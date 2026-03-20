Will Smith ‘was very happy’ when Michael B. Jordan named him in his Oscar speech

How many times have you watched Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar speech? I’ve watched it no fewer than five times. It’s a great moment, although if I’m being honest, I think the SAG/Actor moment was more stunning and exciting in a way. Like, before the SAG/Actors, MBJ hadn’t won any major awards. When Viola Davis stepped on stage, people held their breath because it felt like the Best Actor race was anyone’s game. The spontaneous joy felt when Viola announced MBJ’s name and she started screaming was felt by everyone. And yes, it was nice that we got that at the Oscars too. Jordan was more prepared for that moment too, and he knew what he wanted to say, without having to read from notes. In his speech, he gave a lovely shout-out to all of the other Black actors who have won lead-role Oscars. He made a point of including Halle Berry – the only Black woman to win Best Actress – and Will Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar in 2022 about an hour after he slapped Chris Rock on stage. Will Smith is banned from attending the Oscars, but MBJ wasn’t banned from saying his name.

It’s been four years Will Smith’s onstage altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, and insiders tells PEOPLE that the actor was pleased to have his name brought up positively during Michael B. Jordan’s acceptance speech during the March 15 ceremony.

“Will was very happy to hear his name mentioned during Michael’s Oscar speech,” a film source close to Smith, 57, tells PEOPLE. “Having someone so talented — who just won this incredible Oscar — mention him at that time was awesome for him.”

After Jordan, 39, won the award for Best Actor for his role in Sinners, he shouted out previous Black Oscar winners. “I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith,” calling them “those giants, those great giants.”

The source added that Jordan’s shout-out “made Will feel good on its own, but even more so to be included with the other top actors mentioned.”

Another insider agrees that being mentioned in the speech was especially poignant for Smith, who is developing I Am Legend 2 with Jordan. “Will and Michael have huge respect for each other’s talent,” the insider says. Indeed, Smith also shouted out Jordan on Instagram the day after his win, writing, “CONGRATS, Beloved. Makin’ History!”

[From People]

I’m really glad that MBJ said Will’s name as well, because despite the outrage over The Slap, Will Smith A) deserved that Oscar and B) has had a groundbreaking career and he deserves to be mentioned alongside those other greats. And don’t forget, Black Hollywood had a much, much different reaction to The Slap than White Hollywood did. Jordan was aware of that as well. Will has also spoken in the past about how much it meant to him to see Denzel win, to see Forest win, to see Halle win. MBJ carried on that tradition.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Instar.

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20 Responses to “Will Smith ‘was very happy’ when Michael B. Jordan named him in his Oscar speech”

  1. Becks1 says:
    March 20, 2026 at 11:21 am

    At the time, I had mixed emotions on “the slap,” but looking back now only one of those emotions/reactions really remains – and that’s being…..disappointed, frustrated, IDK how to put it….that “the slap” became the moment everyone remembers from that Oscars. He overshadowed his own big night.

    Whether you think he was wrong or you thought he was right, or you think his reaction was understandable but he should have held it in, or whatever – it diminished his big Oscar win. And I have always felt bad for him about that.

    So I can see why it meant a lot to him to hear his name mentioned with the others. ALSO i liked that Jordan did that because its easy to forget that he’s only the SIXTH Black man to win Best actor!! and its not like there have been a ton of wins by Black men for Best Supporting Actor either, although there have been more (I’m trying to find the list now and am having trouble at work.)

    And lets not get started on ONLY Halle Berry for Best Actress!!!

    anyway I have watched the announcement of Michael B. Jordan’s win countless times, I’m not embarrassed to say, lol. Two things stand out to me – he definitely was prepared with his “gracious loser” face, he looked almost serene as the nominees were announced, and when his name was announced you can see it takes a few seconds to sink in. There’s this subtle change in his face where you can almost see the thought process of “omg I just won.” And Ryan Coogler just swooped in with his huge hug. The second is that Leonardo DiCaprio was IMMEDIATELY on his feet applauding and looked so genuinely thrilled. Everyone else looked “happy” (even Chalamet lol) but Leo’s reaction was instantaneous.

    I wanted Sinners to win more. I thought it was the superior film to OBAA. But I think the wins it did get were pretty huge.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      March 20, 2026 at 11:34 am

      Will Smith like Denzel, had been passed over by Oscar for so many great roles so he definitely deserved it that night for the role and for his career.

      I agree he ruined his own moment, but Chris Rock did not help by picking on what he knew was a sensitive spot. I don’t think smith had a history of being like this but we all got to witness his moment of losing his temper.

      Meanwhile people like Sean Penn do their violence outside of public view and get a pass and more awards.

      And Adrien Brody gets welcomed without issue every year despite how grossly he behaved toward Halle Berry in full public view. He assaulted her as much as smith assaulted rock.

      At this point the academy needs to move on and let will smith back in.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        March 20, 2026 at 11:39 am

        Agree 100%. Will Smith “tarnished” the Oscars and so isn’t allowed back but awarding Oscars – earned or honorary – to people like Sean Penn, Elia Kazan, Woody Allen, Casey Affleck, etc.

        The issue for the Academy wasn’t the violence, it was that it was during the broadcast AND it was from a Black man. I wonder the reaction if Leo got up and slugged someone.

      • Jess says:
        March 20, 2026 at 12:19 pm

        Amen to all of this! Yes, Smith shouldn’t have slapped Roc but Rock’s attack on Jada was really gross. And that moment is really minor when compared to the gross abuses so many white men have perpetrated yet they’re still welcome at the Oscars and rewarded (Penn and Gibson in particular). And nobody cared about Brody’s assault on Berry. I’m glad MBJ shouted Smith out.

  2. Tuesday says:
    March 20, 2026 at 11:29 am

    Maybe this is corny, but I’m so happy I’m alive at this moment.

    Reply
    • Bum says:
      March 20, 2026 at 11:53 am

      It’s not corny. I absolutely feel what you’re saying. Sometimes I’m shocked at how much I’ve been alive to witness and I’m only 55! Things are moving so quickly, you can see someone rise and fall in what feels like the blink of an eye. But more than that as a Black Woman raised under colonialism in a commonwealth country, seeing the celebration of people who look like me fills me up in ways I can’t describe.

      Reply
  3. Mightymolly says:
    March 20, 2026 at 11:32 am

    I loved when he named Halle Berry with Adrien Brody having just left the stage. Didn’t he practically assault her when he won for whatever? Be reminded that she made history and you wanted her shine but can’t have it.

    Reply
  4. Alla says:
    March 20, 2026 at 11:44 am

    European here with no clue, can someone please explain the reaction of Black Hollywood and white Hollywood?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 20, 2026 at 11:54 am

      Black Hollywood seemed to react almost with a shrug – like “maybe he shouldn’t have done it on that night but Chris Rock had it coming and I can’t be mad that Will Smith slapped him.” (maybe even without the first part.)

      White Hollywood seemed to react like “omg it was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and we need to punish this man for years and years to come and ruin his career.”

      Reply
    • TheWigletOfWails says:
      March 20, 2026 at 12:02 pm

      @alla white Hollywood was shocked and embarrassed about the slap and pretty much condemned will smith immediately. Meanwhile black Hollywood defended him coz they understood where he was coming from (and knew Chris rock deserved it) and tried to calm him down and gave him grace. Chris rock has been taking shots at Jada for a very long time and they hadn’t said anything about it, but she’d recently talked about having alopecia due to illness and Chris rock joked about her baldness at the Oscars. The “joke” was seen as a way of humiliating both of them on a bigger stage on their big night.

      Reply
  5. Jais says:
    March 20, 2026 at 11:49 am

    Both those moments, the sag awards and the Oscar’s were really special. Still bitter about sinners but happy for the win .

    Reply
  6. Wilma says:
    March 20, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    As a child of the eighties and nineties I’m still baffled by the treatment Will Smith got. His career and stellar reputation should have gotten him more credit if you compare this to Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, Mel Gibson. The slap wasn’t something to be proud of or to defend, but it also wasn’t this bad that Will Smith should be this ostracized when others like Pitt and Penn walk around the Oscars getting applause after violently attacking their wife.

    Reply
  7. Thinking says:
    March 20, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    When Sean Penn started condemning Will Smith, I was like ….”ummm…”

    I think we’re expected to have a definitive on opinion in this incident, but Hollywood is full of so many weird people weighing in (despite having skeletons in their own closet) it was hard for me to take a stance haha.

    I could have sworn Mila Kunis had weighed in at some point. And I was sufficiently annoyed.

    Reply
  8. Lizzie Bennett says:
    March 20, 2026 at 1:49 pm

    Yes – the slap was wrong. Should Will Smith’s career ruined forever – NO! Just like all the other comments have pointed out – it’s hypocritical when you compare this situation to ALL the other things other ppl in Hollywood have done through the years.

    Reply
  9. jferber says:
    March 20, 2026 at 2:52 pm

    Becks 1, good explanation and I’ve always had the Black Hollywood view even though I’m not Black. The same people who adore Felon 47 and wave away his many crimes, were “outraged” when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. And where is Felon 47 banned? He should be banned from the presidency, but we don’t even know if he’ll leave after his term is over.

    Reply

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