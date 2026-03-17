Mail: Princess Kate purposefully opted not to send herself a Mother’s Day message

This past Sunday was the UK’s Mothering Sunday, aka Mother’s Day. On Mother’s Day here in America, it’s quite common for men to post messages and send gifts, cards and flowers to the mothers they are closest to – wives, mothers and sisters. Well, Prince William made a point of only posting a photo of himself and his mother, Princess Diana, on the holiday. He did not publicly mention his wife and mother of his three children online whatsoever. He actually hasn’t posted a Mother’s Day message to Kate in several years. He didn’t even post a message to her in 2024, which is when Kensington Palace posted that crazy edited image of Kate when she’d been missing for months. Well, please enjoy how the Daily Mail tried to justify William’s cold-shoulder for his wife: “Kate lets Diana take the spotlight: Princess skips Mother’s Day post after emotional cancer message and Photoshop furore.”
The Princess of Wales opted not to post a Mother’s Day message after the Prince of Wales’s emotional tribute to Diana yesterday. Ahead of what would have been the late Princess of Wales’s 65th birthday, William, 43, shared a single, never-before-seen photograph of his mother to mark the holiday.
Neither William nor Kate followed this up with a separate picture of the Waleses’ family as the future queen broke her annual Mothering Sunday tradition.
Last year, Kate celebrated the healing power of ‘Mother Nature’ in a moving clip after the furore surrounding a digitally altered snap of her and her three children in 2024.
Instead, a photograph of Diana sitting in a field of flowers with a two-year-old Prince William was the only message posted on the prince and princess’s official social media profiles yesterday. The picture is from the Prince’s private family collection and has not been shown to the public before. The caption was especially moving as William chose to dedicate it to Diana, as well as those who may have lost their mothers in a personal message tinged with sadness. William, who was 15 when Diana died, wrote: ‘Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W.’
However, there was no message for Kate this year, as it appeared the royal couple wanted to keep the focus on Diana ahead of her milestone birth anniversary on July 1.
“The Princess of Wales opted not to post a Mother’s Day message…” She’s not the one who is supposed to post a message! She’s the mother! She’s the one who should be honored and praised on Mother’s Day! This is not a difficult concept to grasp. William is the one who should have posted a message to Kate, not Kate posting a message honoring herself on Mother’s Day. Only the ugliest, most hateful men will repeatedly refuse to wish their baby-mothers a happy Mother’s Day, much less their CURRENT WIFE. Also: notice that Kate wasn’t even allowed to post a message about HER mother. What a mess. Did the crisis manager take the week off or something?
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace, Avalon Red. Screencap courtesy of AppleTV+.
LOL at Carole sharing their Insta with Diana, as if the two women were remotely comparable on any level. Someone made a wise call there, and it would likely have been bumped all the way up to Willy, but Kate will not have been happy.
Yeah the whole it’s about your mother’s focus, and no one in the UK actually tells their wives Happy Mother’s Day would go a lot further if Kate had posted something for Carole as well.
“However, there was no message for Kate this year, as it appeared the royal couple wanted to keep the focus on Diana ahead of her milestone birth anniversary on July 1.”
I don’t understand the connection here? You can’t post Happy Mother’s Day to your wife, because of your mother’s birthday three and a half months later? This seems like a preposterous excuse, but part of me wonders if they really view things like that? They’re always complaining about being overshadowed, do they really believe that a social media post in March will overshadow a July 1st birthday? And is that why he didn’t have KP wish her happy birthday in January?
I’m sure it’s just his passive aggressive way of embarrassing and blanking his wife as punishment for who knows, but it did make me wonder.
Also it sounds like Kaiser is saying Scooter DID post messages to Keen up until a few years ago. So that makes it doubly assholish and against what people were saying yesterday about the UK Mother’s Day not celebrating the mother of your children.
I hope we get to find out what’s really going on between them soon. Enough with the passive aggressive blanking of Kate online while he scowls and ignores her in person. Imagine being so desperate and pathetic that you’d put up with all of his raging, vile behavior just to stay married to that POS.
They absolutely did post about Kate.
How is it a ‘milestone birthday anniversary’ when that person is no longer alive? That’s just weird. And really stretching. And is 65 a milestone? 60 is, 70 is, but 65? 🤷♀️ And as Dee(2) says, three & a half months from now! These people are weirdos, I swear. And Mother’s Day is always going to be ahead of someone’s birthday, or after. 🤦♀️
It doesn’t make sense. It sounds like a lame excuse.
And trying to somehow connect this to what *would* be Diana’s 65th birthday? So pathetic.
I think we can believe that the press has already put in a request for KP to post a tribute for Diana’s birthday in July.
And calling it a milestone birthday? Oh, Lordy, is William amping himself up for the year of Diana? Is this just the beginning of a deluge of “sweet nods”?
Can a competent adult please intervene. These two are absolutely insufferable and incompetent.
Couldn’t agree more.
However, the very real worry now is: firstly, the bulletproof sunshine hire – what’s happened there ? And Carol M back at the top of the tree again it would seem, arriving last week at Cheltenham Races arm in arm with Zara Tindall – what’s happened there?
Bizarre
Kate not allowed to post on her own mother because she’d be stealing his thunder. Such a weak king to be.
Why would william praise his part time roommate anyway? He couldn’t even wear a ring for her after their wedding.
I’m not here to defend William, he’s awful, but he’s never worn a ring ever. He doesn’t like rings, it’s fine
But the narrative we got when he married wasn’t that he didn’t like rings (I don’t think), it was that royal men didn’t wear wedding bands. Something that was easily proven to be a lie by Chuckles wearing a ring for both his marriages, and later, Harry.
I can’t remember if that was the narrative when they got married, but that was certainly what was pushed after Harry started wearing one – that HARRY was the outlier, not William for wearing a wedding band (clearly people noticed.) But when it was pointed out that Charles also did, the Wales fans just kind of shrugged.
Charles, Philip and Edward all wore wedding bands, but not on the ring finger.
William could easily have said he will get a band for the ceremony but doesn’t like wearing them generally. Instead he had to put out a lie about royal men not wearing wedding bands, which every other married man in that family proved otherwise.
He has always been putting the least amount of energy in that relationship from day one.
Carole Should have. Been sent happy mother’s day wishes from keen
They are always scrambling to explain themselves through every blunder and brain dead move they make it’s rather pathetic that they never seem to understand what they are doing wrong.. Mother’s Day post should be easy pr but leave it to WanK to get a “Kill Notification” for one and then completely fumble the assignment by acting like Waity doesn’t deserve recognition on all future “Mothering Sundays” .. it’s a social media post not an academic thesis it takes literally seconds to do, it shouldn’t be such a challenge to get right.
Totally agree, it’s not like an academic thesis that you need to explain and validate and pontificate on. But they are like: huh you all were such assholes about our frankenphoto, now we are not posting for mothers day AT ALL! *leaving the room in a huff*
Don’t these people have a Comms team?
Have seen evidence so far of the misterious ballbuster steel magnolia crisis manager’s work at all? Because to me it seems business as usual from KP comms. It’s either she has never started, Peg doesn’t listen or she is bad at this.
Messy. Over-explaining does not help.
It really does seem like they have gotten even worse at PR since the arrival of Bulletproof Sunshine. I really did not think that was possible.
I’m sure I saw some derangers pushing the same narrative. So did the DM get this from them or the did the derangers get it from the DM? It’s most ridiculous. You have to wonder if Kate is still being punished for that fake photo.
this article is shady, right? Because its so nonsensical that it has to be shade.
first – Diana will always steal the spotlight, even 30 years after her death. Even if there had been a message to Kate, the Diana post STILL would have taken precedence for the public because its DIANA. and the DM knows that.
Second – its bringing up Kate’s stupid mother nature video from last year as well as the “digitally altered” photo from two years ago. And that’s intentional.
Third – William didn’t post a message to Kate because he did not want to, full stop. He certainly could have made two separate posts, or done something similar to what Charles and Camilla did. But alas, he did not.
I guess they think people are stupid because the whole fake photo mess was in fact William taking and posting a picture of Kate and the kids for Mother’s Day, which turned out to be so fake Reuters issued a kill order.
So yes William has posted about Kate for Mother’s Day in the past.
So Can’t did not send herself a Happy Mothers Day message and she is being praised for not doing so? WTF!! They have lost the plot for sure either way this absolute nonsense!
Well, it’s easier to praise them for not doing something then anything else. After they are done blaming it on Diana, they will figure out how to blame H and M for Peg’s rudeness.
Lol Susan Collins! Exactly. Can you picture that meeting with the Editor in Chief asking: “how can we incorporate praise in this? And insinuate that Kate could take Diana’s shine if she weren’t such a team player? “
LOL! This is exactly it!
I think this proves that things are REALLY bad between Will and Kate. If you have to over explain the situation then it shows how bad this looks. He could have done a photo of him with Diana, Kate with the kids and Carole, easy. Plus this shows that Kate posts the Mother’s Day messages, not Will. How sad.
If the goal was to pull focus from Andrew, a cute post from the kids to Kate, right after William’s picture of Diana, would have done it as effectively or more so (because seems less manipulative than clout chasing Diana). Heck, why not another vapid tribute to Mother Naycha like Kate did last year?
Completely ignoring Kate was a choice. Whose choice? KP’s comms team and crisis manager can’t have thought that completely ignoring Kate was a good idea. This really feels like Willy overruled Kate and his people with common sense.
We all know the staff do these anyway so posting a photo of Kate and then adding the kids initials would be very easy to do.
Clearly Kate doesn’t have access to the social media accounts anymore.
I doubt KP has anyone working there that is thinking about the overall royal brand in that way, they will just post whatever William tells them to post. I don’t think there’s a whiteboard somewhere with a strategic overview for the next year and rolling out important projects or looking ahead to specific dates. That would be giving them way too much credit!
So why didn’t Kate post a message for her own mother? And Kate is still a mother who gave Willy 3 kids. DM making excuses for them lol
And they post for Willy every year. Funny!
the fact that William couldn’t even stomach making a social post for Kate says A LOT. That’s something you tell a intern to do and he couldn’t even do that to keep up appearances. They’ll stay legally married but yeah, they’re married in name only. William is not even meeting the bare minimum anymore. I don’t know if they would’ve formally separated/divorced if not for Kate’s….medical issue, but I think they would’ve been operating as a fully separated couple and I’m sure W wants back to that asap.
The funny thing is that from a purely media strategy point of view, the fact that UK mother’s day is in March should spell opportunity for the Wales: they wouldn’t be competing with the Sussexes for views and inviting direct comparisons. It should be a slam dunk!
Two countries divided by a common language, No reason for William to post a message to Kate, Kate is not his mother, Diana was. It’s different when the children are small but now they are all old enough to do something for their own mother on Mother’s day. Wonder what they did. A painting, perhaps a bunch of flowers from the garden.
Okay, so post a message from the children to Kate. KP posted the message to Diana (nobody thinks William did it from his cellphone). So surely KP can come up with a cute picture of the children and sign it with the children’s initials.
The fact that nobody in KP thought to honor Kate with something from her children says that either their Comms team is just terrible (please, stop already with the fantasy about the children giving her daffodils from the garden), or William said “no”.
Here’s the problem with that, they have literally posted stuff ” from the children” before on the Kensington Palace account. So even if people want to stick with the idea that he wouldn’t do something for his wife ( even though they have in the past), why not a post from their kids to their mom, engineered by their dad?
The bottom line is this, they didn’t post anything because he told them not to. He did not want to acknowledge her for Mother’s Day, like he didn’t acknowledge her for her birthday, like he doesn’t like her to touch him in public, like he wouldn’t even be bothered to accept the drink she made for him. He doesn’t like her, at this point I think he can barely stand the sight of her. All this explaining after the fact just puts a larger spotlight on a dysfunction that is their marriage.
And yet KP posts something for Father’s Day each year, and its usually directed at William. (sometimes Charles and Michael but not always.)
And as others have said the social media account HAS posted messages for Kate before.
So this year was just because he did not want anything for her on the account. he didn’t even have to do it himself, he could have told a staffer to make something up. But nope.
They even posted letters to granny Diana one year so it’s not like they could not post a message to their mother. George is around 13 and he knows how to use IG.
Kate doesn’t is cut off from the social media accounts which has been made obvious from this and the lack of birthday message.
So William actively resents and hates Kate because she is preventing an official separation and eventual divorce? Where is Kate’s self-respect? If she really wants to follow in Diana’s footsteps, as Willie seems to want to follow in Charles’s, then divorce, and get your big settlement. She will always be the mother of the future king, and like Diana, keep the Princess of Wales title. You either have to be gormless or very self-disciplined to continue taking such humiliating treatment in public.
She wants to be Queen. She has chased this for decades and has been a doormat to achieve this end goal for a long time. She wants the title and the jewelry. You are correct that people who have self respect would say this isn’t worth it and walk away from this kind of piss poor treatment. They probably don’t live together and she interacts with him during these events – otherwise she just has to wait. And do the school run.
@Side Eye
Exactly!
William treated Kate like trash for most of the decade, and she continued to follow him around. The entire Middleton family was following him. That was their goal – to catch William at all costs. It was written somewhere that Carole initially set both daughters on a hunt for aristocrats, with William as the target, but Pippa wasn’t that desperate, and only the fatuous / Inane Kate, eagerly and gleefully showing her bare bottom, was left on the battlefield.
I remember someone describing William humiliating her publicly; no sane person would tolerate that, but I can already hear Carole saying – you have to endure for the crown. We have to have it.
Kate followed William to a garden party, and he chased her away like a stray dog, while she continued to follow him at a distance, standing in the distance. Everyone saw it and felt uncomfortable. Finally, William nodded to her and sent her out to get drinks for all his friends, and and obediently carried out the order.
The nicknames “doormat” and “mattress” speak for themselves. William got so drunk the day before the wedding that he was still drunk on the wedding day. He locked himself in the church hall and refused to come out. It was Harry who finally got him back on his feet with strong coffee and persuasion, and he finally got married.
So what can you expect?
It wasn’t even a marriage of convenience, where people often have lovers on the side but respect each other and live as partners/friends. He despised her long before the wedding, and it’s no wonder, since she allowed herself to be treated this way.
@Tamsin, SideEye & Black Elderberry – there’s one more ingredient here not to be overlooked that also explains KM’s behaviour: a ruthless determination to thwart William’s plans every which way.
I’ve always sensed she’d play a spoiler up to and including cutting off her nose to spite her face, if it thwarted whatever W was up to. I really do think that’s her game!
Two words: Isabella Linton. I mean. If you look at the whole Harry – William – Meghan – Kate saga through the Emerald Fennel prism, the Saltburn angle kind of jumps out at you. I mean. Emerald did seize on the Saltburn subplot of Wuthering Heights, to great effect. They tried to brand Meghan as the inter loping rough trade outsider, but it seems increasingly like, all along, it was Kate.
But in the book, Isabella Linton realized how terrible Heathcliff was after just one month, and left him to raise their child far away from Heathcliff. At least, according the podcast I just listened to by one of The Rest is History presenters. (I read the book ages ago and sort of hated the new movie.)
They protest too much, methinks.
This is actually getting kind of hilarious. Just move on and let people forget that William was too boorish or petulant to post even the most basic message for Kate on Mothering Sunday.
I love how the photo William posted of Diana and himself is one that was taken before Harry ever existed lol. Life was good then, wasn’t it William?
Is it actually before Harry existed, or just after Harry was born? Because that hairstyle is the exact same one that Diana had on the steps of the hospital holding Harry, and I read online that this “new” photo was part of a photoshoot that the entire Wales family had participated in.
This was an own goal photo, in any event, because it does not show William being “loving” to his mother, but actually pulling away, turning away from her and appearing to be in the midst of one of his toddler tantrums.
Neither nor. It’s summer 1984 and Diana is pregnant with Harry. So somehow Harry is in the picture.
I thought it would be because she doesn’t like grand gestures…except Easter gifts.
Maybe I’m too cynical, but I think PW wants to remind people he is Diana’s son because he’s hoping some of her fairy dust will rub off on him – he badly needs it.
No doubt he’ll be back to calling her paranoid / neurotic before long.
Here you go, another beautiful Frankenfoto. I’ve written before that 90% of the WK photos are collages. Not retouching, but creating “photos” from other elements. Photos that don’t actually exist, because they’re just images stitched together from separate elements. Therefore, when the press agency announced an audit of all photographic documentation received from the palace, William announced that he was no longer sending photos to agencies and would only be sharing them on social media.
I’m writing about this because this family photo on the grass is another photo, like the one for Mother’s Day.
First of all, the meadow and Kate weren’t there. They were added.
It looks like somewhere—who knows where—a photo of William with the children was taken, then George was cropped out and moved further to the right, and Kate was inserted into the gap. Her hand on George’s waist is also composited, as is the entire meadow and those mechanical blades of grass in the foreground. The photo on the tree is also assembled, but for a layman it is not as visible as the meadow, so I omit it.