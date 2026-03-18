Bower: Duchess Meghan made a conscious effort to relaunch herself in 2025!

The Times of London continues to publish excerpts from Tom Bower’s latest rancid “royal book,” which is yet another “Sussex takedown” attempt. This is maybe the fourth or fifth time Bower has done a major British media campaign pushing lies about Prince Harry and Meghan. But this is the first time Harry and Meghan issued a statement via their spokesperson, calling out Bower for being fixated on “obliterating” them and for writing “deranged” conspiracies and lies about them. Bower’s offensive lies about Invictus veterans should be enough to completely dismiss this book, but as an added bonus, he’s clearly using Sophie Chandauka as a source for his rantings about Sentebale. Well, in the latest book excerpt, Bower devotes countless pages to crying about how… the Duchess of Sussex is busy and she keeps showing up at public events. Many of Bower’s criticisms are basically like “Meghan made a speech and I swear it was poorly received” and “Meghan was invited somewhere and she went, which is obviously bad news.”
Meghan’s speech at One Young World in Manchester in 2022: Escorted amid a standing ovation on to the stage, Meghan, wearing a red outfit, adopted her rictus Hollywood smile, while Harry clapped with what was now arguably his perma-scowl. Meghan had abandoned the billed theme: “Ethical leadership — how can we instil transparency, honesty and integrity as core values for leaders?” To Ella Robertson’s anger, her speech praised One Young World, who “saw in me what I wanted to see fully in myself”. And over the next ten minutes, she spoke exclusively about herself and her rise to fame. At the end, the audience clapped politely.
Harry’s meeting with his father last year: Four days earlier, a senior Buckingham Palace official was adamant that the King would not meet his son during the trip. But at the last moment, Charles agreed that, after flying down from Balmoral for his weekly medical treatment, he would let Harry visit him at Clarence House. That morning, according to a visitor in Balmoral, “the King looked very grey”. Their first encounter after 19 months lasted 54 minutes. Harry gave Charles a family photograph but no photo of the two was taken or released. Although Harry’s publicist would brief that their meeting was the beginning of a thaw and reconciliation, a newspaper reported that it was “distinctly formal”, like “an official visit”. Four days later, under the headline Reconciliation in the Air, an anonymous insider was quoted: “If any details of the meeting emerge, or there is any commentary, it will be back to square one.” By then, though, Harry had already broken his promise of silence.
Meghan’s appearance at Kevin Costner’s fundraiser last year: Meghan’s staff and agent were galvanised to negotiate engagements in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Washington, New York and Paris. The prelude to her publicity blitz was an unexpected appearance at Kevin Costner’s annual Santa Barbara party to support the local emergency services. The previous year, she had disdained the event, but now her need for publicity overrode any concern. Overdressed for the event, she was wearing $325,000-worth of jewellery, her publicist revealed. Inevitably, it included a piece originally owned by Diana.
Meghan’s Paris Fashion Week appearance: The coup was masterminded by Meghan herself. Balenciaga had been “cancelled” in 2022 for featuring children alongside fetish-themed teddy bears. In the aftermath of the uproar, Balenciaga had hired a new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, previously employed by Valentino. Meghan had worn a few of Piccioli’s costumes. She called him with a suggestion. In return for all her expenses, she would make a surprise entrance at his show. In the battle against their rivals for publicity, Balenciaga calculated Meghan’s proposal was a no-brainer. Nicole Kidman was paid millions of dollars by Chanel, so $250,000 for Meghan’s expenses was comparatively cheap.
Bower swears that the Sussexes were tense at Project Healthy Minds last year: Next, Meghan was with Harry in New York to receive the “Humanitarians of the Year” award from the insignificant Project Healthy Minds group, who were delighted by the publicity she bestowed. She later appeared on stage at Fortune magazine’s Most Powerful Women event in Washington. In between these events, she posted a video clip of herself with four-year-old Lilibet on International Day of the Girl. Her caption was the hope that her daughter would become “an activist”. And then some cracks started to appear. Together, Meghan and Harry looked tired. In New York, they seemed to be arguing after Meghan pushed Harry’s hand away. There was good reason for the tension.
[From The Times]
Even if you give these deranged rantings the benefit of the doubt for a moment, none of this makes any sense. Like, oh, Meghan was unwelcome and unexpected at Paris Fashion Week! Okay, then why did Anna Wintour greet her warmly and why did Meghan’s PFW appearance dominate headlines internationally for a week and put Picciloi’s first Balenciaga collection on the map? Oh, but Harry and Meghan were tense at Project Healthy Minds! Don’t pay attention to the fact that Harry was literally groping Meghan’s ass as they posed for photos, their marriage is in bad shape, Bower swears! Okay, so why are they still happily together? Why is Harry joyfully filming his wife as she arranges flowers in Montecito? Bower’s book is full of Deranger fairy tales and copes.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
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Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, makes an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner’s estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.,Image: 1039020846, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
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Third Annual World Mental Health Day Gala hosted by Project Healthy Minds held at Spring Studios,Image: 1044459731, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Meghan,the Duchess of Sussex, Credit line: Udo Salters/Wenn/Avalon
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Third Annual World Mental Health Day Gala hosted by Project Healthy Minds held at Spring Studios,Image: 1044459736, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Credit line: Udo Salters/Wenn/Avalon
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Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in the UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Prince Harry and Megan Markle catch a train back to London and are all smiles after spending the day in Manchester at the One Young World Summit.
Pictured: Megan Markle, Prince Harry
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Los Angeles, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner’s annual ‘Rock for First Responders’ One805 Live! Event
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
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Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner’s Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a ‘Peer Support’ scheme. Meghan left the stage after Harry said to her ‘Oh hi hi hi’ and said nothing. She was criticized when she appeared at the same event two years ago for taking the spotlight away from those being paid tribute. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam’s dog, Rhonda. There was no sign of Kevin Costner himself at the event. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was spotted arriving at her hotel after attending the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, exuding elegance in a white oversized cape over a button-down shirt, paired with black pointed-toe heels and a sleek bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
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New York, NY Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Kate Middleton made a conscious effort to relaunch herself
Camilla made a conscious effort to relaunch herself.
William made a conscious effort to relaunch himself.
The palace made a conscious effort to try to relaunch Andrew after Epstein.
The institution and British Media making a conscious effort to try to relaunch the BRF after all they’ve done and are doing to Harry, Meghan,, and their kids.
Lies lies lies lies and more lies!!
Cognitive decline AND anti-parasocial issues? Bower gets easily checked basic stuff and detail wrong. Tells obvious lies while putting a toxic spin on literally everything. Tedious and disturbing in equal measures, with heavy use of tabloid stories and online hate account conspiracies.
He’s always been awful but has got a lot worse with age (now 79). Anti-parasocial issues AND cognitive decline? Angela Levin and LCC, too, but he’s more dangerous because the gullible take him more seriously.
And remember the backdrop to this around the time of the first book – he publicly admitted being ‘after’ Meghan. Next said the Sussexes need to be ‘obliterated’ to save the monarchy (what, even the kids?). Dangerous, violence inciting nonsense. Is he having another go?
I thought Piers Morgan was deranged in his hatred of Meghan, but Tom Bower said ‘Hold my beer.’
So basically this guy’s complaints are Meghan is in spaces he doesn’t think that she belongs in and doesn’t apologize for polluting the air with her presence. Meghan is wrong to be conscious of her own image and assertive and how she wants to be viewed, and she’s wrong to not be ashamed of being wealthy. Also, she works hard to make sure her husband doesn’t escape her Jezebel wiles, and come to his senses.
Its wild to see just a regular old old school racist who isn’t trying to couch their racism in some sort of pseudo socially acceptable criticism. His criticism is legitimately just you don’t deserve nice things because you’re black. You should be ashamed of not being ashamed of existing. I mean that’s all I get out of any of his writings.
This old man is wasting his time trying to take down Meghan. He would have stood a better chance if she was still embedded with Harry’s family. Now Meghann has had time to breathe, get therapy along with her husband and rediscovered who she was prior to her marriage. He is also angry because Meghan knows her worth.
What Harry’s birth family is doing re coming after the Sussexes is unsubstantiable Pretty soon as the Sussexes continue to move from strength to strength, what the Windsor/Wales are doing will define the Windsor’s/Wales and not the Sussexes. Hits on the Sussexes as a way of presenting themselves as a better alternative will not measure up to what the Sussexes will be doing.
Bowers searched high and low for dirt on Meghan and could not find any credible source to his liking, so he resorted back to picking through Harry’s book and inventing nonsense through his sources to create a caricature he could write this nonsense about. This book will not sell well and will be forgotten along with the many others who are cashing in on this woman’s name. As I mentioned earlier the definitive book on the Sussexes and Harry’s life thus far is Spare. All the rest of this junk is purely fodder to give those gutter rats talking points to keep their gravy train going.
This old man will go to his grave with Meghan on his brain and she will be alive, thriving, married, raising her kids all while looking good.
Overdressed for the event indeed. you’re only considered overdressed by people who don’t know how to be fabulous. If I recall she was wearing a beautiful cape, since then I have spent months tracking down a sewing pattern and fabric to make something even remotely similar so sure, I’ll be overdressed too. This reads like a fever dream.
No, I think this time she wore a plain,dark blue, sleeveless linen dress with her usual understated jewellery and watch. Bower’s off his head and includes her wedding ring, engagement ring and Diana’s watch, etc, in the value of jewellery worn.
Well for one thing the cost of her jewelry doesn’t make her overdressed.. it has to do with the amount and size of the jewelry not the cost. Meghan wears absolutely beautiful jewelry and it is never overdressed or gaudy.
Again I can’t believe the Times is running these excerpts. It’s basically just “Meghan did this thing, and I’m going to add in a few unverified tidbits, and then tell you this was BAD!” Like the PFW thing. IIRC we have no idea if Balenciaga covered her travel expenses or not. I think its likely they did, but not confirmed.
And the swipe at “insignificant” Project Healthy Minds is just mean. And she was not overdressed at Kevin Costner’s event. and on and on.
That said, I do think this year Meghan made a conscious effort to…..not relaunch herself, but maybe reclaim her public identity. We’ve seen that with her IG (I cant remember when she launched her new one, but remember her post with 2025 written in sand? She was claiming the year), her appearances, her company, her Netflix show. I genuinely think it took her years to recover from the trauma of her time in the UK and the press attacks (worse after they left!) and now she’s ready to live a public life on her terms.
So if that’s what he means by relaunching…..then sure.
It seemed pretty clear that Meghan genuinely likes Pierpaolo who is the new creative director at balenciaga. And he likes her in return. I’m sure she could have chosen any number of fashion houses to attend as her PFW debut. I don’t think it’s much deeper than that.
I swear I read some version of all of Tom Bowel’s sentences before, in a tweet from a deranger.
There’s a lot of fantasizing going here. Whatever.