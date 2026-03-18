The Duffer Brothers produced a new horror series coming to Netflix next week



Ever since the tumultuous online reaction to the final season of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers, have kept a low profile. They’ve been busy developing their animated prequel series, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, which drops on April 23, and executive producing two new Netflix series via their production company. On that note, one of the Duffer Brothers’ new shows comes out even sooner, on March 26. Last week, on Friday the 13th, the trailer for Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen dropped. It’s a horror series created by Haley Z. Boston about a woman who is days away from getting married. The wedding is happening in a remote home that she also happens to be staying in with his weirdo family, and something doesn’t feel quite right. It stars Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. You can watch the full trailer below.

Matt and Ross Duffer built one of the most beloved horror franchises in streaming history with Stranger Things. Now, a week before their first major post-Hawkins project arrives on Netflix, fans get a proper look at what the brothers have been building, and it looks nothing like the Upside Down.

On Friday, March 13, Netflix released the official full trailer for Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, an eight-episode limited series premiering March 26. The timing was very intentional. Friday the 13th, for a horror show about impending doom.

The series was created and written by Haley Z. Boston, whose previous work on Brand New Cherry Flavor established her as one of the most interesting voices in genre television. The Duffers are executive producing through their Upside Down Productions banner, lending weight to Boston’s vision while stepping back from the driver’s seat for the first time.

The story centers on Rachel, played by Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six), who is five days away from her wedding. She and her fiancé Nicky, played by Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus), make the drive to his family’s remote, snow-covered vacation home in the woods for an intimate ceremony. From the moment she arrives and meets his relatives, something feels very, very wrong.

Netflix’s official logline spells it out. ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler – just read the title…’

Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, Karla Crome, and Gus Birney round out the cast. Emmy-nominated director Weronika Tofilska, who helmed the critically lauded Baby Reindeer, directed four episodes and serves as executive producer alongside the Duffers. Axelle Carolyn (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Lisa Brühlmann (Killing Eve) directed the remaining four.

Boston was deliberate in how she put the show together. She drew a straight line from the genre’s most iconic milestones. If Carrie is horror’s version of a girl becoming a woman, and Rosemary’s Baby is horror’s take on a woman becoming a mother, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is horror’s answer to a woman becoming a wife. That intimate, dread-soaked, atmosphere rooted in life transitions places it squarely in the tradition of prestige horror that elevated the genre over the last decade.

The Duffers’ name carries significant pull. Stranger Things drew tens of millions of viewers across five seasons and turned a streaming show into a genuine cultural phenomenon. What they do next, even in a supporting role, draws real attention. The eight-episode format gives Something Very Bad room to breathe in a way that distinguishes it from typical genre fare.