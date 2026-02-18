Shia LaBeouf was arrested in NOLA after ‘terrorizing’ the French Quarter for days

We haven’t talked about Shia LaBeouf since 2022. I’m glad – he’s a piece of garbage. Although I will say this, the last time we talked about him, it was because he dropped receipts on Olivia Wilde, receipts which proved she was lying about some pretty major sh-t. Regardless, Shia has been abusive trash for many years. I’m still haunted by FKA Twigs’ story about what Shia did to her. After Twigs told her story, Shia “came to Jesus” and reportedly got clean and sober and went to therapy. I never really bought it, but sure. For argument’s sake, let’s say he was sober for several years. Well, he’s fallen off the wagon in spectacular form down in New Orleans. It’s Mardi Gras, and apparently Shia has been terrorizing the French Quarter.
Shia LaBeouf had a rough time during Mardi Gras overnight in New Orleans, getting into a fight that brought paramedics to the scene, which ended with the actor being arrested … TMZ has learned.
TMZ obtained video of the aftermath of the alleged physical altercation, which occurred just after midnight Tuesday outside a bar in the French Quarter. We’ve also got video of part of the fight outside the bar … and Shia doesn’t come out too well.
[In the video] Shia is seen from behind shirtless with his back tattoo on full display outside the saloon as he faces off against a bunch of people. Shia was also filmed leaning into a man while trying to talk to him on the street. An eyewitness tells TMZ … Shia was escorted out of the bar by staff for some reason before getting into a brawl. Afterward, Shia walked down the block, but then looped back around to the front of the bar, where responding paramedics treated Shia, according to the witness.
Our footage shows Shia receiving medical aid — without looking too banged up — while jabbering with the Emergency Medical Service workers. Another photog spotted Shia after he was loaded inside a parked ambulance with its lights flashing.
According to court records, Shia was arrested and is facing two charges of simple battery.
Shia has had a history of addiction and mental health struggles. He entered court-mandated rehab after a 2017 arrest in Savannah, Georgia, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
The Hollywood Reporter also had a detailed report of Shia “terrorizing” New Orleans for the past three days, with quotes from bartenders and revelers who were just trying to party and have a good time. Shia has always been an angry, violent, belligerent drunk – I believe that nearly all of his arrests have involved Shia getting wasted and starting a fight or mouthing off to the wrong person. What a mess.
Meanwhile, if you were paying attention to Mia Goth in the past year, you might have noticed that she was rarely asked directly about her marriage to Shia. She would reference him from time to time, but never as her current partner. They have been on-and-off for years, and they have a three-year-old daughter together, Isabel. Well, in the wake of Shia’s arrest and downward spiral, a source told Page Six that Mia and Shia “called it quits nearly a year ago,” and that’s why he moved to New Orleans (alone) in the first place. Well, I’m glad that Mia got out of that situation and she always makes it sound like her daughter stays with her full-time too. Good. I hope Mia and Isabel are both safe and thriving.
This manchild is a menace.
As a long time New Orleans resident I note
1) the things you can do publicly during Mardi Gras and *not* get arrested for are plentiful and delightful. But throwing punches is one thing that will absolutely get you arrested. In those crowds, a fight could cause a stampede, it could cause a lot of injuries.
2) Mardi Gras aside, if you are prone to trouble, and are trying to stay out of trouble, New Orleans is *not* the place for you. Drunks have been coming here for decades to have lost years.
New Orleans is full of magic, but it’s not all good magic, and in the wrong state of mind, things can go downhill quickly.
Well said. Having even just visited New Orleans, well, I adored it, but never in a million years would I recommend it to someone struggling with sobriety. Especially during Mardi Gras.
But he knows that. This is his usual attention seeking so he can try another “redemption tour”. 🙄
I’ve never understood why he’s a thing. He’s like the king of mediocre white guys. That article on FKA Twigs was heart breaking. I was in that relationship once myself and I get why you don’t leave. You’re young and terrified that he’s right, that this is the best you’re ever going to have. I despise him on her behalf. I hope Mia is doing well.
Have you ever watched any of his movies? He is a very good actor. He is clearly a raging alcoholic and terrible person, but he was a good actor.
His acting — that’s why he’s a thing. Peanut Butter Falcon is just one example of his abilities as an actor.
I’m so glad Mia is not with him anymore. I hope that she and her daughter feel safe.
Same. She seems so lovely and charming and everyone she works with seems to adore her.
His ex Drina released audio of their conversation which proves just how awful he truly is. It’s all over social media.
That horrible moustache makes him look like a stern father in some old timey Victorian portrait.
He’s a mess, a nasty, entitled drunk who has squandered his talent and opportunities, both personally and professionally. God only knows how much harm he has caused to beautiful, talented women who were far too good for him.
So he’s moved there? Not just visiting? Good lord hasn’t New Orleans suffered enough over the years.
Good catch on what that likely means on the child custody front. I have a feeling he will tell us all about that soon enough. Probably film a “documentary”. 😬 This is going to get worse.
Is he this generations Sean Penn? I am sure all will be forgiven in a few years, he is a white man after all