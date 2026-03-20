Will Smith ‘was very happy’ when Michael B. Jordan named him in his Oscar speech

How many times have you watched Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar speech? I’ve watched it no fewer than five times. It’s a great moment, although if I’m being honest, I think the SAG/Actor moment was more stunning and exciting in a way. Like, before the SAG/Actors, MBJ hadn’t won any major awards. When Viola Davis stepped on stage, people held their breath because it felt like the Best Actor race was anyone’s game. The spontaneous joy felt when Viola announced MBJ’s name and she started screaming was felt by everyone. And yes, it was nice that we got that at the Oscars too. Jordan was more prepared for that moment too, and he knew what he wanted to say, without having to read from notes. In his speech, he gave a lovely shout-out to all of the other Black actors who have won lead-role Oscars. He made a point of including Halle Berry – the only Black woman to win Best Actress – and Will Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar in 2022 about an hour after he slapped Chris Rock on stage. Will Smith is banned from attending the Oscars, but MBJ wasn’t banned from saying his name.

It’s been four years Will Smith’s onstage altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, and insiders tells PEOPLE that the actor was pleased to have his name brought up positively during Michael B. Jordan’s acceptance speech during the March 15 ceremony. “Will was very happy to hear his name mentioned during Michael’s Oscar speech,” a film source close to Smith, 57, tells PEOPLE. “Having someone so talented — who just won this incredible Oscar — mention him at that time was awesome for him.” After Jordan, 39, won the award for Best Actor for his role in Sinners, he shouted out previous Black Oscar winners. “I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith,” calling them “those giants, those great giants.” The source added that Jordan’s shout-out “made Will feel good on its own, but even more so to be included with the other top actors mentioned.” Another insider agrees that being mentioned in the speech was especially poignant for Smith, who is developing I Am Legend 2 with Jordan. “Will and Michael have huge respect for each other’s talent,” the insider says. Indeed, Smith also shouted out Jordan on Instagram the day after his win, writing, “CONGRATS, Beloved. Makin’ History!”

[From People]

I’m really glad that MBJ said Will’s name as well, because despite the outrage over The Slap, Will Smith A) deserved that Oscar and B) has had a groundbreaking career and he deserves to be mentioned alongside those other greats. And don’t forget, Black Hollywood had a much, much different reaction to The Slap than White Hollywood did. Jordan was aware of that as well. Will has also spoken in the past about how much it meant to him to see Denzel win, to see Forest win, to see Halle win. MBJ carried on that tradition.