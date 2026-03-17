“The Dune 3 character posters came out right after the Oscars” links
  • March 17, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Dune 3 promotion began the day after the Oscars, with the release of nine character posters. I love the Dune movies (seriously) but I’m not looking forward to seeing Timothee Chalamet go on another multi-month promotional tour. [JustJared]
Queen Latifah & Ebony Mills looked fantastic at the VF Oscar party. [OMG Blog]
Happy St. Patrick’s Day, here are some Irish celebrities. [Hollywood Life]
Review of The Lady, a true story about someone who worked for Sarah Ferguson back in the day (and it’s a weird time for this project). [Pajiba]
Oscar fashion trendspotting: so many feathers! [LaineyGossip]
Leonardo DiCaprio broke several curses! [Jezebel]
Candace Owens vs. Meghan McCain. [Buzzfeed]
More photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party. [Socialite Life]
Jason Derulo is back. [Seriously OMG]
All of the men in Saint Laurent at the Oscars. [RCFA]

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11 Responses to ““The Dune 3 character posters came out right after the Oscars” links”

  1. KC2 says:
    March 17, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    OMG! The soul patch. I thought that was done in the 90s.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      March 17, 2026 at 2:09 pm

      There are men who can pull off facial hair and those that can’t. Timmy is obs in the second category.
      Jacob Elordi looked terrible with a beard but I did think he was rocking that stache at the Oscars

      Reply
  2. Kitten says:
    March 17, 2026 at 12:43 pm

    Queen Latifah and her partner Ebony look AMAZING OMG. Just flawless.

    I’m just so sick of seeing Chalamet, PERIOD. Really wish he’d lay low for a while…go have a baby with Kylie lol.

    Reply
    • smcollins says:
      March 17, 2026 at 1:00 pm

      I think the movie doesn’t come out until closer to the end of the year so we’re safe for at least a little while 😆.
      But I love the Dune films and am really looking forward to seeing this one.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 17, 2026 at 8:55 pm

      I have never understood why we aren’t talking about how gorgeous Queen Latifah is, all of the time. She is SO pretty, and always has great style.

      Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 17, 2026 at 1:08 pm

    I am looking forward to seeing Dune. But more excited about seeing Tom in the new Spider-Man joint 🕸️ They’re dropping the trailer tomorrow.

    Reply
  4. Aysla says:
    March 17, 2026 at 3:36 pm

    Timmy’s got that Betty Boop haircut, with Q-tip energy.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      March 17, 2026 at 9:44 pm

      Every 30 year old in 2026 should strive for the haircut of a cartoon flapper. 😂 Honestly I loved Betty Boop as a teen and if Timmy were going all in with a flapper vibe and cute dances, I’d probably be into it, but Betty would NEVA degrade the fine arts to look cool.

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      March 17, 2026 at 11:54 pm

      There’s only one man who was still babyfaced in his early 30s and who could pull off a mop of a haircut with bangs, and it’s not Timmee.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlFQ0z_1fgQ

      Reply

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