Nicola Coughlan: ‘I have no interest in body positivity… I actually don’t care’

Nicola Coughlin, 39, currently has the career of a much younger woman. That’s because she has a babyface and she can pass for characters in their 20s, if not teens. Since she became famous with Derry Girls almost a decade ago, Nicola has been working nonstop – not just on Bridgerton, but assorted TV shows and movies and theater. Nicola covers the latest issue of Elle UK, and she reveals more of her personal life than I’ve ever heard from her, while at the same time remaining pretty guarded. She also talks about how people shouldn’t look to her to be an icon of body positivity. Some highlights:
Living with boyfriend Jake Dunn: ‘I’m not dirty, but I am messy. [It’s] very ADHD in that there’ll be one thing that’s extremely organised, like colour-coordinated wardrobes, and then clothes also on the floor. But, I try, I try, I try. When you live with someone, you have to rein that in.’
She’s happy she wasn’t typecast: ‘I feel very lucky for that. I think there was a risk with Derry Girls being such a success, kind of out of nowhere… It was incredible, but you do have a moment where you go, “Am I going to play this character forever?” I was lucky that Bridgerton came around, because it was really different right away.’
Highlighting humanitarian causes: ‘I was in the era of Twitter when everyone was opining everywhere. I was one of those people, but then I hit a point when I was like, “We’re all shouting opinions and it’s not doing anything effective.” I’m not a politician, but I can raise humanitarian funds.’
Being diagnosed with ADHD in her 30s. ‘I suspected it for a long time, and I think people with it are drawn to other people with it. We just find the conversations more stimulating.’ When she eventually went to a psychiatrist, she was worried she’d brought it on herself: ‘I [asked], “Is this something I’ve done to myself?” Have I just gotten addicted to my smartphone? And he was like, “It’s hereditary,” which a lot of people don’t know.’ The diagnosis has made sense of certain traits: ‘It feels like I got the handbook to my brain that I wasn’t given when I was born. I understand things a bit better now, and I give myself a little more grace.’
Don’t hold her up as a body-positivity advocate: ‘The thing I say sometimes that pisses people off is I have no interest in body positivity. When I was a kid growing up, I never thought about that. I didn’t look at actors and think about their bodies. So, I actually don’t care. There’s a lot of things I’m passionate about, it’s not one of them… That’s someone else’s thing. It’s not mine.’
All of the gross commentary about her body on Bridgerton: ‘You know what was really bizarre was, when I was shooting that series, I was exercising a lot because I knew I had to, so I had lost a bunch of weight – I was probably a size 10 and one of the corsets was a size 8. And then people talked about how I was plus size and I was like, “How f*cked are we that I am the biggest woman you want to see on screen?”’ But it’s a topic that follows her around, even when she’s not working. ‘I remember this really drunk girl once talking to me in a bathroom being like, “I loved [Bridgerton] because of your body.” And started talking about my body, and I was like, “I want to die. I hate this so much…” It’s really hard when you work on something for months and months of your life, you don’t see your family, you really dedicate yourself and then it comes down to what you look like – it’s so f*cking boring.’
Thoughts on her body-positive comments? I’m fine with it. We shouldn’t force women/actresses to talk about their bodies, especially when the woman has a different kind of figure. There are plenty of models and actresses who want to talk about body-positivity too, women who make that issue into their whole deal. And that’s great too – I think it’s wonderful that Ashley Graham is out there, proudly representing the girls who are bigger than sample size. I think Nicola understands that if she positions herself that way, that’s literally all people will ask her about and talk about, rather than her work. It’s also clear that Nicola does not want anything to do with the “plus-sized” label either. Which is also fine. Incidentally, it does feel like “body positivity” as a pop-culture moment is pretty much over because of the now widespread use of GLP-1s.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Elle UK.
This is GREAT that she pushes back on the whole topic of weight. SOOOO refreshing for someone to say actually I don’t think about it. I second that there are lovely people like Ashley Graham but I would love to hear a few more voices like Nicola’s! You go girl! You are brilliant, beautiful and an amazing actor!!! Love ya!!
I don’t know about her comments about body positivity. Lets be so for real, if a skinny girl said that she’d be crucified.
But it’s different for Nicola to say it precisely because she’s NOT skinny. It would be a different comment coming from the mouth of a skinny girl. Nicola shouldn’t have to feel like a representative for heavier actresses everywhere.
I don’t think a skinny woman would be asked about body positivity.
And I don’t see it occurring to a skinny woman to even want to weigh in on the discussion. It’s not something that comes up in an interview with them, so why would she? If I see someone like Emily Ratjakowski talking about her body, it relates to other issues (ie doing modelling to pay the rent because of the 2008 crisis?), but there’s no way I’ve ever seen her be asked about body positivity. Ditto for Cindy Crawford or whoever else throughout her decades.
She’s correct, and I hate the way that we kind of make people the spokespeople for certain subjects. She doesn’t have to spend her time talking about the perception of people with different body types in the media.
And the interesting thing is, and she alluded to this, is that if you saw her in person you would probably be shocked at her actual size. So many actors are so thin that it warps your view, and when you see them next to someone else on the screen that is more typically sized as the rest of the population they seem plus size and they’re not.
I have seen quite a few “plus size” celebrities in person, they are not what we are imagining. But I’ve also seen ” typical” sized celebrities in person and immediately thought oh my goodness they are so thin. It warps how you view people when they are grouped together on screen.
The problem with lionising “plus sized models” and Nicola is a normal sized actress in a weird fing world, but Ashley Graham used glp1 and has used whatever is available to a very rich and connected model. I followed Ashley for we’ll over 10 years. She dropped a shit ton of weight super fast, got smaller than she’d ever been. Then was posting non stop eating food pics, like super indulgent food, whilst having dropped a lot of weight fast yet never admitting how suddenly, after 3 kids, smaller than ever before, while scoffing crazy food and lots of wine. That has an affect on people. She’s a liar. It totally changed my view of her. It was performative and unhealthy, mentally. After follow her for so many years I couldn’t with this bs any more. That’s the issue, it’s the lies, like Oprah. Oprah lied and lied until she had fess up. What all this is doing to young women i can’t imagine.
I’m not gonna criticize people for wanting to be healthier–whatever it takes.
That being said, what you describe here is kinda what Kaiser was getting at with her comment that GLP-1s were the death of body positivity. I’m sympathetic to the idea that plus-sized people can’t win: their bodies will be endlessly criticized and discussed if they don’t lose the weight or if they do. Really feels like a Catch-22. On the other hand, it’s feels so disingenuous to watch certain celebs embrace a body type that isn’t skinny & tiny, hold themselves up as a model for body diversity and positivity for years–even make a whole career out of it–only to lose a shit ton of weight to conform with societal body norms. Again. their body their choice but ultimately, it does make the whole body positivity movement feel like a bunch of performative horseshit.
Loved loved loved Derry girls, the collective chaos of it all and Nicola played the more sensible one. Must get around to watching the creator’s new series.
I love her! That’s all.
I think what’s she might be speaking to without intending to is body neutrality – decentering her appearance altogether? I think it’s a great thing – and I agree what’s been stated by others about people from marginalized groups being “forced” into a representative position simply because they are a part of an othered group. She doesn’t have to take that on if she doesn’t want to and has a right to push back by refusing to engage with any ideas around her physical presentation mattering.
I love what she said. People really cannot conceive of a person who isn’t obsessed with their appearance even though every single one of us knows at least one person who is like this. Some people really, truly don’t GAF. Nicola reads like someone who has a finite emotional bandwidth and a finite amount of time that she chooses to use wisely. I really admire her and wish I was like that because it really does sound so freeing.
Most of the women who have spoken about body positivity ended up losing a lot of weight and looking like hypocrites. So it’s best for Nicola to remain silent on this issue.