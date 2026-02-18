Scobie: Prince Harry ‘reached out’ to William through an intermediary

There was a random story in 2022, and it was a story I always believed. Just before Easter 2022, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly visited Windsor Castle to check in with Queen Elizabeth II. While the royal rota described this as a “surprise visit,” it seemed like QEII was well-aware that Prince Harry and Meghan were coming, and she had likely invited them to stop by on their way to The Hague for the Invictus Games. QEII allegedly had one prerequisite for the meeting: she asked Harry to see and speak to his father while he was in town. Harry obliged, and he and Meghan reportedly briefly met with then-Prince Charles and Camilla (then the Duchess of Cornwall). That’s all established, not random gossip. The gossip I’ve always believed is that when speaking to his father, Harry brought up the idea of bringing in some kind of intermediary or family counselor so that they could all work out their interfamily issues. Camilla reportedly scoffed the loudest at the idea, and Charles took her lead and refused.

I bring this up because I believe that Harry has tried for many years to heal his family’s rifts in an honest, proactive way through talk-therapy and an airing of grievances. He’s tried to air those grievances privately and he’s been met with a wall of silence, and/or gaslighting, DARVO and briefings from his father and his brother’s camps. Well, now Omid Scobie reveals that Harry also approached Prince William at one point (maybe 2022?) about getting an intermediary involved in their dispute as well:

Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom and Endgame, weighs in exclusively with Us Weekly about William and Harry’s strained relationship. “When I wrote my last book [Endgame] I was having conversations with people very close to Harry, and one of the things that were shared with me was that Harry had reached out to an intermediary, kind of mutual friend between himself and his brother, hoping that would allow them to have some kind of conversation together, maybe with someone present, or through whatever channel,” Scobie, coauthor of Royal Spin with Robin Benway, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It didn’t happen. It wasn’t received in any way whatsoever, and so from what I see now from the outside, it looks like that stone wall is still up. Unless the attitudes change on both sides, we’re never going to find any way to resolution.” “When Endgame came out, there had been zero communication for quite some time,” Scobie tells Us. “And we certainly have heard nothing more in the press since.”

[From Us Weekly]

We know how William feels, because he’s been rage-briefing his closest royalist reporters, biographers and commentators for years. William is incandescent with rage, and he only wants to see Harry one more time in their lives: at their father’s funeral. William has been plotting a long list of punishments for Harry, Meghan and their children, punishments which he will implement when he’s king. William still melts down every time Harry does anything. William had a nervous breakdown last September when Harry and Charles met for tea. That’s what we know about how William feels, and how ill-equipped he is emotionally and intellectually to handle “Harry being his own person, on a different path.” William doesn’t have the maturity to actually sit down in an adult way and handle a family dispute in an honest way.