Royalist: Prince William is ‘in charge now,’ because he excluded his cousins from church

We recently passed the two-year anniversary of King Charles’s cancer diagnosis. Charles has never disclosed what kind of cancer he has, but late last year, he announced that his treatments have been so successful that he was cutting back on the treatments and adding more to his schedule. That announcement really shook up the British tabloids’ death-watch industry, and it also hampered Prince William’s gleeful and macabre “I’m going to be king SOON” briefings. Nowadays, the only royalists still forecasting Charles’s “imminent death” are people like Tom Sykes on his Royalist Substack. Speaking of, Sykes’ latest is about how Princess Beatrice and Eugenie will not attend church with the Windsors on Easter Sunday, and how that happened. An excerpt from Sykes’ column “The Looming Death of King Charles is Why British Newspapers Can’t Tell The Truth About Why Beatrice and Eugenie’s Banishment is Permanent.” Yeesh.
A Palace briefing to the British press on Monday said Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will not attend the royal family’s Easter church appearance this year. I’m fascinated by aides insisting the move is a one-off and that the sisters will attend future family occasions.
According to The Times and other royal rota outlets, it’s the princesses decision and one that has been met with the King’s “agreement and understanding,” which rather reminds me of the King generously agreeing to Prince Andrew deciding to stop using his titles.
Whatever the official line, the absence is a clear sign of three things: 1, that the sisters are out and 2, that Prince William is in charge now, 3, Nobody in the British media can risk saying that. Yet.
…When Andrew was formally stripped of his titles, styles, and honors last autumn, Charles made clear that the action was directed at him alone, and said Beatrice and Eugenie were “entirely unaffected.” But the fudge of the constitutional position of the princesses and their practical place within the public-facing family is now over. They are out.
What is really going on here, of course, is the thing the UK newspapers and the outlets around the world that recycle their copy can’t tell you: power is bleeding from King Charles to Prince William because Charles is dying. This always happens when a monarch is terminally ill: the heir’s instincts start to shape outcomes long before the formal transfer of authority arrives.
The change of direction is a humiliation for the King, who went to great efforts to show that the daughters would not pay for their father’s disgrace. That remains the official position in theory. Yet the public evidence increasingly suggests a different reality. The York princesses no longer will get to stand in the frame when the monarchy presents itself to the country.
For that reason, the Palace’s insistence that this is temporary is clearly just a face-saving bit of politesse. Once royals stop appearing at the set-piece occasions that define membership of the public family, return becomes harder, not easier.
Beatrice and Eugenie will never again, I predict, be photographed in the same scene as William.
In my earlier coverage of Beatrice & Eugenie skipping Easter, I also made it about William. My interpretation was that William threw a tantrum until Charles disinvited B&E from Easter, and William likely made his own attendance contingent upon B&E’s exclusion. “William is a brat who obsesses over shunning and excluding his family” is far more likely than “Charles is almost dead and William’s in charge.” Absolutely nothing about William and Kate’s behavior in the past year says “we’re going to be in charge any day now,” despite William’s briefings to the contrary. Just the fact that William is trying, in his typically haphazard, childish way, to take credit for B&E’s exclusion tells you everything you need to know about William’s lack of preparation to be king. He honestly thinks this makes him look regal, you know?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Charles allows this dimwit to do the dirty work while he tries to walk around as if he is above it all. A sad time to be a royalist.
With all the negative press attention they are getting I very much doubt B&E wanted to attend this year. I expect they are laying low trying to keep off the tabloid front pages.
Charles was not sick in 2020 when he let his spoiled brat Scooter run rampant over the “negotiations” and drove Harry out. Charles is wimpy. He has the heir he deserves. Scooter is vengeful and petty and will be a bad King.
It the horse survives charles, there will be fireworks between her and scooter! Stacking up on popcorn, As Ever chocolates and wines just in case.
Where was big tough Willys moral stance a few years ago when he very happily drove his uncle who actually 🍇trafficked womenand children and traded state secrets to do so sat right next to him in the passenger seat? Willy doesn’t want the focus on his financial entanglements with the named Epstein clients so he’s attacking his cousins it really shows just how disgusting he really is. He had no problem with his uncle being near his children even after they paid VRG off so the lawsuit would not go to trial, the pictures are all out there.
Harry was not allowed to go with Scooter on that plane to Balmoral . But Scooter made sure Uncle Andrew got a seat on the plane. SUch hypocrisy. Keen would sit next to Andrew at events, all smiles. People don’t have short memories.
Right? They’re apparently crying about the Sussexes being at sandringham when they could be crying more about Andrew actually living there now.
See your handle! lol Such cold-blooded hypocrites they are.
i’ve said this (and others here have as well) multiple times over the past years, but William mistakes cruelty for strength. He thinks cutting family members out makes him look strong. He thinks being mean and incandescent with rage and whatever else he is on any given day is strong.
he also doesn’t really understand what it means to be in control, or to lead the royal family. He thinks it means he has say over every aspect of his cousins’ lives, his aunts/uncles lives, etc. Harry clearly saw the writing on the wall with this and I think its a huge reason why he walked away when he did. he didn’t want any part of being a working royal under William.
do i think B&E missing the easter service this year is probably the right call? honestly, yes. Do I think its a sign that William is running the show? eh, not really.
Agree. Throwing a fit about his cousins being at Easter and getting his way about it doesn’t necessarily suggest power so much as a tantrum. However, it’s the kind of thing someone with very little power would embarrassingly crow about.
That’s what bullies do — they mistake cruelty for strength. And William is nothing if not a bully.
💯💯💯
Jais, spot on. Willy has no proclivity to do anything magnanimous– again, that would be Harry’s turf. Willy is pleasure-seeking (only doing “work” events involving male sports and booze), nasty (riveted to destroying Harry–I no longer see it as merely punitive), loveless (his continuous contempt for his insipid wife–you chose her, asshole!) and mercenary (his only goals being more mansions and money for himself and his children). Even if this isn’t the king the British people want, it’s the one they’ll get. Abolish the monarchy and rid yourselves of Twerp King Willy.
💯. It’s not even clear why Willy claims to be bullying the York sisters. (“Claims” because I’m with Kaiser in thinking they don’t want to be out in public so soon, anyway.)
Is William angry at Beatrice and Eugenie for … checks notes… just being Andrew’s daughters? Is it because William wonders if something *might* come out about them at some future date? The least likely scenario is that Willy already knows something, because in that case his mouthpiece, Sykes, would have been all, “Willy isn’t a playground bully, he actually worries about future disclosures, which I totally know about because I’m such an insider, but I can’t disclose it to you in my worthless column just yet.”
This is a phase that came back to me from the dust jacket of a book: “the meaning of leadership in a democracy.” You can’t actually bully people or dominate them forever. You can for a while, you can rely on coercion or dire necessity to motivate people for a certain amount of time, but free will is a real force in a human life and in the world, and you feel it individually & collectively in the same way. It’s not exactly power, it’s just impulse conviction. Or the courage of your convictions. If you want people to follow you, you have to *lead* and bossing them isn’t it. This just makes him look powerless, like he’s stamping his feet ——again. And again.
Very ironic that when the sussexes left all the moans and groans by the media about their missing being with the Cousins. Now Scooter is excluding his York cousins and their families. Who will be next for Scooter if someone “offends” him.
Bulliam’s entire “when I’m king next week” platform seems to involve bullying family members. Because image is everything, apparently. Oh, and his kinging will involve less ribbon-cutting, while doing coffee cosplay and pretending that performative, and ultimately hypocritical, play-projects like Earthshot, his housing thingy, and Aaahly Yaahs are actually meaningful. As opposed to meaningful reforms, like financial transparency.
But hey, Willy’s punishing the York sisters for shady deals they may or may not have committed, or for just being Andrew’s daughters. OK, we aren’t sure why he’s bullying the York sisters. But we should be impressed!
Two years ago William was happy to use Beatrice and Eugenie for good press when he invited them to a Garden Party and up until last December they were expected to attend Kate’s Christmas concert. I believe they’re banned from family events but I don’t believe William had anything to do with that decision.
William’s reign is going to be one long tantrum. Just one hissy fit after another, like Trump’s presidency.
All kabuki theatre anyways, whether it is Chucky or Scooter. This is a bunch of drama over who gets to call themselves royal or a princess and appear in family photos and go to holiday events. None of it is important nor does the sovereign have power other than in the family. Performing in a drama that only makes money for the tabloid media but can’t affect the cost of living, rate of homelessness .
How sick is Charles?Like we know his treatment is being reduced but does that mean he is still unlikely to live for more than 5 years?Just curious?
How can Charles and William not see how bad this looks, especially Charles. The girls are being punished at the same level as the perpetrator. Low hanging fruit I guess. A better look would be to show that they were bringing them into the fold. WHo’s going to do the work once Charles is dead and William banishes Camilla. William will be twisting in the wind.
Jais, spot on. Willy has no proclivity to do anything magnanimous. Again, that would be Harry’s turf. Willy is pleasure-seeking (only doing “work” events involving male sports and booze), nasty (riveted to destroying Harry–I no longer see it as merely punitive, making pariahs of Andrew’s daughters–not Andrew himself), loveless (his continuous contempt for his insipid wife–you chose her, asshole!) and mercenary (his only goals being more mansions and money for himself and his children). Even if this isn’t the king the British people want, it’s the one they are getting, like it or not. Abolish the monarchy to rid yourself of twerp king Willy.
I’m old enough to remember Diana in real time, and therefore I have not one, not a single one cell in my body, that is screaming in defence of Charles. BUT: William’s briefing and Sykes’ fairy tales show an obscene amount of disrespect. Which if his shady advisors do think this to be a good look? A real royalist had to be firmly on the king’s side, how could anyone wish for this bully to ascend to the throne any time soon???
William, Prince of Wales, heir to the throne is so very, how shall I put this?
“Nana nana boo boo!” Thumbs in his ears, waggling his fingers.