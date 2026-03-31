The palace is fuming after the BBC drastically cut the team covering royal funerals

Queen Elizabeth II’s September 2022 death marked the end of an era across the board. The monarchy has never really recovered from her passing, and the left-behind Windsors have spent the past three-and-a-half years struggling to get the kind of attention, love, respect and coverage QEII received. King Charles has now spent his entire reign being heckled at public events, and getting eggs thrown at him. All of the big, public setpiece events – like Trooping the Colour – have seen their ratings and attendance fall off a cliff. Charles’s 2023 coronation was such a non-event, the press spent months making it all about whether Prince Harry and Meghan would attend (Meghan skipped and they were furious). Well, one more indignity for the left-behinds: the BBC has drastically cut their event-planning team, the same team which organizes coverage for big state events like “the funerals of major royal figures.” Someone at Buckingham Palace even told the Telegraph that they’re concerned about this…

Buckingham Palace is concerned that the BBC’s decision to cut its event planning team could affect the way deaths in the Royal family are covered, The Telegraph understands. The corporation is to slash its award-winning BBC Studios Events team, which handles national moments from state funerals to coronations, from six people to one.

The decision, blamed on cost-cutting, has been met with incredulity, with one source noting that the team is responsible for conveying Britain’s biggest national moments to the world. A source said: “In an age where not many people watch linear national television, these are the people who present national moments for the eyes of the world.”

The source noted that while many such moments could be planned and staffed in advance, others could not. These include the deaths of senior members of the Royal family and the complex operations covering their official mourning periods and funerals.

The palace is understood to fear that the decision will lead to a loss in production quality and scheduling prominence. The BBC insisted that it was “usual practice” to employ freelancers whenever it needed to produce such events.

The sole member of the team who will remain is Claire Popplewell, who oversaw the BBC’s coverage of events including Nelson Mandela’s funeral and the weddings of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her small but experienced BBC team has received plenty of plaudits, with its coverage of Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and her funeral both recognised by Bafta.

Last year, the BBC said it would spend £150m less on making programmes, warning that rising production costs had left it with an unprecedented funding challenge.

[From The Telegraph]

LMAO – the BBC’s coverage of Charles’s funeral, whenever it happens, is going to be a one-hour special in which the BBC can’t even get the rights to “Send In the Clowns.” I mean, if the BBC has a funding crisis, then sure, it makes sense to cut costs for these kinds of special programming events. It makes even more sense given the dwindling interest in the left-behinds and their biggest events too. It’s pretty easy to make a correlation between the photos of the mostly-empty Mall during Trooping the Colour and the BBC’s editorial decision to hire temps to do more limited coverage of royal events, including royal funerals. There was a huge amount of viewer outcry in 2021 over the BBC’s wall-to-wall coverage of Prince Philip after he died too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Buckingham Palace.

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18 Responses to “The palace is fuming after the BBC drastically cut the team covering royal funerals”

  1. Lissen says:
    March 31, 2026 at 9:33 am

    Ah! Freelancers! You know who would jump at the opportunity, BBC? James O’Brien. In fact, he has already put forth his impassioned yet considered plea for your consideration to commentate on “big” royal occasions such as funerals. IMO he did a bang-up job commentating on the Trump helicopter landing. I would definitely watch his coverage of KCIII’s funeral. James even said he has a soft spot for Charles. What more inducements do you need?

    Reply
  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 31, 2026 at 9:34 am

    I love the fact that large British institutions like the BBC are ghosting royalty. Will the last person to leave the monarchy please turn out the lights? 😂

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    March 31, 2026 at 9:36 am

    I love the name Claire Popplewell, it’s the most perfectly twee name.

    It’ll be interesting to see if the monarchy recognizes this as a problem. W especially has made “hating the press but secretly loving publicity” his deal, and I don’t know if he’ll recognize reduced public interest eventually means reduced funding and possibly ending the monarchy. The House of Lords recently ended inherited seats, so he’s not going to have as many people committed to the monarchy for their own preservation in government.

    Reply
  4. Me at home says:
    March 31, 2026 at 9:39 am

    I love this for them. I know all media are downsizing, but look at these priorities: the BBC going from 5 royal reporters to one is definitely a choice.

    I can’t wait to see who this lone BBC royal reporter covers on days when Charles is out at a flower show and Willy is doing more coffee cosplay.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    March 31, 2026 at 9:41 am

    This decision comes after the BBC ended coverage of the Commonwealth Day Service. If the Royal Family was bringing in the numbers there would be no cuts to the special events team.

    Reply
    • another cross to carry says:
      March 31, 2026 at 10:20 am

      You better preach! The barrier polls are not polling! The emotional support polls have been exposed! I LOVE this for them! I never thought I would live long enough to see these parasites start to get their comeuppances.

      Reply
  6. Jais says:
    March 31, 2026 at 9:43 am

    Tik tok. The interest just keeps waning and waning.

    Reply
  7. Mel says:
    March 31, 2026 at 9:59 am

    Seriously, people are struggling to buy food and you folks think that people want to be glued to a TV watching the biggest welfare recipients in the world swan around like they’re better than anyone else while they do NOTHING. Willard and KitKat have done nothing of note in their entire time together. They’ve built nothing to point that they are interested in leading. Charles will always have Camilla as an anchor around his neck. ANDREW AND SARAH!!!!!! No one is interested in lazy, selfish, entitled, sexual offenders, people whose biggest accomplishments are vacationing.

    Reply
  8. Jay says:
    March 31, 2026 at 10:14 am

    Personally, I think it is insane that the BBC used to have a six-person team for these kinds of events! I certainly don’t wish anyone to lose their jobs, but in my view those funds should go to producing almost anything else and not to churning out lavish play-by-plays of a funeral service.

    Reply
    • another cross to carry says:
      March 31, 2026 at 10:23 am

      The bbc has finally come to the realization that the barrier polls are the real polls.

      Reply
    • lanne says:
      March 31, 2026 at 10:23 am

      Losing their jobs is a just consequence for all the shit the media has lobbed toward one family. The takeaway is stark: the royal media, like the royal families, are willing to hate their way right out of existence. It’s the perfect consequence for their own actions. There’s never been a hate campaign coordinated against two people like this: 10 years of hate thrown toward the Sussexes. This, and the other layoffs, are simply chickens coming home to roost.

      That’s the nature of hate–it’s so all consuming that the haters will sacrifice their own self interests and their own futures, plus the future of their descendents, to feed it. If this is the course they are determined to take, then so be it. Who said it? Don’t get in the way of your adversaries when they continue to make mistakes. Napoleon?

      Reply
  9. QuiteContrary says:
    March 31, 2026 at 10:36 am

    They’re just not that into you, Royal Family.

    Reply
  10. SarahCS says:
    March 31, 2026 at 10:39 am

    Go BBC. Please spend my licence fee on pretty much anything else.

    If these events got the eyeballs they’d still be putting the money into them. They do not so much less funding. Sounds like good business sense to me. Which isn’t to say I don’t want money spent on niche programming but we’ve had enough of the biggest welfare recipients out there having yet more smoke blown their way.

    Reply
  11. Elly says:
    March 31, 2026 at 10:50 am

    Yes, hate and negativity only gets you so far. I’m sure Charles and Camilla are facing the fact that there won’t be worldwide mourning when they die in the not too distant future. I hope they realize that the billions of people who grieved and watched the People’s Princess’ funeral will just shrug their shoulders and move on when Charles dies. You reap what you sow.

    Reply
  12. Snarkle says:
    March 31, 2026 at 11:35 am

    I love watching dimwits learn lessons!

    Charles & William are so petty and jealous their main idea and talking point post Elizabeth were about a slimmed down monarchy. Charles wasn’t adding anything or sharing his personal focus and passions, it was all about their “solution” to cut dead weight so all the attention and money would be for them. So modern!

    Well, guess what happens when there are only a few charisma vacuums left? Especially when they are dull, spiteful, money grubbing criminals? No one wants to watch.

    Watching the monarchy being the architects of their own demise in real time is wild. And delightful.

    Reply
  13. YankeeDoodles says:
    March 31, 2026 at 11:40 am

    I remember Diana’s funeral. We learned she had died whilst on the epic annual drive down from the Med coast to Milan after attending a wedding that took place incongruously the night of her crash. We woke up bleary-eyed the next morning to early reports that she had been in an accident, but as it was in France, the briefing was that her condition was unknown, and I don’t recall any breathless commentating. Of course, by that point, she had died, but they didn’t wake people with the news, they played for time to give it time to sink in before they hit people with the truth. I imagine they were giving the family time to tell the kids. By the time they announced her death we had crossed into Italy and it was weeping and wailing. People had actually pulled over for better radio reception and they were shaking their heads, offering each other condolences, as if they had lost a common family member. Nothing will be bigger in my lifetime. The late Queen’s funeral was the coda. Charles is spinning out the play after the audience has left their seats and left the theatre and the lights are on.

    Reply

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