Queen Camilla got eyebrow tattoos at some point in the past year

Currently, Queen Camilla has access to the best beauty treatments available in the UK. Last year, she gave a royal warrant – like a royal sponsorship, basically – to her facialist, who swears up and down that she’s giving Camilla the best skincare around and that Camilla is a “beautiful person” with “incredibly young skin.” Obviously, I have my doubts. Well, here’s something I didn’t expect at all. Ol’ girl got her eyebrows tattooed at some point, likely in the past year. I’m including photos of Camilla and her tattooed eyebrows from the past month in this post. It doesn’t sound like anyone is interested in hiding this either? I mean, it’s not like it’s shameful or anything, I just can’t believe a whole-ass sidechick queen got eyebrow tattoos.

Queen Camilla’s eyebrows have received a royal upgrade. The royal is the latest client to be given the bespoke “Couture Brow” treatment courtesy of Suzanne Martin, a semi-permanent makeup specialist in London known as the “Eyebrow Queen” for her ability to give clients the perfect brow. Working exclusively from The Lanesborough Club and Spa, a private members’ health club in London’s Hyde Park Corner, Martin’s technique involves using a tattoo pen to intricately draw each individual hair onto the skin. After a lengthy consultation to make sure every client gets the exact color match, the hypoallergenic custom-blended mineral pigment is introduced just under the top layer of skin. Two treatments, both 90 minutes, cost $1,870 in total, and a top-up is recommended every eight to 10 months at $1,070. Martin, who used to work as a makeup artist for Christian Dior, is known for her attention to detail and artistry as well as her gentle approach. Treatments are said to feel more like a scratch than the harsher method of microblading, with the effect being softer and more natural-looking. Speculation about the appearance of Queen Camilla’s eyebrows began last summer when the royal appeared in public with noticeably darker brows (the color is most intense at first before it fades to the desired shade) that looked fuller and more defined in their shape. Martin confirmed the speculation in a social media post on her Instagram account: “Our beloved Queen Camilla, always a pleasure! Thank you for trusting me.” The make-up artist who has been perfecting her brow art for over a decade rarely discusses her celebrity clients, but she is rumored to be responsible for the brows of Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa, among others.

[From People]

Oh, Dua Lipa has great brows! I wonder if it’s the sort of thing where you bring in photos of celebrities and say “I want her brows?” Or is it more case-by-case, and they’re trying to figure out what would look best on your face? The thing is, I didn’t really notice, so that’s probably a good thing and it means Suzanne Martin does her job well. Camilla’s brows just look ever so slightly darker and fuller – I thought it was just makeup. I have dark hair and dark brows, so I have no idea how fair-haired women figure out what to do with their brows, in general. My issue is that if I leave my brows unattended, they’ll truly creep halfway up my forehead and try to kiss right above my nose bridge. Brow tattoos would be wasted on me!