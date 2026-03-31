Princess Beatrice & Eugenie are skipping Easter Sunday with the royals this year

For the past two Easter Sundays, the Prince and Princess of Wales have skipped the traditional church-walk at Windsor Castle. Reportedly, King Charles basically organizes Easter like his mother used to: invite his children, his siblings and their children to church, then everyone goes back to the castle for an Easter lunch. When Charles was Prince of Wales, he rarely, if ever, missed a major religious holiday with his family. He saw it as his duty to turn up for all of the major Christian holidays across the board. Prince William does not feel the same way, clearly. One Easter, a decade ago, William skipped the family holiday and jetted off to go to Jecca Craig’s wedding. Over the years, we’ve been fed various excuses for why William and Kate have skipped Easter with the royals, and last year was a doozy. Apparently, William refused to go to church with his degenerate uncle Prince Andrew. Well, now that Andrew is banned from family events – I guess? – William had a new prerequisite for attending Easter this year: Andrew’s daughters had to be shunned as well.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will not attend the traditional Easter Sunday service with the Royal Family at Windsor. It is understood that with the agreement and understanding of the King, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsors’s daughters have made ‘alternative plans for this Easter’. Sources have stressed that they were very much part of the family Christmas at Sandringham and ‘will be seen’ at future family celebrations. But under the current circumstances, as their father is investigated by police over allegations of misconduct in public office, permission has been sought and granted for them to stay away. In what will be good news for royal fans, however, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family are expected to join the King and Queen, along with other family members at St George’s Chapel. Disgraced former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson appeared at last year’s Easter Sunday service with other members of the Royal Family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla. But there will be no such appearance from Andrew this year at the traditional Easter Matins service which takes place at the 15th-century chapel in Berkshire. Andrew is currently under police investigation for allegedly leaking secrets to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein during his time in public office.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Permission has been sought and granted for them to stay away…” Eh. I mean, I’m sure Beatrice and Eugenie don’t want to be front-and-center, but this reeks of William throwing a temper tantrum, demanding that King Charles ban Beatrice and Eugenie. William is clearly doing the same thing over Ascot – making his appearance and Kate’s appearance contingent on the exclusion of Beatrice and Eugenie. He’s truly going to be 44 years old in a few months and he acts like a 14-year-old Mean Girl.