Kylie Kelce to people giving moms unsolicited advice: ‘your input is f’ing irrelevant’



Kylie Kelce welcomed her fourth daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, on Sunday, March 30. Two days later, she was back at the mic to do a special postpartum episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie. At the start of the ep, Kylie acknowledged that recording a podcast two days after giving birth is crazy, but she’d planned on doing so since January because she wanted to wrap up her pregnancy storyline and “show the people” what postpartum looks like. She then joked that it’s “going great.”

As promised in previous episodes, Kylie talks about her birth story (more on that later). She also revived a previous segment called, “The Dos & Don’ts of Talking to Postpartum Women.” While declaring that, ”Your input is f-cking irrelevant,” Kylie urged listeners not to do things like tell a new mom that she looks great or say sh-t like “breastfeeding makes the weight come off quicker!” Most moms, she pointed out, just want to hear that they’re “doing great.” She also reminded people that it’s not cool to ask a new mom if they’re going to have another baby, especially while they’re still at the point of wearing a diaper or (my words) the world’s greatest ice pack. Finally, she had some very strong advice regarding telling a new mom to sleep while the baby is sleeping. Don’t do it!

“Don’t, and I cannot stress this enough, do not tell her to sleep while the baby’s sleeping,” Kylie, who also shares daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2, with Jason told listeners. “That is f—— absurd. Do you know what you’re supposed to do when the baby’s sleeping?” “Watch them sleep, of course … I’m kidding,” she joked. “But really, that is one of the most asinine pieces of advice that people give to new moms. It’s not realistic. When are you supposed to eat or do anything or talk to other human beings or function if you sleep when the baby sleeps?” “That’s a dumb piece of advice,” the mother of four continued. Kylie also told listeners that people should not comment on a woman’s appearance when they just gave birth to a baby. “Please don’t say anything about her weight or her looks in general,” she said. “Chances are she’s probably not sleeping very much and quite frankly her body just built another human.” Kylie added, “Your input is f—— irrelevant. Any of the input of ‘You haven’t had the baby yet, or when can you exercise again, breastfeeding makes the weight come off quicker.’ “I hope she slaps you clean across the face. Also, like the whole ‘Look great.’ Let’s instead tell her she’s doing great. Because who gives a s— to what we look like right now? Not I.” Kylie went on to say that people can instead ask new moms how they can help during the postpartum period. “Do ask if you can do anything to help,” she suggested. “Some examples include bring over some food, offer to babysit the older children, help with anything around the home. I mean anything. Start the dishwasher. Start a load of laundry.” She added, “Clean out the fridge. Maybe bring over some groceries. Do not bring over treats and sweets for the older children so that they then bounce off the walls and wanna jump across the couch while the mom is holding the newborn. You see what I’m saying? Let’s let’s work smarter, not harder here.”

[From People]

I love that Kylie doesn’t beat around the bush when it comes to telling people not to give their unsolicited opinions. ”Your input is f-cking irrelevant” has kind of been my life motto for the past few years. Most of us have way too much going on at any given time to make space for opinions we don’t want or need. It is funny that the sleep thing irks her so much, though! People told me to do that after my older son was born, but I was too jumpy and had too much mom-guilt to sleep while he slept or even let anyone watch him for an hour so I could rest. If anyone ever wanted my advice about that, it would be to get some sleep however you can. But I also totally get taking some quiet time for yourself because just like sleep, it is precious.

Anyway, Kylie’s birth story! She ended up being induced on March 29 after trying all of the safer old-wives tales, like red raspberry leaf tea, bouncing on the exercise ball, taking a warm bath, stretching, and getting two different massages. While in labor, she got the shakes really badly, took Zofran to help with the nausea, had an epidural, and used Pitocin to speed things along. Finn was born after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, which explains why they were able to be discharged by Monday. After the birth, Jason, who did not bring an air mattress this time around, cut Finn’s umbilical cord like a pro. There was also further elaboration on Finn’s name, which basically involved them having to pick something for her birth certificate before they were allowed to leave the hospital. Other contenders included included Collette (“Cole”), Georgie (didn’t like the options to derive it from), and Winifred (Freddie). The ep ends with an interview on maternal mental health with therapist Rebecca Fox Starr. I think Kylie and her team did a great job putting together a postpartum episode. I hope Kylie can now enjoy a few weeks off as she adjusts to life as a family of six.