Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t use the bathroom after being ‘sewn into’ her Armani dress

I love a “behind-the-scenes” video of celebrities getting ready for a red carpet. I especially love when the video is brief, anything under three or four minutes is ideal. I don’t need to watch a damn 20 minute video of someone getting their hair done! Well, shock of shocks, Gwyneth Paltrow did a BTS video for her brand, Goop, as she got ready for the Oscars. She’s in a hotel room with her glam squad, and they kept this mercifully under 3 minutes.

What I love about it is that you can see that Gwyneth is an old hand at this – she’s sitting in a comfortable chair and she’s not bothered by six different people handling various parts of her body at once. The only time she balked was when they put her eye lashes on.

They don’t show Gwyneth being sewn into her Armani dress, but she says that they will have to do just that, and that “I won’t be able to pee for the whole time I’m there.” Which… ugh. Why choose that dress then? Her ass was hanging out at various angles, the sheer panels were not a good look AND she wasn’t able to use the ladies’ room the entire time? Gross.

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Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty Images and Backgrid.

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22 Responses to “Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t use the bathroom after being ‘sewn into’ her Armani dress”

  1. Thinking says:
    March 20, 2026 at 7:15 am

    She wanted to be noticed, that’s for sure.

    That’s one of the reasons I figure she’d want to wear that dress, even if it meant not being able to go to the bathroom.

    She’s not faded in terms of being famous, but it didn’t occur to me that she had actually starred in something, and that’s why she was there, until Marty Supreme lost everything that night.

    Other than the Oscar winners, Leonardo DiCaprio seemed to have a ton of focus on him haha.

    There was a video of Gwyneth running through a crowd while….her dress is causing issues…but I’m sure the video of Leonardo DiCaprio hugging Michael B Jordan came out on top.

    Reply
    • Up In Toronto says:
      March 20, 2026 at 10:44 am

      She does try very hard for attention these days and bless her for constantly reminding people of her body and sex life. I thought she’d be different now! More reposed, more settled, but she is still trying to run the 20 something woman’s playbook for relevance.

      Also, does Goop still need VC funding? Has it turned a profit yet?

      Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 20, 2026 at 7:16 am

    She and I are the same age and we’re too old for that nonsense. Being sewed into a dress is a young woman’s game Gwen!

    She trying stay in the public consciousness and I don’t think she needs to do stuff like this to have people chatting about her but what do I know.

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      March 20, 2026 at 7:24 am

      What’s weird is that even if she were young, everyone would still be paying more attention to the Oscar winners. One is not really important on that night unless they’re nominated.

      I think she did want to be noticed in the way Julia Roberts might be (who is one of the only few stars I can think of that could show up, get everyone’s attention, and NOT be nominated), but since she has that Goop stuff happening, I think of her as more of a businesswoman now and I forget that she gets to act when she wants to.

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      March 20, 2026 at 8:04 am

      After having children there is no way I would ever be sewed into any clothing, that could be dangerous 🫣

      Reply
      • Graphinya Heather says:
        March 20, 2026 at 8:40 am

        After having my son there is NO way I’d be sewn into something where going pee in the bathroom is no longer an option. One good sneeze would do me in.

      • Mightymolly says:
        March 20, 2026 at 9:14 am

        But fortunately y’all she’s also not wearing panties, so it’s just a perfect storm of WTF?!

  3. jferber says:
    March 20, 2026 at 7:44 am

    If this is what it takes to stay in the public eye, go at it, Gwyn. Go on being your haughty, ridiculous self.

    Reply
  4. Paulkid says:
    March 20, 2026 at 8:09 am

    To me, this looks like an easy dress for using the facilities. No underwear to bother with and simply hoist the back panel to relieve one’s self. If it was impossible, I don’t see why. Her look was fine, from the front only.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      March 20, 2026 at 9:15 am

      I hate that I had that same thought. No underwear. Get the angle right and figure it out.

      Reply
    • J Wms says:
      March 20, 2026 at 10:48 am

      I thought the same thing: Gather up the back panel and go for it.

      Reply
    • Waitwhat? says:
      March 20, 2026 at 2:52 pm

      The panels are only to the waist, though – if you look more closely you can see she’s actually wearing some kind of sheer pants (trousers) underneath. I’m guessing that’s what she was sewn into?

      Reply
  5. Aimee says:
    March 20, 2026 at 8:54 am

    I do not believe for one second that she couldn’t pee for the entire Oscars broadcast.

    Reply
  6. MissF says:
    March 20, 2026 at 9:58 am

    It was a bloody ghastly dress, and it did absolutely nothing for her figure. It certainly didn’t make me want to sign up for more private Pilates reformer classes, quite the opposite. Further, she needs to find out who Kris Jenner’s surgeon is, unless it’s already public knowledge. The rictus Grinch face is really disconcerting.

    Reply
  7. TN Democrat says:
    March 20, 2026 at 11:46 am

    I have always had a soft spot for Gwynnie, but good lort, she makes it so hard. She has a desperate try hard streak that most GenXers dgaf cancels out. That dress was atrocious and not worthy of the desperation.

    Reply
  8. KC2 says:
    March 20, 2026 at 11:47 am

    The only other person with a more entitled and smug RBF than Gwyneth is Scot Bessent. They both reek of condescension and head be off you peasants.

    Reply
  9. Kreama says:
    March 20, 2026 at 12:14 pm

    Now that I’m 40’s, I have no idea why anyone this age who’s done the awards circuit for that long would be sewed into any dress that prevents them from using the bathroom. Oscar presenter or not.

    Aside from the unnecessary discomfort of not being able to use the bathroom, what if one got an urgent bout of diarrhea?! It’s cold and flu season!

    Reply
  10. Up In Toronto says:
    March 20, 2026 at 12:48 pm

    Trying too hard is the worst smell

    Reply
  11. Thinking says:
    March 20, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    In that auditorium Gwyneth wasn’t the biggest star in the room, so her confidence amazes me,

    Yes, next to anonymous me, she’s someone important.

    But next to everyone else in that room, she’s somewhat insignificant. But I appreciate she can maintain her self-esteem at full strength under those conditions…

    Reply
  12. Anne Maria says:
    March 20, 2026 at 3:37 pm

    If you are going to get sewn into a dress, make sure it is a nice one. That one wasn’t.

    Reply
  13. Elly says:
    March 20, 2026 at 3:46 pm

    I thought she looked pretty good compared to the recent posting on here of her in a green mini with terrible makeup and hair. She should stop with the plastic surgery it’s not helping her looks.

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      March 20, 2026 at 3:59 pm

      I thought her hair looked pretty good for the event.

      I think the dress could have been fine if the side panels were covered. Sign the .. um … actual dress.

      It’s just weird that I have to remind myself that she actually is an actress as I’ve come to associate her with selling overpriced items. I wonder if she’s disappointed Marty Duprene list in every category. She might have gotten a mention in Chalamet’s victory speech if he had won.

      Reply

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