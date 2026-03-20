The police inquiry into ex-Prince Andrew will ‘widen’ beyond misconduct

Yesterday was the one-month anniversary of Prince Andrew’s arrest. Andrew was arrested in his temporary home, Wood Farm, on the Sandringham estate. It was his 66th birthday. The Thames Valley Police kept Andrew in custody for around eleven hours while they searched Wood Farm and Royal Lodge. The RL search lasted several days. The reason for the arrest was “suspicion of misconduct in public office,” meaning Andrew’s quid pro quo schemes when he was Britain’s trade envoy. He was passing along classified documents to Jeffrey Epstein in exchange for money and trafficked women and girls. Well, on the one-month anniversary of his arrest, the Times reported that the police inquiry is expanding.
The police inquiry into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is likely to widen beyond the offence of misconduct in public office, The Times has learnt. Andrew is set to be investigated over other potential corruption offences on top of a scoping inquiry into alleged sex trafficking, police sources said.
He was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office (Mipo) relating to his time as a government trade envoy, when he allegedly passed confidential information to the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. But detectives at Thames Valley police are understood to be widening their investigation beyond the single offence, for which it can be difficult to mount a prosecution, to ensure all bases are covered. Andrew has denied all wrongdoing.
A police source said: “The legal bar for Mipo is high. There was always an issue over whether he was actually a public official at the time, whether he actually signed any papers. It’s not surprising that they are having to look at broader offences.”
Andrew has been dogged for more than 15 years over allegations about his relationship with Epstein, who died in a New York prison cell in 2019. Andrew’s arrest at Sandringham on his 66th birthday plunged the monarchy into a constitutional crisis. Any further police interviews are expected to be by appointment, and any charging decisions are expected to take the best part of a year.
According to emails in the Epstein files, a massive cache of information released by the US Department of Justice, Andrew appeared to have forwarded official reports of trips to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam in 2010 and 2011. Lord Mandelson is also being investigated by the Metropolitan Police over the same offence of misconduct in public office, which carries a maximum life term, over alleged leaks to Epstein while he was senior in Tony Blair’s government.
Sir Mark Rowley, the Met commissioner, has visited Washington to try to press the US authorities to expedite the release of unredacted exchanges in the files, and revealed Mandelson is under investigation over an email he sent about a €500 billion bailout of the eurozone while he was serving as business secretary.
Again, I’m no expert in British laws or British prosecutions, but from what I’m seeing, it looks like the authorities will have a much more straightforward misconduct case against Peter Mandelson. The investigation into Andrew was always going to be expanded because his criminality was never limited to passing along classified information. Andrew’s “misconduct” is (intimately) connected to sexual predation, sex trafficking, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. It sounds like the police are still investigating the misconduct in public office issue, they’re just trying to prove the misconduct through the document trail via the Epstein Files and the trafficking operation. When really, the trafficking operation is the bigger crime.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Is one or more of the big four (charles, william, khate, and the horse) also in the e-files? Who above prince andrew is being protected?
I would not be surprised if Charles is in the files – he has never met a paedophile he didn’t like, though his coterie of paedo mentors may have belonged to a different ring.
I do wonder how many large-scale sex trafficking rings exist in the world and who is currently running Epstein’s. I don’t believe it has ceased operations.
I’m glad to see that Epstein trafficking of minors and women to AMW is becoming part of the investigation and that they didn’t just dismiss the investigation.
This here is exactly why the rota, and tabloids including VF have been targeting the Sussex’s and especially Meghan in the press and on sm so heavily for the past few weeks.. I think the leftovers and Peggy are terrified what else will come out. I tend to believe they have more ties to the Epstein world than we know about.
They may also be concerned about their relationships with other sexual predators being revived in the public discourse. Charles, in particular, is a target rich environment on this issue going all the way back to Louis Mountbatten.
This explains the deluge of anti Meghan articles this week.
I think Charles is also trying to distance this issue from the late queen. The monarchy is basically running on fumes at this point and he needs affection for his mother to linger.
@Another Cross to Carry … William is mentioned. Epstein and the Sultan who sent Epstein a torture video both donated money to William’s charities.
Epstein did not directly donate to any of William’s charities. He made a donation to Wild Aid in 2013.
My eyes popped at the description of Epstein “who died in a New York prison cell in 2019.” The media usually says he committed suicide. Are they going there? 👀
Maybe everyone’s sick of going cross eyed while typing a lie zero people believe.
Exactly.
I clocked that description of JE’s death as well. Always interesting to see news outlets edging up to what I’ve believed from day one to be the truth of that incident.
I’ve never even ventured a guess as to who might actually be responsible — the list of possibilities is too long, and growing every day. But I’ve always thought it highly unlikely that he committed suicide.
Just to remind everyone that Jeffrey Epstein died in the custody of Donald Trump’s Justice Department. FYI.
I AM SO SICK of pedophiles and rapists. The Cesar Chavez thing has put me the edge. STOP HAVING SEX WITH CHILDREN.
Same, MM. And reading Dolores Huerta’s account of being raped by Chavez enraged me.
Please just get him for something. And everyone else involved.
ITA! But if he takes a deal and sings like a bird, there are others I want to see go down harder. I despise pedo Andy, but he probably can’t hurt anyone else now. There are others who still can.
Andrew commited treason to participate in sex crimes. Surely, he can be incarcerated for something. Also. Who is funding his defense? Who is prosecuting him? …… Charles? The crown? The smear campaign against the Sussexes has really ramped up. The press needs to poke at the left behinds. A close examination of the royals “charities”, fundraising for “charity” and quid pro relationship with the media will burn the house of Windsor to the ground.
“Andrew committed treason to participate in sex crimes.”
Very succinct true description of Andrew’s activity. The common wisdom is that a client was video-taped in a compromising situation and then blackmailed or extorted for money, state secrets, whatever. In Andrew’s case, the opposite maybe true. He passed along Very Important Papers for an invite to the party.
I hadn’t thought of that way, now I’m thinking more broadly about the whole Epstein scandal.
The Police and CPS need to find charges that will stick and can be provided in court. That will take time. So don’t forget that they got Al Capone on tax charges?
In my opinion this is all smoke and mirrors to give the impression that Prince Andrew will be legally held accountable while the monarchy avoids a Parliamentary Inquiry into Royal finances. Look at what’s happening over there don’t look over here. I think the Windsors’ deepest fear is transparency particularly with their finance because their corruption and greed runs deep. The likelihood of Andrew being prosecuted for a crime after ‘police investigation’ and imprisoned is slim to nil.
The public needs to know where the funding for the £12m paid to Virginia Giuffre came from. The public needs to know the whether the Crown Estate properties are being effectively managed and maintained. The public needs transparency on the finances and management of the Duchy of Lancaster, Duchy of Cornwall, Sovereign Grant, Crown Estate. The Windsors shouldn’t have sole control and oversight of the property portfolios or Parliament should have oversight of those portfolios whereby the management annually submit to questions from Parliamentary Committee after the financial statements are completed and published. 🧐
I have a feeling that the lesser pegs with get nailed while he floats around in his itty bitty 5 bedroom cottage.
It’s been such a month I’d forgotten about this already. Seeing the picture in the header made me lol this morning, so thanks for that!
They’re going to have a hard time containing this the way they want to, it’s messy and nasty and they deserve nothing less.
I want to see more coverage of the Earthshot funder who sent Epstein a torture video. I mean, these guys were all monsters, Andrew included.
But at least England is investigating Andrew. In the United States, the pedo in chief is going — yet again — to evade accountability.
One perp walk of the Mango Mussolini, just one, is all I ask for.