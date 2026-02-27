Andrew Parker Bowles ‘represented’ his ex-girlfriend Princess Anne at a funeral

One of the funniest parts of “new people learning about royal lore” is the horror they feel when they realize how incestuous everything is in the British aristocracy and British royalty. Yes, they’re all a bunch of cousin-bangers and yes, they all sleep with one another. One of the best examples of this is Andrew Parker Bowles, who was known as a “swordsman” back in his day. That’s the euphemism they would use to mean that he f–ked everybody. Back in the 1970s, Andrew PB had an affair/relationship with Princess Anne. There was most likely some overlap between his thing with Anne and his thing with Camilla Shand, who was also dating then-Prince Charles (Anne’s brother). The Windsors hoped that Camilla and Andrew’s marriage would solve two problems. Instead, that marriage largely led to where we are now. Throughout it all, though, Anne and Andrew have remained quite close. He’s actually still close to his ex-wife Queen Camilla as well. Andrew PB is practically royalty at this point. Anyway, Richard Eden decided to churn up this lengthy history in his Mail column this week.

Engulfed by unprecedented ­crisis, the monarchy is fast discovering how its devotees divide into two camps: fair weather friends… and foul weather friends. And no one better embodies the steadfastness of the second camp than the self- effacing figure who represented Princess Anne at Tuesday’s memorial service for Field Marshal Lord Guthrie at the Guards’ Chapel in London. While some focused on the likes of Lords Heseltine, Palumbo, Soames and Spencer, others remarked on the presence of the ever unassuming Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, first husband of Queen Camilla – but also one of the first intense loves of the Princess Royal. APB, as he’s invariably known in Household Cavalry circles, has occasionally represented Anne before. But it’s a role from which he could reasonably now be asked to be excused, given that he’s 86. Yet the bond between them means, I’m told, that he’ll soldier on for as long as he’s able. The couple’s romance is generally thought to have begun in Ascot week in June 1970 – as might have been scripted, given that the Parker Bowleses were as ardent about horse flesh as the Windsors, to whom they were linked by the friendship between APB’s father, Derek, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. There was no prospect, though, that romance would ever lead to marriage. Parker Bowles was a Catholic, meaning that Anne, then fourth in line to the throne – and thereby bound to the Church of England, of which she would become titular head if ever crowned – could not even consider marrying him. As it was, within three years, Andrew was married to Camilla and Anne to her first husband, Mark Phillips. When, in 1981, Anne gave birth to her second child, Zara, she made APB her daughter’s godfather – a very public declaration of a friendship which endures to this day.

Andrew PB has actually stepped in for his ex-wife Camilla for certain occasions, which amuses me, but I’ve never heard of him stepping in for Anne. That’s… odd. That the queen consort’s ex-husband was representing the king’s sister at the funeral of a mutual friend? Could Anne not get anyone else to represent her? Anyway, given how Anne and Camilla are still so involved in the horse world, they both constantly run into Andrew. It’s so… upper-class, I guess. Different rules for them. Completely different mindset about infidelity, divorce, marriage, sex, everything.