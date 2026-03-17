Prince William doesn’t drink any kind of coffee, that’s why he refused Kate’s cappuccino

Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales wandered around London’s Borough Market and play-acted “working real jobs.” Kate climbed a ladder at a brewery, William grimaced at some desserts and they were both extremely keen to look “in touch with the peasants.” As many noted on social media, these kinds of appearances from William and Kate often come across as patronizing, like they’re treating regular people who work for a living as zoo animals with charming “jobs.” Well, William and Kate’s Busy Thursday outing also made headlines because William refused to even sip the cappuccino his wife made for him. Kate was doing a skit at a coffee booth, and she was taught how to make a cappuccino. She announced, “William, I made you a coffee!” He asked her if it was decaf, then told her to sell it. Well, GB News’ Cameron Walker has some exclusive insight into that rude moment:

The Prince and Princess of Wales made an unannounced visit to Borough Market in London on Thursday, supporting local businesses and the best of British food. An award-winning family cheesemakers was the first stop, where Prince William joked about “stinking bishop” and helped the owner cut wedges of British cheddar to sell on his stall. Next, Prince William and Catherine visited Change Please, a coffee stall that supports people experiencing homelessness through barista training. Last year, The Prince’s Homewards programme provided funding to the organisation to run an employability scheme in Northern Ireland. At the stall, Catherine was shown how to make the perfect cappuccino – preparing the espresso shot and steaming the milk. She was so pleased with her creation, that she offered it to her husband. “William, I made you a coffee,” she said. “Is it decaf?” Prince William replied, adding: “It looks well made. They can sell it.” To be clear, the declined coffee offer wasn’t a snub; the royal couple laughed about it. In fact, the future King is no longer a coffee drinker. He previously told a podcast: “If I drink coffee, I get completely bananas…caffeine gets me really agitated.” During a visit to Cornwall in 2022, Prince William revealed he used to drink two of three cups a day, especially when tired from parenting duties. Nowadays, I understand he prefers a cup of great British tea. Who can blame him?

[From GB News]

This all may be true – that William no longer drinks coffee, that the caffeine was making him too agitated, etc. But I’m still struck by the fact that William refuses to just do something small out of politeness or to have a cute moment with his wife. I don’t drink cappuccinos either, but if tons of people were photographing me at a public event and I was offered an already-made cappuccino, I would accept it and take a few small sips for the cameras. William is just so surly and self-involved, it would never occur to him to accept a drink he doesn’t like to be polite. Of course, that time that a hospital worker made cupcakes for William, he insulted her efforts to her face. He’s just a horribly rude man.