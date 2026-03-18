Prince William dropped by to ride a tandem bike with Greg James for Comic Relief

On Tuesday, Prince William decided to do something different. He joined a friend on a tandem bike ride for charity. The backstory: Radio deejay Greg James’s father recently had a stroke, and James decided to undertake a thousand-kilometer bike trek to fundraise for Comic Relief. James was also recently part of Prince William’s weird radio interview where William centered himself and his mental health in the same week that Prince Andrew was being arrested for being a predator and degenerate. At some point, Greg James told William about his Comic Relief challenge and jokingly invited William to join him on a tandem bike. William took him up on the offer.

Greg James says cycling tandem on his Comic Relief challenge with Prince William was “unbelievable”. The Radio 1 Breakfast Show DJ is pedalling 1000km for the charity and last night had raised over £1million. In an exclusive interview from the road, Greg said he’d asked William to join his challenge a fortnight ago but couldn’t believe he turned up. Greg said: “I was told to turn off down a dirt track, and then down the dirt track in a sort of truckstop was Prince William as a surprise. Two weeks ago we did this radio show together about suicide prevention and we had this really amazing chat with some special guests. I joked afterwards and said, “Oh I’m off to the challenge soon, get your lycra on mate, and join me on the tandem!” “He kind of laughed, and then I heard nothing else. And then suddenly he turned up and called my bluff – and there I was escorting the future King on a very long bike across the Yorkshire moors. Who is Cathy? Who is Heathcliff? You decide.” Greg, who will start the next leg of his challenge in York this morning, added: “It was unbelievable. Fairplay to him for doing that, he didn’t need to. He sent his support anyway via letter, but I didn’t think that he’d actually turn up and do a bit of cycling.”

[From The Sun]

I’m not going to make fun of this – I think it’s cool that Greg James is doing this bike ride to raise money for charity, and it’s fine that William decided to drop by and ride for a bit. I will say this though… on the rare occasions when William does anything like this, it really highlights his profound joblessness. What do you mean he was free in the middle of the day on a Tuesday to travel to Yorkshire for a photo-op on a tandem bike? What do you mean he’s basically only worked one day a week all year, so his schedule was free to do this?

“I didn’t kill the future king” 😂

“Your backside is a unique angle” 🤣

I love their sense of humor 😍 Prince William and Greg James ❤️

🎥 bbc on instagram pic.twitter.com/NgnSxrUono — Emey (@MissEmey91) March 17, 2026