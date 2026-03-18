Queen Camilla got eyebrow tattoos at some point in the past year

Currently, Queen Camilla has access to the best beauty treatments available in the UK. Last year, she gave a royal warrant – like a royal sponsorship, basically – to her facialist, who swears up and down that she’s giving Camilla the best skincare around and that Camilla is a “beautiful person” with “incredibly young skin.” Obviously, I have my doubts. Well, here’s something I didn’t expect at all. Ol’ girl got her eyebrows tattooed at some point, likely in the past year. I’m including photos of Camilla and her tattooed eyebrows from the past month in this post. It doesn’t sound like anyone is interested in hiding this either? I mean, it’s not like it’s shameful or anything, I just can’t believe a whole-ass sidechick queen got eyebrow tattoos.
Queen Camilla’s eyebrows have received a royal upgrade. The royal is the latest client to be given the bespoke “Couture Brow” treatment courtesy of Suzanne Martin, a semi-permanent makeup specialist in London known as the “Eyebrow Queen” for her ability to give clients the perfect brow.
Working exclusively from The Lanesborough Club and Spa, a private members’ health club in London’s Hyde Park Corner, Martin’s technique involves using a tattoo pen to intricately draw each individual hair onto the skin. After a lengthy consultation to make sure every client gets the exact color match, the hypoallergenic custom-blended mineral pigment is introduced just under the top layer of skin.
Two treatments, both 90 minutes, cost $1,870 in total, and a top-up is recommended every eight to 10 months at $1,070. Martin, who used to work as a makeup artist for Christian Dior, is known for her attention to detail and artistry as well as her gentle approach. Treatments are said to feel more like a scratch than the harsher method of microblading, with the effect being softer and more natural-looking.
Speculation about the appearance of Queen Camilla’s eyebrows began last summer when the royal appeared in public with noticeably darker brows (the color is most intense at first before it fades to the desired shade) that looked fuller and more defined in their shape.
Martin confirmed the speculation in a social media post on her Instagram account: “Our beloved Queen Camilla, always a pleasure! Thank you for trusting me.”
The make-up artist who has been perfecting her brow art for over a decade rarely discusses her celebrity clients, but she is rumored to be responsible for the brows of Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa, among others.
[From People]
Oh, Dua Lipa has great brows! I wonder if it’s the sort of thing where you bring in photos of celebrities and say “I want her brows?” Or is it more case-by-case, and they’re trying to figure out what would look best on your face? The thing is, I didn’t really notice, so that’s probably a good thing and it means Suzanne Martin does her job well. Camilla’s brows just look ever so slightly darker and fuller – I thought it was just makeup. I have dark hair and dark brows, so I have no idea how fair-haired women figure out what to do with their brows, in general. My issue is that if I leave my brows unattended, they’ll truly creep halfway up my forehead and try to kiss right above my nose bridge. Brow tattoos would be wasted on me!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Britain’s Queen Camilla departs after attending the opening of a library at Christ Church Primary School in London on February 4, 2026, to help mark the “National Year of Reading” and meet with pupil librarians.,Image: 1072067416, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS/Avalon
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Queen Camilla (left) with Madame Gisele Pelicot during an audience at Clarence House in London. Picture date: Monday February 23, 2026.,Image: 1077878013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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Queen Camilla, President of Women of the World (WOW), speaks during a reception at St James’s Palace, London, to mark International Women’s Day and the fifteenth year of WOW. Women of the World is a global alliance of partners, working together to drive an equal and inclusive future for women, girls and non-binary people. Picture date: Tuesday March 10, 2026.,Image: 1081734977, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM Queen Camilla was spotted arriving for the second day of the Cheltenham Festival 2026 at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, UK.
Pictured: Queen Camilla
BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: James Watkins / BACKGRID
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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Cheltenham, UNITED KINGDOM Queen Camilla was spotted arriving for the second day of the Cheltenham Festival 2026 at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, UK.
Pictured: Queen Camilla
BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: James Watkins / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Queen Camilla during her visit to Barking Learning Centre Community and Family Hub, a community-based learning facility which houses Barking Library and brings together a wide range of services, organisations, and local groups which support the local community.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Dagenham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Feb 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla attends Jamie’s Farm Raceday at Plumpton Racecourse, Plumpton
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Plumpton, United Kingdom
When: 23 Feb 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Queen Camilla during a reception after the presentation ceremony for the Queen Elizabeth Prizes for Education at St James’s Palace in London. The Queen Elizabeth Prizes for Higher and Further Education are part of the UK national honours system, recognising at the highest level of state outstanding work in universities and colleges.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbe
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Her photos are heavily airbrushed. She has the wrinkles from heavy smoking and too much sun exposure
I’ve always had sparse brows and now have bald spots in each. I’m a great candidate for this but I dont want to have to keep repeating it every year.
I’ve had thick (almost unruly) brows for most of my life, then I developed a thyroid condition a few years ago and now they are thinning. I also have a small bald patch in my right eyebrow; I have considered tattooing but it sounds like it hurts haha. I’ll stick with my brow pencil I guess!
I always thought that tattoos were permanent so why the need to constantly repeat.
Don’t know if it was a thing in her day but I have plenty of middle aged friends who regret plucking their eyebrows in the 90s. You pluck several times and it doesn’t grow back.
maybe for white women but my Indian brows always grow back harder no matter how many times I pluck
That is a gift! I always tell my daughter not to pluck! You never know.
I have friends that for multiple reasons (chemo for example) loose their eyebrows and it is traumatic for them. My Asian mum did her brows and tattooed eyeliner as well but it was well done and looks pretty natural. No shade on anyone who does.
Also I hate the bleached/shaved eyebrow trend à la Jenna Ortega
This is one disgusting looking woman. She has enough wrinkles for three people. New eyebrows are wasted on that face. Her face reflects her deeds.
I appreciate that BP isn’t putting out press releases denying this or any other cosmetic procedures Camilla gets (unlike KP, who are all over the mere suggestion of Botox or hair extensions for Kate).
Same. That was my first thought. I am no Camilla fan but I do appreciate that they’re not issuing statements denying the obvious à la Kate.
Lana turner wrote she plucked and shaved her eyebrows when when she was a starlet and they never grew back.she had to draw them on.
I really don’t like her, but I’ll give her credit that she did not go overboard with procedures. She looks old and wrinkled but on the other hand we have Kris Jenner. She seems comfortable in her skin so I guess kudos for that, but apart from that garbage human.
“Incredibly young skin.” LMAO!!!! Her skin is leathery and heavily, heavily lined. She is actually far more wrinkled than most women her age are. It’s bad genes coupled with being a heavy smoker and heavy drinker.
The brow tattoos balance Camila’s face and make her look younger. The artist did a good job.
A friend of mine gets this done to her eyebrows, and her brows look really good when done. The outer edges of her brows stopped growing. She didn’t pluck. She just doesn’t have the fullness or thickness she had when she was younger.
hm. I do think her brows look nice. I’m surprised this person was allowed to admit that she worked on Camilla.
Ive seen some people with these tattooed brows and they are too heavy, too dark, too……just too much, I guess. but these are pretty good.
My eyebrows (and lashes) are gray now I’m just waiting for the head to catch up it’s 50% there. I sometimes use a cosmetic product on them to darken them but lately I prefer them natural.
I have seen really horrible eyebrow tattoos that was enough to make me never get them.. but hers don’t look bad
she’s probably too hammered to fill in her brows herself so this seems a good compromise