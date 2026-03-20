Prince William used to ‘joke’ about naming Prince George ‘Rodney’ or ‘Graham’

Prince William and Kate chose pretty “safe” names for their children. The only really notable thing about the boys’ names is that the names are from another era. But that’s how the heir is supposed to name his children – staid, traditional, boring, nothing controversial. Back then, Queen Elizabeth II liked to give her sign-off on baby names as well, especially for a future king. So, Prince George was never going to be Prince Tristan or Prince Marcus or Prince Jaylyn. Still, in Russell Myers’ new book about William and Kate, he included some of the baby-name conversations for George specifically.
Prince William joked he had very unusual and un-royal names on his shortlist when it came to naming his firstborn child, it has been revealed. The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed their first son, Prince George, in 2013, but in the months leading up to his birth, William and Kate were brainstorming names for the heir to the throne.
A new biography William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story , by The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers, reveals for the first time that William and Kate ‘spent hours’ researching names for their first child, with the Prince of Wales often coming out with very left-field suggestions.
In the months leading up to Prince George’s arrival, the couple had a big decision to make: the name of their first child. According to the biography, as Catherine reached the five-month stage of her pregnancy, the royal couple started buying baby clothes in neutral colours, as they had agreed to keep the gender of their baby a surprise until the birth.
But according to the book, they were at odds on deciding on a name. As Myers writes: “Catherine had her heart set on Alexander for a boy or Alexandra (also Queen Elizabeth’s middle name) for a girl. William had privately voiced his preference for having a girl, and was keen to incorporate a tribute to his late mother, most likely in the form of a middle name.”
The biography claims that Kate had been swapping ideas for baby names with some of her close friends who had recently had children of their own, and as they struggled to settle on a name, they were gifted a helpful tool.
“The couple had been given a book of baby names by a close friend, which they spent hours thumbing through – they often ended up in fits of laughter after one or the other had presented a more left-field suggestion,” the biography states.
According to royal sources, William would often start meetings with his press team by blurting out name suggestions such as, “What do you think about Rodney for a boy, or maybe Graham?”, pausing for his team’s stuttered response before roaring with laughter.
Despite the unusual suggestions, it has been revealed that William, who favoured a more traditional route for his heir, eventually settled on a shortlist of two names for a boy: George and Louis.
I like the name Graham, actually, and it’s weird to use that as a joke name? Prince Graham doesn’t sound odd to me, although obviously, it’s not “traditional” for the Windsors. I think we knew that Alexander was on the shortlist as well, and Kate did manage to get that as a middle name for George – he’s George Alexander Louis, and Prince Louis’s full name is Louis Arthur Charles. And it’s Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Kate never got to use “Alexandra.” Anyway, all of the real baby-name drama was saved for Princess Lilibet, Diana’s only blue-eyed grandchild. Those salty people are still f–king furious about Lili’s name.
Incidentally, there are some Biblical names which really should have been introduced into the Windsor naming system, and I have no idea why no one has ever tried. Like, what’s wrong with Daniel? Benjamin? Luke?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Palace.
Brit here – William is showing his disdain with that comment. In the UK, Rodney and Graham would never be used by aristocratic families, Rodney would be seen as lower class (eg Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses) and Graham is a solid middle class name.
Oh. That’s awful.
I thought it was funny because King Rodney sounds silly. Like King Clark or king Chase. Both are great names – But not so much as “king” names 🤣
Like Reginald. King Reggie would be hilariously fun. “Reggie, old boy. I say. What what. You are the king now? Well done Reg. Sorry about your papa. Now when are we gonna have our next hunt weekend? Oh right right. Crown and what not. We’ll talk soon. Toodle pip, Reggie!”
But also not quite right 🤣
I guess that’s why his staff laughed at his suggestions. He’s just a terrible person.
So he wasn’t serious about those names and it was just meant to be a joke. Hilarious/s. What a great detail for us to know about William’s character.
Oh, look, another day ending in “y” where William insults someone, this time making fun of their names. I imagine this is the only way he ever “relates” to his staff, by disparaging comments.
@Christine … I can imagine what he says about Archie’s name. William was probably a bully in school prior to Eaton. Has anyone clearly said how he got cracked in the head with that golf club other than explaining it as an ‘accident’?
Another Brit and yes he thought himself hilarious with those suggestions. I have an Uncle Graham and he is ten times the man Willy the bell end will ever be.
Daniel reminds me of Daniel Tiger now 🤣
Oh man. It’s wild. You do so miss when they were little little. Even though at the time it felt like every day was climbing and falling and then climbing back up a mountain.
Enjoy the people in your life – at all stages. Each is so wonderful.
I had a terrible sleep last night. Felt like I didn’t sleep at all. But I did have a dream about when my son was a baby. How at 6:00 a.m. every day he would LIGHT UP at the sight of me.
I dreamt of the moment when he was 6 months old, in a bouncing chair on the kitchen counter and he screeched w/joy when I came home from work.
My son has been having a very hard time adulting; it seems like every decision he’s ever made has had more drastic consequences than deserved.
That cheerful happy baby seems gone forever. When I finally did have a bit of a sleep after taking some pain meds, it was a dark, restless kind of sleep. I woke up sad.
Never liked the George name seems sooo heavy if that makes sense. They could still have used some more modern sounding traditional names like David. On a side note its clear Carole named her kids with a specific intention.
David was Edward VIII real name. They weren’t ever going to use that name for the heir.
He had a lot of names. Edward Albert Christian George Andrew Patrick David. His formal name was Edward but his preferred name that he chose–informally– to use was David. His brother Albert Frederick Arthur George was nicknamed Bertie. I read Victoria preferred the oldest son to be called Albert. Which did not happen with Edward.
George is hard name to say. It’s soft and rounded sounds but also an effort to expel. Clark is its opposite in a few ways – hard sounds clashing sounds but still an effort to expel.
Your mouth has to prepare before your start to say it. A linguist would likely be able to explain tongue placement etc and why it makes it a hard name.
George doesn’t have much to it. It’s a solid sound with a little wiggle at the end. Not a lot of personality. It just lands. Thwap. Like clay on stone.
It is what it is and not much more. Although nicknames for it could be excellent and really help as I’m sure George is a great little dude.
Of the names available from previous royals George is far and away the most common and therefore traditional. It’s the furthest from modern they could get and seemed a clear signel of how conservative William was going to be
I’m not a fan of the name George either. And it makes me think of Peppa Pig.
A woman I know named his son George but luckily added Raymond as a middle name so at least the child can go by Georgie or when he’s older he can go by George Raymond.
My initial reaction was to wonder why/how William lost his sense of humor.
Irrational anger kills humor.
I thought the name George was a
too old fashioned when it was announced.
Kind of sad that Kate never got her Alexander or Alexandra. I know its one of George’s middle names but so is Louis. I would have held on to it and used it for a girl or a second boy. Alexandra for a girl certainly would not have been an issue – but it would have meant they couldn’t suck up to Charles with Charlotte.
All that research and they settled on George. Sure. It just makes me think of all the other King George’s which I guess is the point.
Pretty sure this is fan fiction. There was no way they were going to stray from the few traditional names that were probably handed to them on a notecard from the grey men.
My eye started twitching at “close friend”, a phrase repeated in the story.
Those are weird choices for “joke” names as they sound very 90’s but normal to me. At the time GOT was extremely popular and I would have thought he would be like: “what about baby Joffrey”? Or something like that.
I think it’s the fact that Rodney and Graham are old fashioned names that are considered really…. old.
Some old fashioned names have come back, but names like Rodney, Graham, Roger, Nigel are just so out of date the thought of a baby called that seems a little absurd.
I know like four boys named Graham LOL. That one has definitely made a comeback in the past few years.
In the UK? I stand corrected. I was convinced it was one of those ‘gone names, the only Grahams I’ve ever met are 50+
oh no, I’m in the US, so maybe its different in the UK (although I have seen a few Grahams with international friends but not that many. Maybe one or two?)
I don’t see Nigel or Earl ever making a comeback though. But lets check back in 10 years.
So William tried to embarrass his staff by putting them on the spot, knowing they have to approve of whatever he says even if he is being ridiculous.
And then he’d roar with laughter at having made THEM look ridiculous.
That tracks.
Kate compared names with her “close friends” haha
Her mother. That’s her only “close friend”.
They could have included Michael in the names. Instead of Louis and especially as there is a Prince Michael so honouring her father wouldn’t be using a name not already in the mix. Especially for a second or third name.