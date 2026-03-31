The palace is fuming after the BBC drastically cut the team covering royal funerals

Queen Elizabeth II’s September 2022 death marked the end of an era across the board. The monarchy has never really recovered from her passing, and the left-behind Windsors have spent the past three-and-a-half years struggling to get the kind of attention, love, respect and coverage QEII received. King Charles has now spent his entire reign being heckled at public events, and getting eggs thrown at him. All of the big, public setpiece events – like Trooping the Colour – have seen their ratings and attendance fall off a cliff. Charles’s 2023 coronation was such a non-event, the press spent months making it all about whether Prince Harry and Meghan would attend (Meghan skipped and they were furious). Well, one more indignity for the left-behinds: the BBC has drastically cut their event-planning team, the same team which organizes coverage for big state events like “the funerals of major royal figures.” Someone at Buckingham Palace even told the Telegraph that they’re concerned about this…
Buckingham Palace is concerned that the BBC’s decision to cut its event planning team could affect the way deaths in the Royal family are covered, The Telegraph understands. The corporation is to slash its award-winning BBC Studios Events team, which handles national moments from state funerals to coronations, from six people to one.
The decision, blamed on cost-cutting, has been met with incredulity, with one source noting that the team is responsible for conveying Britain’s biggest national moments to the world. A source said: “In an age where not many people watch linear national television, these are the people who present national moments for the eyes of the world.”
The source noted that while many such moments could be planned and staffed in advance, others could not. These include the deaths of senior members of the Royal family and the complex operations covering their official mourning periods and funerals.
The palace is understood to fear that the decision will lead to a loss in production quality and scheduling prominence. The BBC insisted that it was “usual practice” to employ freelancers whenever it needed to produce such events.
The sole member of the team who will remain is Claire Popplewell, who oversaw the BBC’s coverage of events including Nelson Mandela’s funeral and the weddings of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her small but experienced BBC team has received plenty of plaudits, with its coverage of Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and her funeral both recognised by Bafta.
Last year, the BBC said it would spend £150m less on making programmes, warning that rising production costs had left it with an unprecedented funding challenge.
[From The Telegraph]
LMAO – the BBC’s coverage of Charles’s funeral, whenever it happens, is going to be a one-hour special in which the BBC can’t even get the rights to “Send In the Clowns.” I mean, if the BBC has a funding crisis, then sure, it makes sense to cut costs for these kinds of special programming events. It makes even more sense given the dwindling interest in the left-behinds and their biggest events too. It’s pretty easy to make a correlation between the photos of the mostly-empty Mall during Trooping the Colour and the BBC’s editorial decision to hire temps to do more limited coverage of royal events, including royal funerals. There was a huge amount of viewer outcry in 2021 over the BBC’s wall-to-wall coverage of Prince Philip after he died too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Buckingham Palace.
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King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. . .,Image: 721404798, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall, London, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.,Image: 721928710, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau / Avalon
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EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 12: King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Anne, Princess Royal take part in the procession of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin as it heads to St Giles Cathedral, after making its way along The Royal Mile on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III joins the procession accompanying Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral. The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family also attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen where it lies in rest for 24 hours before being transferred by air to London.,Image: 722010815, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: An emotional Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722660434, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Christopher Furlong / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent pay their respects inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674734, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: David Ramos / Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles attends a vigil, following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, inside Westminster Hall in London, Britain, September 16, 2022. REFILE – QUALITY REPEAT‚Ä®,Image: 723505061, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: HANNAH MCKAY / Avalon
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The Queen’s grandchildren, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall, Peter Philips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 723638878, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
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King Charles III and the Queen Consort in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her State Funeral at the Abbey in London.,Image: 724154241, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales before the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724223940, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
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(front row, left to right) The Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, and the Princess of Wales during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724425806, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones / Avalon
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Ah! Freelancers! You know who would jump at the opportunity, BBC? James O’Brien. In fact, he has already put forth his impassioned yet considered plea for your consideration to commentate on “big” royal occasions such as funerals. IMO he did a bang-up job commentating on the Trump helicopter landing. I would definitely watch his coverage of KCIII’s funeral. James even said he has a soft spot for Charles. What more inducements do you need?
I love the fact that large British institutions like the BBC are ghosting royalty. Will the last person to leave the monarchy please turn out the lights? 😂
Exactly! Shakespeare could not have said it better.
I love the name Claire Popplewell, it’s the most perfectly twee name.
It’ll be interesting to see if the monarchy recognizes this as a problem. W especially has made “hating the press but secretly loving publicity” his deal, and I don’t know if he’ll recognize reduced public interest eventually means reduced funding and possibly ending the monarchy. The House of Lords recently ended inherited seats, so he’s not going to have as many people committed to the monarchy for their own preservation in government.
I love this for them. I know all media are downsizing, but look at these priorities: the BBC going from 5 royal reporters to one is definitely a choice.
I can’t wait to see who this lone BBC royal reporter covers on days when Charles is out at a flower show and Willy is doing more coffee cosplay.
This decision comes after the BBC ended coverage of the Commonwealth Day Service. If the Royal Family was bringing in the numbers there would be no cuts to the special events team.
You better preach! The barrier polls are not polling! The emotional support polls have been exposed! I LOVE this for them! I never thought I would live long enough to see these parasites start to get their comeuppances.
Tik tok. The interest just keeps waning and waning.
Seriously, people are struggling to buy food and you folks think that people want to be glued to a TV watching the biggest welfare recipients in the world swan around like they’re better than anyone else while they do NOTHING. Willard and KitKat have done nothing of note in their entire time together. They’ve built nothing to point that they are interested in leading. Charles will always have Camilla as an anchor around his neck. ANDREW AND SARAH!!!!!! No one is interested in lazy, selfish, entitled, sexual offenders, people whose biggest accomplishments are vacationing.
Personally, I think it is insane that the BBC used to have a six-person team for these kinds of events! I certainly don’t wish anyone to lose their jobs, but in my view those funds should go to producing almost anything else and not to churning out lavish play-by-plays of a funeral service.
The bbc has finally come to the realization that the barrier polls are the real polls.
Losing their jobs is a just consequence for all the shit the media has lobbed toward one family. The takeaway is stark: the royal media, like the royal families, are willing to hate their way right out of existence. It’s the perfect consequence for their own actions. There’s never been a hate campaign coordinated against two people like this: 10 years of hate thrown toward the Sussexes. This, and the other layoffs, are simply chickens coming home to roost.
That’s the nature of hate–it’s so all consuming that the haters will sacrifice their own self interests and their own futures, plus the future of their descendents, to feed it. If this is the course they are determined to take, then so be it. Who said it? Don’t get in the way of your adversaries when they continue to make mistakes. Napoleon?
Well said. I could not agree more.
They’re just not that into you, Royal Family.
Go BBC. Please spend my licence fee on pretty much anything else.
If these events got the eyeballs they’d still be putting the money into them. They do not so much less funding. Sounds like good business sense to me. Which isn’t to say I don’t want money spent on niche programming but we’ve had enough of the biggest welfare recipients out there having yet more smoke blown their way.
Yes, hate and negativity only gets you so far. I’m sure Charles and Camilla are facing the fact that there won’t be worldwide mourning when they die in the not too distant future. I hope they realize that the billions of people who grieved and watched the People’s Princess’ funeral will just shrug their shoulders and move on when Charles dies. You reap what you sow.
I love watching dimwits learn lessons!
Charles & William are so petty and jealous their main idea and talking point post Elizabeth were about a slimmed down monarchy. Charles wasn’t adding anything or sharing his personal focus and passions, it was all about their “solution” to cut dead weight so all the attention and money would be for them. So modern!
Well, guess what happens when there are only a few charisma vacuums left? Especially when they are dull, spiteful, money grubbing criminals? No one wants to watch.
Watching the monarchy being the architects of their own demise in real time is wild. And delightful.
I remember Diana’s funeral. We learned she had died whilst on the epic annual drive down from the Med coast to Milan after attending a wedding that took place incongruously the night of her crash. We woke up bleary-eyed the next morning to early reports that she had been in an accident, but as it was in France, the briefing was that her condition was unknown, and I don’t recall any breathless commentating. Of course, by that point, she had died, but they didn’t wake people with the news, they played for time to give it time to sink in before they hit people with the truth. I imagine they were giving the family time to tell the kids. By the time they announced her death we had crossed into Italy and it was weeping and wailing. People had actually pulled over for better radio reception and they were shaking their heads, offering each other condolences, as if they had lost a common family member. Nothing will be bigger in my lifetime. The late Queen’s funeral was the coda. Charles is spinning out the play after the audience has left their seats and left the theatre and the lights are on.