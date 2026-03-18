Is the Timothee Chalamet backlash too much or is it just right?

The Timothee Chalamet pile-on continues. Is it deserved? Or do you feel a little bit sorry for him? I don’t feel sorry for him, but I also kind of feel like the extreme backlash is overkill. My feeling is that Chalamet gave an okay performance in a bad movie (Marty Supreme) and when he won a couple of awards, he believed that it was his moment and his time, and he should go balls-to-the-wall. It was the wrong strategy and, really, the wrong film and performance.

Obviously, Chalamet’s ballet-and-opera comments didn’t help, neither did a full week of backlash going into the Oscars, in which stars of the performing arts dragged Timmy to hell and back. To make matters worse, even Steven Spielberg referenced Chalamet’s comments at SXSW, saying in part: “For me, the real experience comes when we can influence a community to congregate in a strange, dark space where all of us are strangers. At the end of a really good movie experience, we are all united with a whole bunch of feelings that we walk into the daylight with, or into the nighttime with. And there’s nothing like that. It happens in movies, and in concerts. And it happens in ballet and opera, by the way.” This Spielberg shade (or whatever we’re calling it) played out on the Oscar red carpet, when Spielberg completely blanked Chalamet when they were just a few feet away from each other (I’m including that video below).

Additionally, the “body-language experts” have cast their eyes upon Timmy and Kylie Jenner, and they’re basically just feeding red meat to the few Chalaloonies still out there, desperate for a split. I doubt it’s happening, but whatever, I’m not fighting the wave. Also: according to the Sun, Chalamet and Kylie left the Oscar auditorium for an hour in the middle of the show. Like… I seriously doubt that was because of Conan O’Brien’s jokes. Lots of people head to the bar and chat with friends rather than sit in that auditorium for hours.

PS… the backlash against Timmy might already be over, given the reaction to the Dune 3 trailer.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner walked out of the Oscars for an hour after he was mocked repeatedly pic.twitter.com/ydSgoM7GtW — The Sun (@TheSun) March 17, 2026

Them narrating this is so messy 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZRMuroLDRz — ໊ (@jasonsproblems) March 16, 2026