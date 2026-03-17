“The Dune 3 character posters came out right after the Oscars” links

The Dune 3 promotion began the day after the Oscars, with the release of nine character posters. I love the Dune movies (seriously) but I’m not looking forward to seeing Timothee Chalamet go on another multi-month promotional tour. [JustJared]
Queen Latifah & Ebony Mills looked fantastic at the VF Oscar party. [OMG Blog]
Happy St. Patrick’s Day, here are some Irish celebrities. [Hollywood Life]
Review of The Lady, a true story about someone who worked for Sarah Ferguson back in the day (and it’s a weird time for this project). [Pajiba]
Oscar fashion trendspotting: so many feathers! [LaineyGossip]
Leonardo DiCaprio broke several curses! [Jezebel]
Candace Owens vs. Meghan McCain. [Buzzfeed]
More photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party. [Socialite Life]
Jason Derulo is back. [Seriously OMG]
All of the men in Saint Laurent at the Oscars. [RCFA]
OMG! The soul patch. I thought that was done in the 90s.
There are men who can pull off facial hair and those that can’t. Timmy is obs in the second category.
Jacob Elordi looked terrible with a beard but I did think he was rocking that stache at the Oscars
Leo with a stache worked for me as well.
Queen Latifah and her partner Ebony look AMAZING OMG. Just flawless.
I’m just so sick of seeing Chalamet, PERIOD. Really wish he’d lay low for a while…go have a baby with Kylie lol.
I think the movie doesn’t come out until closer to the end of the year so we’re safe for at least a little while 😆.
But I love the Dune films and am really looking forward to seeing this one.
I have never understood why we aren’t talking about how gorgeous Queen Latifah is, all of the time. She is SO pretty, and always has great style.
Agreed!
I always enjoy seeing QL when she pops up.
I am looking forward to seeing Dune. But more excited about seeing Tom in the new Spider-Man joint 🕸️ They’re dropping the trailer tomorrow.
Timmy’s got that Betty Boop haircut, with Q-tip energy.
Every 30 year old in 2026 should strive for the haircut of a cartoon flapper. 😂 Honestly I loved Betty Boop as a teen and if Timmy were going all in with a flapper vibe and cute dances, I’d probably be into it, but Betty would NEVA degrade the fine arts to look cool.
There’s only one man who was still babyfaced in his early 30s and who could pull off a mop of a haircut with bangs, and it’s not Timmee.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlFQ0z_1fgQ