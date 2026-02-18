Shia LaBeouf was arrested in NOLA after ‘terrorizing’ the French Quarter for days

We haven’t talked about Shia LaBeouf since 2022. I’m glad – he’s a piece of garbage. Although I will say this, the last time we talked about him, it was because he dropped receipts on Olivia Wilde, receipts which proved she was lying about some pretty major sh-t. Regardless, Shia has been abusive trash for many years. I’m still haunted by FKA Twigs’ story about what Shia did to her. After Twigs told her story, Shia “came to Jesus” and reportedly got clean and sober and went to therapy. I never really bought it, but sure. For argument’s sake, let’s say he was sober for several years. Well, he’s fallen off the wagon in spectacular form down in New Orleans. It’s Mardi Gras, and apparently Shia has been terrorizing the French Quarter.

Shia LaBeouf had a rough time during Mardi Gras overnight in New Orleans, getting into a fight that brought paramedics to the scene, which ended with the actor being arrested … TMZ has learned. TMZ obtained video of the aftermath of the alleged physical altercation, which occurred just after midnight Tuesday outside a bar in the French Quarter. We’ve also got video of part of the fight outside the bar … and Shia doesn’t come out too well. [In the video] Shia is seen from behind shirtless with his back tattoo on full display outside the saloon as he faces off against a bunch of people. Shia was also filmed leaning into a man while trying to talk to him on the street. An eyewitness tells TMZ … Shia was escorted out of the bar by staff for some reason before getting into a brawl. Afterward, Shia walked down the block, but then looped back around to the front of the bar, where responding paramedics treated Shia, according to the witness. Our footage shows Shia receiving medical aid — without looking too banged up — while jabbering with the Emergency Medical Service workers. Another photog spotted Shia after he was loaded inside a parked ambulance with its lights flashing. According to court records, Shia was arrested and is facing two charges of simple battery. Shia has had a history of addiction and mental health struggles. He entered court-mandated rehab after a 2017 arrest in Savannah, Georgia, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

[From TMZ]

The Hollywood Reporter also had a detailed report of Shia “terrorizing” New Orleans for the past three days, with quotes from bartenders and revelers who were just trying to party and have a good time. Shia has always been an angry, violent, belligerent drunk – I believe that nearly all of his arrests have involved Shia getting wasted and starting a fight or mouthing off to the wrong person. What a mess.

Meanwhile, if you were paying attention to Mia Goth in the past year, you might have noticed that she was rarely asked directly about her marriage to Shia. She would reference him from time to time, but never as her current partner. They have been on-and-off for years, and they have a three-year-old daughter together, Isabel. Well, in the wake of Shia’s arrest and downward spiral, a source told Page Six that Mia and Shia “called it quits nearly a year ago,” and that’s why he moved to New Orleans (alone) in the first place. Well, I’m glad that Mia got out of that situation and she always makes it sound like her daughter stays with her full-time too. Good. I hope Mia and Isabel are both safe and thriving.

EXCLUSIVE: Shia LaBeouf gets beat up in a Mardi Gras fight. https://t.co/Yd56zO4Gcc pic.twitter.com/j2TC8okzOR — TMZ (@TMZ) February 17, 2026