Rev Jesse Jackson has passed away at the age of 84. He was one of the few civil rights leaders left who could say that they walked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While many will remember his civil rights activism as well as some of his bad moments, one of my most enduring memories of Rev. Jackson is the look on his face on Election Night in 2008, when America elected Barack Obama. The soaring pride and emotion he felt in that moment was palpable.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights icon and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, has died. He was 84. The Baptist minister died on Tuesday, Feb. 17, his family announced in a statement on Instagram, sharing that he died “peacefully” and “surrounded by his family.”
“Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the Jackson family said in the statement. “We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”
On Nov. 12, 2025, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, his civil rights organization, announced that Jackson had been admitted into the hospital and was undergoing observation for his progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Progressive supranuclear palsy is a brain disease that causes an individual to have issues with balance, swallowing, walking and eye movements, according to the Mayo Clinic. The condition is caused by damage to brain cells.
Days later, his family said Jackson was stable and dispelled rumors that he had been placed on life support. “Reverend Jackson is in stable condition and is breathing without the assistance of machines,” his family wrote in their statement.
The family statement added that arrangements for Jackson’s celebration of life services will be released by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
Born in Greenville, S.C., on Oct. 8, 1941, Jackson has been on the frontlines of numerous historic events in the U.S. He famously marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in civil rights demonstrations in the 1960s and was with King the morning he was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., on April 4, 1968.
“Every time I think about it, it’s like pulling a scab off a sore,” he told The Guardian in 2018. “It’s a hurtful, painful thought: that a man of love is killed by hate; that a man of peace should be killed by violence; a man who cared is killed by the careless.”
He twice ran for the U.S. presidency, in 1984 and 1988, and was instrumental in securing the release of three U.S. soldiers from Yugoslavia in May 1999 after personally appealing to President Slobodan Milosevic.
Rev. Jackson’s good friend Rev. Al Sharpton has already spoken out today as well. Rev. Sharpton and the Jackson family are in my thoughts. Rev. Jackson lived so many lives and threw himself headfirst into so many issues, but I do believe he had become more mature and circumspect in his later years. Fun fact: Rev. Jackson was friendly with Donald Trump back in the 1980s and ‘90s, but Jackson became a sharp critic of Trump when he entered politics.
I don’t know who needs to hear Jesse Jackson leading the kids on Sesame Street in this beautiful call-and-response reminding them that every child is somebody, but here it is
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Very sad news. He ran two very competitive presidential races in the Democratic primaries of 1984 and 1988. He said a few boneheaded things but was a strong candidate who won primaries. And the only possible explanation for the Trump connection is that he was trying to convert the monster to humanity.
That Sesame Street clip is a national treasure 🪙!
I am so sad to hear that he passed away!! He has been one of my heros for 48 yrs! I saw him speak at 13 & was very impressed!! God bless him & his family! He will be missed! We need many more Jessie Jackson’s due to the horrible Administration in The Whitehouse now!! God bless America!!
Aw, I was 13 too, and it was my first protest. He’ll always have a place in my heart.
May he rest in peace, i routed for him to be president when i was a young girl all the way in Africa not knowing the knowing the history but not the lived experiences of black americans. i dont want to look at his life through the prisim of proimity to Donald. i’m reminded of the poem People always come into your life for a reason, a season and a lifetime. When you figure out which it is, you know exactly what to do. So the Rev remains in my mind a beacon of hope and courage . RIP Rev JJ.
That night in 2008. My family had a death in the family; it was extremely sad. Yet my aunt at the memorial kept asking me for the vote count. Anyhow, thank you Reverend Jackson. Can you imagine how it would be if he was not there? We’d be 20 to 40 years behind.
Rest in peace and condolences to his family and friends ❤️🙏
Rest in power Reverend Jackson.
May he rest eternally in peace and power🙏🏽❤️✨
Rev. Jackson was an inspiration to many. Very early on in my life, his efforts — like PUSH and Operation Breadbasket, and his aspirations — like his presidential campaigns, gave me a sense of the possibilities in my personal and collective political power. I still remember the feeling of energy in the school auditorium when Rev. Jackson led us in his call and response: I Am Somebody. As students, we felt seen, valued, and empowered — and the encouragement that I felt then is still with me today.
My deepest condolences to his family — and to all of us who felt moved and inspired by his presence in our lives.
May his memory be a blessing.
I spent Saturdays as a child at PUSH…hearing Rev. Jackson telling me to repeat at the top of my voice…
“I AM …SOMEBODY”!!!
THAT…is what I will ALWAYS remember 🥀
I love this.
This one is really hitting me hard. I’ve been in tears all morning. My poor pup is bewildered as to why I keep bursting into tears at random. Sidenote: thank you for using a Bluesky link instead of X. I mean, I know they are all evil, but this one is lesser evil.
A loss for the world. Sending love and light to his family.
Thanks for the Sesame Street clip, I sent it to my mother and friends. A much needed balm for horrible times.
I grew up out west in a conservative military town. We had a military base that brought in a diverse population. One year Jesse Jackson was invited as a guest speaker and our local newspaper relayed on the front page how Jesse had young men roaring the chant “I am a Man ” This was the early 1970’s and the town was shocked by Rev Jackson’s oratory skills. I wish I could have experienced that moment. .. I saw Jesse in his later years on TV as an elderly and quiet statesmen not as the firebrand archived in our local paper. Peace be with his family.