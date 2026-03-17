Mail: Princess Kate purposefully opted not to send herself a Mother’s Day message

This past Sunday was the UK’s Mothering Sunday, aka Mother’s Day. On Mother’s Day here in America, it’s quite common for men to post messages and send gifts, cards and flowers to the mothers they are closest to – wives, mothers and sisters. Well, Prince William made a point of only posting a photo of himself and his mother, Princess Diana, on the holiday. He did not publicly mention his wife and mother of his three children online whatsoever. He actually hasn’t posted a Mother’s Day message to Kate in several years. He didn’t even post a message to her in 2024, which is when Kensington Palace posted that crazy edited image of Kate when she’d been missing for months. Well, please enjoy how the Daily Mail tried to justify William’s cold-shoulder for his wife: “Kate lets Diana take the spotlight: Princess skips Mother’s Day post after emotional cancer message and Photoshop furore.”

The Princess of Wales opted not to post a Mother’s Day message after the Prince of Wales’s emotional tribute to Diana yesterday. Ahead of what would have been the late Princess of Wales’s 65th birthday, William, 43, shared a single, never-before-seen photograph of his mother to mark the holiday. Neither William nor Kate followed this up with a separate picture of the Waleses’ family as the future queen broke her annual Mothering Sunday tradition. Last year, Kate celebrated the healing power of ‘Mother Nature’ in a moving clip after the furore surrounding a digitally altered snap of her and her three children in 2024. Instead, a photograph of Diana sitting in a field of flowers with a two-year-old Prince William was the only message posted on the prince and princess’s official social media profiles yesterday. The picture is from the Prince’s private family collection and has not been shown to the public before. The caption was especially moving as William chose to dedicate it to Diana, as well as those who may have lost their mothers in a personal message tinged with sadness. William, who was 15 when Diana died, wrote: ‘Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W.’ However, there was no message for Kate this year, as it appeared the royal couple wanted to keep the focus on Diana ahead of her milestone birth anniversary on July 1.

[From The Daily Mail]

“The Princess of Wales opted not to post a Mother’s Day message…” She’s not the one who is supposed to post a message! She’s the mother! She’s the one who should be honored and praised on Mother’s Day! This is not a difficult concept to grasp. William is the one who should have posted a message to Kate, not Kate posting a message honoring herself on Mother’s Day. Only the ugliest, most hateful men will repeatedly refuse to wish their baby-mothers a happy Mother’s Day, much less their CURRENT WIFE. Also: notice that Kate wasn’t even allowed to post a message about HER mother. What a mess. Did the crisis manager take the week off or something?