Justin Bieber & Usher had a ‘heated exchange’ at Beyonce’s Oscar party

Usher was a guest at the Oscars, and he also stopped by the Vanity Fair party. Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber also went to the VF party, but I don’t think her husband joined her. It’s more than likely that Hailey put in a solo appearance at the VF party, then headed out and met up with Justin, and they party-hopped the rest of the night. They made it to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s super-exclusive post-Oscar party, which is where Usher turned up as well. According to TMZ, Justin and Usher had a “heated exchange.” They used to be good friends, and Usher was something like a mentor and adviser to Justin. Justin has had a completely different energy in the past few years though, and something happened at this party:
Usher and Justin Bieber got into it at an Oscars after-party hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z … TMZ has learned. We have heard people talking about the incident between Usher and Justin, with some saying that it ended up as a fist fight between the two.
Sources connected to Justin tell TMZ … Usher came up to Justin at the party with “energy and anger,” and the two got into a “heated exchange.”
Our Bieber sources say there was no physical contact … but it was intense.
We have blown up the telephones of Usher’s camp to see if they have a consistent story … but we have not heard back.
We’re told Justin’s been trying to erase everyone in his past … and one source connected to JB told us he has always been rude to Usher.
Still, it’s unclear what the argument was about … though we’re told it didn’t drag on.
There could be lots of celeb witnesses to the fight … Bey and Jay were hosting and the guest list was insane. Here’s who we know was in attendance … Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Teyana Taylor, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox, Kris Jenner, Sofia Vergara, Vin Diesel, Jon Batiste, Jack O’Connell, Chloe Bailey, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant … plus Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber.
The last time we saw Justin and Usher out together was in 2022 at Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho.
No word if cops were called.
[From TMZ]
That guest list is amazing. In my mind, here’s what went down. If Teyana Taylor saw it, she would have tried to get in between them and forced them to make peace. Taylor Swift was probably chuckling into her cocktail about it, as there’s no love lost between her and Justin. Jack O’Connell probably didn’t even see what happened because he was too busy staring at Beyonce. Beyonce probably shrugged and let Jay handle it, if something needed to be handled. Jay probably checked in with Usher and muttered something derogatory about white boys. Emma Stone and Timothee Chalamet probably wanted Justin to stick around to perform “Yukon.”
Anyway, I hate to see Usher disrespected! Maybe I have the wrong read on him, but he seems quite unproblematic and generally well-liked. For Justin to get “heated” with Usher is a big deal. Especially if punches were thrown.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Los Angeles, CA – Justin Bieber is spotted arriving in Beverly Hills for a morning coffee, casually expressing his feelings to photographers. Dressed in a comfortable and sporty outfit, he takes a relaxed approach to the day.
Pictured: Justin Bieber
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Santa Monica, CA Justin Bieber kicks back on the hood of a car, cigarette in hand, as he hangs out in laid-back style outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant during dinner in Santa Monica.
Pictured: Justin Bieber
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Santa Monica, CA Justin Bieber kicks back on the hood of a car, cigarette in hand, as he hangs out in laid-back style outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant during dinner in Santa Monica.
Pictured: Justin Bieber
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NY, NY Justin and Hailey Bieber lit up New York as they exit The Twenty Two after celebrating Justin’s surprise album release SWAG II, his first since Swag dropped on July 11.
Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
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NY, NY Justin and Hailey Bieber lit up New York as they exit The Twenty Two after celebrating Justin’s surprise album release SWAG II, his first since Swag dropped on July 11.
Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
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Los Angeles, CA 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles.
Pictured: Usher
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Red carpet arrivals to the 98th Academy Awards at Dolby Thetre in Los Angeles
Featuring: ennifer Goicoechea and Usher
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: Valerie Goodloe/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Red carpet arrivals to the 98th Academy Awards at Dolby Thetre in Los Angeles
Featuring: ennifer Goicoechea and Usher
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: Valerie Goodloe/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
Both were proteges of Diddy when they were young teenagers. Don’t know the timeline of that, but both had the “Diddy experience,” possibly at the same time? Just a guess. I bet they were both traumatized by whatever went on, but it seems Bieber still has a lot of mental baggage about that. Maybe Usher went to therapy and is in a better place?
People seem to forget that Usher started in the business when he was 15.
This is absolutely what I believe this is about and it truly breaks my heart for Justin and Usher. Maybe one got much worse of it or didn’t protect the other, I don’t know, but I just really feel terrible for Justin in particular. He seems so deeply damaged by whatever happened to him.
Even if they weren’t abused but were sexualized and encouraged to hook up with women, especially with spectators, that’s trauma enough that’s often only realized later on.
Usher is still tight with Russell Simmons. I think it was a year or two years ago where there was a picture posted of him with Russell in Bali.
I love Usher, but unproblematic he is not, lol. Allegedly, he spread quite a few STDs in the early aughties. There was drama surrounding his first marriage, too, but it’s been a minute since I thought about it so I don’t remember.
Right?! He knew he had herpes and had unprotected sex with multiple women and gave it to them. Hardly unproblematic, IMO!
This is all I think of when I see him lol
YES, thank you! That man didn’t inform his partners about having herpes and is a serial cheater. He fumbled Chilli, ffs. Its always interesting when people think he’s unproblematic.
If you want a glimpse into who Usher is, read the Video Vixen’s book. It’s over 2 decades old but quite telling. There are hundreds of men in that book and the only one I came away hating was Usher. If you take what this woman says as true (my understanding is none of them ever sued her, spoke about the book, or challenged its veracity) Usher is a complete asshole. Even Jay Z and Diddy came off in that book as okay (but weird) guys which gives you an idea (and yes I recognize Diddy is a monster – everyone’s experiences are different).
I’d say Usher is extremely problematic. There are little things like naming every one of his kids Usher which gives you a glimpse into his narcissism – there’s the fact that he “recruited” Justin for Diddy, or, that time he knowingly gave a woman genital herpes and then his defense was she wasn’t attractive enough for him to sleep with (he ended up settling).
I believe Usher is the person that marched Justin to his abuser but is resentful that he isn’t being praised cause he discovered Justin. If anyone knew who Diddy was it was Usher, because Usher lived with Diddy when he was a kid. Justin was a child when an adult Usher brought Diddy into his life. Two things can be true: you can be the victim of abuse and then become either an abuser or an abuser enabler as an adult. Many victims of abuse go on to recruit for the abuser – it deflects attention away from them when a new victim comes into the picture. I don’t know specifically what happened here but my speculation is this goes back to Diddy.
I have disliked both Usher and Diddy for a long time. I know Usher is also a victim of Diddy, and I believe Justin is also, but if I had to choose one I’d be Team Justin on this. Yes Justin has also had his share of problems – the main issue I had with him was the way he treated Hailey early on in their marriage (this seems to have changed now that Hailey has walking away money) but I still believe, unlike the other two, Justin has not lost his humanity nor has he perpetuated the cycle of abuse by throwing a new kid under the bus.
Only one of his children is named Usher as in Usher V,its a multi generational name coming from his great grandfather. The boy is called Cinco as a nickname because he is the fifth Usher in the family.
Thank you for correcting me on that Neeve. Ok I stand corrected on the kids’ names. He’s still a narcissist. And IMO not a good person. That book was a real eye opener and a good insight into how he operates and more importantly, how he treats women.
Usher is Usher Raymond IV, so one of his sons is named Usher Raymond V.
This is an excellent description of the situation.
Bieber is clearly struggling with what was done to him in the past. I feel for him and hope he comes through it ok.
If Bieber doesn’t want to talk to him, I’m pretty sure he has his reasons.
I’m hoping the rumours aren’t true, but maybe this exchange somewhat confirms some aspects of them (unfortunately).
The rumors are true.
usher groomed and abused a drugged up partying JB.
There’s a reason that young man’s eyes look so haunted.
I mean part of it is the self hatred that comes w believing the fundamentalist Christian world view but the greater part of it is having your mentor do you while you’re coked out of your mind.
This is what I have heard as well. Also, he literally put that kid in Diddy’s path knowing exactly who Diddy is and what he is capable of. Justin should stay the hell away from Usher and Diddy. There is a mind blowing number of men who have been abused/assaulted and only a handful have come forward.
Usher cannot stay faithful in a relationship and if I recall gave his first wife an STD.
As for Justin, I genuinely believe he needs a good load of trauma therapy.
Speculating on what other guests said is a choice.
One of the issues that made the Epstein perpetrators so hard to prosecute was the way Epstein deliberately muddied the victims. He ensnared the victims into becoming recruiters of new victims and perpetrators of abuse themselves. Diddy did the same thing. Looking at the Diddy situation through the lens of the Epstein files makes it clear really bad things happened to people who could not protect themselves in Diddy’s orbit. Justin himself could be both a victim and unwilling/unknowing perpetrator. No one knows what damaged him so, but he seems so unwell. I hope he gets the genuine help he needs. This incident will certainly fuel the Q con̈spiracy theories that have surrounded Beyonce and Jay Z. Also. Usher isn’t unproblematic, even if he didn’t actively/knowingly recruit for a maniac like Diddy.
It wasn’t only Epstein looking for new victims.
Ghislaine Maxwell was very much involved in getting existing victims to bring in new ones. Recall that Virginia Giuffre was sent to Thailand to recruit a specific female, and she was under Maxwell’s orders to make contact right away. Give credit where credit is due.
You hate to see Usher disrespected?! I suspect that if the full story ever comes out, you might regret that stance.
yes, this take has already aged badly and it isnt even lunch time. usher is a creep.
Usher is not an unproblematic as he looks. He was entrenched with Diddy for YEARS and is one of the people who connected Justin with him. So yeah…there is probably a lot of bad history there and I am not mad at Justin for maybe harboring some ill will.
Usher handed Justin over to Diddy. Usher deserves whatever Justin said to him.
Thank you! And then some! It amazes me how many people have been duped into believing Usher is a good person. He’s a terrible person. Just knowingly spreading STDs is enough to make me dislike him alone – and he’s done far worse than that.
Came back to comment:
Nice photo of Usher. Anyway, Usher was a young teenager when he burst onto the R&B music scene. He could sing and could also dance like Michael Jackson. His mother and record label owner LA Reid sent him to live with Diddy for a while to help his music career (Diddy’s camp, I forgot what they actually called it) – I think he was either 14 or 15 years old. He once admitted in an interview that while at Diddy’s, he’d “seen some things” but wouldn’t elaborate and when asked if he would ever let his kids stay with Diddy, he said “hell no!”. He, like many others, had been suspiciously quiet about Diddy during the trial.
He’s now 47, still puts out good music, and recently had a very successful tour. He’s had some scandals but is so well liked by the industry and fans that his career wasn’t significantly affected. I still side eye him for visiting Russell Simmons in Bali and his long association with Diddy. He mentored/signed JB (with Scooter Braun). Someone introduced him to Diddy bc JB also went to Diddy’s camp. Something obviously happened to JB though. I hope JB gets the help he obviously needs and that if and when he’s ready, he reveals what happened to him. I’m tired of people in these industries victimizing kids and getting away with it.
I, for one, love seeing Usher disrespected.
Umm, Usher threw Justin Bieber to Diddy to stop Diddy preying on HIM. Justin has every right to distance himself from people who sacrificed him to Diddy to save themselves. 🤷 Plenty of reason for beef.