Princess Beatrice & Eugenie are skipping Easter Sunday with the royals this year

For the past two Easter Sundays, the Prince and Princess of Wales have skipped the traditional church-walk at Windsor Castle. Reportedly, King Charles basically organizes Easter like his mother used to: invite his children, his siblings and their children to church, then everyone goes back to the castle for an Easter lunch. When Charles was Prince of Wales, he rarely, if ever, missed a major religious holiday with his family. He saw it as his duty to turn up for all of the major Christian holidays across the board. Prince William does not feel the same way, clearly. One Easter, a decade ago, William skipped the family holiday and jetted off to go to Jecca Craig’s wedding. Over the years, we’ve been fed various excuses for why William and Kate have skipped Easter with the royals, and last year was a doozy. Apparently, William refused to go to church with his degenerate uncle Prince Andrew. Well, now that Andrew is banned from family events – I guess? – William had a new prerequisite for attending Easter this year: Andrew’s daughters had to be shunned as well.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will not attend the traditional Easter Sunday service with the Royal Family at Windsor. It is understood that with the agreement and understanding of the King, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsors’s daughters have made ‘alternative plans for this Easter’.
Sources have stressed that they were very much part of the family Christmas at Sandringham and ‘will be seen’ at future family celebrations.
But under the current circumstances, as their father is investigated by police over allegations of misconduct in public office, permission has been sought and granted for them to stay away.
In what will be good news for royal fans, however, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family are expected to join the King and Queen, along with other family members at St George’s Chapel.
Disgraced former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson appeared at last year’s Easter Sunday service with other members of the Royal Family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla. But there will be no such appearance from Andrew this year at the traditional Easter Matins service which takes place at the 15th-century chapel in Berkshire.
Andrew is currently under police investigation for allegedly leaking secrets to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein during his time in public office.
[From The Daily Mail]
“Permission has been sought and granted for them to stay away…” Eh. I mean, I’m sure Beatrice and Eugenie don’t want to be front-and-center, but this reeks of William throwing a temper tantrum, demanding that King Charles ban Beatrice and Eugenie. William is clearly doing the same thing over Ascot – making his appearance and Kate’s appearance contingent on the exclusion of Beatrice and Eugenie. He’s truly going to be 44 years old in a few months and he acts like a 14-year-old Mean Girl.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Members of the Royal Family Attend the Easter Service at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor.
17th April 2022.
Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the chapel.,Image: 683762704, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
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Members of the Royal Family Attend the Easter Service at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor.
17th April 2022.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the children arrive,Image: 683762746, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
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Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Timothy Laurence attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK – 31 Mar 2024,Image: 861384285, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw/Shutterstock / Avalon
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(L-R) – Prince Andrew – The Duke of York, Sarah Ferguson – Duchess of York, Prince Edward – The Duke of Edinburgh, James – Earl of Wessex, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – husband of Princess Beatrice, Princess Beatrice arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.,Image: 990255422, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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(L-R) – Prince Andrew – The Duke of York, Sarah Ferguson – Duchess of York, Prince Edward – The Duke of Edinburgh, James – Earl of Wessex, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – husband of Princess Beatrice, Princess Beatrice arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.,Image: 990255424, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive for the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025.,Image: 990282058, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Pool, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Avalon
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Princess Eugenie, centre, with her mother Sarah Ferguson, right, arrive for Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025.,Image: 990282093, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Pool, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Avalon
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Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.,Image: 990294308, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Princess Eugenie departs an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.,Image: 990294338, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the British Royal Family arrive to attend the Easter Matins service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor.
Pictured: Princess Eugenie, Sarah, Duchess of York
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Royals head to Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel
Featuring: Princess Eugenie Royals
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Scooter. Is a spoiled brat and the king allows this. Please no selfies for the Wales kids during church walk nor should they be allowed by their parents to accept presents.
Keen did not go with scooter to jecca wedding . He probably did not want her there. Did she still show up at the Easter service
William and Kate seemed quite happy to play a huge part in Andrew’s rehabilitation, resplendent in front seat of their car, Kate in the back, for all those flashbulbs on the way to a family get-together – until the trickle turned into a tidal wave and they jumped ship (“nothing to do with us, guv”).
Hmm. Wonder how sparse it will be. Just the wales or will we also get the tindalls and the Phillips? Will it be a show of unification against the Yorks or will it just be the bare bones of the family? Easter feels early this year.
And scooter made sure uncle Andrew got on that plane to Balmoral after the queen died. And the scooters would invite Andrew and his ex to events to spite the sussexes.
I think Beatrice and Eugenie have been banned from family events. The statement has the same tone as the ones put out after Harry and Meghan decided to leave the UK. In those the Palace said that Harry and Meghan were much loved members of the family which was not true. The Palace stating that Beatrice and Eugenie will still be invited to events including Christmas does ring true to me.
Doesn’t ring true.
So I imagine that William has probably never been well liked by the family, because he appears to completely have always been the type to throw around status and hierarchy. But, I wonder if he was more tolerable in the past. Because now I have to wonder, can anyone in the family stand the sight of him? He seems so unpleasant, that I really question if being ” banned” from events because he doesn’t like you is a real punishment?
For years after Harry left, they positioned him and Kate and Zara and mike, or peter, as new best friends, which obviously was a ploy to other Harry. And they even try to point out how the entire family was behind William due to them attending the garden party, and not the Invictus 10-year event.
Now after his very callous welcome back to work after Anne’s TBI, and how KP is clearly targeting Beatrice’s marriage and humiliating Eugenie and Beatrice by this inviting them to events, is the family just through with him or are they still going to play the role in public because they can’t give up the association no matter how tarnished?
This ‘banning’ of Beatrice and Eugenie feels performative to me, an attempt to convince the public that this would constitute enough ‘punishment’ from the royals, and open the door to everything returning as it was before Paedy-Andy and Grasping Fergie and their covering-up royal relatives were unmasked.
They’re already stating that the princesses will return to future royal events.
That may depend on what else is uncovered about them in the coming months… I hope some investigative journalist is looking into Beatrice and Eugenie’s shady deals of their own.
And their knowing acceptance of obviously tainted Epstein and other corrupt money from their disgusting parents.
Totally performative. “We stripped (sort of) Andrew’s titles, y’all! And now we’re punishing his daughters–for shady deals they might or might not have done, or just to rub Andrew’s nose in it–it doesn’t really matter why! We’ve done enough, y’all!”
Still waiting for something meaningful. Like, Charles threatens to withhold Andrew’s security and housing until he talks to the FBI or says more to the Met.