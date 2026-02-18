Scobie: Prince Harry ‘reached out’ to William through an intermediary

There was a random story in 2022, and it was a story I always believed. Just before Easter 2022, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly visited Windsor Castle to check in with Queen Elizabeth II. While the royal rota described this as a “surprise visit,” it seemed like QEII was well-aware that Prince Harry and Meghan were coming, and she had likely invited them to stop by on their way to The Hague for the Invictus Games. QEII allegedly had one prerequisite for the meeting: she asked Harry to see and speak to his father while he was in town. Harry obliged, and he and Meghan reportedly briefly met with then-Prince Charles and Camilla (then the Duchess of Cornwall). That’s all established, not random gossip. The gossip I’ve always believed is that when speaking to his father, Harry brought up the idea of bringing in some kind of intermediary or family counselor so that they could all work out their interfamily issues. Camilla reportedly scoffed the loudest at the idea, and Charles took her lead and refused.
I bring this up because I believe that Harry has tried for many years to heal his family’s rifts in an honest, proactive way through talk-therapy and an airing of grievances. He’s tried to air those grievances privately and he’s been met with a wall of silence, and/or gaslighting, DARVO and briefings from his father and his brother’s camps. Well, now Omid Scobie reveals that Harry also approached Prince William at one point (maybe 2022?) about getting an intermediary involved in their dispute as well:
Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom and Endgame, weighs in exclusively with Us Weekly about William and Harry’s strained relationship.
“When I wrote my last book [Endgame] I was having conversations with people very close to Harry, and one of the things that were shared with me was that Harry had reached out to an intermediary, kind of mutual friend between himself and his brother, hoping that would allow them to have some kind of conversation together, maybe with someone present, or through whatever channel,” Scobie, coauthor of Royal Spin with Robin Benway, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It didn’t happen. It wasn’t received in any way whatsoever, and so from what I see now from the outside, it looks like that stone wall is still up. Unless the attitudes change on both sides, we’re never going to find any way to resolution.”
“When Endgame came out, there had been zero communication for quite some time,” Scobie tells Us. “And we certainly have heard nothing more in the press since.”
[From Us Weekly]
We know how William feels, because he’s been rage-briefing his closest royalist reporters, biographers and commentators for years. William is incandescent with rage, and he only wants to see Harry one more time in their lives: at their father’s funeral. William has been plotting a long list of punishments for Harry, Meghan and their children, punishments which he will implement when he’s king. William still melts down every time Harry does anything. William had a nervous breakdown last September when Harry and Charles met for tea. That’s what we know about how William feels, and how ill-equipped he is emotionally and intellectually to handle “Harry being his own person, on a different path.” William doesn’t have the maturity to actually sit down in an adult way and handle a family dispute in an honest way.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657334, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales shakes hands with members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657592, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659584, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Horse Guards Parade, London, UK. 14th September 2022.
The procession taking Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where she will Lie in State until her funeral on Monday, passes through Horse Guards Parade.
HRH, William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.,Image: 722673515, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales (right) and the Duke of Sussex before holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 724023537, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown / Avalon
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry follow the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Mall, London, UK on September 19, 2022,Image: 724183784, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724210501, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: King Charless III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex follow Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin on foot as it is transported during a procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during Queen’s state funeral in the Centre of London.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Someone knows exactly how toxic William is, not just toward his own brother, but how toxic he is for the entire royal brand, and, by extension, the U.K. either these “crisis management” briefings are hilariously ill judged, or they are laying the groundwork for a regency for George. FWIW Charles III reminds me slightly of George VI, with the same need to take his wife’s lead in all things, the same blend of exquisite self-effacing (even self-abasing) courtesy & gnashing temper, the same haplessness tempered by stubborn resolve to prove doubters wrong. George VII could do a lot worse, for a mentor, like his father. 🙄
I admire Harry’s courage to escape his toxic family but he is doing what most scapegoats do in vain. He thinks if he explains enough and clearly, if he has someone to make the family see his side, all will be healed. No Harry. They don’t understand because they don’t want to. They won’t change their minds and their narrative about you. I hope Harry has moved on by now.
I know a lot of people blame Harry for anything to do with his family but Meghan herself has said that Harry’s relationship with his dad doesn’t have to be like hers with her father so if Harry is doing any kind of reaching out or wanting to talk and find some common ground he has his wife support. If anything this shows how good of a place he is in if he wants to bring a therapist out to have a talk about all of their issues. The ones that think therapy is a joke are the ones that are in constant rage. Good for Harry, honestly.
And this was back in 2022 and nothing has changed. He has reached out to his dad because of his cancer and that’s all.
I hope Harry has passed this stage now. He needs to let it go and concentrate on his own family and what they are building outside of the UK and that dysfunctional family.
What makes you think he hasn’t? This was 4 years ago and it looks like he hasn’t spoken at all to Will and only speaks (sorta) to his dad because he has cancer. He HAS built a great life with his kids in California and hasn’t said he wants to go back to the UK as a working royal.
A great life with his beloved wife and their.children
Harry has behaved in good faith over and over again. There is never going to be a resolution, there never can be when William clearly believes he is the only opinion that matters in the world. I hope Harry has peace about it now, he really has worked so hard for his happiness.
This reminds me of the saying “hurt people, hurt people”, because it’s easier to be angry, jealous, whatever than to sit and face the hurt inside. William is a hurt person and until he faces the hurt inside he will continue to hurt others. I shudder to think about what will happen when one day, one of his children goes against what he wants, when one of them stands up for themselves, I predict that it won’t go over well.
I agree. I can’t even imagine the trauma and pain that William has internalized. Its part of why his mental health “advocacy” enrages me. he needs to do the work on himself first. Its clear that he still thinks theres something shameful about getting help, or else he would have done it years ago.
That’s why his message about male suicide is a joke. He was perfectly fine being a jerk when he knew Meghan was seeking help. Both he and his wife continued to brief against her despite the fact that they knew what it was doing to her.
So there you have it. Peg is in no way able to talk to his brother with help or not. So everything he has been spewing about mental health issues is a big fat whopper of a lie!! It’s do as I say not as I do with him!!
They always tell on themselves; you just have to listen!
I think William never matured mentally or developed any empathy. He never had any good role models around him, just selfish people who demanded their own way at every turn. So Harry is doing the right thing, just walking away and leaving that mess alone and continuing to work on his own mental health.
I agree with all of this. I’ll just add that William is now a grown man, and should be able to recognize that he needs therapy — and he should get it.
Well, William is Charles’ son: same stubbornness, a coward, a controlling nature, a cheater, surrounds himself with yess-people, a climate-hipocret, can’t be advised/told anything, because he knows everything best.
A few differences though: at least Charles reeds, by UK royals’ standards he has a reasonable work ethic, and he has an interest in (foreign) cultures, diplomacy, architecture and religion. Willy is a complete illiterate on those matters.
Both sides? Why? Scobie credits Harry with trying to open communication with use of an intermediary. Then Scobie immediately skewers Harry with blocking any resolution by saying attitudes need to “change on both sides.” Why does Scobie do that???
It’s been obvious for years Harry has been willing to meet. Scobie is being disingenuous.
Both sides? Why? Scobie credits Harry with trying to open communication with use of an intermediary. Then Scobie immediately skewers Harry with blocking any resolution by saying attitudes need to “change on both sides.” Why does Scobie do that???
It’s been obvious for years Harry has been willing to meet. Scobie is being disingenuous.
Will has three children and is married and has an obligation to all four and himself to be the best man, husband and father he can. Healthy relationships involve give and take, caring sympathy and understanding . Being controlling and ordering family members about will hurt his relationship with his children. Therapy would help him grow and mature and relate better to other people. He’s estranged from Harry does he want to be estranged from his own children if they “disobey” him or marry someone he doesn’t like or trust for “reasons?!”
“Unless the attitudes change on both sides…”
— What? What attitude has to change on Harry’s side?
I believe Harry sincerely tried, because he is mature, well in his skin and an adult. These days, that ship have sailed and he moved on. There is nothing his father or his brother can do that will stop Harry been happy and of service.