 with Manda that Mackenzie Scott is a good billionaire.)
He had to pay $75 million for Melania because bribes are more effective than reporting the truth.
Apparently they had a journalist in the middle of the war zone in Ukraine who was just told she’s laid off. She tweeted that she’s in an area with no heating, water nor electricity and was told that her services are not needed anymore.
@Meghan – There are lots of people who think Trump and the billionaires are going to give them money “because they have enough now”. I know – I don’t understand it either. I would like to know when in history that has ever happened. When did someone with vast amounts of wealth give their money away? There have been saints that did it but they were saints. They gave their money away to do good works. Trump is not a saint. Zuckerberg, Bezos, Musk = not saints. Not even close.
I want these people to pay their fair share to the government as well. Their businesses would not thrive if it weren’t for the rest of us propping them up.
He knows that with all his 💰 people like Anna Wintour will continue to suck up to him. And he is already rewriting history by ignoring the fact that he and Will Lewis killed the Post while blaming it’s great journalists. If he truly cared about journalism, he can afford to build up the Washington Post instead of tearing it down.
Mackenzie Bezos was a writer and she could undo this. Writers who were educated in the historically black colleges that she supports need jobs after college. Going to college isn’t enough for a lot of people.
I live in a suburb of DC. My husband and I grew up in families that got a paper. I moved to this area in 2000 and loved reading the Post. My husband and I got a subscription in like 2004, and even after online news became big, we have still gotten the paper because actual distribution of papers is important for papers (which is likely why the Post started making that free express one for the metro, which I loved reading when I had to go downtown). Papers are good for stuff, like eating crabs in the summer or putting down when you paint, otherwise we recycle them. We have stuck with it even after Bezos bought it, even after the editorial board wrote too many op-eds blaming the dems for the shutdown. But I guess it’s over. It’s really such a shame. I told my husband I had really have always wanted to support the paper, to support journalism, but it’s not worth it now because all it’s doing is putting more money in his pocket.
Katherine Graham is rolling in her grave.
May the ghost of Kay Graham haunt Bezos for the rest of his life.
This is the grim truth.
So much for “Democracy dies in darkness”. The lights are now out at the Washington Post.
This is all so stupid bc Bezos had Marty Baron as Editor who is a REAL journalist and the paper won tons of Pulitzers. His shift rightward is a loss of prestige when he could have a spine and own the best dang newspaper in the country – they’re consistently reporting in depth articles about federal politics that no one else can with sources from DC.
Right! This is a bunch of BS – the readers didn’t change, they did:
“Even as we produce much excellent work, we too often write from one perspective, for one slice of the audience,” he said.
I had a subscription until he forced the Editorial board not to endorse Harris!
I was going to say the same thing. For the sake of journalism, Bezos can afford to run WaPo at a loss but he refuses. Not only did he waste money with the Melania doc, but also with the “space” programme that doesn’t really go to space. I’m guessing that there will still be some sort of sports section but they will just use reports from the news agencies like AP and Reuters instead of having their own sports reporters.
“Even as we produce much excellent work, we too often write from one perspective, for one slice of the audience,” he said.
I should think a factual perspective, for audiences who appreciate facts over spin, would suffice for an outlet of integrity.
I cancelled my subscription to WaPo a while ago. It is really a tragedy what he did to that paper.
I am now trying to find workarounds so that I can quit Amazon. That’s the only way to stop people like him — stop giving them money. It’s hard to stomach that I myself have helped pay for her plastic surgery, his yachts, etc. But it is true. I gotta look at my own responsibility.
Same, I cancelled my WaPo subscription last year, although I loved and relied on it for years. I like to think that lacking my $4.99/month helped in some teensy, tiny way to hasten the demise of Bezo’s vehicle.
Oh, how the paper of Bernstein and Woodward has fallen.
I too, am looking for Amazon workarounds.
Likewise on the workarounds. The only thing that makes me feel not terrible about using Amazon is that at least the delivery drivers and warehouse workers who need that money are getting some of mine (hopefully).
Agreed, re: Katherine Graham. However there is a caveat: Graham was a power broker who used her influence to nudge the country in the direction that she and her networked circle thought best. They had an agenda. That included getting rid of Nixon (brilliant) & supporting Reagan (not so great, in fact) ….& supporting Clinton (throwing good money after bad, if you trace a line from Nixon revoking the gold standard in ‘71-‘73 to Reagan’s horrid budget deficits to the revocation of the Glass-Steagall Act under Clinton) …all of which, cumulatively, failed to generate a grounded national debate about the way we sustain overseas commitments in balance with domestic investment. And that failure opened the way to all kinds of collateral damage. A lot of Americans have been casualties of this failure to chart a course. It’s ironic, now, that her paper has become another casualty. But fundamentally Graham & her circle were a benign oligarchy & much of their agenda was financial. It’s a morally relative world, as far as Bezos is concerned. He’s just found a better way to make money. And that makes him acceptable to many in American society.
The only way these oligarchs will suffer any ramifications for what they are doing to our country is by changing our consumption habits. I had already cancelled my post subscription after the Kamala debacle but I’ve now stopped shopping at Whole Foods (which I did several times a week) and have told my family that we aren’t renewing Prime. We will keep basic Amazon because we have tons of books on Kindle and would lose access if we cancelled but we won’t be using them to buy anything anymore. I told my family that we may find it challenging and inconvenient at first but if we don’t make changes because it’s a little uncomfortable then we are as much to blame about what is happening as a M-ga. Silent complicity is how Germany fell in the 30s and 40s. Our greatest weapons are our wallets right now. As soon as they lose money and stock prices go down they will have to course correct. Unfortunately they are all devoid of morals so trying to appeal to their greater good won’t work.
Same. I canceled Prime a year ago and don’t miss it 99% of the time, like you did keep the basic Kindle. Whole Foods is my most convenient grocery store but between Amazon owning and having to fight the aisles with the online order shoppers switched to a local grocer that also has far better produce, bakery and prepared foods.
Washington Post I also gave up and switched to the Boston Globe, which is also local for me anyway. I do miss the WaPo real estate section as I loved when they featured Georgetown/DuPont etc homes for sale.
And just me, or does Bezos look more and more like Dr Evil every passing day? Also, for all her surgery, his wife gets less attractive and try as she might, those expensive couture clothes never look like, well, expensive couture.
As soon as he stops the Ozempic he’ll look exactly like Dr. Evil!
I switched to the regular AP site and The Guardian but the Globe is great for local Boston. I am a NY suburb and all of our papers suck but I do still do the Times games section. It’s fascinating what news will be front and center on the Guardian US site but nowhere on the NYTimes site. They are really editing what they let their readers see.
I do the New York Times (mostly for the games) and the Guardian, too. I’ve also been dropping into The Daily Beast more and more, because the pov is always good (except for that cretin Tom Sykes in the Royals section) and sometimes even funny, but the DB is in no way a comprehensive news site. Otherwise it’s podcasts for me. Cancelled Prime too.
Kobo is a good ereader from Canada/Japan (although darn them for discontinuing the Sage, which was the perfect size for me, and now my Sage’s battery is dying). You could do what I did, and just buy new ebooks on a different ereader. And keep the old Kindle around for books you haven’t read yet.
This latest move shows Bezos’s true contempt for what once was a storied institution and the free press in general. Billionaires traditionally love a good financial loss for tax purposes and the fact that he’s at the point where he’d rather kill the thing entirely than continue to operate at a loss is very, very telling and TBH chilling.
I subscribed to the Post since I moved to the DC area in 1988 (yes, I’m old). The paper was a pillar of news reporting in this country. I can’t believe Bezos has destroyed it so completely. I unsubscribed a few months ago, but since I paid on a yearly basis, I still have access until April. But I’ve stopped clicking on any articles, and I’m slowly unsubscribing from their emails.
Bezos did to the Post what Trump is doing to the country, doing lasting, long-term and possibly permanent damage.
With this and the recent Amazon layoffs, remind me again why we give such generous tax breaks to billionaires because they’re “job creators”.
Because for some reason people keep believing politicians when they talk about how amazingly beneficial “trickle down economics” is for the middle class. It’s been decades and it’s NOT the middle class reaping the rewards.
I didn’t know the new head Will Lewis was British. No offense to the Brits on Celebitchy, but why are there so many people from across the pond in American journalism? This has been the case for years, decades even. It seems to have become a more pronounced trend recently, but maybe it’s just been flying under the radar. Is it the Murdoch effect? That what it seems like in this case.
There is some kind of nefarious Anglo-American coalition working to remake our shared world into their personal Tory/Conservative hellscape. Is it just happening here, or is it over there too? I really am curious.
Tabloid journalism with no (actual) rules has thrived here for decades so we have a lot of people with high ambition and zero morals, to the point where we have spare capacity to export. I’m sorry.
These are the people who hacked a murdered teenagers voicemail after she was dead and as a result it looked as though she was still alive when she wasn’t. Just another day at the office.
It’s so upsetting because at this point, I don’t mess with Amazon unless I have to, but I rather buy local and drive to get what I need. I also don’t get books from them and at this point. I also don’t really get why so many celebs are hanging out with Bezos when this man hates anyone not rich. He and his wife are terrible people and I wish that he would sell the WP. It’s also been noted they canned mostly POC and women the other day. Them thinking that the US is secretly conservative should have been laid to rest when we had the elections in November, the special elections, and oh yeah, everyone coming out against ICE. He and Bari Weiss are a mess.
Cancelled my post subscription in 2024 after Bezos pulled the presidential endorsement and issued that awful self-serving ‘explanation’.
And tried to cancel Amazon Prime at the same time, but for some reason, they didn’t process it and kept it active, autobilled a renewal without notice (even though I had both ‘do not auto renew’ and notify options selected on my account.
But I’ve purposely only made one or two amazon purchases since Nov 2024 < $50
vs the dozens I used to every year. And I cut off spending with any affiliates – eg Zappo's, Fulfillment By Amazon vendors.
I'm done willingly putting money in that AH greedy anti-democracy, orange-A-kissing oligarch's pocket.
He and Lewis showed their intentions years ago. Shame on them, and every politician who gave away the store in tax breaks to Bezos.
Adding Zappos to my list of grievances. Zappos used to have awesome customer service and an incredible selection. It was a pleasure to shop there, and was my first shopping stop for shoes and even other things. It’s wild to me how many businesses — that I once viewed as being contenders for the best in their respective classes — have been ruined by Bezos and his business practices.
Same! I tried to cancel Prime last year after Bezos/WP pulled the presidential endorsement. Yet the auto-renewal processed anyway. I’ve gone back into Amazon and done everything I can to cancel it for good this time, fingers crossed that works… I won’t know until next November when it’s supposed to renew again.
Wonder if Bezos/Amazon are doing something really sketchy here? https://www.reddit.com/r/amazonprime/comments/1ad9nup/cancelled_prime_but_it_keeps_renewing/
But I did manage to cancel the Post for good.
On the same day, the Editorial Board wrote a criminally uncritical view of ICE actions: “Since the surge began in Minnesota, Homan says agents have apprehended 14 people who had been convicted of homicide, 139 with assault convictions, 87 sex offenders and 28 gang members. It isn’t clear how many of these criminals were handed over by law enforcement or captured in the streets, but even one released murderer is one too many.” How about even one death by federal agents is too many?
My WaPo subscription expired last July and I didn’t renew.
I was a twenty-seven year subscriber and it physically hurt to let it lapse since I believe in the mission of newspapers and journalism.
Someone commented on Bluesky that relying on 12 billionaires to be decent people is a terrible survival strategy.
The decimation of WaPo is a disgrace.
I used to live in a walkable neighborhood with wonderful stores, including a welcoming bookstore — a presence that encouraged shopping at other stores, a local grocery with a pharmacy, a CVS, and a wonderful Whole Foods. I also had a wonderful, world class, hometown newspaper. Now, the bookstore is gone, the local grocery was replaced with an Amazon Fresh store that just abruptly and capriciously closed, the CVS has closed, the Whole Foods store is much less wonderful than it used to be, and what’s left of the “paper” sucks. Not that he cares, but Bezos and his business practices have changed my extremely convenient neighborhood into one that is markedly less so — which will have rippling, widespread consequences: some foreseeable and some less so. Lately, I’ve been having thoughts of robber barons and their just deserts.
I hope this link works. https://archive.ph/20260204124706/https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2026/02/04/united-states-global-power-wealth-misery/#selection-293.0-293.18
The sheer heavy-handedness of publishing a propaganda editorial like this on the very day Bezos laid off 1/3 of the WAPO workforce is stunning.
The subscriptions are already so hollowed out, I wonder if it’s even possible for this bullsh!t to do as much harm to Bezo’s WAPO bottom line as is deserved. Not that he cares in the least about the WAPO bottom line.
Reading Nicholas Eberstadt is like mainlining a think piece from the Federalist Society (Eberstadt is in deep with the American Enterprise Institute — he’s the Wendt chair in political economy). There’s virtually no difference between the FS and the AEI.
Blaming US workers for capitalist oligarchs offshoring US jobs is a special kind of “f@ck you”.
The author: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicholas_Eberstadt
There’s not a single mention of women in the article. Not one. empty search results for “woman”, “women”, “female”.
Half the US workforce is erased. As far as Eberstadt is concerned in this article, we’ve contributed nothing, caused nothing and from an economic perspective have had no effect on America’s prosperity or the lack thereof.
The morbidly wealthy destroy everything they touch. Rich people ruin everything.
Guys, let me tell you how EASY it is to quite Amazon (which is what this a-hole deserves). I am a full time working parent, no time to shop, looking to hit the easy button person, but I did it over a year ago and was shocked by how seamless it was. If you want to buy online, almost everything you want to buy can be gotten directly from the manufacturer itself (i.e. Vacation Sunscreen!) or Etsy, or online resale like Thriftbooks, Thredup, Ebay.
Smaller business online use the Shop app and once you start an account it opens automatically when you make a purchase from the small business. I also find so much at my local resale and thrift shops which I never did before. It has hardly impacted my time at all and I feel good not giving the Bezos my money. (Please don’t tell me he owns Thriftbooks, Thredup and Ebay because I will cry). Go for it!!!
Thank you for sharing this! I quit Amazon a couple of years ago and I really never miss it or the convenience. And it feels so good not participating in the Bezos economy. There is an alternative to just about everything Amazon offers.