Will Smith ‘was very happy’ when Michael B. Jordan named him in his Oscar speech

How many times have you watched Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar speech? I’ve watched it no fewer than five times. It’s a great moment, although if I’m being honest, I think the SAG/Actor moment was more stunning and exciting in a way. Like, before the SAG/Actors, MBJ hadn’t won any major awards. When Viola Davis stepped on stage, people held their breath because it felt like the Best Actor race was anyone’s game. The spontaneous joy felt when Viola announced MBJ’s name and she started screaming was felt by everyone. And yes, it was nice that we got that at the Oscars too. Jordan was more prepared for that moment too, and he knew what he wanted to say, without having to read from notes. In his speech, he gave a lovely shout-out to all of the other Black actors who have won lead-role Oscars. He made a point of including Halle Berry – the only Black woman to win Best Actress – and Will Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar in 2022 about an hour after he slapped Chris Rock on stage. Will Smith is banned from attending the Oscars, but MBJ wasn’t banned from saying his name.
It’s been four years Will Smith’s onstage altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, and insiders tells PEOPLE that the actor was pleased to have his name brought up positively during Michael B. Jordan’s acceptance speech during the March 15 ceremony.
“Will was very happy to hear his name mentioned during Michael’s Oscar speech,” a film source close to Smith, 57, tells PEOPLE. “Having someone so talented — who just won this incredible Oscar — mention him at that time was awesome for him.”
After Jordan, 39, won the award for Best Actor for his role in Sinners, he shouted out previous Black Oscar winners. “I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith,” calling them “those giants, those great giants.”
The source added that Jordan’s shout-out “made Will feel good on its own, but even more so to be included with the other top actors mentioned.”
Another insider agrees that being mentioned in the speech was especially poignant for Smith, who is developing I Am Legend 2 with Jordan. “Will and Michael have huge respect for each other’s talent,” the insider says. Indeed, Smith also shouted out Jordan on Instagram the day after his win, writing, “CONGRATS, Beloved. Makin’ History!”
I’m really glad that MBJ said Will’s name as well, because despite the outrage over The Slap, Will Smith A) deserved that Oscar and B) has had a groundbreaking career and he deserves to be mentioned alongside those other greats. And don’t forget, Black Hollywood had a much, much different reaction to The Slap than White Hollywood did. Jordan was aware of that as well. Will has also spoken in the past about how much it meant to him to see Denzel win, to see Forest win, to see Halle win. MBJ carried on that tradition.
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Vanity Fair Oscar Dinner held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California
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Oscar® nominee Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith during the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.,Image: 673515422, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Avalon Licensing Ltd. do not claim any Copyright of the attached image WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Will Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones celebrating the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California,Image: 673579164, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Will Smith, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones celebrating the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California,Image: 673579577, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Tr, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
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Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler pose backstage with the Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083397548, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Etienne Laurent / The Academy/Avalon
Michael B. Jordan at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083419521, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Michael B. Jordan, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Michael B. Jordan at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083420997, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Michael B. Jordan, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
At the time, I had mixed emotions on “the slap,” but looking back now only one of those emotions/reactions really remains – and that’s being…..disappointed, frustrated, IDK how to put it….that “the slap” became the moment everyone remembers from that Oscars. He overshadowed his own big night.
Whether you think he was wrong or you thought he was right, or you think his reaction was understandable but he should have held it in, or whatever – it diminished his big Oscar win. And I have always felt bad for him about that.
So I can see why it meant a lot to him to hear his name mentioned with the others. ALSO i liked that Jordan did that because its easy to forget that he’s only the SIXTH Black man to win Best actor!! and its not like there have been a ton of wins by Black men for Best Supporting Actor either, although there have been more (I’m trying to find the list now and am having trouble at work.)
And lets not get started on ONLY Halle Berry for Best Actress!!!
anyway I have watched the announcement of Michael B. Jordan’s win countless times, I’m not embarrassed to say, lol. Two things stand out to me – he definitely was prepared with his “gracious loser” face, he looked almost serene as the nominees were announced, and when his name was announced you can see it takes a few seconds to sink in. There’s this subtle change in his face where you can almost see the thought process of “omg I just won.” And Ryan Coogler just swooped in with his huge hug. The second is that Leonardo DiCaprio was IMMEDIATELY on his feet applauding and looked so genuinely thrilled. Everyone else looked “happy” (even Chalamet lol) but Leo’s reaction was instantaneous.
I wanted Sinners to win more. I thought it was the superior film to OBAA. But I think the wins it did get were pretty huge.
Will Smith like Denzel, had been passed over by Oscar for so many great roles so he definitely deserved it that night for the role and for his career.
I agree he ruined his own moment, but Chris Rock did not help by picking on what he knew was a sensitive spot. I don’t think smith had a history of being like this but we all got to witness his moment of losing his temper.
Meanwhile people like Sean Penn do their violence outside of public view and get a pass and more awards.
And Adrien Brody gets welcomed without issue every year despite how grossly he behaved toward Halle Berry in full public view. He assaulted her as much as smith assaulted rock.
At this point the academy needs to move on and let will smith back in.
Agree 100%. Will Smith “tarnished” the Oscars and so isn’t allowed back but awarding Oscars – earned or honorary – to people like Sean Penn, Elia Kazan, Woody Allen, Casey Affleck, etc.
The issue for the Academy wasn’t the violence, it was that it was during the broadcast AND it was from a Black man. I wonder the reaction if Leo got up and slugged someone.
Amen to all of this! Yes, Smith shouldn’t have slapped Roc but Rock’s attack on Jada was really gross. And that moment is really minor when compared to the gross abuses so many white men have perpetrated yet they’re still welcome at the Oscars and rewarded (Penn and Gibson in particular). And nobody cared about Brody’s assault on Berry. I’m glad MBJ shouted Smith out.
Maybe this is corny, but I’m so happy I’m alive at this moment.
It’s not corny. I absolutely feel what you’re saying. Sometimes I’m shocked at how much I’ve been alive to witness and I’m only 55! Things are moving so quickly, you can see someone rise and fall in what feels like the blink of an eye. But more than that as a Black Woman raised under colonialism in a commonwealth country, seeing the celebration of people who look like me fills me up in ways I can’t describe.
I loved when he named Halle Berry with Adrien Brody having just left the stage. Didn’t he practically assault her when he won for whatever? Be reminded that she made history and you wanted her shine but can’t have it.
Isn’t this a classic move many men make when they are not the centre of attention? Kanye, Adrian…..
Agree 100% and I think Brody was still there when he said it lol
European here with no clue, can someone please explain the reaction of Black Hollywood and white Hollywood?
Black Hollywood seemed to react almost with a shrug – like “maybe he shouldn’t have done it on that night but Chris Rock had it coming and I can’t be mad that Will Smith slapped him.” (maybe even without the first part.)
White Hollywood seemed to react like “omg it was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and we need to punish this man for years and years to come and ruin his career.”
@BECKS1 Thank you very much!
@alla white Hollywood was shocked and embarrassed about the slap and pretty much condemned will smith immediately. Meanwhile black Hollywood defended him coz they understood where he was coming from (and knew Chris rock deserved it) and tried to calm him down and gave him grace. Chris rock has been taking shots at Jada for a very long time and they hadn’t said anything about it, but she’d recently talked about having alopecia due to illness and Chris rock joked about her baldness at the Oscars. The “joke” was seen as a way of humiliating both of them on a bigger stage on their big night.
Chris Rock did not ‘deserve’ to be slapped. This is the mentality that keeps Black men shackled to violence.
@thewogletofwalis Thank you 🙏
Both those moments, the sag awards and the Oscar’s were really special. Still bitter about sinners but happy for the win .
As a child of the eighties and nineties I’m still baffled by the treatment Will Smith got. His career and stellar reputation should have gotten him more credit if you compare this to Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, Mel Gibson. The slap wasn’t something to be proud of or to defend, but it also wasn’t this bad that Will Smith should be this ostracized when others like Pitt and Penn walk around the Oscars getting applause after violently attacking their wife.
When Sean Penn started condemning Will Smith, I was like ….”ummm…”
I think we’re expected to have a definitive on opinion in this incident, but Hollywood is full of so many weird people weighing in (despite having skeletons in their own closet) it was hard for me to take a stance haha.
I could have sworn Mila Kunis had weighed in at some point. And I was sufficiently annoyed.
Yes – the slap was wrong. Should Will Smith’s career ruined forever – NO! Just like all the other comments have pointed out – it’s hypocritical when you compare this situation to ALL the other things other ppl in Hollywood have done through the years.
Becks 1, good explanation and I’ve always had the Black Hollywood view even though I’m not Black. The same people who adore Felon 47 and wave away his many crimes, were “outraged” when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. And where is Felon 47 banned? He should be banned from the presidency, but we don’t even know if he’ll leave after his term is over.