Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t use the bathroom after being ‘sewn into’ her Armani dress

I love a “behind-the-scenes” video of celebrities getting ready for a red carpet. I especially love when the video is brief, anything under three or four minutes is ideal. I don’t need to watch a damn 20 minute video of someone getting their hair done! Well, shock of shocks, Gwyneth Paltrow did a BTS video for her brand, Goop, as she got ready for the Oscars. She’s in a hotel room with her glam squad, and they kept this mercifully under 3 minutes.

What I love about it is that you can see that Gwyneth is an old hand at this – she’s sitting in a comfortable chair and she’s not bothered by six different people handling various parts of her body at once. The only time she balked was when they put her eye lashes on.

They don’t show Gwyneth being sewn into her Armani dress, but she says that they will have to do just that, and that “I won’t be able to pee for the whole time I’m there.” Which… ugh. Why choose that dress then? Her ass was hanging out at various angles, the sheer panels were not a good look AND she wasn’t able to use the ladies’ room the entire time? Gross.

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