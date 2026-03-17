“The Dune 3 character posters came out right after the Oscars” links

The Dune 3 promotion began the day after the Oscars, with the release of nine character posters. I love the Dune movies (seriously) but I’m not looking forward to seeing Timothee Chalamet go on another multi-month promotional tour. [JustJared]

Queen Latifah & Ebony Mills looked fantastic at the VF Oscar party. [OMG Blog]

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, here are some Irish celebrities. [Hollywood Life]

Review of The Lady, a true story about someone who worked for Sarah Ferguson back in the day (and it’s a weird time for this project). [Pajiba]

Oscar fashion trendspotting: so many feathers! [LaineyGossip]

Leonardo DiCaprio broke several curses! [Jezebel]

Candace Owens vs. Meghan McCain. [Buzzfeed]

More photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party. [Socialite Life]

Jason Derulo is back. [Seriously OMG]

All of the men in Saint Laurent at the Oscars. [RCFA]