Kylie Kelce hates it when people give ‘unsolicited mom advice’



Kylie and Jason Kelce’s youngest daughter, Finnley, turned one on Monday, March 30. Happy birthday, Finn! Their three older daughters are Wyatt, six, Elliotte, five, and Bennett, three. As a mother of four, Kylie has never shied away from sharing her opinion on different parenting issues on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie. Kylie appears on this week’s episode of the Sunday Sports Club podcast. True to form, she spoke out about a subject that is near and dear to her heart: unsolicited advice. Unsurprisingly, Kylie does not welcome it.

While appearing on the March 29 episode of the Sunday Sports Club podcast, the media personality and mom of four, 34, opened up about her disdain for “unsolicited mom advice,” and admitted to host Allison Kuch that she has an “underlying anger” toward anyone who gives it.

Explaining what exactly she means by “unsolicited mom advice,” Kylie said, “Like, when people see you out with your kid, and they’re like, ‘They should have a hat on.’ I’m like, ‘You should mind your f—ing business.’ ”

“ ‘She should have socks on.’ That’s great, do you have any? Because the three pairs I brought with me, she already chucked, so you do with that what you will,” Kylie said. She added that holding onto shoes has been problematic for one of her daughters in particular — and inspires “unsolicited mom advice” that she cannot stand.

“We had one child. I literally called her shoe-dini. We would lose a shoe everywhere we went. And I was like, ‘I’ve had enough. I’m not putting you in shoes anymore. F— shoes. You wear socks now.’ And that’s it,” said the mom of four. “And the one person was like, ‘Oh, um,’ and I was like, ‘No, no, nobody needs it.’ ”

Added Kylie: “I don’t need it. You don’t need it. You don’t need this heat. Stay out of my kitchen. I’m good.”

Host Kuch, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Isaac Rochell, then inquired about a specific comment that made Kylie think, “I’m going to punch you in the face.”

“Well, sometimes I have just this underlying anger when people want to give unsolicited advice, so most comments that are unwelcome advice end up with me feeling like I could fix this really quick with a punch in the face,” the Not Gonna Lie host replied.

“I think it’s people offering advice that’s not helpful, right? It’s the unproductive,” she continued. “It is the socks. It is the hat. It is, ‘They shouldn’t be out in this weather,’ or things like that where you’re just like, ‘Actually, we’re going from the car 10 steps into this Dunkin’ Donuts so I can get what mom calls sanity juice a.k.a. a coffee. I need you to get so far away from me that you’re actually in a different zip code.’ ”

A specific source of frustration, Kylie then explained, is what she called “just wait” comments, which she explained are parenting remarks like “just wait until this sleep regression” and “just wait until they’re teething.”

Kylie said she really does her “best not to be this person — ‘cause I think sometimes it’s meant in a light-hearted way and it doesn’t land that way — but the ‘just wait’ comments are really hard.”

“They’re hard when you’ve been through that phase of motherhood and someone else is going through it,” she explained to Kuch, “because again, sometimes it’s meant in a light-hearted way, but being a mom who has felt pretty much every phase at this point of joy — the pits, postpartum experience — there are times to make jokes with a mom, and sometimes you don’t hit it.

“I really do my best to not do the ‘just wait’ in a negative way,” she added. “So when people say that to me, I think it hits my eardrum in a sharp way. I think the ‘just wait’ comments are hard. I think that I try to give people as much grace as I can muster up at the time, but they’re hard.”