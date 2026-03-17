Prince William doesn’t drink any kind of coffee, that’s why he refused Kate’s cappuccino

Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales wandered around London’s Borough Market and play-acted “working real jobs.” Kate climbed a ladder at a brewery, William grimaced at some desserts and they were both extremely keen to look “in touch with the peasants.” As many noted on social media, these kinds of appearances from William and Kate often come across as patronizing, like they’re treating regular people who work for a living as zoo animals with charming “jobs.” Well, William and Kate’s Busy Thursday outing also made headlines because William refused to even sip the cappuccino his wife made for him. Kate was doing a skit at a coffee booth, and she was taught how to make a cappuccino. She announced, “William, I made you a coffee!” He asked her if it was decaf, then told her to sell it. Well, GB News’ Cameron Walker has some exclusive insight into that rude moment:
The Prince and Princess of Wales made an unannounced visit to Borough Market in London on Thursday, supporting local businesses and the best of British food. An award-winning family cheesemakers was the first stop, where Prince William joked about “stinking bishop” and helped the owner cut wedges of British cheddar to sell on his stall.
Next, Prince William and Catherine visited Change Please, a coffee stall that supports people experiencing homelessness through barista training. Last year, The Prince’s Homewards programme provided funding to the organisation to run an employability scheme in Northern Ireland. At the stall, Catherine was shown how to make the perfect cappuccino – preparing the espresso shot and steaming the milk.
She was so pleased with her creation, that she offered it to her husband.
“William, I made you a coffee,” she said.
“Is it decaf?” Prince William replied, adding: “It looks well made. They can sell it.”
To be clear, the declined coffee offer wasn’t a snub; the royal couple laughed about it.
In fact, the future King is no longer a coffee drinker. He previously told a podcast: “If I drink coffee, I get completely bananas…caffeine gets me really agitated.”
During a visit to Cornwall in 2022, Prince William revealed he used to drink two of three cups a day, especially when tired from parenting duties. Nowadays, I understand he prefers a cup of great British tea. Who can blame him?
[From GB News]
This all may be true – that William no longer drinks coffee, that the caffeine was making him too agitated, etc. But I’m still struck by the fact that William refuses to just do something small out of politeness or to have a cute moment with his wife. I don’t drink cappuccinos either, but if tons of people were photographing me at a public event and I was offered an already-made cappuccino, I would accept it and take a few small sips for the cameras. William is just so surly and self-involved, it would never occur to him to accept a drink he doesn’t like to be polite. Of course, that time that a hospital worker made cupcakes for William, he insulted her efforts to her face. He’s just a horribly rude man.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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.The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Borough Market .They visited a coffee shall. Kate made a Cappuccino for William.,Image: 1082292082, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards/Avalon
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.The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Borough Market .They visited a coffee shall. Kate made a Cappuccino for William.,Image: 1082292115, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William visit the Fabal Beerhall at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London, Thursday, March 12, 2026.,Image: 1082306483, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William draft beer as they visit the Southwark Brewing Company at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London, Thursday, March 12, 2026.,Image: 1082307518, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with crew members during their visit to the RNLI Tower Station on March 12, 2026 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to hear about their work saving lives on the River Thames, as the charity celebrates 25 years of RNLI Lifeguards.,Image: 1082384920, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Catherine, Princess of Wales has a cup of tea with crew members during her visit to the RNLI Tower Station on March 12, 2026 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to hear about their work saving lives on the River Thames, as the charity celebrates 25 years of RNLI Lifeguards.,Image: 1082385268, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with crew members during their visit to the RNLI Tower Station on March 12, 2026 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to hear about their work saving lives on the River Thames, as the charity celebrates 25 years of RNLI Lifeguards.,Image: 1082385452, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to the RNLI Tower Station on March 12, 2026 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to hear about their work saving lives on the River Thames, as the charity celebrates 25 years of RNLI Lifeguards.,Image: 1082385868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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12/03/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the traders at Borough Market. The Prince and Princess met the Trethowan Brothers, cheesemakers, Change Please, providing barista training to people experiencing homelessness, and Humble Crumble, the London dessert business.,Image: 1082627070, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales taste honey as they visit the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Mar 2026
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Southwark Brewing Company at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Mar 2026
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
“especially tired from parenting duties.” Sure Jan!
We honestly dont know what kind of Dad he is but I will never forget the first time I started side eyeing William. It was him holding George as they are talking a million pics for the first photo call outside the hospital. Kate was beside William and he told her ‘Stand up Straight ‘ you had to be paying attention to catch it. So rude,so controlling, in front of the world’s press after your wife just had bady. I believe that portion has been thoroughly SCRUBBED from the Internet.
Ohhh… I did NOT know that. What a bleep.
One’s completely rude and on the other side, wouldn’t his wife know very well that he doesnt drink coffee not to offer him any – because she would already know he wouldn’t take it???
These 2 married strangers are triggering.
The school run must mean literally they run to school.
LMAO. Yep! That must be it. lol
@Brassy, 🤣🤣
Also, I am dying at, “These 2 married strangers are triggering.” Many thanks for the laughs!
Lies, lies, lie, yeah. They’re gonna get ya’. If he doesn’t drink any kind of coffee, wouldn’t he just have said “you know I don’t drink coffee anymore” instead of asking if it was decaf. And (in their we’re a loving couple narrative) wouldn’t Keen know he doesn’t drink any kind of coffee?
They are just making people keep wondering and talking about their stupid lies and behavior. Everyone had moved on and forgotten about the stupid cappuccino but now people will be rehashing it. Is there anything they won’t f-up?
Exactly. Kate could have made the cappuccino and then said “Will doesn’t drink coffee anymore so we should just sell it” The whole interaction was just rude and weird.
You know I think Kate at this point just baits her man child husband into these reactions. She wants him exposed, he is clearly very easily triggered and Kate is racking up some unpleasant behaviour on record for when the divorce day comes.
ITA @Neeve – This isn’t the first time she’s “subtly” tried to wind him up in public. There’s the whole trying to pat his bum or hold his hand knowing full well he doesn’t like it. Then there was the incident with the photographer on Sandringham when William was calming down and then she just had to say something so he started ranting at the photographer again.
I’ve believed this for a long time that if there is a way for Kate to get rid of William and rule in his place (at least until George is ready) she (and her mother) will find it.
@LauraD — For all her faults (and remember M herself was forgiving) this is a much more interesting take on Kate. And he’s a perfect target to wind up: dim, conceited, and easily triggered.
@Neeve – you could be right. In any case, the explanation given today makes him sound nicer than the way it sounded yesterday. Here he actually compliments her: “It looks well made. They can sell it.”
Jobbo has said that Kate gives as good as she gets so that is possible.
The early days of engagements was always placing them in some competition and they could safely snipe at each under the guise of competing.
She either didn’t know he doesn’t drink coffee anymore or she forgot because they no longer live together.
They tell on themselves like crazy.
Don’t they? It’s interesting that the beverage they are choosing to complain and explain about is the coffee, and not Kate’s pointed barb on the same day about his alcohol consumption.
More spin about the keens.
I enjoy the fact that they keep having to dig themselves out of the holes they dig. Next we will hear an excuse for why Kate had no idea that the angry one does not drink coffee anymore. It’s so funny when they try to explain one thing only to cause another gaff that must be explained anymore. Comedy gold these two (except for the fact that they are being paid to be lazy losers).
Yes, in their desperate attempts to try to portray themselves as a regular married couple, they show that they don’t have much contact at all. I’m sure he thinks he’s being funny but if that’s the case and they know each other so well then why doesn’t she have a good snarky response? Every day, the Forest Lodge move looks more like a way to keep their separate lives a secret.
Once again a simple assignment and WanK are explaining Peggy’s “brain dead” behavior towards his wife.. a simple “thank you” to the offer of coffee ☕️ would have been a better pr move, he could have pretended to take a sip and left with no issues. He can’t even act like a decent human being towards her for a few hours one day a week (the new work schedule). Now we get the rota who have all the excuses which are even more ridiculous and pathetic.
It’s kinda fun though to watch them try to explain yet again that William’s not really a boorish oaf & that Kate’s really an attentive loving wife and that they are so totally in love and really do live together despite all evidence to the contrary.
So someone saw what an ass he was being and decided it must be explained away. Too bad the explanation doesn’t explain away the complete ass that he was to her. Nice try.
They’re explaining way too much. This is why William didn’t drink Kate’s coffee. This is why William didn’t post a photo for Mother’s Day. It’s doing too much. Making it more noticeable.
Exactly!!
Well maybe he didn’t have the royal taster by his side making sure it was safe?
This is a stupid explanation, and tells me that they’re aware that people notice how unnecessarily rude he was to his wife. And probably more worrying for KP more people are noticing he’s kind of always a jerk to her right?
This isn’t a case of a vegetarian being offered a BLT, he could have put the cup to his mouth and not even taken a swallow and said it was too hot or anything else. The simple fact is that he refuses to even pretend for her. I would pretend for a coworker I didn’t like, during a team building event or conference, let alone my spouse.
As for these types of events it does come across as very Marie Antoinette at Petit Trianon, but it doesn’t have to. If they didn’t make huge events out of two adults in their mid-40s making coffee, kicking a ball, flipping pancakes, and wrapping presents and just had them spend 2 hours working non-stop filling boxes, serving food, opening packages to be dispersed, they can still take photos and they wouldn’t come across as them playing at being regular people.
Because neither will do that. Wasn’t it NYC when unable rolled her eyes at being asked to do anything other than a photo op? I think from memory it was wrapping gifts? She literally rolled her eyes at being asked to participate in the activity other than a photo op.
Yes, I think it was at an event with Mayor De Blasio’s wife.
Tea also contains caffeine so if he can drink cups of tea he can certainly take one sip of coffee so as not embarrass his wife.
Ooh, so apparently it wasn’t just our comments section that thought this was rude. GB news had to come in for a little clean up.
Again, whether he’s avoiding caffeine or not, these kind of events are his family’s bread and butter, and they are the lowest possible bar, and he still can’t even just accept a simple cup and say “thank you”. One sip would not kill him, and the fact that he just lacks the social skills and awareness necessary to navigate the situation is troubling.
And this also doesn’t explain why Kate, who supposedly lives with this man, didn’t know that he stopped drinking coffee years ago…
So now “Is it decaf” has become William doesn’t drink coffee at all. Can’t he make up his mind as to why he didn’t taste what she made? It’s like the new “pre-cancerous cells” vs. “cancer” all over again. Oh well, so much for “never explain never complain.”
Listen. Coffee, cappuccino or lattes…He HATES her.
Their motto of never explaining or complaining is one of their biggest lies because this is nothing more than the palace complaining to media to have them explain the most trivial things. Them trying to explain this away only makes something that wasn’t really relevant or serious into a bigger discussion because it’s one thing if a wife isn’t aware that her husband doesn’t drink decaf coffee but something entirely different if she’s unaware that he no longer drinks coffee at all. There is no way that a person lives in a home with someone who has two to three cups of coffee a day to not drinking any coffee at all. That just makes it seem even more obvious that they don’t live together.
Perhaps she was hoping he’d ‘go bananas’ in front of many witnesses.
As those two only met on the day of the event for the first time ever, Kate couldn’t possibly know that William doesn’t drink coffee.
Who have those two been married to for the past 15 years?
Have we ever met their partners?
He could simply pretend to drink.
Taking a sip.
Jeez
Right? It’s not that hard to be polite.
First of all William and Kate don’t need to pretend to be workers for the day to promote these businesses. Just visiting and buying some items would have been fine. Secondly if Kate knows that William doesn’t drink coffee why did she offer it to him? Thirdly, William could have taken a few sips of the coffee. I don’t why the press feel that they always have to explain away William and Kate’s bad behaviour?
If he has given up coffee if it no longer agrees with him – fine. Is decaf too risky or something?
If Kate didn’t offer him the drink, they’d spin something about that too.
It is utterly inane that the media are still going on about the rejected drink FIVE days later.
Billy Idle was never going to be a polite English gentleman if he was a spoilt brat, with nobody to call him out, and having famously rude / short-tempered relatives like Philip, Andrew, Anne, and Charles.
William certainly does seem to have the pompous asshattery of his Uncle Andrew. Good luck with that.
I know more about co-workers than these two dolts know about each other!
Once again those idiots make a bigger mess trying to clean up a lesser than.
How does a stay-at-home wife who’s made a point that her sole reason for living is serving William as his wife and being the mother of his children not know that her husband doesn’t drink coffee, not even the tiniest sip? Why wouldn’t she ask to use decaf?
These two hate each other and do not live together, and they do a terrible job pretending otherwise.
Exactly. This only shows that they don’t live together and don’t know what the other is doing. Cutting off coffee is noticeable and kate seems to have had no idea.
Had she known then she would have said, William I know you don’t drink coffee but I made this cappuccino so you would mind having a taste?
But she had no idea.
And saying they were laughing was a deranger talking point. In the video you can see Kate do a fake laugh when he asks if it’s decaf because she is so used to being rebuffed by him and it is not a natural laugh but CYA.
This almost seems worse–she didn’t know he never drinks coffee anymore? And like you guys say, she should have (a) asked to brew tea instead, (b) told them to sell it, or (c) pretended to drink it herself. Or he could have (a) just pretended to sip the damn coffee, (b) sipped the foam only, or (c) nursed it without sipping.
So many better options, and the Waleses couldn’t access any of them.
Also, Britain doesn’t grow tea, and there’s no such thing as “great British tea.” There’s only “post-colonial tea” in this writer’s mind, just saying. Tea comes from India, Kenya, Sri Lanka, China, Japan, or other places in Asia.
Yup! Said the same thing re: the tea below. What is this stuff called ‘great British tea’? Apparently, it has no caffeine!
It’s such a dumb explanation and they’re so bad at … all of it. If someone only drinks decaf especially after a certain time of day, a spouse who spends time with them would know that. Said spouse could then either make a decaf cappuccino, make themselves a regular cappuccino (no! it contains milk, which contains fat and calories! gross!), or expect your spouse to at least try it.
So they’re telling us that a couple of sips of cappuccino would have made him so wired that he would have started trashing the whole market? They’re telling us he has anger management issues without telling us he has anger management issues.
I wonder if he’s on medication which restricts his caffeine intake.
Haha, much like the Mother’s Day explanation in the DM, this tells me that “someone” noticed the chatter around William’s rudeness and this is what we get in response.
And much like that explanation, this one just seems to make it worse. Why wouldn’t Kate know that he didn’t drink any coffee? If she was going to offer it to him, why not make it decaf? DOES he not drink any coffee, or does he just avoid caffeine? I mean, tea has caffeine.
And the idea that she could sell it after he refused it – does he know how food stalls work, and food regulations, etc?
and as I said the other day – I avoid caffeine after maybe 12 or 1 at the latest. So I “get it” generally but a sip wouldn’t have hurt. Like I also said – imagine Camilla offering this to Charles and him just flat out refusing it so rudely. It wouldn’t happen. Either she wouldn’t offer it to him, if she knew he wouldn’t drink it, or he’d take a sip (even a fake sip), praise her, and then ask the cafe owner where they got their coffee beans from.
William is just rude and its becoming harder and harder for KP to hide it.
They also were repeating deranger talking points that I saw the day after this incident. The laugh she did was fake as hell because she’s used to being rejected by him and this was very public so she’s trained to not respond negatively while being watched.
And in the video she clearly said “William I made a coffee for you” so her original intention was to make it for him. That she forgot he doesn’t have caffeine is a pretty glaring confirmation that she is not a part of his daily routine.
The future king is no longer a coffee drinker – and his wife doesn’t even know? So he did already move on to his next forever home? Frogmore House, where several pictures/videos were taken in the last year?
She also now never gets a birthday or Mother’s Day message. Meanwhile William gets fresh pictures for his bday and Father’s Day.
Something is clearly wrong in this relationship.
Is that why he always looks so tired? (derogatory)
No longer drinks coffee because it makes him agitated doesn’t explain why he wouldn’t drink decaf. All he had to do was take a couple of sips.
Or even pretend to sip. There were many ways out of this.
“If I drink coffee, I get completely bananas…caffeine gets me really agitated,” William said.
Could anyone really tell the difference? He always seems bananas and agitated. Especially when Kate is near him.
This ongoing discussion between the two of them refusing wares is really giving the impression they have become quite grand and wound *extremely* tightly.
Lord knows I am not a Kate defender, but I will say, compared to William, she has been at least putting on a show lately. She was polite at the temple for Holi, she seemed to enjoy making the coffee, and I saw a video of her where she was smiling and shaking hands with the people who greeted them at some event. Now, that is the bare minimum, but William *doesn’t even do that*.
Like, its bad when he is making his wife look like she has all the charm. He just seems to not even give a you-know-what about even pretending anymore. Interesting.
It reminds me of when Britney Spears made Kevin Fedwhatever look good!
Kate has always been much more willing to “play the game” – she’s at least trying to give the rota what they want, whether it’s a loving glance at her husband or leaning in to chat with a cute kid. Even her “jazz hands” are for events where she’s desperately trying to seem more dynamic. She’s definitely trying! But it takes two to tango, and a one-sided loving glance is in some ways worse than nothing at all!
I find it interesting that William has been preparing for a very public role all of his life but he is still so awkward and charmless. He seems to think his very presence is gift enough – no need to engage in conversation or do any kind of promotion for these businesses or organizations, no need to play along for the cameras. To use an improv term, lol, he never “yes, and”s his wife. In fact, he never seems to carry any of the social load and the mismatch and tension is palpable. If the monarchy survives, they’ll be stuck doing these kinds of events for the next 30+ years!
I find it fascinating that after all of these years, the Wales don’t either change their respective approaches or stop doing joint engagements.
I think they’re trying to cover for both of them with the explanation. If they were living together, she would know that he doesn’t drink cappuccino, coffee, or caffeine. She has no awareness and he is rude.
Coffee is bad for people with anxiety. It was for me post-partum. I’m incline to believe him and his poor mental health.
But it doesn’t change anything to the fact that he hates her and is always rude to her.
She’s winding him up. Either she knows he doesn’t drink caffeine, or doesn’t like coffee specifically, or she knows he won’t take it from her. She knows. She’s doing it on purpose, the way she pretended to be Saint Catherine whilst goading the Rota into demonising Meghan, the black American gold-digging actor of horrid caricature. She’s playing at being the golden child. It’s insipid and he loathes it.
I guess he replaced all beverages, even tea, with liquor. There’s a man with no problems, no one said.
That whole event was a damp squib – plus wasn’t PW caught having a go at some of his staff as they were walking off? He can’t even act pleasant for the 30 minutes or so these “work” events take.
Borough Market is incredibly busy – and packed into a fairly tiny area – so it’s always buzzing, popular with both tourists and locals. I think that might be why they chose it – saves them having to bus in a primary school to make it look as if people are interested.
He told his head of communications, very brusquely gesticulating, to get rid of the photographers who were there to cover the event, apparently after realising that there were no crowds gathering to see or greet them and that people were totally just going about their own business and ignoring him and Kate. No photographers = no evidence = the rota can lie about adoring throngs crashing the market scene just to have a look at him, the future king. 😀
The man left a position as supposedly VP of something or other at NBC(?) to become William’s lackey.
Strange that a wife doesn’t know her husband’s preferred breakfast beverage…
Gee, wasting a perfectly good cup of coffee. Could William have not offered it to a passerby or “bought” someone a coffee? It seems Kate just carried it around with her in the end. They cost the coffee bar a sale, just saying.
Well duh, he only drinks booze.
I’m still confused as to why they went to this market. Fr what was the purpose?
Like, what did they go for?
It’s obvious!
Whenever the Sussexes leave the house, WK always pops up behind them for a surprise visit, the sole purpose of which is a photo shoot that will make the front pages of British tabloids.
Oh, come on! If he doesn’t drink coffee at all any more, why ask if it’s decaf? And why go searching for a quote on caffeine from him from FOUR YEARS AGO? You did all that to explain that no, that wasn’t a dig, they both laughed! Do they think we’re idiots?
And ‘great British tea’??? The stuff comes from China & Japan & other East Asian countries.
The fact they had to do a whole article to explain and justify William’s dismissive rude behavior towards his wife shows that everyone saw the same thing. They’re just gaslighting us now. How does she not know what coffee he drinks after all these years? Either he recently switched it up a d she doesn’t know ( because separate houses) or he’s lying and just said that to reject and embarrass her publicly. He is incapable of going along to get along over the most minor things, and we see how awful he is responding to real difficult issues, which are mostly of his own making.
What do I know what the man is thinking, but there have been so many times that he has been derisive and snotty to Kate. He looks down his nose at her, he looks disapprovingly at her in so many instances. It makes me think that he thinks he is smarter than her, cleverer than her, higher class than her. I just think he looks down on her and thinks she is making him look bad. I wonder if he is at all self-aware. I’m aware of her faults, but stacked up together, he is not the least bit appreciative of the fact that she goes out and stumps with him. She gave him three beautiful children. I remember in the past times when she didn’t want him to touch her. MORE than once when he put his hand on her arm or patted her arm and she obviously moved away. Oh, how I wish for a tell all about them.
Keen snubbed Meghan and harrys beautiful children. She is a mean girl and she could have been friends with Meghan. I have no sympathy for keen.
That’s a good thing! Now, imagine the “ginger prince” and his “holistic wife” did the same thing!!!!