Drake lost a million dollars betting on the Patriots in the Super Bowl

There’s an annual Super Bowl pool at my office and the only reason I dare participate is because it requires no knowledge of football whatsoever. It’s completely a game of chance; you purchase boxes on a board where the X-axis is one team and the Y-axis is the other, then after the whole board is bought numbers are assigned to each row/column at random. Whoever has the box that corresponds to each team’s final score wins the whole pot. For Super Bowl LX this year, the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13, so our office winner was whoever had the box for Seahawks 9, Patriots 3. But again, the critical part for me is that it’s all luck and no know-how, plus only $5 a box. I offer this anecdote as a counterpoint to Drake who took a different approach this weekend. Instead of my low-stakes game of chance, Drake made a deliberate, expensive bet on the Patriots winning the big game at Levi’s Stadium. We’re both losers now, but I’m only out $20 while Drake just lost $1 million.

“Bet against me if you dare,” the singer shared when he uploaded proof [to an Instagram post] of the huge bet that he had placed on Saturday, Feb. 7, revealing that he would have taken home an estimated $2,950,000 if the Patriots had won. While avid Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg supported Drake’s decision, commenting “SMART MAN🙌❤️🙌” on the post, other followers were quick to joke that, in backing the Patriots, Drake had sealed a victory for the Seahawks, due to the viral Drake Curse theory. “Bro already lost the fight before the battle starts,” [fans] commented on his post ahead of the game, while another noted, “Drake, you my guy, but holy you’re cursed when it comes to betting on sports. I know every single time to take the opposite of whoever you think is going to win, that’s how bad it is.” The Drake Curse theory states that whatever team Drake supports loses. The conspiracy comes after years of the musician’s public betting losses, like losing a $60,000 bet in 2016 to French Montana over the NBA Finals or when the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers in 2025 after Drake’s $1 million bet, per FTW. The star also bet over $1 million on the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2025 Super Bowl — which they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, per The Star. The “Hotline Bling” star addressed his bad luck in a May 19 interview with Instagram faux. “The Drake Curse is funny to me, honestly. First of all, the Raptors won a championship, so nobody could ever talk to me about the Drake Curse,” he said, mentioning the team’s 2019 victory. “The Toronto Raptors are NBA Champions. If there was a Drake Curse, Kawhi [Leonard] would’ve never hit that shot, we would’ve never beat the Warriors. There is no Drake curse, but it’s funny, though,” he added. However, in that same interview, he also admitted to being a “flawed sports bettor,” adding that it’s “not my gift.” “I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there will be plenty more content in the future to confirm your theories because, for whatever reason, my slips do not cash out,” he concluded.

[From People]

For starters, it must be said that really the only thing Drake had to do to have a better Super Bowl this year was NOTHING. Kendrick Lamar was last year’s halftime show artist — the most-watched halftime show ever until Bad Bunny exceeded viewership on Sunday — and Kendrick read Drake for filth during that performance. So again, all Drake had to do this year was be quiet. But no, instead he opted to further cement the link between “Drake” and “Super Bowl-related humiliation.” And adding insult to dumbf–kery is the fact that he has a known curse! In sports betting specifically, additional to the fact that he’s Drake! To quote my dear friend Bugs Bunny, “What a maroon!” Or excuse me, Drake doesn’t have a “curse,” he’s just a “flawed sports bettor.” I don’t mind roasting Drake over this, because he’s Drake, but gambling is an addiction and there are way too many betting sites operating with inadequate regulation. John Oliver dedicated an episode to this last year, and thank heavens for my sanity his show returns this weekend.

