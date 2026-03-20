Justin Bieber & Usher had a ‘heated exchange’ at Beyonce’s Oscar party

Usher was a guest at the Oscars, and he also stopped by the Vanity Fair party. Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber also went to the VF party, but I don’t think her husband joined her. It’s more than likely that Hailey put in a solo appearance at the VF party, then headed out and met up with Justin, and they party-hopped the rest of the night. They made it to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s super-exclusive post-Oscar party, which is where Usher turned up as well. According to TMZ, Justin and Usher had a “heated exchange.” They used to be good friends, and Usher was something like a mentor and adviser to Justin. Justin has had a completely different energy in the past few years though, and something happened at this party:

Usher and Justin Bieber got into it at an Oscars after-party hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z … TMZ has learned. We have heard people talking about the incident between Usher and Justin, with some saying that it ended up as a fist fight between the two. Sources connected to Justin tell TMZ … Usher came up to Justin at the party with “energy and anger,” and the two got into a “heated exchange.” Our Bieber sources say there was no physical contact … but it was intense. We have blown up the telephones of Usher’s camp to see if they have a consistent story … but we have not heard back. We’re told Justin’s been trying to erase everyone in his past … and one source connected to JB told us he has always been rude to Usher. Still, it’s unclear what the argument was about … though we’re told it didn’t drag on. There could be lots of celeb witnesses to the fight … Bey and Jay were hosting and the guest list was insane. Here’s who we know was in attendance … Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Teyana Taylor, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox, Kris Jenner, Sofia Vergara, Vin Diesel, Jon Batiste, Jack O’Connell, Chloe Bailey, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant … plus Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber. The last time we saw Justin and Usher out together was in 2022 at Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho. No word if cops were called.

[From TMZ]

That guest list is amazing. In my mind, here’s what went down. If Teyana Taylor saw it, she would have tried to get in between them and forced them to make peace. Taylor Swift was probably chuckling into her cocktail about it, as there’s no love lost between her and Justin. Jack O’Connell probably didn’t even see what happened because he was too busy staring at Beyonce. Beyonce probably shrugged and let Jay handle it, if something needed to be handled. Jay probably checked in with Usher and muttered something derogatory about white boys. Emma Stone and Timothee Chalamet probably wanted Justin to stick around to perform “Yukon.”

Anyway, I hate to see Usher disrespected! Maybe I have the wrong read on him, but he seems quite unproblematic and generally well-liked. For Justin to get “heated” with Usher is a big deal. Especially if punches were thrown.