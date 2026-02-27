Angelina Jolie’s eldest son dropped ‘Pitt’ from his name, is credited as Maddox Jolie

On her 18th birthday in 2024, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie. That same year, we heard about several of the Jolie-Pitt kids dropping their father’s surname. Vivienne, then under 18, used the name “Vivienne Jolie” in an official capacity, in the playbill of The Outsiders. We also heard that Zahara introduces herself as “Zahara Jolie” at college. All along, I assumed that Angelina Jolie’s two oldest sons, Maddox and Pax, had dropped “Pitt” as well, but probably not formally. Well, it’s becoming more official, I guess. Maddox was an assistant director of Angelina Jolie’s latest film, Couture, and he dropped Brad Pitt’s surname in the film’s credits.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox dropped Pitt from his last name in the credits of his mom’s newest movie.
Maddox, 24, served as an assistant director on Couture, the drama starring Angelina, 50, as an American film director who’s diagnosed with breast cancer just as she arrives in France to make a video for a Paris fashion show.
The film debuted in French movie theaters on Wednesday, Feb. 18, and PEOPLE confirmed Maddox’s name is listed as Maddox Jolie in the end credits. When the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025, production notes for the film provided to journalists showed Maddox’s name was also listed as Maddox Jolie.
It’s a change from his most recent film credit, Maria, the 2024 drama starring Angelina as late opera diva Maria Callas. Maddox worked as a production assistant on the Netflix movie and was credited as Maddox Jolie-Pitt.
PEOPLE reached out to a reps for Angelina but did not immediately hear back.
Jolie shares five other children with ex-husband Brad, 61: Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Maddox is the latest of the siblings to distance himself from the Pitt surname.
[From People]
By the time Vivienne and Knox turn 18 this summer, it would not surprise me at all if all six kids had fully dropped “Pitt” from their names legally, professionally and/or socially. Shiloh seems to be the only one who went the legal route, but who knows? When you’re talking about things like film credits and playbills, it’s also about what name you register with various unions, not to mention banks. Which is why I wonder if all of the kids will end up doing the same thing as Shiloh and legally dropping Pitt. Man, Brad sucks. His kids absolutely loathe him for good reason.
Top 7 stories about the Jolie-Pitt children dropping ‘Pitt’ as a last name
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children have systematically dropped ‘Pitt’ from their last names and are going by Jolie, both informally and legally. Get the top 7 stories about this when you subscribe to our mailing list!
– Katie at Celebitchy
Thank you!
You have successfully joined our subscriber list.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** Tokyo, JAPAN – Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the premiere of the feature film ‘Maleficent: Powers of Darkness / Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ at the Roppongi Hills Arena. Tokyo.
Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 3 OCTOBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children, attends the “Maria” premiere at Alice Tully Hall during the New York Film Festival. The family arrived in style for the highly anticipated screening in NYC.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children, attends the “Maria” premiere at Alice Tully Hall during the New York Film Festival. The family arrived in style for the highly anticipated screening in NYC.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children, attends the “Maria” premiere at Alice Tully Hall during the New York Film Festival. The family arrived in style for the highly anticipated screening in NYC.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie and her children were spotted attending the after-party for the New York Film Festival premiere of “Maria”. The family made a stylish appearance as they celebrated the film’s debut. Pax could be seen with what appeared to be a black brace supporting his right arm followign his recent bike accident.
Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie
BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie and her children were spotted attending the after-party for the New York Film Festival premiere of “Maria”. The family made a stylish appearance as they celebrated the film’s debut. Pax could be seen with what appeared to be a black brace supporting his right arm followign his recent bike accident.
Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie
BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie attends the “Maria” Premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 29 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Angelina Jolie was spotted in Paris during the filming of her upcoming movie ‘Stitches’, radiating beauty as she shot scenes in a wig store and the courtyard of a hospital. Her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt accompanied her on set and appeared to be keeping his energy levels up with a Red Bull!
Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Angelina Jolie was spotted in Paris during the filming of her upcoming movie ‘Stitches’, radiating beauty as she shot scenes in a wig store and the courtyard of a hospital. Her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt accompanied her on set and appeared to be keeping his energy levels up with a Red Bull!
Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina is a great mother to her children. The children are fortunate to have her as their mom.
It angers me how the media are on Pitt’s side and do his dirty work for him. The amount of hate Angelina gets in the comment sections is disgusting. All she did was protect her children from an abusive husband and father.. yet she’s the bad guy?
Years ago Brad would talk about wanting children. But it is more than just having a family it is being a supportive and caring and loving parent and a lifetime responsibility . Brad never seemed to get that. He was neglectful and abusive to them.
And a drunk and pothead!
Let it be known. They don’t want that man’s last name. At all.
Good for him. It’s amazing that there are so many people who still believe that Brad is a good guy and that Angelina is the problem. You only have to look at the comments under that People magazine article.
Brad pays some people a lot to make it look like this. Some of these posts are the gleeful creations of bots.
Agree eva. Lots of those accounts were just created. Bots.
This is the only comment section I read. I just don’t put myself through that on other sites or publications.
And good for the Jolie kids. I wish I had thought of doing that myself. I didn’t know it was possible when I was 18.
I think Shiloh went the legal route because she’s the one who he had the biggest fixation on. All the tabloid stories about “the kids” revolved around her. I think she wanted to send a very loud public message that can’t be disputed by dropping his name legally. And I can see the twins doing the same down the road.
It’s always been obvious that BP cared more about his biological kids than about the adopted ones.
Which says a lot about his mindset.
Sigh.. well at least Brad has the good sense not to make public comments about this. I don’t think it will end well for him. Dude, do some work on yourself and then go sincerely apologize and be a better person. They’re probably done with you but at least give them a sincere apology.
Apologies aren’t his style. He doesn’t care about his children, only about the benefits that come from having them. He built his image on their presence in his life. An exemplary partner and father. Part of a power couple with one of the most beautiful and popular actresses in the world. Some people are still mourning Brangelina to this day.
I really just love how close all the kids seem to be with each other. The picture of Maddox and Zahara holding hands made my heart grow a size or two. Angelina really did a remarkable job raising them and yes, I’m giving all the credit to her.
I hope she writes a parenting book some day. I would love her tips on creating close relationships like she has with her kids and the kids have with each other.
I’m sure that they’re exceptions to every rule but the way these now adult offspring renounce their father at every opportunity speaks volumes. Pitt’s claims of parental alienation are so ludicrous at this point, any seasoned spokesperson would surely tell him just to STFU and move on. What a nightmare he must be.
Aw that picture of Maddox holding his sister’s hand is adorable. And yea, Brad sucks, cue the Inez stories
Love how close the kids seem. I also read on twitter that the appeal court agreed with that her communications can be protected under attorney/client privilege. Good for her. It’s sad she has to continue fighting like this but at least good support system behind her.