Andrew Parker Bowles ‘represented’ his ex-girlfriend Princess Anne at a funeral

One of the funniest parts of “new people learning about royal lore” is the horror they feel when they realize how incestuous everything is in the British aristocracy and British royalty. Yes, they’re all a bunch of cousin-bangers and yes, they all sleep with one another. One of the best examples of this is Andrew Parker Bowles, who was known as a “swordsman” back in his day. That’s the euphemism they would use to mean that he f–ked everybody. Back in the 1970s, Andrew PB had an affair/relationship with Princess Anne. There was most likely some overlap between his thing with Anne and his thing with Camilla Shand, who was also dating then-Prince Charles (Anne’s brother). The Windsors hoped that Camilla and Andrew’s marriage would solve two problems. Instead, that marriage largely led to where we are now. Throughout it all, though, Anne and Andrew have remained quite close. He’s actually still close to his ex-wife Queen Camilla as well. Andrew PB is practically royalty at this point. Anyway, Richard Eden decided to churn up this lengthy history in his Mail column this week.
Engulfed by unprecedented crisis, the monarchy is fast discovering how its devotees divide into two camps: fair weather friends… and foul weather friends. And no one better embodies the steadfastness of the second camp than the self- effacing figure who represented Princess Anne at Tuesday’s memorial service for Field Marshal Lord Guthrie at the Guards’ Chapel in London.
While some focused on the likes of Lords Heseltine, Palumbo, Soames and Spencer, others remarked on the presence of the ever unassuming Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, first husband of Queen Camilla – but also one of the first intense loves of the Princess Royal.
APB, as he’s invariably known in Household Cavalry circles, has occasionally represented Anne before. But it’s a role from which he could reasonably now be asked to be excused, given that he’s 86. Yet the bond between them means, I’m told, that he’ll soldier on for as long as he’s able.
The couple’s romance is generally thought to have begun in Ascot week in June 1970 – as might have been scripted, given that the Parker Bowleses were as ardent about horse flesh as the Windsors, to whom they were linked by the friendship between APB’s father, Derek, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. There was no prospect, though, that romance would ever lead to marriage. Parker Bowles was a Catholic, meaning that Anne, then fourth in line to the throne – and thereby bound to the Church of England, of which she would become titular head if ever crowned – could not even consider marrying him.
As it was, within three years, Andrew was married to Camilla and Anne to her first husband, Mark Phillips. When, in 1981, Anne gave birth to her second child, Zara, she made APB her daughter’s godfather – a very public declaration of a friendship which endures to this day.
[From The Daily Mail]
Andrew PB has actually stepped in for his ex-wife Camilla for certain occasions, which amuses me, but I’ve never heard of him stepping in for Anne. That’s… odd. That the queen consort’s ex-husband was representing the king’s sister at the funeral of a mutual friend? Could Anne not get anyone else to represent her? Anyway, given how Anne and Camilla are still so involved in the horse world, they both constantly run into Andrew. It’s so… upper-class, I guess. Different rules for them. Completely different mindset about infidelity, divorce, marriage, sex, everything.
There’s nothing wrong with being friends with exes. In fact it’s actually a good thing.
But, yes, they might not actually really be exes, as the article suggests.
Then again it’s the Fail…
WHEN will these “reporters” start actually reporting?!
They probably were banned of certain relationships, so to keep their impossible love close they might have named them godfathers and godmothers to keep em close and publicly in the family, so no one could ever say anything about the relationship. This is the press asking us between the lines to check godmothers and godfathers of the royals.
Well the king is godfather to Tom Parker-Bowles and Kanga oldest son… And would have made Saville Harry’s godfather hadn’t Diana prevented it. Diana prevented Anne too, so Anne went shooting on Harry’s christening.
She prevented Anne? Because Andrew, who is his godfather, was a so much better choice in retrospective lol
Diana also kept Charles from appointing Armand Hammer (notorious person) as Scoot’s godfather. Although she could not stop him from appointing Van Der Post as Scoot’s godfather. Anne also was very cool towards Diana. And even Scoot. In a Diana documentary there was a clip where she was asked her reaction to William’s birth, she waved it off dismissively and moved on.
Yes, he wanted to make sure camilla was in the family right? Or maybe 🤔
they also had penny knatbull, favorite rosebush of Prince philip marry his godchild so she was “in the family”.
“In the family” is different for them. For them it means better kept secrets, protection from rumours, gossip,having a royal family connection for higher social standing and possibly some family perks $ and behind close doors fun.
I mean she has a husband that could step in for her. But maybe she prefers to spend time with her husband so she sends the ex. Lol, I have no idea. Her son in law wears a red MEGA hat which seems freakier to me. Freaky in a not good way.
What, really?! He wears a maga hat?!
Make britain great again red hat
England, not Britain on his hat. He’s not shy about showing his true feelings.
I don’t understand the concept of sending someone else in your place to such events. Especially sensitive family events like a wedding or funeral. You did not actually celebrate with the couple and you weren’t actually there to say goodbye to that friend who passed.
Oh don’t tell me he is the latest secret weapon! 🤣
He’s been Camilla’s secret weapon all this time, for various purposes.
🤭🤭🤭
Am I the only one who finds him hard on the eyes? Like worse than his ex? Its a marvel they produced an attractive daughter.
Fascinating. Seriously, the way these people are in a family wreath and are still playing games at their age? He’s 86?? Did he announce he was there on her behalf? Did she? I’m surprised any of the aristocracy survived the STDs that they all must have been passing around
Camilla was said to want to marry APB very much and was jealous of Princess Anne’s involvement with him. If APB wanted to marry Anne he could have converted.
Yeah, I was just coming to say the same thing that Tessa did — Andrew was (is?) Catholic, so if Anne had married him, she would have forfeited her place in the line of succession, and, potentially, her allowance at the time through the Civil List. Not that Anne was ever really that invested in the succession, her former husband turned down a title so their children would be commoners (titles are patriarchal only, hers did nothing for them) and her money situation is probably free of bags ‘o cash from Middle Eastern oligarchs and Bond villains. But the Catholic taboo might have been more luminescent when the IRA was still a real threat, which it was, at the time.
I read a story where at a house party in the 70s, a woman asked APB why he hadn’t slept with her as he had slept with all of Camilla’s other friends. Sorry, but this bourgeois American is grossed out. STD alert.
I’ve been told that he and Anne were still on and off for years, while married to others. They may well still be, it’s a strange circle for bed hopping.