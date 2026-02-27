Angelina Jolie’s eldest son dropped ‘Pitt’ from his name, is credited as Maddox Jolie

On her 18th birthday in 2024, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie. That same year, we heard about several of the Jolie-Pitt kids dropping their father’s surname. Vivienne, then under 18, used the name “Vivienne Jolie” in an official capacity, in the playbill of The Outsiders. We also heard that Zahara introduces herself as “Zahara Jolie” at college. All along, I assumed that Angelina Jolie’s two oldest sons, Maddox and Pax, had dropped “Pitt” as well, but probably not formally. Well, it’s becoming more official, I guess. Maddox was an assistant director of Angelina Jolie’s latest film, Couture, and he dropped Brad Pitt’s surname in the film’s credits.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox dropped Pitt from his last name in the credits of his mom’s newest movie. Maddox, 24, served as an assistant director on Couture, the drama starring Angelina, 50, as an American film director who’s diagnosed with breast cancer just as she arrives in France to make a video for a Paris fashion show. The film debuted in French movie theaters on Wednesday, Feb. 18, and PEOPLE confirmed Maddox’s name is listed as Maddox Jolie in the end credits. When the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025, production notes for the film provided to journalists showed Maddox’s name was also listed as Maddox Jolie. It’s a change from his most recent film credit, Maria, the 2024 drama starring Angelina as late opera diva Maria Callas. Maddox worked as a production assistant on the Netflix movie and was credited as Maddox Jolie-Pitt. PEOPLE reached out to a reps for Angelina but did not immediately hear back. Jolie shares five other children with ex-husband Brad, 61: Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Maddox is the latest of the siblings to distance himself from the Pitt surname.

By the time Vivienne and Knox turn 18 this summer, it would not surprise me at all if all six kids had fully dropped “Pitt” from their names legally, professionally and/or socially. Shiloh seems to be the only one who went the legal route, but who knows? When you’re talking about things like film credits and playbills, it’s also about what name you register with various unions, not to mention banks. Which is why I wonder if all of the kids will end up doing the same thing as Shiloh and legally dropping Pitt. Man, Brad sucks. His kids absolutely loathe him for good reason.





