Savannah Guthrie visited the Today studio and plans to return: ‘I still have hope’

It’s now been more than a month since Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, mysteriously went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The investigation has been all over the place, but the Pima County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are still investigating it as a kidnapping. Thanks to retrieved doorbell camera footage, an armed and masked man who is around 5’9”-5’10” with an average build has been identified as a person of interest. Suspects have been detained and DNA recovered from disposable gloves has been tested, but as far as we know, they have no leads. Last week, the Guthrie family announced a $1 million reward for any information that would lead to Nancy’s recovery.

Over the last month, there’s been a lot of chatter about whether Savannah would continue working at Today, even if Nancy was found alive. On Thursday, Savannah put all of those rumors to rest. She returned to the Today studio to visit her coworkers off camera and thank them for their prayers and support. People also has the insider detail that she also announced that she’d be back to work at some point, although she didn’t have a concrete timeline.

PEOPLE has learned that Savannah thanked the entire staff and crew for all of their love, prayers and support and for “caring about my mom as much as I do.” Savannah said in part, “I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me. And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be. I’m holding onto my faith. I still believe. And as my mom would say, ‘where else would I go?’” Savannah added: “I have every intention of coming back. I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And, I would like to try.” PEOPLE has also learned that Savannah’s friend and colleague Dylan Dreyer then led a “beautiful” group prayer for everyone, which began, “We’re here holding hands as a family, in a place where we don’t understand why this is happening…. It is not too bold to ask God for the biggest miracles every day.” Before she left, Savannah hugged everyone in the studio. A Today spokesperson previously confirmed Savannah’s visit to 1A, saying in a statement that the beloved anchor “stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her Today colleagues.” The spokesperson also noted that Savannah “plans to return to the show on air,” though she currently “remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.” Shortly after the visit, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones began their fourth hour show, Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, and reflected on the emotional reunion. “Let’s just get right into it, full disclosure, we’ve had a powerful morning this morning,” Jones shared with viewers. “Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock in Studio 1A,” Bush Hager said, getting audibly choked up. “We got to see her this morning and in her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in this room, the crew.” “She said that she has the intention to return to the show even though it feels like the hardest thing to do. It’s also her home and where she feels so loved,” Bush Hager added. “And she is beyond loved here. So we’re happy she’s home. I don’t know when she’s actually returning to the show. But she was here and that felt so good to get to hug her.”

I’m not surprised that Savannah is planning on returning to the Today show. I don’t want to look too deeply into her visit or announcement about returning and what that means for the Nancy Guthrie case and Nancy’s ultimate recovery, though. I think Savannah made an appearance simply because she’s been out of the office for over a month and wanted to touch base with her work family. I can only imagine how emotional her visit was, but it sounds like her colleagues really showed up for her. I’m sure everyone was glad to see her and show their support in person. Whenever Savannah decides to return, I hope she’s able to do it on her own terms. It’s truly wild just how chaotic and messy the investigation has become. I’m hoping and praying that the Guthrie family gets a positive resolution.